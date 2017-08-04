Qualcomm: Now Playing Against The Big Boys

The smartphone industry is known for its high stakes patent wars. Apple (AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and most other major brands have duked it out in court for billions of dollars in potential revenue. Indisputably, in the mobile space Qualcomm (QCOM) has been the patent queen with control over the connection of cell phones to cell towers and 95 percent of the LTE market.

Apple and Samsung are the two most visible smartphone makers to contest Qualcomm’s royalties. The loss of Apple revenue for Qualcomm is hitting earnings hard since Apple said it did not want to “pay up” anymore. In 2016, Qualcomm’s licensing business earned $6.5 billion in pretax profit on $7.6 billion in revenue. Since the iPhone maker started withholding royalty payments, Qualcomm’s net income has tumbled. Regardless of what happens with Apple, Qualcomm has to move beyond its one-trick mobile business model.

Diversification

Qualcomm has had a hard time moving beyond its core competency as a chipmaker for smartphones and their cellular networks. With its acquisition of Dutch semiconductor maker NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), it will compete across many semiconductor businesses as some of its largest mobile revenue sources come under threat.

Qualcomm segment revenues —

QCT QTL QSI/Other Segments 2016 65% 33% 2%

The Royalty Rebellion

Qualcomm’s buyout of NXP Semiconductors is taking place as major revenue streams come under threat. Qualcomm’s royalty model has come under scrutiny in recent years. In 2015, the chipmaker paid a $975 million fine for contravening anti-monopoly laws in China and was ordered to adjust its royalty rates. In 2016, Korean smartphone maker LG took Qualcomm to arbitration over royalty overpayments. In April 2017, Qualcomm was ordered to pay BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) $814 million by South Korean courts for excessive royalty payments.

Now Apple is accusing Qualcomm of charging too much to license its chips. Qualcomm says innovations in Apple products have been made possible by its chips and it wants to get paid for its ingenuity. Steve Jobs would have thought differently. He famously snubbed Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as the iPhone chip provider because Apple did not want to have to “teach it” how to design better chips for its products. A decade later Apple is starting to give Intel some of its iPhone chip business. Intel chips started appearing in the iPhone 7 released in 2016. Apparently, Apple still feels it is the intelligence behind the chips that power its products and it wants more of the profit.

While Qualcomm’s company-wide revenues grew 4 percent in the first quarter of 2017, revenues for patent licensing have plunged 42 percent to $1.2 billion as Apple refuses to continue to pay for Qualcomm chip licenses for the iPhone. In addition to using its market power to bully Apple into exclusive licensing agreements, Qualcomm is being accused of only providing access to its chips to mobile phone makers through a license and refusing access to its chips, which connect cellphones to towers, to other chipmakers.

New Tricks

Qualcomm’s patents are known to provide some of the strongest competitive moats in the industry, but the chipmaker is now acting like a company under siege. In an unprecedented defensive move, Qualcomm has asked the United States International Trade Commission to ban Intel-equipped iPhones.

Yet Qualcomm looks far from desperate. The mobile chipmaker's diversification strategy looks well positioned to gain traction this time and help cushion any fall off in profit, temporary or permanent, in royalty payments.

With the sign-off of Taiwanese regulators, Qualcomm has passed through another regulatory hoop in its $47 billion buyout of NXP Semiconductors. Investors should be hyped about this deal for two reasons.

NXP will transform Qualcomm into a diversified semiconductor company from one-trick mobile markets play with sales in the automotive, Internet of Things, security, RF, networking and mobile markets. The value of these serviceable markets is expected to be $138 billion by 2020. The newly combined company will have annual revenues of $30 billion and immediately accreting earnings. Qualcomm’s 2016 revenue was $23.5 billion.

Qualcomm’s recent joint venture with TDK Corporation provides it with the RF front-end solution control center for mobile devices and Internet of Things applications. In other segments, Qualcomm’s small cells technology designed to increase mobile network speed, coverage and capacity is gaining industry acceptance. Alcatel-Lucent and Samsung are partners on small cell research and innovations.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm continues to benefit from growth in 3G/4G mobile device demand and new license agreements, with China leading growth in emerging markets. Qualcomm will benefit as the number of global 3G/4g network connections increases from the current 4 billion to 6.8 billion by 2020.

How much trouble is Qualcomm in?

Remember, Qualcomm changed its corporate structure in 2012 to prepare for potential royalty lawsuits. Qualcomm Technology Licensing Division (QTL) is part of Qualcomm Incorporated which holds its prized patent portfolio. The wholly owned subsidiary QCT (Qualcomm CDA Technologies) holds the semiconductor business as well as mobile products and services, and open source research and development.

Despite revenue growth of 4 percent in the first quarter of 2017, partly driven by strong emerging market demand, the fall in QTL segment revenue has a disproportionately negative effect on earnings. The licensing business QTL represents 33 percent of revenues but 85 percent of earnings (EBIT) as a percent of revenues. QCT equals 12 percent of earnings as a percent of revenues. A heavy earnings hit on the QTL segment from Apples’s withholding of payments is reflected in analysts’ forecasted drop of $4 billion in earnings in 2018.

Earnings Forecasts

2015 2016 2017 2018 Qualcomm 5.2B 5.7B 24B 20B NXPI 11.4B 10.3B 6.34B 7.22B

Analysts expect Qualcomm to experience a decline in revenues from $23.07 billion in 2017 to $22.72 billion in 2018.

EV-to-EBITDA

Given the skewed earnings effect, the EV-to-EBITDA provides a general gauge of how the royalty disputes are affecting the valuation of the company. Qualcomm’s enterprise value-to-EBITDA has risen since the royalty disputes started in 2015 from the 8 to 9 range. Qualcomm currently has an enterprise value EV-to-EBITDA of 12.55 versus a semiconductor industry average of 13.38. Intel’s EV-to-EBITDA is 6.91. According to this metric, Qualcomm’s stock is a tad high. This number, however, does not reflect the earnings soon to accrue from the NXP deal.

Qualcomm’s gross margins are 57.1%, close to the semiconductor industry average of 55.75%. Qualcomm’s free cash flow, which has typically benefited from major phone releases, particularly the iPhone, will suffer as it misses out on the iPhone 7 release this year.

The company still has a generous cash cushion of $6.8 billion at the end of 2016 to support a share buyback, which it last conducted in 2016, and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.57.

A high growth, diversified semiconductor company would give Qualcomm the oomph it needs under its stock price while calming market jitters over its royalty disputes, enter NXPI. Investors should focus on the NXPI angle more and less on the Apple worry to get a truer picture of what Qualcomm can do going forward.