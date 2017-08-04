Rig Count Stalls And Oil Finishes The Week Above The 200-Day

Rig counts are stalling and Permian rig count growth could reverse given the latest capex cuts.

Oil prices were largely unchanged this week, but energy stocks dropped led by the Permian names.

What an interesting week to say the least. Energy stocks took it on the chin this week falling 4.81%, while oil prices fell just 0.26% and closing again above the 200-day moving average.

The growing divergence between the S&P oil and gas producer sector is now "normal" for most investors. Permian names like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Parsley Energy (PE) and several others led the decline this week.

Investors were disappointed to see the Q2 results out of the Permian names as the producers blame 1) bottleneck in completion crews delaying production being brought online, 2) lower oil prices resulting in capex cuts, and 3) higher GOR (we wrote about that here).

On Friday, we saw several sell-side analysts write reports defending the Permian producers and attributing the difficulties seen by Pioneer as "isolated." One notable report came from Canaccord Genuity, where Dennis Fong defended Encana (ECA) and noted that disappointing results weren't basin related and more Pioneer related.

Here was a good chart Canaccord used to illustrate how older wells demonstrated higher GORs:

In other news, rig counts are stalling...

Baker Hughes reported rig counts today showing overall rigs declined by 4 (1 in oil and 3 in gas).

Source: John Kemp

Notably, the Permian's rig additions have stalled in Q3 and further reduction in rigs are more likely given the recent capex cuts.

Source: Z4 Research

In Summary

Although oil prices remained flat this week, turmoil in the Permian saw investors dump energy positions in drove. We think the "buy the quality" theme pitched by the sell-side banks are starting to unwind, and investment flows should start entering more neglected energy sectors. We have been focused on buying producers with 1) disciplined capital spending programs, 2) demonstrated the ability to grow production within cash flow, and 3) trade at a low valuation to cash flow.

