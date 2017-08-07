Silver Continues To Suffer The Effects Of The Flash Crash

When it comes to the world of precious metals, silver tends to be the leader when it comes to price variance. The reason that silver attracts lots of speculative trading activity is the same reason that many call the precious metal “poor man’s gold.” Silver is a lot cheaper than gold on a per ounce basis. In fact, over the past four decades, it took an average of 55 ounces of silver to buy just one ounce of gold. Most recently, the cost of gold has increased to over 76 ounces of silver. Therefore, many more market participants can afford to buy silver when compared to gold. Moreover, daily trading ranges in silver tend to be much wider than gold on a percentage basis which makes the metal more attractive to risk seekers in the markets. At $16.25 per ounce, a contract of COMEX silver has a total value of $81,250 while a contract of COMEX gold is worth $126,500 at $1265 per ounce. The initial margin requirement for a silver contract, established by the exchange, is currently $6,380 or 7.85% of contract value, while the initial margin for the gold future contract $6,600 or 5.22%. The higher margin for silver reflects the higher price volatility and is the reason that so many speculators and investors flock to the market. Higher price variance translates to more opportunity to make or lose money in the market.

July 6 did lots of damage to the silver futures market

The flash crash that occurred during the Asian time zone on the evening of July 6 damaged the silver market. The price of silver dropped to lows of $15.54 on that night which showed up on the charts as price action on the following day, July 7. Forty to fifty million ounces of silver hit the market during the illiquid Asian trading hours, and the precious metal continued to fall reaching a low of $15.145 on Monday, July 10. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the move to the downside in silver that started during the evening of July 6 with the flash crash created another lower low in the silver futures market. Silver has been making a series of lower highs and lower lows since July 2016 when the price peaked at $21.095 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

The selling that hit the market on the early July night was so ferocious that the exchange needed to correct many bad prints below the $15 level as selling violated resting buy orders in the precious metals futures contract. However, as the daily silver chart shows, open interest did not change much which means that the selling was not the result of long liquidation. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market, and in silver, the metric hardly moved from the day before the flash crash through the time that silver hit its most recent low at $15.145 on July 10. It is likely that the seller on that fateful night turned around and repurchased the same volume as open interest only changed by a couple of hundred contracts. At the same time, gold was able to hold comfortably above the lows of 2017 despite the two crashes, but silver fell to the lowest level of the year in the aftermath of the selling.

Meanwhile, the flash crash did lots of psychological damage to anyone who might consider buying silver as it appeared that the timing and concentration of the selling had manipulative intensions and few like to play in a sandbox that is rife with bad behavior. Silver tends to be a more volatile trading instrument than its precious cousin gold. Therefore, silver often leads gold by moving more aggressively on a percentage basis on the up and downside. Since the events that transpired in the silver market in early July, silver has rebounded more than gold on a percentage basis, but silver is below where it was the last time gold was trading at its most recent price. Meanwhile, last week silver put in not one, but two bearish key reversal trading patterns on August 2 and August 4.

Gold has done much better than its precious cousin

Gold also moved to its most recent low on July 10 at $1211.50 on the nearby December futures contract. Source: CQG

As of the close of business on Friday, August 4 gold had recovered to the $1265 per ounce level, a rise of 4.45%. At the same time, silver has rallied from $15.145 to the $16.25 level as of last Friday, an increase of 7.3%. However, the last time gold was trading at $1265 on June 15 before the flash crashes at the end of June and in early July, silver was trading over $17 per ounce. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the silver-gold ratio or the price of gold divided by the price of silver shows that silver has been weakening against the yellow metal since March as the ratio has been making higher highs and higher lows. The move in the price relationship between the two precious metals tells us that silver has become less valuable compared with gold and that gold has become a leader when it comes to the path of least resistance for the prices of the metals over past months.

Silver had been crawling up towards technical resistance

Technical resistance for December gold futures currently stands at the June 6 highs of $1305.50 per pounce which is $40.50 or 3.2% above last Friday’s closing price. When it comes to silver, technical resistance on the September futures contract also stands at the June 6 high which is at $17.82 per ounce. Meanwhile, that price is a lot further away on a percentage basis as last Friday’s price of $16.25 is 9.7% away from the level that will negate the bearish trading pattern of lower highs and lower lows. Silver is $1.105 higher since the July 10 lows, but the trajectory of the rally has been a bumpy crawl rather than the typical appreciation that tends to occur in the silver market when it is moving to the upside. While silver has rallied in the last thirteen out of twenty trading sessions, it put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on Wednesday, August 2 and another last Friday which could slow down the ascent of the metal even further over the coming days and weeks.

Both gold and silver had been rallying on the back of a slumping U.S. dollar. The moment of truth for the U.S. currency could be coming soon as it is fast approaching its critical level of support. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index shows, the U.S. currency is now close to the critical line in the sand for the bull market that commenced back in May 2014. The dollar index reached a peak in January at 103.815 and has since declined to a low of 92.39 last week, a drop of 11%. The May 2016 lows at 91.88 now stands as support for the bull market in the greenback that has lasted for almost three and one-half years. Below that level on the dollar index, we could see some upside fireworks in precious metals given the historical inverse relationship between the prices of gold and silver and the dollar. Meanwhile, last Friday’s jobs report caused a recovery in the dollar which took the precious metals lower. We will find out over coming sessions if the move in the dollar at the end of last week if the start of a recovery or just a dead cat bounce. I believe if the dollar continues to depreciate, silver will take the baton and outperform gold as speculative interest will return to the metal that offers more potential on a percentage basis.

Will the laws of physics eventually cause a boomerang effect on the upside?

Newton’s third law of physics stated that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. In the silver market, we have yet to see a move to the upside that is equal and opposite to the downside carnage on the night of the July 6 flash crash. Silver has a penchant to move in a big way when most market participants are not paying attention. In the wake of the flash crash, the spotlight is off the silver market which could mean it is now in a perfect position to make a move that will once again shock market participants. Momentum on the daily silver chart is looking like another downside correction is underway, but the weekly and monthly charts could be telling another story when it comes to the metal that moves like few others at times.

Silver could be on its way to above the $20 per ounce level or higher

The daily silver chart shows that momentum has shifted lower in overbought territory. Source: CQG

The pair of bearish key reversal trading patterns last week could mean that silver is back on its way to the downside. However, the precious metal did make a higher high before the bearish technical pattern as it traded up to $16.96 per ounce last Wednesday which was above technical resistance at $16.915, the June 29 highs. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that momentum has shifted higher after silver bounced from the post flash crash lows and technical resistance stands at the $17.745 per ounce level, the June 6 high. A move above that price would negate the bearish pattern in the silver price. However, the weekly chart also put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern last week. Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that price momentum remains lower, but it is in oversold territory and would likely cross higher with a move to above the $17 level. Right now, silver needs the stars to line up for it to recover and break the bearish trading pattern that has been in place since the highs of over $21 per ounce in July 2016. However, if the dollar continues to depreciate and gold moves above $1300 per ounce, watch out, the price of silver could explode in a move that will make the flash crash selling look like the buying opportunity of a lifetime.

I believe the risk-reward in the silver market currently favors the long side form risk positions. If silver gets going on the upside, the volatile precious metal could easily move back above the $20 per ounce level and rise to a level that is higher than the 2016 peak at just over $21 per ounce.

Silver continues to suffer the effects of the July 6 flash crash, but a continuation of the breakdown in the dollar could make the precious metal explode at a time when few are expecting a big rally and are still licking their wounds from a night of unexpected selling.

