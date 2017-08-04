Johnson & Johnson: Wait For The Drop Or Take The Shot?

In this regard, I still see potential value in Johnson & Johnson even at a price of $132.

This company tracks the S&P 500 index heavily, and thus waiting for a pullback may not be a feasible strategy in a bullish marketplace.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has undoubtedly had quite a good ride over the past year. The company is up from a price of $122 this time last year to just above $132 at the time of writing:

Wait For The Drop or Take The Shot?

In the context of a company like Johnson & Johnson, the vast majority of returns from a company like this are going to come from dividends, not price growth. Therefore, it makes little sense to buy at a cheaper price thinking that the subsequent price appreciation is where an investor will make the majority of their profits.

However, there is merit to getting in at a cheaper price as it allows a potential investor to get in on more shares than they would otherwise be able to at a higher price, which means an overall higher dividend yield.

So, here's that million dollar question: how does one know (besides looking at valuations) whether to wait or get in now?

When we look at the correlation between Johnson & Johnson and the S&P 500, we see that while the two diverged for a period, the overall correlation between the two is quite high, with an average correlation coefficient of 0.81 between the two price pairs in the past year:

Source: Yahoo Finance/Author's Calculations

With an average correlation coefficient of 0.81, Johnson & Johnson is highly likely to follow market movements in the short term. In this regard, should forecasts for the S&P 500 continue to remain bullish, then it is unlikely that we would see the dip that everyone is waiting for in Johnson & Johnson, at least in the short-term. If you are an investor with a long time horizon (as would describe the typical investor in a stock like this), then trying to time the market and get in at a cheaper price could well be futile.

Free Cash Flow

Back in September 2016, Johnson & Johnson was trading at a price of roughly $120. I had cited price to free cash flow as a valuation metric that had increased to a near five-year high of 23.33 at the time, but had been matched by significant increases in free cash flow. Given that growth in free cash flow and the accompanying dividend payment is a big reason for investors to hold Johnson & Johnson, I deemed this an appropriate metric for judging the valuation of this company.

When we take a look at the current price to free cash flow metric, we see that price to free cash flow has not risen significantly while free cash flow per share itself has remained on an upward trajectory:

In this regard, we see that free cash flow has continued to increase and the company still trades reasonably on a price/free cash flow basis. In this regard, (the current ratio would still suggest a good valuation, since price to free cash flow has in fact dropped slightly to 22.52 even though free cash flow per share continues to rise. Therefore, I certainly would not characterize the company as being overvalued on this basis.

Business Performance

From a business model perspective, I have no worries about Johnson & Johnson.

The company continues to perform strongly across its major business segments, and as I mentioned previously, while the company has been taking a more concentrated focus on pharmaceuticals, with over 44% of sales originating from this sector.

Source: JNJ Earnings Presentation Q2 2017

Moreover, the company's Oncology segment showed strong reported growth of 17.2% with strong sales of Darzalex and Imbruvica showing strong uptake across the United States and Europe, with Darzalex just having been approved for additional treatments by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Commission.

Source: JNJ Earnings Presentation Q2 2017

While reported sales are down 0.2%, this stems from a $340 million negatively impacted WW Pharmaceutical growth - actual growth not accounting for this would have been 5.1%.

Additionally, the medical devices sector continued to grow strongly, and the consumer segment also continued to show more or less steady growth (even though sales for this segment account for 20% across JNJ's three main segments).

Medical Devices

Source: JNJ Earnings Presentation Q2 2017

Consumer

Source: JNJ Earnings Presentation Q2 2017

Conclusion

To conclude, Johnson & Johnson remains a strong company. While it is trading at a significant high from a price perspective, I still see upside from here and the current price would still strike me as a reasonable target to initiate a position in this company. I am long Johnson & Johnson and staying long.

