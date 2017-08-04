GoPro Stock Is Now Fairly Valued As A Stable Camera Company

GoPro (GPRO) stock is popping after the company reported better than expected second quarter numbers and delivered a Q3 guide which was well above Street estimates on both revenue and earnings. All told, GPRO stock flew some 20% higher on Friday, 8/4.

But this rally should be faded. We have said for a while that GPRO stock has some enduring value, but we continue to see that value at around $10 per share. Today, the stock trades at $9.85. We think that means GPRO stock is now fully valued and has limited upside from these levels.

It was a good quarter, but not a great one. Revenues jumped 34% year-over-year. That is a nice, big number, but it laps a 47% drop in revenue last year. Clearly, the business is highly cyclical depending on product launches. Also, on a two-year basis, revenues are down about 30% ($420 million in 2Q15 to $297 million in 2Q17), so GPRO still has a ways to go to recover last year's dismal losses.

GPRO shipped 1,061 cameras in the quarter, up 40% year-over-year. Again, that is a nice, big number, but it laps a 54% drop in units shipped last year. On a two-year basis, camera shipments are down just over 35% (1.65 million in 2Q15 to 1.06 million in 2Q17).

That means the annual camera shipment rate is still far from the 6.6 million units shipped in 2015, but also trending above the 4.8 million units shipped in 2016. It still looks like camera shipments this year will top 5 million, and we see shipment numbers growing modestly from that base over the next several years.

We also weren't terribly impressed by Karma's performance in the quarter. GPRO doesn't break out Karma stats, but we can do some back-of-the-envelope math to see how many drones the company sold in the quarter. According to management, Karma was not a 10% contributor in the quarter. That means Karma sales were less than $30 million in Q2. At an ASP of maybe $1,000 (assuming most consumers bought with HERO5 and some bought without HERO5), that means GPRO sold in the ballpark of 30,000 drones in the quarter.

That isn't great, but it's not bad either. It does put the drone on track to exceed 100,000 shipments this year, and maybe even get close to 200,000 depending on the holiday surge. We still see annual drone shipments growing modestly from a 200,000 base.

Meanwhile, the margin growth narrative remains on track as gross margins continued to climb in the quarter. All in all, then, our outlook on GPRO stock remains little changed. From one of previous articles:

Under the assumptions of stable camera sales at 5 million units shipped per year, growing drone sales at 200,000-plus units shipped per year, and slight gross margin expansion thanks to Karma sales, our DCF model yields a fair value just shy of $10 per share. Given the uncertainty regarding GoPro's sustainability, we aren't buyers of the stock until it is substantially below that fair value. For us, we are reasonably attracted to the risk-reward profile below $8 per share.

Interestingly enough, $10 has acted somewhat as a ceiling for GPRO stock this year while $8 has acted as a floor. The stock entered 2017 below $10, shot above that $10 mark in late January, quickly retreated below $10 in early February, and has traded below $10 ever since. On the flip side, whenever the stock has dropped below $8, it has quickly bounced up into markedly higher territory.

In order for us to be buyers at these levels, we would need to see either blowout Karma sales numbers or some indication that camera shipments can get back to the 6.6 million annual pace they were at in 2015. We don't see either of those right now, and continue to view GPRO as a camera company with niche but secular appeal. That company is worth about $10 per share.