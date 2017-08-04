Allscripts Will Acquire Enterprise Information Solutions From McKesson

The deal is highly complementary to Allscripts and will add to its breadth of offerings, increase revenues and enable it to recognize cost synergies.

EIS provides a range of hospital information management systems primarily focused on the small facility market.

Allscripts is acquiring the Enterprise Information Solutions unit from McKesson for $185 million in cash.

Healthcare IT company Allscripts (MDRX) announced an agreement to acquire the Enterprise Information Solutions business unit from McKesson (MCK) for $185 million in cash.

EIS provides both clinical and financial IT software for hospital and health systems, especially smaller sized institutions.

Allscripts is acquiring EIS as a complement to its Sunrise system for larger institutions and sees significant medium-term revenue upside combined with cost saving synergies in the short-term.

Target Company

Enterprise Information Solutions has been a division of McKesson’s whose portfolio of software includes:

Paragon – Hospital information system

STAR and HealthQuest – Revenue cycle, financial and supply chain management

Lab Analytics and Blood Bank – Integrated laboratory information system

OneContent – Document and content management

Management is headed by Nimesh Shah, who was previously VP Global Infrastructure Services at CSC.

The paragon system is EIS’ flagship offering, and provides an EMR (Electronic Medical Record) system hospitals ranging from a 10-bed critical care facility to a 450-bed hospital.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Allscripts intends to pay $185 million in cash for the business unit and said it will do so out of ‘existing secured credit facilities and cash balances.’ (8-K Filing)

Based on Allscripts’ cash flow performance and $89.1 million in cash, equivalents and restricted cash, it appears that the deal will not create an undue hardship on the company’s balance sheet.

McKesson had begun the process of divesting itself of EIS in 2016, with its announcement that it would explore strategic alternatives for the group in order to start the bidding.

McKesson chose to exit the EMR business and instead formed a new unit called Change Healthcare Holdings, which will include the majority of its technology solutions businesses.

Allscripts management believes that EIS is a better fit for its focus in says that it will continue to invest in Paragon as its main solution for the small hospital market, while continuing to market its existing Sunrise system for larger institutions and complex service line needs.

After transaction close, the company said the combination would double its current hospital client count in the United States.

Allscripts clearly wants to be a one stop shop for care facility management requirements of any size.

As Allscripts CEO Paul Black stated in the deal announcement,

Adding these assets to Allscripts existing portfolio enables us to better serve our clients, increase our scale and further drive our investment in innovation…The healthcare IT market remains highly fragmented. Today’s announcement is a proactive and strategic measure to maintain Allscripts long-term leadership and position Allscripts for continued growth.

Concurrent with the deal announcement, Allscripts announced its second-quarter financial 2017 results, with all-time record bookings totaling $407 million. GAAP net loss was $154 million compared to $10 million in 2Q 2016.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter totaled $34 million and adjusted EBITDA was $90 million, a 15% year-over-year increase compared to the same period in 2016.

Additionally, management increased its non-GAAP revenue target for 2017 and its 3-Year CAGR targets for 2018-2020 as a result of the transaction.

Notably, management sees significant synergies post-close as it removes duplicate positions in EIS which will result in administrative cost savings.

Investors reacted positively to the financial news and possibly the acquisition news, sending the stock up 12.42% for a $1.45 per share gain, as the chart below shows,

The addition of EIS as a small hospital solution is a strong, complementary move by Allscripts and makes perfect sense.

