Buckeye Partners' (BPL) CEO Clark Smith on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 04, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Goodwin - VP and Treasurer

Clark Smith - Chairman, President and CEO

Keith St. Clair - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Gabriel Moreen - Bank of America

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Tom Abrams - Morgan Stanley

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Matthew Phillips - Guggenheim

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Buckeye Partners LP 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. Later we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Mr. Kevin Goodwin, Vice President and Treasurer, you may begin.

Kevin Goodwin

Thank you, Tia and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Buckeye Partners’ financial results conference call for the second quarter of 2017. On this morning’s conference call, Clark Smith, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer will discuss key results and highlights from the second quarter of 2017 and Keith St. Clair, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will review our financial results for the quarter.

Also on the call are Bob Malecky, Executive Vice President and President of the Domestic Pipeline and Terminal Segment; Khalid Muslih Executive Vice President and President of Global Marine Terminals; Bill Hollis, Senior Vice President and President of Buckeye Services; Todd Russo, Senior Vice President and General Counsel; and Joe Sauger, Senior Vice President and Operations for Global Marine Terminals and Engineering Services. After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.

We would like to remind everyone that we may make comments on the call that could be construed as forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC. Future results are subject to numerous contingencies, many of which are outside of our control. Any forward-looking statements we make are qualified by the risk factors and other information set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our most recent Form 10-Q thesis filed with the SEC and available on the Buckeye Partners’ website at www.buckeye.com. We undertake no obligation to revise our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today.

In addition, during the call we will be discussing Buckeye Partners’ adjusted EBITDA and certain other non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release issued this morning as well as in the supplemental reconciliation. Both of which are available in the Investor Center Section of the Buckeye Partners' website.

With that, I will turn the call over to our Chairman, President and CEO, Clark Smith.

Clark Smith

Alright, thanks Kevin. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. We're pleased to report another good quarter for Buckeye. Our adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter totaled $269.2 million this represents the 5% increase over the year ago quarter. The contribution from growth initiatives and M&A drove our improved performance compared to 2016. We have again approved a one and one quarter cent increase in our quarterly distribution to $1. 26 and one quarter cents per unit, this is a 4.1% increase over the second quarter of 2016.

Buckeye has now increased its distribution for 18 consecutive quarters and paid a distribution every quarter as a public company.

Based on our outlook for 2017, we are also able to reaffirm our expectations to maintain as quarterly distribution growth rate through the end of the year. This is supported by a coverage ratio on a trailing 12 months basis of 1.03. Keith will provide more color on Buckeye’s financial metrics in a moment.

Before we can continue, I would like to take a few minutes to recognize our health, safety security and environmental theme. During the quarter, we executed a successful multi location crisis management response exercise. This drill is one of our largest and is part of our focus on continuous improvement related to safety and operation. Buckeye operations and incident management team personnel participated in the full day exercise across multiple Buckeye location along with the U.S. Coastguard, local fire department, state environmental agencies, the Department of Transportation and other local, state and federal first responders and regulators.

The exercise was very successful and received high marks and valuable feedback from many of the external participants. On behalf of management team, I would like to thank our HSSE team for their ongoing hard work and dedication to our goal of zero safety incidence.

Turning to our results for the quarter, our performance was impacted by less favorable business conditions but continues to benefit from our diversification and growth strategy. Our commercial operating development teams, consist of execution around these strategies, delivered solid results across the changing business and commodity cycles. Combined with our primarily fee based revenue which limits our commodity price exposure, Buckeye has generated consistent growth and strong returns for our unitholders.

The two most notable contributors to the increase in adjusted EBITDA this quarter includes the ramp up of the first phase of our Michigan Ohio pipeline expansion project and the contribution from our 50% investment in BTTI. Both investments contributed cash flows in line with our expectations.

Our domestic pipeline and terminal segments saw increased pipeline throughput volumes and revenues as a result of the Michigan Ohio project as well as tariff increases on certain market based pipeline systems. Storage revenue across our domestic system were also a solid contributor year-over-year. Offsetting these items, we again saw the impact of the termination of the Albany crude by rail contract on both terminal throughput volumes in revenues.

Our global marine terminal segment encountered some challenges during the quarter, illustrated by the decline in capacity utilization compared to the year ago quarter. As we previously indicated, this decline was expected due to our being unable to reach agreeable commercial terms with the long-term customer for a proposed contract role in one of our Caribbean facilities.

We recognized that the loss of this customer would have a near term impact on our utilization and resulting storage revenues but we determined that the long-term benefit of diversifying our customer base and eliminating any current financials [indiscernible] for this customer was the best decision for Buckeye.

Our commercial teams have been successful in re-contracting a portion of this capacity and are advancing discussions with potential customers for the balance. In addition, our project is underway to convert a portion of this capacity to refine product service to accommodate another customer's requirements.

As you are aware evolving market dynamics that creates some near-term challenges for the storage business. I’d like to point out that over the years our commercial teams have consistently demonstrated their ability to manage through the cycles that impact storage value. We will continue to optimize the balance between contract term and rate, focus on retaining key customers through these business cycles while maintaining a strong base level of revenues.

As an example, we are pleased to report that Buckeye just recently reached agreement on commercial terms for the renewal of a long-term contract for significant capacity with a key customer in the Caribbean as well as other key customers across our storage platform.

We have also invested in capital projects to optimize our asset platform, increasing our terminals capabilities which allow us to capture the best possible value for our services. We believe we are well positioned to managed through these storage market conditions and will be proactive in leveraging our diversified portfolio to meet our customers' needs.

Turning to our merchant services business, we continue to execute on our strategy of driving throughput across our domestic system, this segment is a very important component of our business model and contributed positively to the overall Buckeye results. Although the lower right [ph] margins of weaker market conditions drove a decline in year-over-year adjusted EBITDA.

I like to spend a few minutes updating you on our portfolio of capital projects. We continue to execute on our growth strategy to expand our globally diversified and integrated network of petroleum logistics assets. This strategy has allowed us to improve returns while limited the impact of volatility and commodity prices and market conditions.

Our team is currently evaluating a number of organic growth projects as potential acquisition targets and our list continues to grow. One of these projects is Phase 2 of the Michigan Ohio pipeline expansion. As we've indicated on our past earnings calls, this project allows Midwestern refiners access to safe, reliable pipeline transportation options to move lower price fuels eastward to meet customer demand plus consumer demand for Pennsylvania.

We continue to move through the regulatory approval process, hearings before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission are scheduled for early November. On a parallel path, our teams continue to advance engineering and other planning activity. The Michigan Ohio project is proceeding on schedule and is expected to be completed before the end of 2018.

With respect to our South Texas Gateway project, we had advanced the permitting project engineering and regulatory requirements while better defining infrastructure capabilities that handle with the market required for these transportation and terminal services. This work will enable us to provide a construction ready projects supported by long-term customer commitments. We are delighted by the progress made to date and we are confident in our ability to deliver a takeaway solution centered on creating a market clearing pathway for the Permian area crude oil production.

We are still preparing for an open season this third quarter. However, we continue to assess market conditions and work with potential customers to best align an open season with their decision timelines and the timing of the need for new takeaway capacity. We will keep you updated on our progress on the open season as we move forward.

Our VTTI investment continues to perform well, generate significant recurrence to Buckeye unitholders. The previously announced transaction by end of Public MLP is also making good progress. This transaction will simplify VTTI's structure and we expect it would be accretive for Buckeye in the fourth quarter. Keith will provide further update on the VTTI in a few minutes.

The VTTI management team is doing a great job of identifying and executing on acquisition and Greenfield growth opportunities in the international market. So far, this year, VTTI has completed acquisitions in Croatia, in Panama and has commenced operations as Greenfield terminals in Cape Town South Africa. VTTI has also expanded its Rotterdam and Antwerp facilities and has commissioned the build out of a Greenfield petroleum storage terminal in South Asia. These investments are further evidence of the robust growth profile available in the international market in which Buckeye is able to participate through VTTI.

Our teams have also been implementing several smaller growth initiatives, our single and doubles that continue to provide a meaningful contribution. In our Chicago complex, we continue to identify ways to expand our capabilities and improve petroleum logistics services. We recently activated a new gasoline rail loading operation and have several other projects underway in Chicago, one of the most active petroleum products in the U.S.

In Florida, we will invest approximately $100 million by early 2018, to improve connectivity within our marine network. These initiatives take advantage of increased demand in the South East and the favorable marine transportation market. Today our team has identified opportunities to provide additional dock and terminal pipeline connectivity to expand our service capabilities for customer as well as adding butane and ethanol services in certain terminals.

In the North East, we continue to make investments to maximize returns from our New York Harbor facilities and enhance our utilization rates. We have recently made several investments for our gasoline blending customers, we have also implemented projects to improve takeaway capabilities from our New York Harbor facility. Including any pipelines connectivity to and from [indiscernible]. These projects will enhance our capabilities in what is one of the premier joint product service in North East.

In summary let me say that although our financial performance is below expectation this quarter we are confident in our diversified global platform and have a substantial set of growth opportunities to work on moving forward. We have over 3 billion in acquisitions in growth capital and development, that has the potential to generate significant future value for Buckeye’s shareholders.

With that I’ll turn the call over to Keith to discuss the financial results for our second quarter in greater detail.

Keith St. Clair

Thank you, Clark and good morning, everyone. This morning we reported net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders of $112.7 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to a $140.5 million for the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in net income was attributable to lower operating income across our legacy assets combined with increased interest expense associated with the debt issued in the fourth quarter of 2016 to partially fund the VTTI acquisition. It is important to note that the contribution to net income from our VTTI investment is limited to our percentage of equity and their net income.

Net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders was $0.80 per diluted units for the second quarter of 2017 compared to a $1.07 per diluted units for the prior year quarter. The diluted weighted average number of units outstanding during the quarter is $141.5 million compared to $131.2 million for the second quarter of 2016. The increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding is largely attributable to the units issued to fund our equity investment in VTTI.

On a consolidated basis, we reported adjusted EBITDA our primary [indiscernible] financial performance the $269.2 million for the second quarter representing an increase of $12.6 million compared to last years adjusted EBITDA of $256.6 million.

I’d now like to discuss in further detail the adjusted EBITDA for each of our operating segments. For domestic pipelines and terminals, adjusted EBITDA was $135.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $142 million last year. This segment's decrease in adjusted EBITDA was largely attributable to the termination of the Albany crude by rail contracts in the third quarter of 2016.

Excluding the impact of the loss of this contract, EBITDA was in line with the prior year despite the adverse impact of declining prices on product settlements, the acceleration of certain maintenance and [indiscernible] spends and higher expenses related to Phase 2 of the Michigan Ohio capital project.

Our average pipeline transportation volumes of 1.46 million barrels per day were up 5000 barrels per day or 0.5% compared to last year. This rose volumes up approximately 7% this quarter a strong Midwestern refinery runs drove higher volumes throughout the region.

Jet fuel volumes also strengthened 3% compared to the year ago quarter, as increased airline generated traffic drove higher demand at the airports we serve including continuing strength at the New York City airports. Offsetting these increases we saw 3% decline in gasoline volumes primarily as a result of less gasoline blending activity in the New York Harbor translating to fewer volumes moving West to Linda [ph], New Jersey on our system.

Higher average tariffs drove an increase in our pipeline transportation revenues. The higher average shares were a result of tariff increases on our market based systems and a more favorable mix of product flows to long haul destinations including the contribution from Phase 1 of the Michigan-Ohio project.

Our terminals benefited from higher refined product throughput volumes across the rack particularly in the Southeast region and higher product recovery volumes from our VR use [ph] as compared to the prior year. The growth in our Southeast region was the result of increasing market share driven by capital investments that expanded our slate of product offering at these facilities.

The increase in operating expenses for the quarter was largely the result of execution of certain pipeline integrity and terminal maintenance projects. We saw integrity expense increase as the timing of certain projects were accelerated. We expect to return to more normal expense runway for the remainder of 2017. We also incurred higher engineering, legal and professional fees as we continue to move forward with Phase 2 of our Michigan-Ohio project.

Now turning to the Global Marine Terminal segment. During the second quarter of 2017, this segment produced adjusted EBITDA of $131.8 million compared to $108.4 million in 2016. The growth in EBITDA was primarily attributable to the contribution from our investment in VTTI, partially offset by lower cash flows from our legacy business.

The year-over-year decrease in cash flows in our legacy business was driven primarily by lower utilization of available capacity. Average utilization for the second quarter of 2017 was 91% compared to 99% during the second quarter of 2016. This decline in utilization was largely attributable to the loss of significant customer and liquidity during the quarter. Excluding the impact of a loss of this customer, our utilization for the quarter would have been in line with the prior year.

We also benefited from improved operating performance in Buckeye Texas Partners during the quarter as the operational issues encountered in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 will resolve increasing the contribution from this investment. Expenses in this segment were higher due in part to engineering and other planning cost incurred related to our potential South Texas Gateway project.

Our merchant services segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $2 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $6.2 million for the same period last year. This segment saw lower rack margins during the quarter as a result of elevated inventory levels and increased competitions in the markets we serve. The year ago, quarter also benefited from stronger [indiscernible] that drove the acceleration of the contribution in the second quarter of 2016. Importantly this segment continues to deliver positive results to Buckeye and serves as a catalyst for driving increased utilization across Buckeye system.

This segment has contributed almost $24 million to our other segments results due to first half of 2017.

Now I’d like to discuss VTTIs results and provide an update on the take private transaction announced last quarter. Our investment in VTTI contributed $28.8 million of adjusted EBITDA and $18.1 million of distributable cash flow. In addition, VTTI declared cash distributions to Buckeye’s $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 which is paid earlier this month.

VTTI continues to perform well with high utilization across its portfolio, the storage assets combined with contributions from capital expansion projects and acquisitions. And again, as Clark noted, a new facility in South Africa was also brought into service this quarter.

Turning to the proposed [ph] private transaction. The meeting for VTTI energy partners unitholders to vote on the proposed merger has been set for September 13. If approved, VTTI will acquire all of the outstanding publicly held common units of its MLP at a price of $19.50 per common units for an aggregate transaction value of approximately $472 million.

Buckeye plans to fund approximately $236 as aggregate transaction value with an even slip of debt and equity and we have raised the equity utilizing our ATM programs.

Now looking at our balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, we had $2.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.6 billion in long-term debt including $360 million of long-term modeling outstanding in our credit facility.

We also had approximately $227 million borrowed on our revolver that was reflected a short term and it supports our merchant services working capital segment. At the end of the quarter we had approximately $912 million of incremental liquidity available on this facility.

Our total debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA was 4.5 times at the end of the quarter. Following quarter end, we had a $125 million of senior notes that matured in July which we'll retake in proceeds from our revolver. Looking forward we had $300 million of notes that mature in January of 2018.

Our distributable cash flow to the second quarter of 2017 totaled a $178.4 million compared to $183.1 million last year. This decrease is primarily related to an increase in interest expense resulting from the debt issued to partially fund our investment in VTTI as well as increased maintenance capital spend during the quarter.

As Clark mentioned, this quarter's cash distributions of $1.26 and $0.25 per diluted unit is a 4.1% increase over the second quarter of 2016. And we expect to maintain our quarterly distribution growth rate at one a quarter cents per limited partly [ph] units through the remainder of 2017.

Our distribution coverage ratio based on distributions declared on units outstanding at the end of the quarter was 0.95 for the quarter and 1.03 for the trailing 12 months.

Now looking at Buckeye’s capital spend. Maintenance capital for the second quarter of 2017 excluding the impact related to hurricane Mathew with $35.6 million compared to $29.9 million for the second quarter of 2016.

This increased as a result of higher costs on tank repairs completed during the quarter. However, we do not expect this increase to impact the overall range of anticipated maintenance capital spend in 2017 which is $115 million to $135 million.

Return to capital spend was $63 million during the quarter and for 2017 we expect return to capital spend to be between $295 and $335 million.

As Clark stated, the second quarter proved to be another good quarter for Buckeye. We believe these results highlight the diversity of our portfolio of assets and we remain confident in our continuing ability to deliver value to our unitholders.

That concludes my remarks. And now we will open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question is from Gabriel Moreen of Bank of America. Your line is open.

Gabriel Moreen

Hey good morning guys. Had a question on the South Texas QA potential open the season. Can you just talk about as you're sizing the project sort of where you are thinking preliminary CapEx may fall? And also, kind of what additional assets you may need whether tankage on either end of the pipe or docks and things like that. And to what extent you might be able to partner with some of your existing assets for those?

Khalid Muslih

Yeah, good morning. This is Khalid, I'll try to touch on that. I think what Clark mentioned, we continue to advance on this project. I mean I can tell you with respect to the pipeline project itself, I mean we completed our base case feed study. And now we really always -- it's kind of in the phase of value engineering the project for some of the specific customer feedback that we're getting for those that are looking forward maybe some customized solutions.

We're also looking at trying to further optimize to look at ways that we can maybe avoid certain capital or reduce some operating expenses. And also, we're looking at quite frankly the size of the line, trying to make to make sure that we have the right capacity to be able to serve the market demand. I think we've also kind of moved on into the phase where we're actually engaging with various land owners, we've established project website, a landowner hotline, we trying to go into that field survey phase. So quite a bit of activity is taking shape, but again there is still more work to be done with regards to how we think we can further finance like I mentioned with value engineering of this project. And that's what we will continue to do over the course of the next month or two as we continue to advance towards an open season.

Gabriel Moreen

And as a follow to that Khalid. In terms of who going to be open season in the not too distant future. Should we read anything or not read anything into the probability of having a JV partner for the project whether industry or financial.

Khalid Muslih

Right. And I think like I mentioned on a prior call, in some of these conversations that we have with perspective shippers. Some of those shippers are obviously indicating a desire for equity. And so of course we're obviously engaging in that particular conversation. I can say that they're hasn’t been decision as to make necessarily this yet on that point.

Obviously, I mentioned on a prior call with regards to the financial parties or financing of the projects. I think we've got a very good line of sight on how we would go about financing this project in a very effective manner.

I think with regards to your other question whether or not if we look to partner with some other strategic and I think obviously we look to see whether or not are there any other ways that perhaps they could assist in some of those areas that I touched on earlier with regards to further value engineering the project or frankly further enhancing the competitive positioning of the project.

Gabriel Moreen

Got it. And then separate topic on VTTI and VTOL and the international storage operations. Can you just talk about, I know it’s a VTTI level currency is hedged, exposure is hedged on a rolling basis going forward but does that also apply kind of upstairs on the joint venture and could the extent the dollars been weakening here really could there be some upside from that?

Clark Smith

The have the vast majority of their foreign current exposure hedged certainly for 2017 and 2018. We just had a board meeting last week and they’re going to roll those hedges even forward, so they have got the based on the exposure for the consolidated entity pretty well hedged over the next two to three years.

Operator

The next question is from Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to touch base on the contract exploration global marine terminal trying to figure out when does that happen in the quarter and kind of should we expect kind of a mix shift in the tariff or EBITDA for shale barrel, just trying to think about how that’s modeled that going forward?

Khalid Muslih

Jeremy help me understand your question, when you say contract exploration you are talking about the contract that Clark and I eluded to in our comments?

Jeremy Tonet

Yeah, I mean if that contract was still in play for a part of the quarter like one month or two months, just trying to figure that out better.

Khalid Muslih

The contract expired essentially at the end of April, with this customer, so we had two months where we had that capacity where it was not being utilized or a portion of it not being utilized.

Jeremy Tonet

Great and the expiration of that customer -- was the tariffs notably different for that contract versus other kind of your legacy business?

Clark Smith

No, I mean obviously there is different ancillary related activities but I mean I would say in general no.

Jeremy Tonet

Got you great. And then just going to the domestic pricing terminals. Michigan to Ohio, is that kind of fully ramped the full contribution for the quarter there?

Khalid Muslih

No Jeremy it's not. I mean there are a couple of issues there. I think when we expect to see higher flows will actually more in the fourth quarter and first quarter kind of due to the seasonal nature of some of those movements and one of our customers also has been working on some issues internally with movement of product in their refinery in the Mid-West to one of our terminals so we haven’t realize the full benefits of that terminal throughput and also based on how we are required to account for any deficiencies, some of that revenue has to get deferred and won't be recognized until the full volumes are being shipped.

Jeremy Tonet

Great thanks and then just want to go to the VTTI and it seems like the interest in tax stepped up a bit, just trying to see, is this a better run rate then the first quarter or how should we think about that going forward as far as how that shows up in the DCS rack?

Khalid Muslih

Yeah, I think what we are looking at here frankly is one, one of the things we are not seeing really is the full benefit of some of the expansion capital and also some of the M&A activity as well, so we would expect to see VTTI sort of continue to grow and increase their contribution. As they continue to become more profitable, obviously NOL will carryforward will start to expire so you can see a little more tax leakage there. But I think directionally we're talking about improvement and performance.

In addition, as we're successful with completing the buy in, we would expect that to enhance accretion from that investment beginning in the fourth quarter of the year and then going forward, because we no longer will be dealing with the leads associated with public unitholders.

Jeremy Tonet

That makes sense, thanks. And just one last one I guess going back to the [indiscernible]. Is the 91% average for the quarter or a quarter rent there?

Clark Smith

That's an average. We've reported that consistently based on the average for the quarter.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Tom Abrams of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open

Tom Abrams

Thanks guys. Just thinking about your debt-to-EBITDA 4.5 coverage close to 1. You want to keep grow your distribution you got a pretty large shadow backlog. What gives, I mean I think the trends seems to be 1.1 plus in terms of coverage. You've got some capital commitments coming up. How do you think about the trade-offs there getting through the next couple of years of spending?

Khalid Muslih

Well, one of the things, Tom, I mean we've communicated our target from a standpoint of coverage. We've talked about somewhere in neighborhood of 105 to 110. And we've always said that these are based on the stability and consistency of our cash flows that provided for adequate coverage. What we saw here is a little bit of dip in coverage for the quarter. Some of that’s function just kind of seasonality, the actual seasonality in Q2 that's why we pointed the LPM coverage which is 103. In the quarter in particular we had higher than typical maintenance capital spends because of the weather conditions. We always see maintenance capital elevated in Q2 and Q3. You also have the impact of lower contribution from [indiscernible] in the second and third quarter.

So, we think we're well positioned to manage through our capital requirements on a go forward basis. But we recognized still that we have to continue to focus and add that balance on both leverage as well as coverage. And we are maintaining our investment grade credit ratings something that has been and will continue to be very important to us.

Tom Abrams

And just following up on the VTTI questioning. You've explaining why you thought in the fourth quarter the contribution from them were to increase. Is it then in terms of modeling the 17.4 distribution you've received and is that kind of a minimum going forward or is there a chance that in certain quarters based on their capital needs that could be how much lower distribution too you?

Khalid Muslih

No, the way we are going to manage the distributions there is, they will be distributing cash flow generated from their operations. And then we'll look at secondary to that how they're going to fund their growth capital. So, we would expect to see distributions at or above the current level on a go forward basis.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Theresa Chen of Barclays. Your line is open.



Q - Theresa Chen

Hi, Clark I wanted to ask a question related to your comment about storage contracting headwinds and given the environment that's locks container [ph]. Can you quantify how much impact do you anticipate for your business or if you can talk about when you're in this environment previously how much impact was there than?

Clark Smith

What I was referring to is this, we go through these cycles and we have been through them before where the container [ph] comes out of the market and we have been very successful in contracting under any of these positions. We got such good customer relationships, Theresa and our quality of our assets really stand out I think in terms of providing optionality and serves our customers' needs. We’re confident that we’re going to recontract for this now.

As we have been telling you the conditions are softer, I think the terms of the agreements are going to be a little shorter in nature and there is a little bit of a rate pressure. But we are confident in our ability to work through and that’s the point I was trying to make is we can work do in any of these business cycles.

Theresa Chen

Okay and then specifically related to the Bahamas Terminal, when do you think the rest of the re-contracting will get done, what kind of average capacity utilization do you see going forward and how much economic impact do you think this will have in third and fourth quarter?

Khalid Muslih

This is Khalid. I’ll take that on, I think just maybe settle up and complement what Clark was saying and also what Keith I think mentioned in his prepared remarks and I think if you were to kind of normalize for that customer exit so to speak, we still maintain very high utilization rates that frankly are in line with where we were last year. I think just moving forward, we have been able to place some of that capacity obviously just looking at the shape of the market, we have been assessing whether or not does it make sense to do something on a shorter-term basis, versus maybe doing something on a longer-term basis where obviously perhaps maybe a small decline in the rate, those kinds of things we are continuing to assess.

But I think maybe to answer your question head on, when we look at I think the capacity is scheduled for a [indiscernible] in the back half for the year and this is what Clark was alluding to in his script, we have already either re-contracted or reached agreement in excess of 50% of that capacity, so I do believe that we are well positioned to be able to maintain high utilization rates across our assets, of course it will take us some time to work through this situation with regards to this one particular anchor customer, we are already advancing with a number of other key anchored customers. Those discussions take a little bit of longer time just given, they are a little bit more complex scenario. But I think we have also been able to introduced new customers to the asset base which really goes back to what Clark was saying in his remarks which was we were focused on eliminating any financial exposure that we may have and more importantly further diversifying our customer base and I think from that respective we have absolutely advanced them all.

Theresa Chen

Got it. Related to Phase 2 of the Michigan Ohio project and particular and with regards to the partial [indiscernible]. Can you calibrate or quantify the risk that this might get stuck in permitting purgatory given the battle between East Coast and with Mid-West refiners?

Clark Smith

This is [indiscernible] this is something we have been spending a lot of time on, we remain very optimistic about the approach we are in front of PUC. That process is going largely as planned. [Technical Difficulty] hearing in front of the PUC ALJ in November, that’s proceeding and in the meantime, we just been focused on the fact that we are responding to the market conditions that have been evolving for over a decade here. We think this is a very pro-consumer good thing for the citizens of Pennsylvania. And that's what we've been focused on trying to make sure that all the key stakeholders understand. So, we're very confident, very optimistic that things will proceed as schedule.

Theresa Chen

Okay. And in context of things proceeding as scheduled in the timeline of bringing this project into service by year-end 2018. From now until then by when do you think you'll have all the permitting done?

Clark Smith

We're looking to get approvals in early 2018 for the final cases we do this year. There are various pieces there and we're going to improve that strategy. But the final pieces we expect to have 2017 and early '18.

Theresa Chen

Great thank you. And then lastly, in relation to South Texas Gateway, I believe previously when we talked about this, you've said ultimately there will be producers who dictate which projects move forward, but can you just help us understand what exactly they're looking for at this point. Is it a matter of which midstream provider can give the most competitive rates, is it dashing and segregation capability given the wide variation in the crude or is it downstream solutions, any details or color would be helpful?

Khalid Muslih

So, we need to bring you on the project team. I think you’ve been able to capture some of those elements. But no, I mean I think you're right, it does speak to obviously what are some of the more competitive alternatives the market or at least the midstream players can offer up. I think we have been able to resonate with many of these perspective customers just given our capabilities and the fact that we are offering a pretty compelling alternative. I think it really depends. And I think really the shippers are not necessarily exclusively just producer type so to speak. I think you’ve got combination of different folks that are in the mix. So, I think the nice thing about the focus is the destination is not only just as an alternative viz-a-vis Houston but also it has its own vision as native demand just given the refining capacity that is situated across that ship channel.

Theresa Chen

Okay. And how much money have you put into this project so far?

Khalid Muslih

It's not material. But obviously we have incurred dollars like Keith mentioned last quarter. obviously, those dollars will continue to ramp up this quarter and into the next. But again, we won't incur any of the significant dollars until we reached the final investment decision, but of course some of the activities that I mentioned earlier will have some impact on our go forward results.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Matthew Phillips of Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Matthew Phillips

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just a follow up on BORCO because it wasn't quite clear to me before. I mean Khalid I think you'd said around 50% had been re-contracted. Has that already been placed in service or do you expect that to come on stream over the course of the year?

Khalid Muslih

Yeah, I think basically what I'm talking about is we have obviously contracts that are rolling off through this quarter and into next. And we've already advanced discussions with our various customers and like I mentioned it enables you to reach commercial terms or is already contracted for that capacity, that’s really what I was trying to get at.

Clark Smith

Again, that’s across the entire GMT system as well that’s not just limited to BORCO.

Khalid Muslih

And then I would say that a good chunk of that is within that asset and so I'd say probably a good proxy as well.

Matthew Phillips

Okay got it thanks. I think in the prepared remarks you had mentioned that one of the customers on BORCO was going on refine products, what is kind of the general kind of market landscape in the Caribbean for a refined product service and what sort of -- is there a significant CapEx you would expect to spend say if the remaining capacity is slanting towards refined products?

Khalid Muslih

I think with regards to whether or not we look to shift our entire capacity over to refined products, I don’t see that necessarily taking shape. I do think that when we were talking about our ability to convert -- the actual dollar amounts are pretty low, I mean it's pretty attractive, however we do have certain tankage that probably is not just situated for refined products just given its size and so I believe that those tanks will probably be remaining in either crude oil or in fuel service.

I think with regard to your question around demand for refined products or food [ph] products in the Caribbean, it's really a combination, right. I mean we have got obviously the ability to source barrels internationally and hope that look to blend those barrels and then are shipping those barrels either similar around the Caribbean into Latin America, South America. I think that business model is still there. There is probably a little bit more pressure around barrels maybe coming back on to the Atlantic coast to see a function of lower freight rates providing alternatives. But again, I still feel like there is great opportunities for us, our team is advancing on those and I feel highly confident that we will be able to fill our capacity at work at the best value.

Matthew Phillips

On my last point on the Atlantic Coast barrels, so you are saying that lower import cost are basically keep using source demand a bit there on the marine side?

Khalid Muslih

Yeah, I mean looking in the past we've had the opportunity to ship certain barrels from one of our Caribbean locations over to the East coast. I mean that’s not necessarily a very ratable consistent phenomenon and I think as you continue to see, some of those macro dynamics that say, some of these flows kind of coming in now and really that’s what I was trying to allude to.

Matthew Phillips

I mean are the kind of the troubles I guess lower volumes on colonial impacting that at all. What is the balance impact between lower colonial throughput and higher imports, marine imports on the pad 1?

Khalid Muslih

I think it’s a pad 1, it’s a little bit of different situation. I mean I think for us, we have a very good position there already, we have some very good key customer commitments already in place. I think clearly as you can continue to see, the phenomenas take shape obviously with more barrels that are probably more competitively priced moving into the pad 1 region. That obviously will look to try to back up the margin of barrel that are imports or somewhere else I don't know we'll find out. But I do know that obviously with the transparency that is taking shape in the market, obviously some of the blending margins that were maybe available to purchase in the past perhaps have changed just given the current dynamics.

Matthew Phillips

It looks like the Philadelphia refineries are having some financial issues. I mean if that ends up closing, do you see that as a net benefit to your storage business in Northeast?

Khalid Muslih

Yeah, I can't comment on that. I don't really have an answer to that question.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from James Carreker [ph] of U.S. Capital Advisors. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi thanks. Going back to the Global Marine Terminal segment. Your capacity utilization took a step down but EBITDA was flat relative to Q1 revenue. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about what's going on there.

Khalid Muslih

Yeah this is Khalid again. I mean some of the incremental contributions that Keith mentioned, we obviously had more consistent performance in South Texas our joint venture. Recall we had some operational difficulties in Q4 and Q1. So that obviously provided some incremental contribution. We also had maybe a little bit some higher ancillary revenues during the quarter mainly some [indiscernible] as customer activity picked up at many of our different locations. And then we also had some maybe one-time revenue items that we were to collect to generate some in connection with some new services that we were able to offers and others to do with the exit of the long-term customer that we talked about.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And you talked about having re-contracted portion of that customers. Any quantification of that value?

Khalid Muslih

I don't want to get into the specifics of that. But like I said I think we've got good line of sight and we are advancing discussions to find new customers to take on that position.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. And it's kind of the same question I guess on pipelines and terminals. You talked about some higher OpEx and the impact of loss of the crude by rail contract. Any quantification of the impact that had on Q2 results?

Clark Smith

Yeah, I think the easiest way to think about that is thinking about the loss of crude by rail contract. I mean effectively that really bridges our EBITDA contribution and there were some other pluses and minuses we've talked about increased transportation volumes across the pipes. We talked about also the impact of pricing deck on some of our pipeline settlements that was adverse. So, there were a lot of pluses and minuses but looking at it very simplistically, the loss of that contract has actually bridged performance year-over-year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the maintenance spend or integrity spend, I assume that's going to be found in higher OpEx any quantification there?

Clark Smith

The integrity spends, it's single digit here from a standpoint of impact on EBITDA $4 million to $5 million and again if that is elevated in the quarter, we were able to accelerate some of the projects we would expect to see that step down. As you can imagine these things can obviously be done in the same orders year-on-year depending on the cycle through the pipeline basis is just a little bit of a change in the quarterly impact here, it’s not a run rate change in our expensive profile.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s very helpful and then any color around the size of some of these acquisitions at the VTTI level? I think you mentioned Panama and some other countries some of the M&A deals that they have done?

Clark Smith

Yeah, I mean look, I would say it’s a wide range, the beauty of this opportunity is it really expands our geographic reach and more importantly it helps us look at opportunities that perhaps are not as sought after perhaps like they are maybe here in the North American landscape, so you get a good perspective on very, very attractive growth type multiples, these bolt-on projects and then I think with regard to some of the acquisitions like I mentioned it’s a pretty wide array of opportunities.

Operator

And the last question will come from [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Your gasoline pipeline while in this quarter was below of last year, which is a bit surprise given we see gasoline demand was strong over our country. So, can you talk a little bit more about reason and also how should we see about long-term your gasoline [indiscernible]?

Clark Smith

I think some of the movements really were some of the shorter haul movements. You keep touched on it somehow [indiscernible] and lower volumes we see some of our New York Harbor locations of the blending activity in the harbor. We don’t see it change, we still look at -- we’re very reflective of indigenous demand. This is just shift in this quarter entirely from last year.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to clarify, you also mentioned that you didn’t realize the full benefit for you Ohio Michigan pipeline project, so should we think at the bottom to ramping up when you have full benefit of the pipeline project done?

Clark Smith

Yes, we will have some improvement once we recognize all the minimum volumes we expect associated with these projects.

Operator

And at this time, I like to turn the call back over to Clark Smith for closing remarks.

Clark Smith

Thanks everyone for joining us. This is a good quarter and I am looking at it at a holistic basis I think from a face of the operations, project executing and advancing our growth objectives, we are pleased with it, we look forward providing another update on our performance next quarter. Thank you, have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. You may now disconnect. Good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.