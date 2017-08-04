To start, just this morning, I received a SA reader Ryzen’s (no joke) message,

“After the growth estimated by AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) in this ER (I think they're sandbagging again, Lisa likes to beat every time), the quarter results and looking only from a financial standpoint in a growth stock consideration parameter, where do you find the fair price hovering? There was an article of you before the ER that putted it at around 15$. So now, how much has it moved up?”

On July 25, 2017, after beating Q2 revenue estimating, earnings estimate, and raising guidance, AMD shares have soared from $14.00 to $15.50 in the after-hour trading. Since then the price has steadily dropped to $13.10. In this post, I will give several reasons why AMD is oversold at this level.

Reason 1: Post-Earnings Profit Taking

After each earnings call, Advanced Micro Devices stock has been known to move erratically. As for cutting edge tech stocks which have recently experienced significant changes in market shares, it is customary for risk-averse shareholders to take profits in light of earnings beats or positive price reactions. To test this possibility, I examine the data of AMD’s last 40 quarterly earnings announcements and their subsequent stock’s relative price movements. After each announcement, AMD’s relative stock price movement, the excess return, is measured by the difference between the AMD returns and the Nasdaq Index returns.

However, the real question to ask is what the shareholders (not the analysts) wanted from the announcement. A stock price surprise is more relevant than an earnings surprise. Yet, the formulation of market expectation is a much more difficult issue to deal with, because it is impossible to fully measure what investors were expecting going into an earnings announcement. Or, how much quarterly earnings has been already factored into the prices, beyond the street estimates. To this end, I split the data based on whether the stock prices have increased (decreased) at the announcement. This is under the premise that an increase in stock prices is the ultimate measure for investors’ surprise amid unexpected information arrival.

In Figure 2, I present the AMD relative stock price movements following quarterly earnings announcements, adjusted for the underlying tech sector moves. As expected, upon market surprise, the stock has initially jumped by 2.5% at the announcement date. Yet, there is clear evidence that stock prices proceeded to lose 4-5% in the following eight days before leveling off. Incidentally, the fact that the 7-8% price drops occurred in an orderly fashion and over a reasonably long eight-day period is consistent with the shareholders’ profit taking selling.

If you buy this argument, the history suggests that, after an earnings beat, AMD stock price will drop around 7%-8% from its post-earnings high before it will rebound. This in turn suggests that the current $13.30 (8/4/2017) already is lower than the bounce off point, close to 12% undervalued.

Reason 2: AMD’s Fair Value Above $15

From two completely independent perspectives, I was able to reach the same conclusion that AMD’s fair value should be around $15. In this post, I used the historical data to estimate price reactions to earnings announcement and concluded (please see original post for details if interested):

After Q2 revenue and earnings beats, AMD should trade between $13.5 and $15. After management has raised Q3 revenue guidance, AMD will trade over $15.

In another post which I hypothesized that

The “zero-sum gain” nature of the GPU and CPU markets restricts how AMD, Intel, and Nvidia should be valued relative to each other. Accordingly, Intel’s price target is $35, AMD is $15, and NVDA is $182.

Reason 3: Vega’s Mixed Review Overplayed

Five days after the Q2’s earnings call, AMD unveiled the long anticipated Vega which is aimed to challenge the GPU market. The long anticipated Vega launch was met with a mix review. Austin Craig on SA said, “Vega looks good for the pro market, meh for gamers. Miners may not adopt it given the power requirements.”

However, AMD’s shares’ drop from $15.50 to $13.30 after Q2, or close to $2 billion market cap loss, cannot be meaningfully attributed to the Vega launch. As Vega’s revenue was not included in Q2’s, the fair value $15 still would have only factored AMD’s 12.5% growth rate which is lower than analysts’ consensus estimate of 12.9%.

Even if post-Vega shareholders start factoring the less-than expected Vega future revenue, a $2 billion market cap loss is equivalent to $775 million Vega revenue loss in the future (using a P/S ratio of 2.69). That will be obviously excessive.

To close, probably the best argument I can offer for AMD being oversold is from a long-term AMD bear Puddenhead’ s (no joke) recent comment,

“AMD has another erratic day of selling. Even I think it may be overdone.”