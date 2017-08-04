Alphabet's Share Price Fall Is Overdone

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reported very good Q2 results on July 24, with EPS of $5.01 beating estimates by $0.58 and revenues of $26.01 billion beating estimates by $410 million. Despite these figures, however, aftermarket on the same day the Class A shares fell 2.74% and the Class C shares fell 2.98%.

Why did the share prices fall in spite of an excellent Q2 report? Chiefly, the cause was the €2.42 billion ($2.7 billion) fine that European Union antitrust legislators hit Alphabet with over violations of EU antitrust laws. The European Commission ruled that Alphabet's Google search engine had consistently given preferential placement in searches to their own comparison shopping service over their rivals. To quote Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager:

What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation.

This is the largest such fine ever imposed by the EU, eclipsing the previous record of €1.06 billion ($1.2 billion) that was imposed on Intel (INTC) in 2009, a decision that Intel has contested since. So the sell-off, from a short-term perspective, is understandable. However, it is overblown.

Alphabet have suffered a black eye here, no question. However, as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) is the firm's second largest market, it is unlikely that Alphabet will want to jeopardize that market with future behavior that would come under EU scrutiny. More likely, they will adapt to EU regulations as best as they can. In short, the issue is likely to be a one-time event that will not bring Alphabet down over the long run.

One other piece of news that shook investor confidence related to advertising, on which Alphabet remains very reliant. While aggregate paid clicks were up 52% on the year, and 12% on the previous quarter, aggregate cost per click was down 23% on the year and down 6% on the previous quarter. What was largely overlooked in this is how much the non-advertising revenue sources contributed: Cloud, Hardware and Play generated $3.1 billion of their revenue, which was up 42% year-over-year.

In short, Alphabet is starting to successfully diversify its revenue streams. Despite still being largely reliant on advertising, it is still using those advertising dollars to invest in areas such as Cloud, Hardware and Play - and of course, in the "Other Bets." Though still-fledgling divisions such as Calico (biotech), DeepMind (artificial intelligence), Nest (home automation), and Waymo (autonomous cars) remain unprofitable, CFO Ruth Porat noted that Other Best generated $248 million in revenue "primarily generated by Nest, Fiber, and Verily," and noted the progress the "Other Bets" had made. Two examples Porat cited were Calico's 20 active collaborations with life sciences companies and academic institutions, and Waymo's rider program in Phoenix and partnerships with Avis (NASDAQ:CAR) and Lyft (Private:LYFT).

To summarize, Alphabet's share price fell due to a one-time penalty which it can easily cover with less than one quarter's earnings. Otherwise, it is still a very profitable firm that has enough cash to continue subsidizing its "Other Bets" - which are beginning to bear fruit - and is starting to generate revenue from non-advertising related sources. The recent sell-off is therefore unwarranted, and simply another instance of Mr. Market's irrationality. Investors who view Alphabet's growth prospects favorably could benefit from the recent dip.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.