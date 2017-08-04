Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust's (CMLEF) CEO Michel Dallaire on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CMLEF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Michel Dallaire - Chief Executive Officer

Sylvain Cossette - President and Chief Operating Officer

Gilles Hamel - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Heather Kirk - BMOS

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Frederic Blondeau - Eighth Capital

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Jenny Ma - Canaccord

Michael Smith - RBC

Serkan Altay - BCIMC

Sandy Poklar - Firm Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cominar's Second Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, August 4, 2017.

And I would like to turn the conference to Michel Dallaire. Please go ahead.

Michel Dallaire

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to today's conference call where we will be discussing Cominar's financial result and highlight for the second quarter of 2017. The presentation for this call has been posted in both English and French in the Conference Call section of our website. In line with our disclosure principles, access to this call is open to the financial analysts, investors, the public, and the media. However, the question period will only be open to financial analysts and investors.

Before I begin, I would like to draw everyone's attention to the material concerning forward-looking statements on Page 2 of the presentation. With me today to discuss our financial results and highlights are Sylvain Cossette and Gilles Hamel. Guy Charron, Michael Racine, Alain Dallaire, Jean Laramee, and Todd Bechard are also present with us.

Before Sylvain and Gill review our performance for the quarter, I wish to address both our DRIP and our distributions. I will also update our debt financing strategy going forward.

Over the last few months, the trading price of our unit has settled to a level where it was - where it has become unfeasible for us to issue unit under our DRIP in payment of our distribution. As we did in January 2016 in similar circumstances, yesterday we suspended our DRIP until our unit price trade at an appropriate level. This suspension is temporary as the DRIP remain a useful financial tool, allowing to best synchronize the funding of our development outflow.

The closing of the Sears store in our retail portfolio will have a negative impact on our result. This will delay by 18 to 24 months. The return to our AFFO payout ratio to a level below 90%, which remain our strategy goal. Sears currently represents 0.6% of our NOI. Though the suspension of our DRIP combined with the impact of the Sears store closing has let us to review the amount of our distribution in order to give back to Cominar all the flexibility in our operation and growth.

For the reason just mentioned, we reduced our per unit monthly distribution to nine and a half cents which correspond to an annualized actual AFFO payout ratio of 87%.

Lastly, I wish to thank DBRS for accommodating us issuing their press release earlier this morning, allowing us to address the downgrade I'll just cover with you. The downgrading of our senior unsecured debentures to BB high will have a significant impact on our ability to finance in the unsecured debt market.

The downgrade will not impact the performance of our portfolio and our operation and in fact will enhance interest saving. With more than $3.6 billion of unencumbered properties, we will gradually replace our unsecured debt with secured debt as our unsecured debt matures over the next six years. This will allow us to generate important interest savings as secured debt is cheaper than unsecured debt. Our next unsecured debenture maturity is only in June 2019.

Sylvain will now review our leasing results.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Michel, and good morning, everyone. Firstly moving on to Page 4, our occupancy rate remained stable at 92.4%, while our average net rental rates increased by 0.6% for renewed leases.

Quebec City and our industrial portfolio continue to deliver a very strong increases. In the first six months of 2017, we renewed 4 million square feet of expiring leases and in addition, we signed a significant 2.3 million square feet of new leases. Together in the first six months, renewals and new leases represent a healthy 78.2% of leasable area maturing in 2017.

Moreover, committed leases for space not yet occupied stands at 1.6 million square feet which will begin to contribute cash - the cash basis over the next five quarter. The spread between committed and in placed occupancy rates remain stable at 4.7% well in excess of our general historical rate in 1.5% range as we added 500,000 square feet of new leases since Q1.

Since the beginning of the year, the occupancy rate of our industrial segment increased by 0.5% and the retail segment remained stable at 93%, while we experienced a slight decrease of 0.5% in the office segment.

As I mentioned in the prior quarter, the occupancy rate of our office segment was impacted by Calgary, mainly the departure of Shaw which we had anticipated. We are maintaining an aggressive leasing strategy in the markets we're required, primarily certain segments of New Montreal suburban office segment, Ottawa and Calgary as we pursue our leasing efforts to return to an occupancy rate more in lined with our history rate in a 94% range.

The strategy favors protection our occupancy rate but has an impact on our NOI as seen in our sizable Ottawa public works office portfolio.

We are confident by the demand and discussions we are undertaking around some properties which have been more challenging in the prior quarters, but these discussions are taking longer than we would like and coupled with the Sears Canada situation for which we are envisaging the worst case scenario of the closing of all of our several stores and the effect of certain other bankruptcies. These events will have a negative impact on our same property NOI guidance which Gill will be discussing.

Moving on to our development pipeline on Pages 6 and 7. We continue to make progress at Espace Bouvier, our multi-phase office in retailer joint venture development in Quebec City. With respect to the 83,000 square feet office component, we are in discussion for approximately 12,500 square feet in the aggregate which would increase our occupancy rate from 61% to 76%.

We are also in a midst of financing commitments with three retail tenants for 28.000 square feet in total which would allow us to launch in the near future the construction of two additional retail buildings totaling 95,000 square feet. In Laval, our 118,000 square feet office development at 35 Saint-Martin is 88% leased.

During the first quarter, we started to develop a new commercial complex located on Highway 40, one of the main arteries of Quebec City, which will be developed around the new 340,000 square foot IKEA store announced in the fall of 2016. This commercial complex of approximately 415,000 square feet, excluding the IKEA store will be comprised of 14 buildings of various sizes.

We had strong demand for this site with first phases expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2018 in proximity with the opening of the IKEA store.

I will now ask Gill to discuss our financial results in further detail.

Gilles Hamel

Thank you, Sylvain, and good morning, everyone. On Page 8, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2016, operating revenues of $213 million decreased by 3.1% and net operating income of $111.3 million decreased by 5.3%. Recurring FFO for the quarter totaled $64.9 million, recurring AFFO totaled $56.3 million and recurring ACFO totaled $57.1 million. These decreases are primarily attributable to the sale of income producing properties completed under our capital optimization program in 2016 and 2017 totaling $313 million.

Moving on to Page 9, for a quarter ended June 30, 2017, our same-property portfolio NOI decreased by 3.2% to $109.4 million. Broken down by market segment, for the second quarter of 2017, retail same property NOI decreased by 4.8% and office by 4.6% while industrial increased by 2.7%. For the reasons mentioned earlier by Sylvain, in 2017, we expect same property portfolio NOI growth to be between 0% and minus 1%.

Moving on to Page 12, our debt ratio stood at 52.7% and in back to the level, we operated at prior to our acquisition of 2014. Our insurance coverage ratio was 2.67 to 1 and our unencumbered asset pool stood at $3.6 billion, representing 1.52 times senior unsecured indebtedness outstanding well above our 1.30 covenant level.

Moving on to Page 13, you will find details of our financial position. At quarter end total assets stood at $8.4 billion. Senior unsecured debentures stood at $1.7 billion and mortgages payables stood at $2.1 billion. Our liquidity stood at $40.8 million as we repaid $250 million of unsecured debentures in the quarter through our operating facility depending our annual credit rating reviews. We are currently increasing our liquidity by putting in please mortgages to reduce indebtedness under our operating facility.

This completes our financial overview for the second quarter of 2017. I will now turn the mic to Michel.

Michel Dallaire

Thank you, Gill. Before going to the question part, I wish to reiterate that there are numerous positives in our businesses and that our fundamentals remain solid. The measures we have taken with respect to our distribution were guided by our desire to immediately enhance our flexibility and to be better position - to better position Cominar to pursue our development program, which remain an important contributor to our growth as such has been in the past and to better address this year's insolvency, which while not unforeseen nonetheless arrived earlier than many of us expected.

I will now turn to mic over to the operator for the question period.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Heather Kirk from BMOS. Heather please go ahead.

Heather Kirk

Good morning. I was just wondering how you arrived at the quantum of the distribution cut and why you wouldn't have gone with a deeper cut?

Michel Dallaire

Just a moment Heather, we're just turning out for mic.

Heather Kirk

Sorry can you hear me?

Michel Dallaire

Yeah. Okay so the question is how did we arrive with the 20% and not the deeper cut has certain people have written out.

Because, we don't need more than that to operate our portfolio Heather, 90% the ARPU issue and we're lower than 90% is more than enough for our operation and operate the portfolio. And I know some of you look at the distribution cut finance development program, but it doesn't make sense to fund development with other solution cut. So development in new acquisition will be financed by equity over time as we did and as we develop coming over the last two decades.

Heather Kirk

Okay, so there whether or not so a higher number was not under consideration.

Michel Dallaire

No. We just set up the distribution - I just seeing the mic.

Heather Kirk

Is that better?

Michel Dallaire

Yeah, okay. So it' just enough it take, it's what we need to operate the portfolio and we don't need more than 10% reserves, so that we just put it back at the - with the reserve we need to operate a portfolio of Cominar, so we bring the payout ratio below 90% that is more than enough for our operation and maintain the portfolio.

Heather Kirk

Okay, with the DBRS announcement this morning, is your intention to try to get back on side in order to re achieve the debt rating, and I'm just wondering, how committed you are to that and I guess the second part of that question is, would you consider selling out of the non-Quebec assets you know part of the motivation to diversify was to seek out the rating it doesn't feel like that's necessarily been a raging success and have you considered just going back to your knitting and staying moving back to being fully Quebec based REIT and sort of playing in your area of dominant?

Michel Dallaire

Many thing in that question Heather.

Heather Kirk

I've pack it all in.

Michel Dallaire

Yeah, regarding the rating, so first of all we issue our result yesterday just because we wanted to be sure, we would be able to talk about the rating we issued this morning. Regarding our commitment with the rating at the end of the day we cannot issue unsecured debenture with double the higher rating, so we've been having and we were replaced those debenture with mortgages and at some point we're going - we are going in a direction which is the opposite side of managing the rating and having more unsecured debt on our balance sheet. So I believe at some point we're going to cross the line that we cannot come back.

Heather Kirk

Okay.

Michel Dallaire

So that's regarding the rating. And again we will manage Cominar as with it for the good reason, not for rating agency. Regarding our diversification, it's something we will go through overtime. And again we are very good in the province of Quebec, we are very good in the - we have a good position in the market, we have been hurt, but there's a lot of growth potential that our market also.

And we'll see overtime if what we need to do or if we need to sell some other asset. When we saw asset we were concerned by the geographic diversification and if it's not a concern now, we could decide to sell assets regarding if there are in the province of give it or not. So definitely in our deleveraging process selling some other assets it's part of our game plan and it could be given in Quebec or not, but what I'm saying is that concern about geographic diversification is behind me.

Heather Kirk

Okay. So that you could sell outside of Quebec?

Michel Dallaire

Yeah.

Heather Kirk

And just one final question, with respect to the Scotia Center in Calgary, what's the occupancy right now and when would the debt on that asset be coming due?

Sylvain Cossette

The occupancy right now is okay, because Scotia hasn't vacated. The only vacate at year end, so that property will be more challenged in terms of the occupancy rate at year end. In terms of the mortgage for that property we are - it's next year, so it's not an order today is court, but we are entertaining discussions to try to maybe extending on a short term basis to allow us to reposition that asset in the setup. But once again as just a one asset amongst a pool of many and you know you've been give and take in the portfolio of our size, but we are trying to extend it in the short term basis to allow us just to dress up the lease up.

Michel Dallaire

Just to be clear that we will add about two years on the maturity of that financing and if something should complete soon, so we're hoping to do, we don't have the commitment for that and that's what we're seeking to do.

Heather Kirk

Okay, thanks very much. That's helpful.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities. Jonathan, please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks, good morning.

Michel Dallaire

Good morning.

Sylvain Cossette

Good morning, Mike.

Jonathan Kelcher

The $1.6 billion a square feet that you have committed coming on in the next five quarters. Is that's it looks like through disclosure looks like that's a net number?

Gilles Hamel

Yeah, you start from the $1.7 billion of last quarter, $600,000 came in, and we signed new leases for $500,000. So that's you went from $1.7 billion to $1.1 billion and you had up another - we signed new leases for $500,000, so it's bring it up to $1.6 billion. This will come in the future.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, now that does those new leases include the non - like does that include vacancy, does that include the Scotia vacancy, is that a net number that way?

Michel Dallaire

No, not at all. Its new leases the different place in the portfolio which we've fine - with lease we sign and committed and they will kick in over the next five quarters.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay.

Michel Dallaire

Go ahead Jonathan, sorry.

Jonathan Kelcher

I just going to go on the obvious question is what sort of square footage is known to be coming out over the next four to five quarters?

Michel Dallaire

What you mean coming out?

Jonathan Kelcher

Well, Scotia has - Scotia is going to be vacant, you're going to lose some Sears space?

Michel Dallaire

Yeah. So we usually have about 8 million square feet, in 2017, we have for renewal 8 million square feet and we renewed 75, so we are going to last 2 million square feet of those expiry, differently. And we presently have 2.3 million square feet of new leases. So it could be anywhere. We know that Scotia will be - will vacated space at the end of the year but at some point when you not renew 25% of the expiry, they has to be somewhere. And Sears, we revise our number because we believe that all the Sears stores will close, so we revise our number based on that assumption.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. I think last quarter you were talking about this leasing coming on being about $30 million in NOI. What is that number state, I guess I am obviously came on this quarter, where does that number stand now?

Gilles Hamel

Well the new number, because the square footage is not the same actually, we're talking about 1.6 million of committed leases. This 1.6 million of committed leases represent on an annualized basis $26 million over the next five quarters and it is more as was the 1.7 million square feet, this 1.6 million square feet is more back end loaded.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So it's more in the middle of first couple of quarters of 2018?

Gilles Hamel

Right.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then just lastly on your same property NOI, I think last quarter you were still looking for to be positive on the year, was Q2 a little bit worse than you thought it was going to be, what made you change to zero to minus one or is it just really the Sears?

Gilles Hamel

Couple of thanks, Q2 is the worst effectively worst that what we had expected at minus 3.2 same-property NOI growth, we were expecting minus 2.5, so we are a little bit late. Regarding the new guidance between zero and minus 1%, there any reason in this new guidance. First of all the in-place occupancy is increasing but it is increasing slower than what we have expected the beginning of the year.

Secondly, you had an impact relating to the mix of the in-place occupancy, the mix between the sectors, the office sector, in-place occupancy is the decreasing, while it is partly compensated by the increase in the industrial sector. But in terms of NOI, the impact - the negative impact of the office sector offset the positive impact of the industrial sector.

Thirdly, we also gave some rent reduction during the quarter in the retail sector for lease not matter in this year. And also in the office sector in Calgary. So these rent reduction were not expected at the beginning of the year.

And finally, also for safe situation as Sylvain and Michel mention, we took a conservative approach regarding the Sears closer. We are forecasting or expecting that in the near future of Sears stores will be closed. And still there are two things here, there is a direct impact on our number because of the rent and there is an indirect impact on other tenants surrounding Sears. So all of this is included in our new guidance of between zero and minus 1%.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So to get to zero to minus 1, you going to be positive in Q3 and Q4, is that fair assumption?

Gilles Hamel

Slightly positive in Q3 and positive in Q4.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then it should be pretty good in Q1 and Q2 next year given that that's when you expect a bunch of the - the new leases to kick in?

Gilles Hamel

That's what we are expecting. Yes.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks all. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Frederic Blondeau from Eighth Capital. Frederick, please go ahead. Frederick, you line is open, you may ask your question.

Frederic Blondeau

I'm sorry I was on mute. Thanks and good morning.

Michel Dallaire

Good morning, Frederic.

Frederic Blondeau

I'm just in terms of Heather's question, I don't have a specific question on the DBRS, but is it fair that to see that you will soon give a bit more color on your business plan going forward in the light of the DBRS conclusions?

Sylvain Cossette

Well, yes we are, when you see soon which we will probably be the next we are going to have a conference call together. So definitely we are going to give color on where we be. We just - honestly, we've got there the answer, not the answer, but we've got to revised conclusion of the DBRS, this morning, an hour before, so we will address that and we will come back to you maximum on the last - on the next conference call.

Frederic Blondeau

Okay. Perfect. And just in terms of your Sears exposure, I was just wondering if any of this space was acquired from case and how much time you think it will take to release the spaces?

Michel Dallaire

It's about two thirds of the space was part of the portfolio. And in terms of time and well first of all there is still for the time being are currently in the premises and we have had four locations disclaimed but we're assuming that we're assuming conservatively that all the stores will be closed. We have one location which is still up and running which is particularly and it's Saint-Martin [ph] that's a ground lease, so the shadow anchor for us, not to ground least that's what it starts, it's different than it, the shadow anchor period, they own the land and store, so it's different in Laval. It's connected to our model and we have a strategic call on that particular lot and how we played out to see if an operator steps into that space or we try to take that space back.

In terms of releasing, we put 18 to 24 months on based on two things, based on our experience with Target and Canada is still in the process of digesting Target, so that's an ongoing process, not just us but the whole Canadian marketplace. And contrary to the Target stores, the Sears stores are on two floors. And many instances, two floors on a one floor mall.

So the bottom part depends on the universe of potential tenants but the first floor you can either try to break it up and 30,000, 40,000 square feet blocks and add some CRU. And if you do that you'll still be I think ahead of the rental rates because Sears had very, very cheap rental rates with caps and cans and so on. And the second floor would be an alternative use. We've started this process thinking about this a while ago more than a year ago, so we were securing and have secured zone any analysis and variances to ensure that we can put alternative uses on the second floor to develop it meaning office, services, government office stuff like that. So we've gone into alternative uses to the uses for the second floor.

So it's a different and more lengthy process than the Target space because I think it's just the nature of the timing of it and the fact in start to of us, so that's mean half of that space will be released to non-refill tenants in our plan.

Frederic Blondeau

Okay that's fair, thank you. And in terms of the target leases, I was wondering if you had any update on La Belle, Place Longueuil and St. John's?

Michel Dallaire

Yeah, we're still where I think last call I gave you details as to leases and discussion we're still at the same pattern and leases and discussion. We're exchanging of paper and it's just the time it takes to get the paperwork done. There are big retailers, they're just getting back to us, but we're in that. I'm hopeful that we'll have all these commitments tied up by the latest year end that's my next year commitments tied up leases in place by year end.

Frederic Blondeau

Okay. And lastly - go ahead.

Michel Dallaire

We're still very much in the same for this discussion.

Frederic Blondeau

Okay, perfect. And lastly at 1265 last time I checked, any chance you might become more open to unit buybacks in the light of your comment earlier on dispositions?

Michel Dallaire

We now running against the idea or something like that?

Frederic Blondeau

Yeah, yeah.

Sylvain Cossette

We're not there yet, so it depend again if you want to run out buyback share, we have to go through and as this and if we sell some asset, something presently we're not looking to put NCA in place, because I don't believe we could buy back share, we have to work with our portfolio and our development and we have to go thought the next following couple of months to see what's going to happen?

Frederic Blondeau

Okay, perfect thank you. I'll leave it there.

Sylvain Cossette

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Mike Markidis from Desjardins. Mike please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Hi thanks everybody. Michel, I just think earlier when you're talking or responding to how those questions you mentioned that selling assets was certainly part of your game plan going forward. Can you just elaborate on now a little bit I mean I know it's early you just got the news on the credit rating, but would you be more inclined to sell assets now, I'm just trying to get more it's more context around those statement?

Michel Dallaire

It is a possibility in terms of our deleveraging game plan, it is a possibility that we will look at how sell some other asset and it could be all over place, is part of a game plan.

Mike Markidis

So you're still….

Michel Dallaire

We'd like to continue our deleveraging process or bring it back to the 50% overtime that's our long term target and where we were so, part of the leveraging process will be by selling some asset also.

Mike Markidis

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. I'm just curious in terms of the CapEx number it certainly been expanding over the past several years, and if we just annualize the first half of this year, you're on phase, but I think close to $200 million in to investment properties. I realize in lot of this is value added spend, but I guess two part question, could you give us some context for their major, maybe a handful of major projects that are consuming the most of that capital, and secondly now that Sears is we get the Sears news as that number expected to grow even further over the next couple of years?

Gilles Hamel

Regarding Sears, I think it's a little bit too soon to comment on the Sears situation, but if assuming that the eight locations or seven locations will be close and there are short term, yes we will have some capital redeployment that should goes there as some latest customer regarding the fact that Sears location are on the two floors and that type of stuff.

So other part of your question regarding CapEx in the CapEx of the first six months, CapEx may vary from quarter to quarter, so it's not as full a run rate, but if you took the first six months of 2017 we have $25 million roughly in our CapEx that are redevelopment and expansion of properties, which is different than usual CapEx on the income - you look at that I mean in the normal course of business. So we have $25 million out of about $75 million, $25 million this is more redevelopment and extension property.

Mike Markidis

Okay, so the $100 million in the first six months that already down $25 million redevelop value and $75 million just sort of the more normal course. How does the $75 million I have to go back to my numbers or how would I compare to where you use in your deduction to calculate your area of average?

Gilles Hamel

Well, you see in our calculation the AFFO calculation, we have a run rate regarding TI and brokers fees in the provident for reason that we have a run rate of I'll check my numbers, $25 million a year and regarding maintenance CapEx and maintenance CapEx on lead portion non-recoverable from finance is the run rate is $8 million, $9 million a year.

Mike Markidis

Okay. So if we look at first half your CapEx number that you non-recoverable is around $3.2 million year-to-date. And you got $75 million - $3.2 million year-to-date and you got $75 million of usual CapEx, so the $75 million minus that $3 million or $4 million is all the difference between recoverable and non-recoverable?

Gilles Hamel

No, in the $75 million you also include at least $25 million of what I call redevelopment of properties, which is not usable CapEx. But it is included in a number that you've got from $75 million.

Mike Markidis

Okay, sure, I was counting a $100 million, so I have to go back. Okay but you have that $75 million so $50 million and $25 million so then what's the gap between the $50 million and that you've incurred and the $3 million or $4 million.

Gilles Hamel

It is CapEx that we consider revenue enhancing so, because there are considered revenue enhancing they are not included in the calculation of AFFO.

Mike Markidis

And revenue enhancing we include recoverable, correct?

Gilles Hamel

It including the portion of recoverable, yes.

Mike Markidis

Yes, okay, okay. Thank you. And then just last question from me before I turning back, just in terms of your refinancing plan, do you have any discussions with your existing providers and secured financing whether or not you're getting close to concentration limits and just wondering how you manage that risk going forward over the next six years?

Gilles Hamel

To date know and we worked on broadening our base of secured lenders for example the refinancing of Rockland, China. So we're actually the answer is no, and we're broadening the base.

Mike Markidis

Okay, thank you.

Michel Dallaire

Mike, can I just come back to one question you asked us to clarify on the cost for the redevelopment on the Sears space. We are using the same assumption and as we had in target which is about a $100 a square foot.

Mike Markidis

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Matt Kornack from National Bank Financial. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Hi guys, wondering if you could provide a bit of color as to if so if Sears remains in the portion of the stores that it has said it wanted to what would be the NOI impact from a same property standpoint if that were the case or at least what is that component of the NOI.

Gilles Hamel

Sears revenues from Sears all location have represent $5.7 million a year.

Matt Kornack

For every R&D the rents per square foot fairly consistent across the portfolio or do they vary based on geography?

Gilles Hamel

They vary because for example, there is a store, but it's a shadow anchor they just contribute to operating expenses. You guys be careful and not taking a roll.

Matt Kornack

Okay.

Gilles Hamel

Income tax, include that one to be exclude that one, excluded it's pretty flat.

Matt Kornack

And I don't know if you've got to this point yet, but would you anticipate termination fee of some sort if in fact they do close all their stores or how are you looking at that and that's not included in any of your figures at this point, is it?

Michel Dallaire

So, I'll try to understand the question but this is the CCAA filing?

Matt Kornack

Yeah.

Michel Dallaire

They close all other stores for example we have a proof of claim and we'd have a payout based on the value of the debtor patrimony. And the role I guess in the marketplaces you going back to like for example a Target, you try to achieve two years rent as your claim that's really, it's meant as damages, the period of time required to release the space.

So maybe given the nature of Sears and the nature of the Canadian marketplace to maybe give and take is it two years, two and half years and the discussions with the monitor. But you take that claim and then you - it's whatever percentage that dollar claim equates into the value of the debtor patrimony. And I have no idea this morning what the value of debt patrimony but definitely we will follow those claim.

Matt Kornack

And that isn't included in your revised same-property NOI numbers?

Michel Dallaire

No, it is not in it.

Matt Kornack

Okay. I noticed that you took up the percentage ownership in the complex a little out of 75%, wondering what the rationale behind that is and why not maybe take it to 100% at this point.

Sylvain Cossette

Look, I'd like to take it 100% but you need a willing seller. And for us, it's a very good acquisition, it's a solid bit building. The timing is right because we've integrated both towers now after the sell their rights, it's all the spaces leased up, it's a mature building and we feel very comfortable in the length term of the leases and we're in a business of generating long term stable NOI, that made a lot of sense for us.

Matt Kornack

And it may have been addressed, I'm not sure, but you've drawn a fair bit on your credit facility, I assume that was to give you a bit of flexibility should DBRS have gone in different direction to put in unsecured debt, but at this point how much of that line do you expect to bring down with secured debt in the nearer term?

Sylvain Cossette

Now, if you are referring to our, liquidity I think a step back, we've been entertaining this DBRS process for close to 12 months now and we must not forget that we had a maturity of a series of debentures in the middle of the process. And if we were to put on mortgages six months ago, it would have been counter the discussions we were trying to pursue for the benefit of maintaining our rating. So we had no choice and given the way the process played out, we had no choice but for it to take those debentures and put them on our line.

So when we did that we used up liquidity under our line and today we are going as Michel mentioned earlier on, it was a mortgage based financing and we're going to replenish to liquidity under online associated those adventures through mortgages, and recreate the liquidity.

Gilles Hamel

So as the target, our gain plan, we're targeting to bring the credit line to zero by the end of 2018. So I want to be fully loaded for 2019. So our teams are working on many scenarios and for mortgages and we have 18 months to put on place those mortgages. That's the game plan.

Matt Kornack

That's fair enough. And just wanted to quickly obviously discussion a bit of DBRS and the distribution, but Quebec, I mean at least from what everybody is talking about, is that great jobs, growth numbers you've seen unemployment fall in Montreal, I think the lowest level ever, you think that that would be resulting in some positive dynamics within the leasing market, are you starting to see that, is that ahead of you and how do you think that factors into growth in 2018 and beyond?

Sylvain Cossette

Yeah. I think in terms of Montreal, Matt, we have - for example on Montreal portfolio, we have demand for mixes space about 1.7 million square feet between industrial office and retail. About 33% of that demand is in the office space which is really good, so it's more than a 500,000 square feet. And what's more important for me is, I look in terms of Montreal, we've had two challenging sectors leased and Montreal suburban west like [indiscernible] but overall we are - on renewals we're seeing 1% step up. So notwithstanding the challenges we have in those two suburban markets on an overall portfolio basis for the office Montreal, we're seeing that positive 1% step up.

I don't like about on this call talking about discussions because I put pressure on myself, but I'm also confident as I mentioned in my part of the explanation today earlier today that I'm comforted by the discussions we're having on buildings which for a long time have been vacant. There are long discussions, there are multi-discussions, I can't vouch for the success rate but I know these are not discussions we were having a couple of months ago. So there is positive happening there. For us it's an upward segment.

Matt Kornack

And at this point I guess if you if you do pursue divestitures, would you look in all markets or would only be outside of Quebec at any point?

Sylvain Cossette

Just going back to Montreal for a second, we are running and Michel correct me if I'm wrong, but we're running close to 96% occupancy in the central business district which is a very strong for us and those numbers are well above what our competitors and peers are running. So we're doing very, very good there.

In terms - sorry going - what was your second question?

Matt Kornack

Just - I mean as you look to divestitures, are there assets within Quebec itself you'd like to get out of or is it going forward if you're looking would it be exclusively outside of the province?

Michel Dallaire

Yes, so we are - we could sell assets in Quebec, are outside of the province, it could be anywhere. It's just another run off that are ridging process. So we have to identify them. We're not yet there, it's something which is on table now and we will complete our analysis and again it's part of our deleveraging process.

Matt Kornack

Okay.

Sylvain Cossette

In the same time, we got to tenfold attention, we got to pay attention to the fact that these are good assets and we deliver strong NOI, so we got to be to that too.

Matt Kornack

Thanks. That's it from me.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Jenny Ma from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

Thanks. Good morning. I may have missed this that you had mentioned the spent a lot of $100 per square foot on CapEx with regards to Sears space, did you mention a total spend number?

Gilles Hamel

No. We just said, I think Mike had asked the question about, it referred to redevelopment costs for the Sears space and I just gave the range where we're using is about $100 a square foot.

Jenny Ma

So, do you have the square footage off the top your head as far as how much Sears occupies between the seven stores?

Sylvain Cossette

Well, yeah. I can break it down in terms of the six stores is about 530,000 square feet. And shadow anchor I referred to it's not something we don't know, it's not in the numbers, because it's a whole separate analysis as to what we do with that space.

Jenny Ma

Okay.

Sylvain Cossette

Yeah, so, we have owned, we have 530,000 square feet.

Jenny Ma

Okay. So I guess what I trying to reconcile here is last quarter with the Q1 release, you're pretty adamant and confident that you'd be able to maintain the distribution and then now we've got the distribution cut with the reasoning being Sears, and you had mentioned it was about 0.6% of NOI. When you talk through this, was it fully Sears that drove this decision and I guess the CapEx spend is probably part of that, but I guess just from a materiality standpoint, it didn't seem like it was just that by itself, was there anything else that drove this decision?

Sylvain Cossette

Yeah, I'll pass the question over to Gill. I believe Gill will look the four reasons which has impacted?

Gilles Hamel

And the four reason I have mentioned was the reason explaining why we revisit our guidance on the same-property NOI growth as there is no link between this and the distribution cost to the further discussion.

Michel Dallaire

And just regarding when we were a quarter ago and with Sears which we believe they are going to close all the oldest store and we are going to have an impact. And we told you last quarter that we were expecting with the 1.7 million square feet of lease which we're committed. We were expecting over the next four, five quarters 30 million of NOI. And we were expecting to bring our payout ratio below 100% over that period of time. What is clear for me now is with Sears, we will need another 18 to 24 months go through that and I don't believe we could distribute over 100% for the next two or three years. So it's something on the short term but it is difference thing on the long term, that the reason why we came back with this an adjustment on the distribution.

Jenny Ma

Okay, that's fine. With regards to the drip, so you characterize it as being temporary, do you have a level in your mind as to out what point it makes sense that you would turn the taps back on for the drip, do you look at it just from where you're trading or you look at from a book value standpoint, how do you think about what you do at the drip down the road?

Michel Dallaire

Well, maybe like we did last year around and map. When we have stated last year, our unit price whereas we're close - was close to the NAV, so I think you should look at as we're going to be close to our NAV it's something we'll consider put in place again.

Jenny Ma

Okay, was there any discussion around whether or not you would consider a premium back on a drip or is that is a fully haven't thought about too much?

Michel Dallaire

As far we're going to put it in place.

Jenny Ma

Well, how do you think about putting a premium, do you think that's 3% premium is it really necessary to attract participation or…

Michel Dallaire

As you use the drip to finance development and we have cap rate and development of over 8% so the yield on our equity and development is 13%, 14% usually, so as we're going to be close to our NAV it makes sense for me to put in place back the drip, because it's good to choose our finance our development program, who's going to generate a yield of 13%, 14% on the equity.

Jenny Ma

Okay, thank you. I'll turn back.

Gilles Hamel

I think Jenny to the second part of your question is to - if and when we reinstate the drip…

Michel Dallaire

The use of the drip is for finance developments and the yield and developments is 13%, 14%, so I don't need a premium to install the drip, I need the risk finance, our growth through development.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Michael Smith from RBC. Michael please go ahead.

Michael Smith

Thank you and good morning. I just wanted to ask you about just revisit the topic about lender concentration limits. So if I heard you correctly it doesn't seem to be an issue or is it something that is going to be that you're going to - that is an issue that you'll have to manage.

Michel Dallaire

It's an issue we have to manage and we started to manage some years ago by adding more…

Gilles Hamel

Running the base of our lenders, yeah.

Michel Dallaire

So that's one of the reason, why we didn't mortgage with the Bank of China in January. So we're trying more and more to find lenders outside of the regular lenders.

Michael Smith

Okay, and lenders like the Bank of China, what are their interest rates like compared to that?

Michel Dallaire

Bank of China was 3% on a five year terms.

Michael Smith

Okay.

Michel Dallaire

And it was a very aggressive rate.

Sylvain Cossette

It doesn't cost money to go extra lenders or other lenders like that is no added cost to it.

Michael Smith

No extra cost, okay good. And Michelle, I think you mentioned that you only found out about the downgrade an hour before the call or before us. Did I surprise you?

Michel Dallaire

Well, honestly I was expecting that, but we ask them to that's why we release our results yesterday, they want to do see our results out, and clearly they did not give us any guidance before they send us the press release this morning an hour before you.

Michael Smith

Okay.

Michel Dallaire

But I was expecting that down grade base under discussion, we had over the last year and mainly since the beginning of the year. I was expecting that.

Michael Smith

Okay. And then just switching gears in terms of a business plan, if I recall correctly you know many years ago, before you became a REIT the early days of REIT your strategy was to have one third of your properties free and clear, and you had higher level mortgages on two thirds and you know you were always a value add entity if you will, development. You know when you talk about, I don't know if you're going to have a formal offsite rethink of your business plan now that DBRS is no longer in the picture, do you see yourself going to a more you know sort of back to your roots, focusing on development value add which we would in tail you know lower levels of leverage even more low lower than 50%.

Michel Dallaire

Well, first of all in terms of our strategy for the financing it's still the same Michael, if we have 50% as the total debt on the portfolio and when we put mortgages and assets, we try to have 75% lower loan to value, so it means at the end you have some properties that are free and clear, so when we put, we will never put 50% all over across the portfolio, so we finance at $70%, 75%, 76%, 77% depending on the asset to push as much as possible the level on single asset and we try to keep as much as possible assets with no debt that's give us flexibilities and that was the rationale beyond a 50% in those days. And we are still there, are we going to go lower than 50% is something I would like to, I can't be there now, so overtime it's part of what we will address.

Michael Smith

Okay. And have you - are you planning on sort of getting together as a management team perhaps directors over the next little while and just revisiting the entire strategy?

Michel Dallaire

Sorry Michael I miss you in that, I don't know what do you want to know exactly, because our strategy is the same as it was and I'm still managing with the same guidance and we do development and we're very good in development and the development as you know create values, we have a better returns. So maybe I misunderstand what you are looking for.

Michael Smith

Yeah it's a little bit along the lines of Frederick bought those questions about the business strategy revisiting the business strategy, and I was just wondering. If there was anything like formal in place or plan to sit down and sort of map out three to five year plan for you know for the future.

Michel Dallaire

I think you know well our business strategies the same as it was before, and I'm still there. With the rating and the game plan to add diversification to get an investment grade rating and something we put in place over the last five, six, seven years honestly it was the rationale behind that diversification was definitely for the investment grade rating as we don't have the rating and it's something I cannot achieve, it's something we will revisit, but we still - we were still manage Cominar, we were still continuing to three type asset class we have and doing development and managing for the best interest of Cominar, so with that geographic diversification in terms of province and how the province is something I list that now and we will do what we have to do for the benefit of the unit holders definitely.

Michael Smith

Okay. Thank you.

Michel Dallaire

That answers your question?

Michael Smith

Yes it does. And just lastly, do you anticipate having to add personnel and the finance side for you know for lender relationships, given, it's a little bit more work to secure property specific mortgages?

Michel Dallaire

All the mortgages are oversea by Sha [ph], who's in charge of that part of the finance, our properties and Todd is presently looking to hire people, honestly have to put in place mortgages on a lot of properties and say yes, we will hire people to address that.

Michael Smith

Great. That's it from me. Thank you.

Michel Dallaire

Thank you, Michael.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Serkan Altay from BCIMC. Serkan please go ahead.

Serkan Altay

Yes, thank you. My question rotates around I guess Fred's previous question about the about the NCIB and given the credit rating news which we just received this morning. My question is why would you not take the NCIB more seriously given, where your stock price is trading today. And do you think that the market is giving you credit for your redevelopment potential and you talk about how much experience you have on the redevelopment side and how attractive it is, but at today's prices, at the prices you're trading at in terms of a square foot level it doesn't appear that way, so why would you not taken NCIB more seriously at these levels? Thank you.

Michel Dallaire

It something we take seriously, we look at to buy back shares on the NCIB, presently if you do that we're going to have to increase the leverage to do that. So based on that discussion we have to grew to how we're going to finance the NCIB good be through selling some asset, it something we're looking - that something for this morning, but honestly it something we're looking seriously at. But at the end I should tell, if I put an NCIB in place you're going to ask me, how you're going to find it, so….

Serkan Altay

No it would have to be through the sales proceeds for sure, but I mean, I'm looking at your portfolio you know these are NOI generating assets to be sure, they're not - they're not terminal assets and even if you assume as a slight premium to that your leverage wouldn't really be affected as much, I mean the accretion from doing something like that surely would outweigh any of those and you don't have to worry about a credit rating agency today, which you didn't have to before.

Michel Dallaire

Yeah I agree with you, I wanted to avoid confusion this morning. As you said, if you run an NCIB we needed financing and selling assets is part of the game plan, is something we'll look at, we're looking at then, but again we've got the answer from the rating this morning an hour before you, and we didn't want to bring confusion regarding the drift and NCIB and of that so at the same time. So that's beyond us and then we're going to move forward with our game plan, and we'll come back to us as we will be ready to do.

Serkan Altay

Yeah thank. I mean at the end of the day, you're very strong operates in the Quebec market and some of those assets which you hold outside of Quebec, I mean in this discussion that there are likely non-core, so really going back to your roots again further to the questions asked by Mike and Matt and the other guys maybe it would make more sense to actually focus more on the markets, which are very strong at end, so to get that niche premium, but again that's probably a discussion for another period. Thank you.

Michel Dallaire

And honestly we are aware of that.

Serkan Altay

Okay.

Michel Dallaire

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And your last question is the follow-up from Heather Kirk from BMO. Heather please go ahead.

Heather Kirk

Have you look that how much leverage ability you have before you would reach covenant at the 130, you've said 152 is where you're at right now, I'm just wondering what that means in terms of additional secured debt?

Michel Dallaire

Yeah, we went through that analysis, and we have a different game plan to get there, but at the end of the day look at how many property we have $3.6 billion of asset unencumbered asset and we have enough room to replace the unsecured down the road, and we are managing the $1.3 million, which is manageable different we have to manage it, but it's possible, it's manageable.

Heather Kirk

So you'd be able to pay off the $700 million on that credit line without hitting that $1.3 million.

Michel Dallaire

Oh, definitely yes, yes. The concern is the not the credit line, it's over time when you replace the unsecured, the ratio of $1.3 million represents of 5% loan to value if you look at it in that ways. But again we have a game plan for that and it makes sense. So I have no concern with the 1.3 covenant.

Heather Kirk

So have you look at the - like I mean the unsecured with the mortgages would be net neutral I was just wondering if you look at what the incremental number was, but if you don't have that, but fine.

And just one more you're - I'm not going to talking about over $1.5 I think it was development in Levy to potentially over the next few years, can you give us a little more color on sort of what the timing of that might be and how that plays out?

Michel Dallaire

In Levy, you said?

Heather Kirk

Yes.

Michel Dallaire

Okay, for Levy, what we have, we are planning to start next year. So Maine, 18, two Suburban office building, we have the demand for those building is going to be living of about 60,000 square feet each, and the demand we have and we are in discussion is to deliver those space by the end of 2019 for the tenant we are in discussion with. So that's I think is the Levy you are looking for.

Heather Kirk

And so the cost of that over the next couple of years would be approximately what for the two buildings?

Michel Dallaire

Roughly $6 million each.

Heather Kirk

Okay. So will this be a multi-space under the impression it was a pretty substantial development and it…

Michel Dallaire

There's also - but it's not for the near future, we also working on the mixed use development this is the one you're talking about or?

Heather Kirk

Yes.

Michel Dallaire

So that makes use of something we're working on, but if we are four, five years from that point now.

Heather Kirk

Okay, okay.

Michel Dallaire

But we have to go through different discussion with cities and it's for the future, it's a future development and just close to the Quebec Bridge.

Heather Kirk

Okay, okay, thanks so much.

Michel Dallaire

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. We actually do have one more question in the queue. And the question comes from Sandy Poklar from Firm Capital. Sandy your line is open.

Sandy Poklar

Good morning. Three questions to the CEO, directly to Michelle. First question is you made a comment with respect to your game plan, you want to move forward with a game plan, and you clearly state that your real estate is worth $20 a unit and it's trading today at $12.50 as we all know, so the first question is, why would with clarity why would you not sell all your free and clear assets particular - since you clear they are easily sellable outside of Quebec and redeploy - take that money to buy back shares and just focus on Quebec? I understand your game plan, the game plan doesn't seem to be working on the shares of $12.50.

Michel Dallaire

I'm not sure follow you.

Sandy Poklar

Why would you not sell all your assets outside of Quebec and take that money and buy back shares?

Michel Dallaire

It's a possibility, definitely yes. But this morning I cannot confirm that are something we're looking at. We are selling the places it's clearly something we're looking at, the rating is behind us, so that the geographic diversification is, it's a different game and…

Sandy Poklar

Could you make reference to the game plan, I don't understand the game plan is?

Michel Dallaire

Well, the game plan is, first I'm not sure follow you well, the game plan is we have development, we have development we are doing well in the province of Quebec. We are - when I see a game plan, we have development pipeline, we do development and we will be concentrated in the province of Quebec, for today selling asset is part of the game plan to continue our deleveraging process, and those assets could come from province, but it will probably come outside of the province, but again it's pretty it is where we are, we are looking at the NCIB something I'm concerned with but I think this morning was I didn't want to bring so much confusion by the drip, the distribution cut in NCIB over the top of that so when we will come back with the NCIB we're going to give you where the money will come from.

Sandy Poklar

Okay. So the second question is you can just share some clarity on late on the related party transactions, in reading the notes in your disclosure, it's a little hard to understand, can you clarify does that until items paid to your company for tenant improvements work, construction work, management work, and where the REIT is funding equity or the over funding you're sure of equity on transactions where your entity has an interest, because when you read the notes on the related party transaction, there's not really clear what those items are as a capital cost as a tenant improvement cost, that you're doing construction manager work for, so just to be a quick one of the related party transactions.

Gilles Hamel

Well, the construction company due tenant's inducements for Cominar, so the tenant's inducements are part of that development and redevelopment properties so - and all discussed, it is mainly construction cost.

Sandy Poklar

The construction management cost and tenant improvements will put tenants in?

Gilles Hamel

Yes, yes that's mainly that and in some cases it could be building also. And when you do building, the construction company build the building for Cominar and all of those expenses or work are done at cost. There's no created value in the construction company. So just do it at cost and charging Cominar on a cost basis. And cost is for the building it's two and half profit for the cost and for the TI and smaller job like this, it's 5% over the cost.

Sandy Poklar

Are you doing all the work for the company?

Gilles Hamel

We do not all the works, in Quebec City, yes, Montreal also depending where they are, we are we're not in the Atlantic Provinces, we're not in Calgary.

Sandy Poklar

So where the readers finding you equity on the owned assets, are they overfunding your portion of the equity?

Michel Dallaire

There's no funding of equity at all, it's strictly that we have a construction company which is a related company. Construction company is billing the cost plus 2.5% or 5% of the profit, there's no funding. If they are delivering construction work and we are paying bills of construction work, as simple as this.

Sandy Poklar

The last question, approximately three months ago, I think was on May 11, 2017, you made a strong comment and I'll just read it to you. The incremental rent that we will recede in the coming quarters from these clients allow us to confirm the sustainability or distribution at current levels. So my question is sort of three parts because as I said less than 90 days ago, you stated that distributions would not be cut in the public probably including ourselves, while tremendous amounts of units on the strength of that so the three part question is this. A) Have you brought this to your board's attention into your governance committee's attention that you made that statement in less than 90 days later you've cut distributions? B) Are you concerned about a class action lawsuit against a company and its directors for making such a strong statement and then cutting distributions? And lastly, in reviewing your employment contract it says if you're terminated without cause, there's a substantial penalty to be paid, would this be viewed as a cause item with that penalty would not be triggered?

Michel Dallaire

Wow. I don't know we have time. First of all we made that comment last quarter and when I stated that our distribution was sustainable. It was sustainable and I also told people in those days that in that time that it is sustainable because we're paying over 100% and we had those leases committed leases with NOI that was - that will kick in the 30 million of NOI through a four quarter period and that was bringing us back below 100% payout ratio. This is what I said. Sears came in and all the impact with Sears will postpone the time when we will…

Sandy Poklar

Just clarify, Sears not less than a 0.5% of the revenue? I heard earlier on the call that was in a material amount. I know capital cost items for Sears in the future, but from a distribution standpoint, the Sears revenue - we can blame Sears but the truth is Sears had nothing to do with it.

Michel Dallaire

I'm not blaming Sears, I'm just telling you that it's going to take 18 to 24 months to be below 100% and I cannot see that we will go 100 before 100 - below 100% before that period of time. So it's something to be over 100 for 12 months. It's another thing to be over 100% for three years. And replacing Sears will take time. And we're going to be distributing over 100% for more than the following 12 months, that's the concern.

So Sears and our - the stuff related around Sears because as you know in retail and we had the same experience with Target. When Target went bankruptcy, many retailer around in our shopping center, they came then you go into a tenants market and they comes to see you asking reduction in the rent and that kind of stuffs and based on the experience with Target.

Sandy Poklar

With all due respect you made a statement 90 - less than 90 days ago that you're not going to cut distribution, a $7 billion entity you should surely know within 90 days where you stand. This is not a serious issue and this is not a Target issue. I'm trying to understand that you made a strong statement that distribution will not be cut, on the strength of that statement people bought shares and I've yet to see a press release from you apologizing or retracting that statement or explaining why that statement was made. Your released today did not address that press release that you issued on May 11, 2017.

Gilles Hamel

And we as you mentioned earlier on the call, I don't know if you were online. Here there's one thing but it's not the only thing, we are living in evolving environment. We also mentioned that our in-place occupancy rate is going - is increasing slower than what we have expected. We have also mentioned that we have a variance in our mix, or impacts and our mix in the in-place occupancy between office and industrial. We also mentioned that we during the quarter, new information or new events occurred during the quarter regarding some rent reduction given in the rebuild sector and also in the office sector in Calgary. So it's a mix of many things that we are managing. That bring us to the decision of I think the distribution, it's not Sears' decision, it's not only Sears, so.

Sandy Poklar

Okay. We're going to leave it at that but with all due respect, when you make a strong statement in the press that you're not going to cut distributions and the CEO makes that statement and less than 90 days later you do so without a proper explanation, that's not an acceptable approach. And we'll leave it that because you could debate this all day long.

Gilles Hamel

Okay.

Sandy Poklar

But I do think the company should look at that statement and ask themselves, is there a liability issue, is there a class action lawsuit issue, is there a potentially that investors come back and say we took the strength of the CEO's comments and bought share based on that strength and less than 90 days later, he cut distributions. So that's an issue.

Michel Dallaire

I hear you, I hear you.

Sandy Poklar

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time.

Michel Dallaire

Sorry. Thank you once again for taking part of this conference call and have a nice day. We will talk to you on the next quarters.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. We thank you for participating and we ask that you please disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.