3 Reasons Why You Should Buy This 8.1%-Yielding Mortgage REIT

Three reasons stood out why I bought into the mortgage REIT. I discuss those in the article.

I have doubled down on Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BMXT) this week because I see the REIT as a promising income vehicle that has capital upside on the back of its floating-rate loan portfolio. The real estate finance company has invested heavily in variable-rate assets, which will serve the REIT well as long as the Federal Reserve keeps lifting interest rates. I think Blackstone Mortgage Trust will not only be able to maintain its current dividend rate, but actually grow it in lockstep with rising short term interest rates.

How can companies that already pay out a good chunk of their money to shareholders manage to increase their dividends? Four words: positive interest rate sensitivity.

In a nutshell, positive interest rate sensitivity requires a company to invest into variable-rate assets. As opposed to fixed-rate assets, variable-rate assets become more valuable in an environment of rising short term interest rates. As interest rates rise, (net) interest income rises also. Obviously, this relationship has huge value for income investors since we are still in the relatively early stages of the current rate hiking cycle. Companies that have invested a large part of their investment portfolio in floating-rate assets are therefore in a good position to post higher (net) interest income and core earnings as we move along the interest rate curve.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has done just that. The real estate finance company has assembled a $10.6 billion portfolio consisting of senior loans, and, importantly, has huge net interest income upside related to positive changes in U.S. interest rates. The REIT’s management estimates that a 1.00 percent increase in USD LIBOR will boost net interest income by $0.23/share annually. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s investment portfolio has 92 percent exposure to floating-rate assets, which sharply contrasts with the REIT’s fixed-rate exposure of only 8 percent.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Related to Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s asset sensitivity, I think there is an above-average chance that the company can actually grow its dividend payout on the back of higher NII in an environment of higher short term interest rates. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend coverage is good (though not great), and the REIT managed to cover its dividend payout with core earnings in the last eight quarters (average core earnings of $0.66/share versus a dividend rate of $0.62/share). Higher NII should improve Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend coverage, potentially leading to a dividend hike.

Source: Achilles Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s core earnings payout ratio averaged 95 percent in the last eight quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

There is yet another reason why I bought shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Besides positive asset sensitivity and a shot at a higher dividend, the REIT has demonstrated a willingness to pay shareholders a growing dividend over time. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has paid out all of its core earnings since May 2013, making the REIT an extremely shareholder-friendly company.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

How Much Do You Have To Pay For Blackstone Mortgage Trust?

12.8x Q2-2017 run-rate core earnings, and 1.16x book value. Given the capital and dividend upside related to Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s shares, I consider today’s valuation to be quite sensible.

Your Takeaway

After a long time I doubled down on a dividend-paying stock again because I think that Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s value proposition is too good to pass up.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has upside tied to its large, floating-rate investment portfolio that is expected to deliver higher net interest income in an environment of higher interest rates. There is also a shot at a higher dividend, under the condition that dividend coverage stats improve. Lastly, Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s management has grown its dividend payout in the past, and remains committed to returning cash to shareholders. The valuation is still sensible. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.