Oil Bears Back In Hibernation

It seems that when markets move to the downside and approach and even fall below support levels, bearish analysts come out of the woodwork to predict even lower prices. Conversely, the same thing tends to occur on the upside as many market pundits call for levels where the sky is the limit. It is human nature to become bearish when prices are falling and bullish when they are on the rise. Meanwhile, the higher the profile of an asset the more interest it garners in the markets and in the world of commodities there are few with a higher profile than crude oil, the commodity that powers the world.

Whether market prices are exploding or imploding, pundits always seem to offer compelling reasons for a continuation of the price trend that brought them to highs or lows. Perhaps that is why so many market participants tend to buy at the highs and sell on the lows and why volume tends to spike at extreme prices. Crude oil fell to the lowest price for 2017 on June 21, and there was no shortage of bears when the price traded to $42.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

Oil looked ugly on the lows and plenty called for a lower price with compelling arguments

On June 21, oil looked ugly and even though in my heart I believed it would head back to $50 per barrel, I have been in the commodities business long enough to know that sometimes prices can extend far below or above rational levels. Source: CQG

The daily chart of September NYMEX crude oil futures highlights that the market has made lower highs and lower lows since early 2017. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows a little bit of a different picture for the energy commodity. Crude oil has traded around the $50 per barrel level since late November 2016. On June 21, when the energy commodity was heading lower, critical technical support was at the November lows of $42.20 per barrel. When the price fell below that level, the bears came out of the woodwork with compelling arguments why $40 was the next stop and a probe into the $30s was not only possible but probable. The same arguments we heard in February 2016 when the price fell to $26.05 per barrel worked their way through the markets. Fossil fuels are a power source of the past and cleaner energies such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, biofuels, and other energy sources will hasten oils decline into the abyss. I even heard one analyst compare crude oil to whale oil with a prediction that the price would fall below $10 per barrel. As U.S. production increased as a result of technological advances in the shale regions, inventories grew, and the world was awash in petroleum. Oil looked ugly in February 2016. However, over the course of the next twelve months, the price of NYMEX light sweet crude oil doubled in value, thanks in part, to a production cut from OPEC and a slowdown in output from shale producers when as the price had declined below production costs. Moreover, China took advantage of the swoon in the price of oil to build their strategic reserves.

Crude oil looked bearish once again on June 21. Meanwhile, the price of NYMEX light sweet crude oil futures found a bottom at $42.05 per barrel, and the technical breakdown only took the energy commodity 15 cents lower than its support level.

$50 remains a sweet spot for NYMEX crude oil

When the price of oil looked like it was teetering on the edge of a bearish cliff in late June, I continued to argue that $50 is a pivot point for the energy commodity for three significant reasons. First, the world’s largest oil producer is selling an equity stake in their oil business in 2018 and achieving an acceptable valuation for their business requires a stable price around the $50 per barrel level. Second, at prices below $50 per barrel, the economics of U.S. shale production begins to deteriorate. As contango, or the deferred premiums for NYMEX crude oil, increased at lower prices it was clear that hedging activity by shale producers was declining. Finally, even though the number of oil rigs in operation continued to increase, I noticed that oil products were outperforming raw crude oil when the price falls which is a sign that demand was increasing at lower prices. When crude oil hit $42.05 on June 21 and in the weeks that followed as the energy commodity recovered, inventories moved lower, and products continued to outperform the raw oil.

Inventories and products continue to support the sweet spot

Inventories of crude oil had been on the decline throughout July. As of the end of the week of July 21, the API reported a large decline of 10.2 million barrels. The EIA told markets that stocks moved 7.21 million barrels lower. Last week, as of July 28 the API said stockpiles increased by 1.78 million, but the EIA reported a drop of 1.53 million. We have also seen declines in product inventories with gasoline stocks falling by 4.82 million barrels and 2.5 million according to the API and EIA respectively for the week of July 28. The two data sources said that distillate stocks were 1.23 million and 200,000 barrels lower respectively for the latest week. If the inventory data was not enough to support the price of the commodity that continues to power the world, price action in refining spreads drove the price of the commodity that is the input in product production higher. Source: CQG

The daily chart of gasoline crack spreads illustrates that the refining margin for the world’s most ubiquitous oil product hit bottom on June 15 at $14.39 per barrel before oil traded to lows on June 21. By the time oil reached its nadir, the gasoline processing spread was already above $15 and on its way to recent highs at $20.93 per barrel on August 1. The peak season for gasoline demand is during the summer driving months, so a rally in the gasoline crack spread did not come as a surprise since June 15. However, heating oil refining spreads also moved higher, and distillates are year-round products as heating oil’s physical characteristics are similar to jet and diesel fuel. Source: CQG

Heating oil cracks hit their lows on June 6 at $14 per barrel. When oil fell to $42.05 on June 21, the heating oil refining spread was already at over the $15 level and on its way to a high of $20.18 on August 1. The crack spreads were a sign that demand for oil products was increasing as their prices have consistently outperformed the commodity that is the input in their production since oil hit its lows.

Markets tend to extend on the down and the upside

Futures markets have a habit of extending on the up and downside. The psychology behind human emotion tends to make us bullish when prices are rising and bearish when they fall. Everyone loves to hop onboard a trend that looks like it will continue forever. Commodities are some of the most volatile assets that trade across all asset classes and they tend to rise to irrational prices at time and fall to illogical levels at others. The price of crude oil was trading at $107 per barrel in June 2014 even though the world was awash in the energy commodity. The price of cotton rallied to $2.27 per pound in 2011 even though every professional in the cotton business knew that the price was not only too high, it was at a level that was unsustainable. In 1985, the price of sugar fell to 2.29 cents per pound, which gave new meaning to what one of my bosses said when I suggested a long position in the sweet commodity. He told me “why would I ever want to buy anything that is free in restaurants?” There are so many examples of times when raw material prices have appreciated or depreciated to levels that make no economic sense. The fall in the price of crude oil in June was not an example of a price extension that was illogical or irrational, but the increase in demand at the lower price stands as proof that the energy commodity fell to a price level that was unsustainable at that time.

$50 is the pivot price at least until the Aramco IPO

Half the world’s reserves of crude oil reside in the Middle East which is the home of production that is the lowest cost in the world. While technological advances in the shale regions of the U.S. have reduced output costs, they could never compare with the cost of extracting a barrel of oil from the crust of the earth in Saudi Arabia where the average production cost was around $3.50 per barrel in 2016. Adding in other costs, the Saudis still have an average cash cost per barrel at under $9 per barrel which is the lowest in the world.

The Saudis will be selling 5% of their crown jewel Saudi Aramco in 2018 to capitalize their sovereign wealth fund so the nation can diversify away from reliance on only oil revenues for the decades ahead. Therefore, the world’s leading producer has a vested interest in managing the price of the energy commodity around the $50 per barrel level until the cash flows in from the IPO to maximize the valuation for their prized asset. The Aramco valuation will create a public company with the largest market cap in history, and the initial public offering will result in massive fees and commissions for the financial world. Therefore, since the valuation depends on the price of crude oil, there are so many institutions that have a vested interest in a stable oil price around the current pivot price. At the same time, U.S. shale production will thrive at $50 and the world’s other leading producer, Russia, will achieve sufficient revenue at that level to satisfy the producing nation. On the consumer side, $50 per barrel is a price that is half the level seen in June 2014 so consumers, like producers, can live comfortably with the price. I believe that massive vested interest in the oil market will manage the price until the Aramco IPO hits the market and fills the coffers of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund as well as many others, and the price of oil will continue to trade around the $50 per barrel pivot point until at least that time.

I continue to believe that oil’s fair market value is around the $50 per barrel level and if the price rallied to $57.95 tomorrow, I would still argue that the half-century mark is the sweet spot for WTI light sweet crude oil until the end of Q1 2018. However, at that price, the bears will disappear deeper into hibernation, and the bulls will be calling for prices above $60 per barrel or higher. Just like the analyst who said oil was heading below $10 per barrel in early 2016, there will be a handful calling for a new high above the 2008 peak at $147.27 per barrel and some will once again roll out the concept of peak oil. While the Saudis would love to bring their IPO to market with oil at higher levels than $50, the memory of February 2016 has already curbed their enthusiasm. U.S. shale producers stand at the ready to increase production as they have become the swing producer in the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.