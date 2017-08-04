Starbucks: Still A Great Growth Stock

On July 27, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) released their Q3 results, reporting EPS of $0.55 which was in line with estimates, and revenues of $5.66 billion, which missed estimates by $90 million. In reaction to these results, and to guidance that their Q4 results would fall short of initial expectations, shares fell a little over 6%.

Is Starbucks worth considering at this point for a long-term portfolio?

Company Overview

Founded in 1971, Starbucks today is a global roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The firm conducts business in 75 countries and operates over 25,000 stores, and offers a number of branded products such as Starbucks- and Tazo-branded single-serve products, Tazo teas, and ready-to-drink beverages such as Starbucks Doubleshot, Starbucks Refreshers, and Frappucino.

Starbucks divides its operations into five segments: Americas, which encompasses Canada, Latin America and the U.S.; CAP, or China and the Asia-Pacific region; EMEA, or Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Channel Development; and Other. The breakdown by segment for fiscal 2016 total net revenue shows how reliant Starbucks is on its Americas segment for the bulk of its revenue.

Segment Percentage of net revenue Americas 69% CAP 14% EMEA 5% Channel Development 9% Other 3%

Starbucks is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, has a workforce of almost 240,000 employees, and a market capitalization of $88.84 billion.

Competitive Advantage

Starbucks has a two-fold competitive advantage: its brand and the consistent quality of its products across all of its stores. The Starbucks siren has become synonymous with premium coffee worldwide, and people are becoming more inclined to go to a Starbucks to get their caffeine fix due to this synergy between the Starbucks brand and quality coffee.

This point about quality coffee brings us to the second strand of Starbucks' competitive advantage - the consistency of its product quality. Starbucks coffee is maintained at the same level of quality across all of its stores worldwide, to ensure that customers will seek out Starbucks no matter where they are. Combined with the generally excellent customer service that such stores offer, this consistency ensures repeat custom for Starbucks.

Valuation

Currently, Starbucks is trading in the mid-$50 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a forward P/E ratio of 23.19, and offers a dividend yield of 1.80% with a payout ratio of 47.80%. The payout ratio is low enough to ensure that Starbucks can continue paying shareholders consecutively rising dividends, as it has since it started its dividend policy in 2011.

Starbucks' revenue and net income figures also suggest that the dividend will be well-supported going forward.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 13.28 billion 1.38 billion 2013 14.87 billion 9 million* 2014 16.45 billion 2.07 billion 2015 19.16 billion 2.76 billion 2016 21.32 billion 2.82 billion

*The 2013 net income figure is so low in comparison to the others due to Starbucks having to pay $2.7 billion to Mondelez International (MDLZ) over a contract dispute that year.

The high P/E ratios and low dividend yield may prove off-putting to many value investors, but this overlooks the growth aspect of Starbucks. The dividend growth rate of 24.19% and EPS growth rate of 18.60% over the past five years display the phenomenal growth that Starbucks has, as does the 19% CAGR between FY 2013 and FY 2016.

Simply put, if your focus is on future growth rather than on income, Starbucks is a fine choice, though the risk that everything has to go right for them going forward to ensure smooth returns does remain - particularly their plans for expansion in China, which is Starbucks' largest international market by far. Over the next five years, Starbucks plans to go from having 2,500 stores in 118 Chinese cities to 5,000 stores in 200+ cities, and thereby increase their revenue and operating income within China three-fold.

Final Thoughts

Starbucks is an excellent business which, in spite of its Q3 results and reduced Q4 guidance, has a tremendous runway for future growth. As the company reaches maturation, P/E compression will inevitably occur as it will not be able to replicate its previous phenomenal growth, but that still seems a while away in light of its plans for China. The competitive advantage that Starbucks holds has not been impaired in any way by its recent quarterly reports, and should serve it well in its Chinese expansion.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.