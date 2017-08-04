Allianz SE ADR's (AZSEY) CEO Oliver Bäte on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Allianz SE ADR (OTCQX:AZSEY) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Oliver Schmidt - IR

Dieter Wemmer - CFO

Oliver Bäte - CEO

Michael Huttner - JPMorgan

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Thomas Seidl - Bernstein

James Shuck - Citi

Arjan Van Veen - UBS

Paul De'Ath - RBC Capital Markets

Farooq Hanif - Credit Suisse

William Hawkins - KBW

Johnny Vo - Goldman Sachs

Nick Holmes - Societe Generale

Andy Hughes - Macquarie

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Allianz Conference Call on the Financial Results of the Second Quarter 2017.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Oliver Schmidt, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Oliver Schmidt

Thank you, Eve. Yes, good afternoon from my side as well, and welcome to today's conference call. Before I hand over to Dieter, let me apologize for the delayed publication of our documents this morning and any inconvenience this may have caused. Well, I hope it was worth the wait and all the highlights you’ll get now from Dieter

Dieter Wemmer

Okay, good afternoon to everybody on the call. I am running through our presentation relatively quickly and then we have enough time for the Q&A session. So let me start with half year summary.

I think the Group started to really excellently into the first six months. Our operating profit in Q2 is mixing almost €2 million, €3 million our Q1 operating profit so we're ending up with 5860 for the first six months.

I will not comment individual segments here because I do spend to go into the details of the second quarter. With €3.8 billion net income, I think we had also a very good start into the year, some 17% higher than last year and I think at the end of the presentation, we will then also bit discuss what does it mean for the full year outlook and what are reasonable expectations.

So let's go into the second quarter in more detail. Revenues flat €30 billion 2% up, shareholders net income 83% up to close to €2 billion and operating profit at €2.9 billion. The sharp increase in net income 83, well it is based on the 22% increase in operating profit and then no negative news as we had it at a year ago. Last year we had a number of write-downs on equities and we had booked Korea as held for sale which dampens the second quarter '16 I think by some €200 million in net income.

But like on like a 23% increase in operating profit and you will see with very strong performance of the segments and only a very small impact of one-offs. Let’s first have a look on the balance sheet.

Equity €64 billion, yes it is €3.5 billion down compared to quarter end '17. However, we paid out €3.4 billion as a dividend. We executed another €1 billion of our €3 billion share buyback in the second quarter, and we had a 1 billion impact of weaker U.S. dollar. So and that's that then of course offset by €2 billion net income. So that explains actually the movements in our net capital so it's mainly a return to shareholders.

The solvency ratio is reflecting that our balance sheet is really in a very strong position to 19% and as you all are aware our management range for the solvency ratio was 182 to 220, that means there is 219 we are clearly at the upper end.

And please little reminder, the 3 billion share buyback is already completely deducted from our solvency ratio we did this - at last quarter and will continue to spend some money by year end so the share buyback is not only out of solvency it will also in cash turn soon out of the door.

We also have further accrued the dividend for 2017 so when you have in a quarter €2 billion earning that the dividend accrual is with 50% mark €1 billion.

Our key sensitivities I think there are good use because we can directly test what we published as key sensitivities in Q1 and see when you move to the next page whether we can use the keys and activities actually to calculate, how our solvency ratio moved during the quarter.

And this is actually when you use the movement in interest rates, as well as the movement in credit plus and you interpolate with of our disclosed sensitivities, then we have actually a four, four split of solvency to ratio movement. So it's a 15% or 50 basis points movement of the 20 year euro swap and a 30 basis point tightening of our core solvency that gives you each four points and that explains the solvency movement.

Yes, that would end up with this aid. We had one negative which you can't lead from the sensitivities. We lost 1 billion as I mentioned from the U.S. dollar in our consolidation and that billion obviously not covered by sensitivities but that explains very much what happens into our solvency numbers during the quarter. Also may be interesting to observe is, it is mainly reduction in risk capital where the own funds stays pretty stable.

So then let's move to the first segment our P&C segment. Yes, we had continued really great growth from our Allianz worldwide partners businesses 20% plus clearly continued the success of previous quarters. It’s a strong growth and travel business. A lot U.S. travel is included here but also we have expanded our network and service capabilities in Middle East for our international health business and that is the other pocket of additional growth compared to previous years.

The overall number was 0.6% is may be a bit disappointing. I have only to give you a two explanation I think by enlarge our businesses are continue to be in good shape but Turkey has a fourth reduction in premium volume as the government reduced multi tariffs by 30% and as we are market leader in most of that of course is also visible in our numbers.

And in our last couple of business AGCS we have not done in Q2 any big structured deals. We had for example last year's some 200 million in our premium number but this is a lumpy business which comes not really exactly quarter-by-quarter so over the year we are not seeing this as a big setback, the other reduction in AGCS with our participation in the core business in the U.S. which run off in the first quarter so we don't have any call premium booked that is then visible not only in the premium income of AGCS actually it affect us also their expense ratio negatively as this is a low expense business. But I will talk about the expense ratio a little bit later in more detail.

Coming to Page 13, I think we have a great story on our operating profit in the property-casualty segment. Underwriting results substantially up and I explained the movement of loss ratio in detail but what I like the same is actually that investment income stayed pretty much at last year's level which I think is as important as a good underwriting results.

So let's talk about the underwriting results. We have a 93.7 combined ratio, so we should be very happy that we are below our 94 targets that is - I think we are moving in the right direction but we are not yet fully at our 94 target.

Actually to keep this very short, the underlying loss ratio in our calculation improved 1.7 percentage points compared to last year. We have a good improvement but that is hard to say whether it's normal. I think we are at the moment at a relatively normal level of weather related losses and large losses that is about five year average.

So lower than last year. Last year we were above the average and kept as 1% clearly below our normalized assumption but I think we are still on a very good level. What we don't like is the development of our expense ratio. Yes, there are all these explanations why the expense ratio goes up but I think that is where Allianz spent even more focused on to drive it in the right direction. It doesn't harm great results in the second quarter but at the level it's not good enough for our midterm ambition level.

So moving to the individual entities. Actually the operating profit is carried by work base of units, combined ratio puts it well spread, actually we have since I am a presenting the numbers here the smaller share in businesses about hundred, it is just Latin America left at the moment and there it's mainly Brazil. We are just 3% of the overall portfolio that means 97 are below 100 that is actually another way to explain why our overall performance is so strong.

Moving to the investment income Page on the P&C business. I mentioned already interest and similar income even a little bit higher than last year - second benefits also from a dividend income out of stock investments which will not be this strong in the third and fourth quarter but I think we are doing well with our well diversified investments strategy because when you look at the upper right-hand side of the chart, the plain returns on fixed income investments are still continue to fall slightly.

So duration very much unchanged. Our cash flow into the segment I think it's finally have a slight increase in our asset base, so I think actually all parameters of the P&C business in very good shape.

So I have described the P&C business already in good shape. So now I have to find the right terminology for our Life segment. It is actually in better shape than the property-casualty business. 3.4% new business margin, our strategic product shift mix is actually established, yet the trends are now very much relegation quarter-over-quarter.

Second quarter we had much longer sales on unit linked without guarantees therefore they have dominated in increase and in the overall share but I think that we are playing between these segments capital efficient products that unit linked without guarantees and protection and health gives me a really a lot of confidence that we are clearly hitting our strategic targets in the Life business.

Maybe it's also one of the reason that the capital consumption as you could see in the solvency to waterfalls that we are not consuming a lot of additional capital over the maturing of businesses.

And 3% growth in new business is not a big number. However, when you see that we had to drop to compensate a drop in the U.S. of 22% in new business volume compared to a year ago, I think the 3% is a strong number that our overall segment is really in a good shape to compensate than one of the OE as a weaker quarter.

And in the U.S. we are probably have not yet fully adjusted in the new road posted UL rule implementation and I think that is actually still our up-site for the quarter to come. So also here the Life segment in very good shape and let's now move to the operating profit.

Operating profit €1.1 billion, strong movement from the loadings and fees. Actually the investment margin is as a base point margin completely unchanged to a year ago to 38 million plus just equal to the underlying growth of the reserves you earned your margin on.

And the technical margin plus €70 million is a return of the technical margin more to a normal level. We had last year negative one-offs therefore that is the main driver of the $70 million, maybe €50 million is one-off 20th improvement of technical margin.

Still we don't want to over sell our Life business, so therefore internally we calculate all the assumptions a little bit tighter and we see more a flat billion at our underlying normalized profit number for Life and then going of course this is new business involvement and so it is not that we see it as a flat number for the future but as a basis for building on this reserving new business course.

And with new business value we have generated last quarter and also the first quarter we uphold least slightly conservative for the future but that is better to outperform than to underperform. I will then go again also for the segments into the split by countries.

At Page 23, 469 million new business value growth based support. When I complain that U.S. was falling a little bit short in new business volume where they continue to grow if actually in new business value because the margin is so much better than a year ago that we could also compensate for a 20% reduction in volume.

Very nice development in new business value in Italy and France substantially up but also our Asia-Pacific I would say now unleashed from the burden of Korea start to excel in growth and new business margin and also our smaller units producing value group additional value growth number so that 469 is I think in a new position for the Life segment of Allianz and that in a yield environment which is certainly not pretty.

Usual page on the investment margin, I think I have already mentioned everything also and in the Life business we see a more or less unchanged current yield. Last year it was 110 basis points to produce the second digit and this year's it’s 109 basis points so we dropped one basis point. The guarantees also dropped one basis point from 53 to 52 basis points so very much unchanged picture and that explains why the absolute euro investment margin grew by good 3.5% to €1.35 billion.

I would also like to point out that with all the ALM management we are doing, but also with the help that Korea is out of the books and interest rates went a little bit up in the first half year our asset duration and the Life segment is now slightly ahead of our liability duration. That is not taking out interest rate sensitivity in our solvency calculation. Of course all duration is on average measurement and our duration machine is clearly much better for the first 30 years anything.

Plus additionally, Solvency II calculation has a lot of second order effect even when the duration matching would be perfect for 70 years that would be still interest rate sensitivity remaining because the diversification between the various first classes is always varying this input credit levels and that you can never get out of the system.

So Page 27, I think I needed advertisement for the German Life insurance industry. That was in our last conference call was we had very interesting discussions about FFCR. I actually made the comment that I’m not really very excited about it but at least I think we got a very detailed and confirmation where the industries are at various countries are standing.

And when I compare the countries among each other the Germany Life insurance industry looks to me really good and what we have put here on this page actually is a market share bucket in the various categories.

So in the top category where we are a strong contributor and where in total 56% of the market is, it’s a category about 350%. On the right hand side you see that when you subtract a balance sheet transition of only 34% of the market in this category including our sales as we are not using the balance sheet transition.

But overall only small shares of some markets are below 100% without the balance sheet transition and when you do this in other large Life markets, I think the number look a little bit different. Therefore all this bashing of the German Life insurance industry is maybe not in based and I would consider rethinking of this one but that is also from our point of view new argument which we have discussed in many meetings that we have to direct you everybody else has from this slide on no basis.

And with this I would move to the asset management industry and our segment and our performance in the asset management industry. Yes, assets under management flat at €1400 billion, a tremendous inflow of €55 billion was eaten up by the weaker dollar. So we show flat AUM but has to say that inflows in particular for PIMCO were at record level.

We have the 51.6, it is all in normal PIMCO product. 51.4 went into what we have defined some years ago as non-traditional product and even on the traditional that is total return fund and similar we had a net inflow of 0.2 billion which is I think interesting footnote to make.

€50 billion I think it is €20 billion was -almost €20 billion was a single mandate, that is a long term fund and certainly not fully paying the average fee but the rest as it is also when we look at the fee development is paying the average fee we are used and the PIMCO business and clearly PIMCO's performance on a 12 months basis on the 36 months is clearly supporting the inflows.

Yes, I know there are some funds in the U.S. who are advertising even bigger inflow numbers in the second quarter but they are 100% fastest, here this is 100% actively managed asset management business and that put PIMCO at a very exceptional level in the asset management industry.

So not to forget it, Allianz Global investors 3 billion inflows. It’s actually put the pretty good number for the size but also for the business mix Allianz Global investment has and we are also very happy that they continue to contribute to our success story in the asset management space.

When we translate this into revenue, 4% up for Allianz Global investors, 8% up for PIMCO and 8% up in total. If then the basis for a strong P&L of the quarter because where we have 8% more revenues and expenses. Overall, a little bit down that clearly tells you that profit growth will be bigger, and with 17% profit growth coming from PIMCO, we’re really in good shape.

Another 2018 strategic target was for us to bring PIMCO to a turnaround and below the 60% income ratio. I think with a 58.8 in the second quarter '17, that is a good start for next year 60% target. So another opportunity maybe to have some outperformance.

Moving just to the corporate segment, there is actually not a lot of things which happened. Very uneventful quarter with some little movements. Central cost, more or less, unchanged. Some better investment results from the strong central cash buffers and that explains most of the numbers in our corporate segment.

When we then moved to the summery chart, non-operating items is almost a flat number. Realized gains making up for the actually, the input cost on our external debt, and we have booked $150 million restructuring charges that is for one restructuring in Germany, but also for our central technology company.

The impairment figure of $59 million is fairly low and includes the write down on Banco Popular. The rest of Banco Popular is in our Life segment. Maybe turnover of this is traction on your list.

We at beginning of Q2 an exposure of €116 million out of Banco Popular stocks, with action of banking facility in Europe, that quarter got them down to zero. And we have shown partially this write down here in the corporate segment impairments, but rest is in the Life segment, and I think post taxes because the event is fully tax deductible. And in some parts, we have also policy holder participations. I think net is at some 45 million, 43 million of -- sorry, 39 million is net-net. The effective tax rate in the second quarter is 27%. We have some tax exempt realized gains and losses.

Therefore, the rate is low. And also the Spanish impairment, as we had assumed that it is not tax deductible, we had actually taken a careful view in Q1, which now got reversed in Q2 with final write down of Banco Popular, and that supported also our low tax rate.

When we talk about taxes, I think in our half year 2017, we have also moved forward in what we’re seeing in the last year already, a consumption of our tax loss carried forward. That means actually that from a cash point of view, our paid income taxes are actually lower than our accounted income taxes, another source of additional cash flow beyond the dividend paid by our subsidiaries.

And then another extra page for our usual run through page 39. The today’s announced deals is between Allianz U.K. and Liverpool Victoria. I think that is, from a strategic point of view, a very interesting activity.

On one hand, I think we are moving forward in our positioning as a strong customer centric insurer because that is what LNV gets told and awarded for in the U.K. industry for great customer service. On the other hand, I think we do here a deal to create industry logic, that the industry needs more consolidation because scale really matters.

The transaction looks a bit complicated. So let me explain it a little bit. In step one, we are acquiring 49% of LNV’s P&C business. Additionally, we transfer part of our retail business to the LV carrier. So, all the motor and home owners business. And on the other hand, they will transfer outside commercial business because Allianz U.K. will then fully focus on commercial business. Actually another 300 million of commercial business will also for us to get nicely scale on our commercial business.

And in the retail, we are transferring most of it, what stays is our pet plan business because that is anyway not running under the Allianz brand. It has its own product brand, Petplan, and it would not make any sense to combine it.

There would also be no operational additional synergy. So I think going forward, we create a really a market position of scale. When you just add in commercial and retail premium, you come up the 2016 pro forma basis to €3.7 billion.

When you think about that Allianz is also writing large corporate business and credit insurance business and assistance business and some travel insurance, probably when we add up all our P&C premium that will then probably end up with a number 2 in the U.K. market, but we have not done this because in the end, it has nothing to do with industry logic we are creating here.

It is the scale for investment, for bringing know-how together and really creating a great service platform for customers. What did we pay? For 100% of the business, it would be a billion. So that it’s roughly on their business, this one did one at around 95 combined ratio.

So when you see how the market is moving at the moment in the motor. So, the estimate is 11 times earnings based on 2018 number.

The deal is fixed at 130% solvency ratio, and that means acquired business standalone solvency ratio and the standard model. So, I’m not talking about moving the standard model to internal model. But already the diversification effect in our group model, from a local 130, gives you a substantial diversification as it is almost all underwriting risk and it is probably ending up in the group model at 200 roughly.

So therefore it’s really -- the only consumption of solvency, what the deal makes is a goodwill we have in the transaction. So, we acquire for 50% and 70%, then we go up to 70%. So the goodwill on a 100% basis to use round numbers would be about half. That is just short of $500 million. That means even for the second step of 70%, you have 70 times 500, so 350 goodwill and 350 goodwill. It’s roughly a percentage point in our solvency calculation.

And maybe something I have forgotten to mention, as we have announced the completion of our bank disposal in Germany, Oldenburgische Landesbank, we expect this deal to close also by the end of the year that gives us actually in the Solvency II calculation, good 300 million free up. So I’d say closing the deal with Liverpool and Victoria and closing the bank disposal will roughly give a wash in our solvency calculation.

And that is I think more or less the end of my presentation. And then I would come to our Q&A I'm really looking forward to.

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Michael Huttner with JPMorgan.

Michael Huttner

Thank you very much. These are amazing numbers, so I don’t have any question or not very big ones. The first one, all very detailed. Turkey, the combined ratio was stable, the prices were down, and you’re market leader in motor so why?

Maybe on Brazil, you could say when you think you might actually reach the combined ratio breakeven, I think the figure was 107% in Q2. And then the third one is, the U.S. turnaround. So we had Fireman's Fund and you had bit of left last year in Q1. With the AGCS at 97.4%, is the U.S. part of that also breakeven? And amazing results. Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Thank you very much, Michael for the question. I think on Turkey, your observation is fully right. This decision to cut the prices that is going into the portfolio, of course, only with annual renewal, there was no fixed date that we had to change all the prices for the customer.

So the combined ratio will certainly go into the wrong direction months over months. In operating profit, we make up with strong investment income. But I think for 2017, it’ll be still okay. 2018, Turkey will certainly be more under pressure.

On the other hand, I have to say, we are the market leader, we have put the strong expense base. We’re very efficient in the market. We also can, with agility, move stronger as opposed to other line of business et cetera. So there are a lot of counter measurements. I believe there will be almost be clean up month when the government is keeping this rule too long in place.

And when the pressure on other competitors is becoming too big, I assume that the government will then also reconsider, and then we should also have some benefit from this.

Brazil was on a very good rate but I think I mentioned already last time that we have written two large contracts which are unfortunately not helpful for reaching the target below 100 combined ratio. And therefore, we see a delayed development there. We have to get rid of the two contract again. And then Brazil should be there.

Fireman’s Fund is actually still a higher combined ratio than the average but it got much closer to the average and it is playing I think just below the 100. It’s still the expense base, it’s still too high because we need still to pay for too many IT systems. And so full completion of the new IT platform will only be in 2020.

But loss ratio development, very much on track and we are quite happy that we did it. It's not a sick leave exercise before you create this impression, I think it was really a fundamental turnaround of the business and bringing operation and also analyzing to the level which is equal to the Allianz quality.

And we will take our next question from Peter Eliot with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Peter Eliot

The first one is on your Life ROE target of 10%, and you’re approaching that for all of your businesses now. But also you’ve got a number of businesses that are substantially above it. And I’m wondering whether 10% is the right target for those.

I mean in case of German Life, that still comes with a very high Solvency II ratio as you’ve shown. And I’m just wondering how much you can work on some of the better performing businesses and whether - for example, Germany needs to be that well capitalized.

The second one was on M&A. I mean, you’ve highlighted the deals don’t really move the dial in terms of Solvency II. So I guess my assumption is that today’s announcement doesn’t really impact your appetite for any further deals. I’m wondering if you can sort of confirm that and give us sort of any hint that then you might otherwise prevent the ratio going above the top end of the range. Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Let’s start with Life ROE. Our 10% number is not an average number. The 10% number is clearly a benchmark for every of our Life OEs and say when you want to stay with your Life business long term in the Allianz family, you are better above 10%.

So it is a minimum hurdle to participate. And the average is of course - actually, I don’t know the number for second quarter, but I guess it is some 12%, 13% of results, not a precise calculation.

The one who are still missing and our - for six months it is 13%. So I guess it’s even slightly better for the second quarter. There is still some of the big ones missing, but when you look at the SFCRs also of the other Allianz subsidiaries, and I’m sure that some of you have done this, we are everywhere very well capitalized and can further scream up capital from these entities. And then they are also in the 10% category. The new business consumption is not strong from a capital perspective.

So actually Oliver just gave me the Q2 number. We have 14.2 average Life ROE number for the second quarter. I’m not saying that we will achieve this every quarter, but clearly, higher than 10%.

M&A, when you look at our Solvency II numbers, our Solvency II numbers are just saying, we have accrued a billion for the dividend this quarter. That is the divided paid next year. And still we have generated seven points.

Seven points means rounded 2 billion excess. So, we have 2 billion actually already generated this quarter we could do something. And I think the deals are driven much more by what type of deal is available, what deal can you do at reasonable prices because you can say we paid a full price for Liverpool and Victoria participation. I think with opportunities included in it, it is clearly an accretive transaction.

And therefore, when we find similar deals, then certainly our appetite is unstopped. But you also see it takes quite some time to find the right partners here. For me, very important is that we are also prepared for creating scale to put all those industry logic, that’s large scale business, top service to the customers, modern digital process, is more important that we get everything at 100% and can put our Allianz brand on it.

Peter Eliot

Could I probably just come back quickly on the first point? So I guess my point was, when I looked at the return of Life vision and those could change going forward, I’m thinking that actually, it’s probably the regions that are already above 10% that possibly can contribute to the improvement more than those that are below 10%.

Purchase the wrong answer is to look at the ones below 10% for improvements. Actually be even more efficient?

Oliver Bäte

I really missed your point. I think the two big contributors above 10% are our German Life and the Health business. Yes, certainly, we always try to optimize, but I think that model is probably more growing at current levels. Whether this creates much more much more ROE and IFRS terms but not sure that this would be the focus where we find the biggest improvement.

But certainly, very safe on the performance. And I also don’t see too many changes here coming forward. Certainly, the U.S. is probably the business of scale where I’d see also good opportunities for further goals and expansion.

And our Asian business is, well, it still need some years to get really to scale, but form a dynamic and very good shape.

We will take our next question from Thomas Seidl with Bernstein.

Thomas Seidl

First question on Liverpool transaction, I wonder how you’d describe the strategic fit with the Allianz largely from U.K. motor because of competitive pressure. You’re now the largest [indiscernible]. And now with this transaction, you reenter private, most compare this as space.

And now, with this transaction your, re-enter probably the most competitive space in the insurance market, globally U.K. motor which runs at luck. We have to earn combined ratio. So I wonder what the strategic fit is. Also the commercial line side, you’re acquiring a portfolio which runs well above 100% combined over the years, not really profit making. So that’s my first question.

Second, you already hinted at this. But the variation, you’re paying two times book, and then I look at your implied PE, you expect Liverpool to improve 10%, 15% of earning compared to the last 2-3 years. So are you not at a risk here of buying at the peak level into this venture?

And the third question, very important one I think for future earnings. You already commented on the stability of the regular investment income, 2bps down in P&C, one discount in Life. This is compares contrast to previous years, when you always had like 20%, 25% drop in the regular years.

And this despite falling reinvestment. So, what’s going on? Why can you out of a sudden keep a regular yield stable?

Oliver Bäte

I think that’s a very good question, Thomas. And I take it as a challenge. First of all, I think we list all from a both at the right market with Greenfield activity. Where here we are investing in scale business.

Clear, very good customer position, placed very well in the aggregator space and makes money. I’ll be investing at the peak. Well, I think Octin is in the balance sheet. And the weight prices in the market are actually at the moment pretty good..

I think when you read the half year announcement of the direct insurer, and I’m sure you have seen it whether you look at direct line or issuer gets the date. Actually, the trends for the U.K. motor market at the moment is very strong. That means in the transition period when we have to do the improvement of systems, and creating the synergies, the market is supporting this very well.

The 90, 2016 combined ratio of LNV in total was when I take out Octin, 94.1% or something like this that includes the commercial business. And in commercial, I think our organization is pretty strong. We do here a renewal Life transfer.

That means we’ll include it in our more efficient operations. We will include it also in our underlying processes, and we have no doubt that we get this done also to the right numbers. So, I see this actually as a very good opportunity.

And also now from a portfolio point of view, investing at the moment into British Pound, I think it’s also a reasonable timing. We have stable P&C investment income.

Thomas Seidl

And Life.

Oliver Bäte

And Life. Our investment income is not only driven by the fixed income rate, we are talking every quarter about our growing investment in alternative investment. So, when we are going above 100 billion, 120 billion, we have today announced another large transaction.

Together with the Canadian pension funds, we have bought €1.5 billion Spanish gas pipe share in Spanish gas pipeline network. As a Canadian [indiscernible] €500 million in the transaction. So that is another example how we generate cash flows, but also the dividend flow from the stock investments which come on top, are also pretty good.

And I carefully mentioned I hope at least a bit. That the second quarter might have some asymmetric or a periodical because in the second quarter, you have more dividend income from European stocks than you have in other quarters.

So therefore, in the third and fourth quarter, I’d still expect some decline, but not as pronounced for the whole year as you rightfully mentioned for the previous years.

Thomas Seidl

Maybe one follow up if I may. On the Liverpool deal their policy holders not need to approve this transaction, Liverpool being a neutral.

Oliver Bäte

The P&C company is being held by the Life company, and the Life company has approved it. And you’re right that it’s policy holder fund committee in the Life company and, of course, they have approved the transaction.

We'll take our next question from James Shuck from Citi. Please go ahead.

James Shuck

Hi, good afternoon. I’ve two questions please. Firstly, on the solvency to capital position, so your target 180 to 220. And you’ve accrued everything and you’re still playing at the top end of that range. My question is really about what stage will you run the company at the midpoint of that target range?

I think the argument in the past has been, well, the world’s a bit risky. Our balance sheet is bit volatile, with first keep some flexibility. At what stage does that change? Is it sort of two-three years we actually see move down to the mid-point of that range? What needs to actually happen first to get there? That’s the first question, please.

Secondly, on the Liverpool-Victoria. Just in terms of conceptually, I think it’s quite interesting seeing a mutual do something like this. And I’m wondering if you look around the rest of Europe, is it something that if it works well, it’d be good at Allianz to be as part of revenue choice. Do you think other mutuals in Europe, it might look to try and release some capital from the non- Life businesses in particular?

And then thirdly, I just like to get your thoughts on GDPR, not so much in terms of kind of [date] integrity and what happens if someone acts into your systems, but more in terms of how it might actually be used as an opportunity for you. I think you got the portability of data and whether that might mean you can partner with banks, with other commercial enterprises in order to use that data and to be able to sell into their networks?

Dieter Wemmer

Okay. Those are very interesting question, James. When we would move to the midpoint that would actually mean we have to give up the wins and just say, it is 200 full stop.

I would actually see going forward much more distraction. Can we move the range to maybe potentially smaller wins and/or can we move the midpoint downward. That would be more a discussion I think going forward has some likelihood.

At the moment, yes, when we could invest in good deals and when other mutual’s, that would call us and ask for similar transactions, when the firms are reasonable and good and create accretive transaction. We would certainly invest more and than 2 points of our solvency ratio into it. And I think that is actually also the best thing to make our solvency ratio less volatility by clearly expanding the underwriting work.

Therefore the [LLB] deal, I think actually for the size of the deal, we are talking already too much about it. If you see it as a proto type and more opportunities then I would love to see it at the starting point for similar development and 5, 10 points of solvency ratio in such deals would be a really great use of capital.

The GDPR is a very complicated exercise for all – not only for financials, actually for all companies who have customer data, we have built up a large project to be able to be compliant with everything and I think we will be. This is a business opportunity that is excellent idea, we should follow-up on. At the moment it’s much more the fight, are we ready in time because the rules are partially. It is a usual thoughtful idea, it starts with a good concept and then it gets into many costly details.

How to implement it, but I think it takes to our colleagues and say, can we make a real business out of it. So, thank you for the idea James.

We will take our next question from Arjan Van Veen with UBS.

Arjan Van Veen

Thank you. Can I ask just a couple of follow-up question on the LV deal. So, just to know how the deal is structured, how do you extract synergies from the deal. I assume bought by the renewal rates, you can really switch off the parts of the brought by it’s business, so the retail business within Allianz and then commission business with LV.

And then secondly in 2019, when you take majority ownership. Do you then forward in the companies closer together and extract further extends and/or capital synergies?

Dieter Wemmer

I think you answer this already, almost with your question. The first part has the cost renewal wise that means, we will already use the scale on motor and home owners on one end and on the other hand on the commercial business. But the two year transition period is allowing of also LV to separate the operations between P&C and Life and we will create in this process also probably also using some of our P&C software packages actually a new operating platform for the retail business, so that we create here the Life starting point.

And then, over time probably also more company the latest synergies, but that would begin in a later step. So, first two years would be really on creating specific and efficient operations for the two different businesses and run with more scale.

We will take our next question from Paul De'Ath with RBC Capital Markets.

Paul De'Ath

Just a few more questions for me. Firstly, just looking at the expense ratio in P&C, this is kind of one area that you kind of beat yourself off this on a hing, Dieter. And how much of the movement in the expense ratio is actually down to kind of business mix because you talked about in the slide back the increase in kind of higher expense ratio travel policies, for example, and again, essentially how much is down to that? And if it does down to that, then do you still want to battle against that? Or would you be willing to let expense ratio move up in that situation? And that's first question.

Second one, on the Life business and the new business margin on protection health was exceptionally good in the quarter. And is that a level in any way sustainable going forward? Or is there kind of something funny going on in there? And then the last question on PIMCO flows. If we strip out the big single mandate, and is -- if $10 billion flows a quarter or a month rather, and the reasonable run rate to assume going forward, do you think? And that's the question.

Dieter Wemmer

I think out of the expense ratio and it’s between 40 and 50 basis point business mix proposal. And it’s also a split - want to accept it, but yes, and no. But we still work for an improved expense ratio of more than 0.5%. And the business mix shifts your starting point up and it’s harder to show a visible, reduced expense ratio. But I think would also see, we have the one-off as the ACGS premium income was very low. So, therefore I would not take the 28.8 now as normalized starting point.

We have still to see from next year, how we get close or below the 28%. The Life new business margin is I think is bit better. There is certainly a little bit of additional improvement from our French health and protection business in it. I think that is a little bit of one off character included in it. But not dramatic. We have in the pure protection business clearly a new business margin, larger than 6%.

And what has also improved well is, individual health business in France, also very strong new business margin. Our group business is still a little bit of the lagged in this calculation. I think it has contributed in Q2 with some 3.2% new business margin and there was a little one off included in this. But the 3% new business margin for the French group business would be our mid-term target anyway. So that means the number should stay close to this level.

Oliver Bäte

PIMCO run rate. Well, it’s around $10 billion. It’s probably a good number for the time being. The fight for customer inflows are pretty tough. Will we have every month the same success? I don’t know and I can’t give you a guarantee for this. But the last 12 months, we have certainly produced a wonderful track record.

We'll take our next question from Farooq Hanif with Credit Suisse.

Farooq Hanif

Just three questions. Firstly, on AWP. I mean, it’s rapidly growing and it’s being rapidly growing for years. I’m guessing that the travel insurance growth has to do with geographical expansion.

So can you talk a little bit about what are the things, like global automotive or other factors could drive above average growth in AWP? Or do you think this is really a kind of a one-off step function in growth?

Secondly, on Turkey. What counter motive are you going to take to maintain a sub 100% combined ratio? And at what point do you start to give up on that market?

And lastly, the push option that LV has. Could you just go through very quickly what the fair value option is on that? Just details on how that’s going to work. Thank you.

Oliver Bäte

AWP has in almost every quarter, a double digit result. So, travel insurance will be one of the growing segments of our global insurance industry. And we’ll always try to build up more market share in this one because we offer really high quality global service network, and that we will continue to expand.

And on the book option LV at fair market value, I think there is not more details to disclose at the moment. And that is also a couple of years out. And we will see how the whole thing develops over time and how fast, what options is being triggered or not.

On Turkey, as I said before, we certainly also try to grow our business outside the motor line. And I’m not believing that we’d give up in this market. We have worked hard to achieve market leadership that is operationally and from the power management team, one of our best subsidiary.

And I do not believe that the government or the regulator will win the industry completely. There was certainly a reason why they wanted for that people -- general people had more cash to spend, and therefore reduced motor premiums.

But I think that it’s not holding up forever. And I think you have clearly, the energy and also the financial stability to stand a softer period in this market that is not a drama for our segment of hope. And it is a good opportunity actually to both the market leading position midterm.

Farooq Hanif

Could I just very quickly ask, if you didn’t wipe the motor TPL business, what would the combined ratio roughly be in Turkey?

Oliver Bäte

I think Michael Huttner asked why it’s a combined ratio not worth because the combined ratio list on the profitable business written in the last 12 months, the change of the system, I think it started in March or April.

So we have three-four months into this restricted tariff. We will have further increases in the average combined ratio. But it is MTPL. So that means actually full coverage is actually not limited by this tariff. So we will also clearly look that we could get more comprehensive coverage business and other lines.

So what will be the total combined ratio impact, it will be some points, and I think best thing as we discuss it in the third quarter, because then we have another three months of evolvement of the number and see where it is.

Farooq Hanif

Thank you very, very much.

Oliver Bäte

And when it is listed, then it will turn quickly in the other direction, and then it will maybe a period of a year where the numbers grow more suppressed.

Operator

William Hawkins

Hi, Dieter. First of all on Liverpool, Victoria. I’m sorry if I’m being slow. But can you just help me understand the comments you’ve made about the consideration? Normally, I’d have thought if you’re paying 500 million, that’d be a consideration to Liverpool, Victoria. It’d be relevant for the capital position of the subsidiary.

But you’re implying that this transaction is also partly a recap for subsidiary. And so presumably, some of the money is going to Victoria and some of the money is going into the subsidiary. A bit confused on that.

And also given that, I’m very confused about how the good will can be so high if some of what you’re paying is effectively a recap. Sorry, if I’m missing something. Could you explain that?

Dieter Wemmer

We pay only to the shareholder. And we pay 500 million for 50%, rounded numbers. And the deal says, they’ve to deliver to us the balance sheet capitalized at a 130% solvency to ratio.

William Hawkins

What was it at the end of last year? Do you know?

Dieter Wemmer

No, not really. I must say, for me, that is -- you get a determined fixed quality of balance sheet, and that is what surprises fixed debt.

William Hawkins

Yes, I agree. From a business point of view, once this transaction is closed at the end of the year, how will you agree it’s going to underwriting retail motor business? Is it then all going to be written immediately by Liverpool, Victoria’s system and people? Or are you going to be, in some way, very quickly sharing the underwriting process?

Can you just explain how the underwriting works in the new joint venture from close? And then lastly, when you’re giving your formal remarks in the Life business, you’ve made another passing reference too.

If we normalize the Life result, it’s down to a billion Euro. But it’s very hard to see why we should be doing that normalization. Can you just try and be clearer about where there is some exception? The only thing you mentioned was Popular, and that was actually a negative.

Dieter Wemmer

Well, I think there were some smaller one-offs in the deck, and I’m also maybe a bit less bullish on the investment income. And we had also some positives from U.S. basis risk. And when you add up all categories, you end up with a 100 million.

And, look, I’m more like to be a bit more conservative on this calculations in telling you that 1,100 is, that is the first outcome of a product. I think it still gives a very good track record for our business.

And when we have around 4% gross rate on our reserve base with the current inflows of new business, that gives I think a good close perspective on this profit. Plus, when we stick to current new business margin and volume levels, then I’d say that probably the profit goals numbers need some little upward correction.

But I think we can talk about it when the numbers are expressing itself stronger. I don’t need to now start to up sell the business which has already successful performance.

William Hawkins

On only underwriting?

Dieter Wemmer

The underwriting progress yes I think that will be switched between P&C and commercial whether it’s not exactly happen with the closing of you need few months position period that had to be figured out from now on with the regulatory filing process, let’s see when we get approval and then really operationally the teams have moved from one end to the other.

Actually maybe for everybody benefit was not recollection at when we exclude from our combined ratio MTPL we have a 96 combined ratio in the second quarter. Did I answered your questions or did I forget any?

We will take our next question from Johnny Vo with Goldman Sachs.

Johnny Vo

Thanks, a lot of my questions had been asked already. But just a couple more questions, just given the new business margin is about target and you had significant growth in VMV are you able to revise your Solvency II capital generation going forward and then lastly obviously there is chat that the Ogden discount rate maybe positively retighted, does that have any influence or impact on the purchase price of that given I think they took a charge of £139 million? Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Yes the Solvency II operating production at the quarter might slow up a little bit but I’m not sure that we are now down to this decimal point, we used for lot of our Solvency II breakdowns still capital raise in 100 a quarter of a billion. So therefore I’m not sure that we can do that is defined calculation with more decimal points.

LV might have an indirect benefit of it, we don’t have a price adjustment, however the capital requirement is 130% Solvency II and you can release the reserve, you have the higher net asset value and that might certainly help in the Solvency II capitalization, so there is maybe some small effect coming out of it.

We will take our next question from Nick Holmes with Societe Generale.

Nick Holmes

Thank you very much for couple of fairly quick questions. First one on U.S. Life, could you elaborate these a little bit more on your thoughts about the DOL and the latest developments there and also I mean clearly there has been a big slowdown in Index which is comparatively very difficult, if you could elaborate a little bit more on the growth outlook for rest of the year and then the second question is on German Life and there seems to be more companies talking about disposing of back books at the moment and my question is certainly not whether you would disclose your back book but just the opposite, whether you might be interested as a consolidator in the industry if scope for you to actually participate in that way? Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Thanks very much, Nick. Maybe we should also have whether you like what your view is now of the European SFCR a perfect procedure to it’s really delivering what we were hoping for, so that let’s first go to Life DOL, I think yes the large buyer houses and the large distribution channels of course have company view on DOL and an interpretation and they have rolled out procedures and they have to hold out for features but a lot of smaller producers approximately still struggling with the interpretation and I'm not yet sure what products with what presentation can be sold to customers to what is the best advice under it but we would actually assume that our fixed in the annuity business states at the second quarter level and maybe I give you a few numbers.

We had last quarter in 2016 we had $1.9 billion volume and the first quarter of $1.7 n and now in the second quarter $2.2 billion so, it's actually not that, that the U.S. has report our distribution. The comparison looks so tough for us because we had a year ago a really fantastic quarter there we sold $3.1 billion a new business volume. So the like-on-like comparison looks sad but when I look at the development quarter-over-quarter that we are again about $2.2 billion, I think that is a good starting point when people gets better customs to fit to the dual that we can catch up with something between $2 and $2.5 billion quarter-over-quarter.

The general Life that book disposal that is a completely different line of business. I am. personally I think more interesting for us our businesses have fast cash flow and when you invest in bet book you’ll [indiscernible] to invest capital and before you can take any dividend out of the spec book you need a young management team and a lot of patience. And. I'm not sure that for a cash return off against the company like Allianz where we are working a lot to, to accelerate cash returns and not to slow it down that beck book acquisitions would be the right business line.

And also your better half when you can use a level balance sheet and so, I think private equity houses approximately is a better place and there are certainly some of them who have consideration on this business model and that is a good solution for supreme market I'm really appreciating that.

We will take our next question from Andy Hughes with Macquarie.

Andy Hughes

Thanks for the highlight sharing the general Life insurance industry as well capitalized and that is bail up U.K insurance industry and so on the retail the - that I don't understand is the kind of $500 million acquisition price because in the call this money when asked of the above the perception and the reason they have a put option is they can assume that they're value for put option in that – solvency so in the solvency either assuming the put option is exercised.

And therefore has capital benefit for LV and the way you’re describing the transaction as you’re assuming basically no capital for the put option and I would have thought Allianz that when I was in 100% pricing to paid out this deal on the announcement i.e. $1 billion acquisition from a capital standpoint rather than the kind of $500 million you're talking about and the second question was only 130% to over 200% after diversification Allianz and balance of the very big three for lots of risk, lots of diversification and but the fundamental problem for to me is that the capital ratio doesn't mean very much if you can have subsidiaries on Standard Model 130 which are preaching their ability to pay dividends and you had a great level you sort of force you have a 200% is a better way to look at dividend capacity that great – future rather than focus on a solvency the ratio which may not be relevant for dividend paying ability is Allianz Group. Thank you.

Dieter Wemmer

Thank you. Certainly the $500 million it's being paid for the first 50% that 200 next 200 million and that is the put option you are talking about and this was a increase from 50% to 70% that’s not been paid.

Andy Hughes

I misunderstood, the put option is on top of the 20% consideration? Is that right did the put option is the remaining 30%?

Dieter Wemmer

The put option is for the 20%. That is well it is excess of the put option is for the 20% is a fair book and yes you - we had 40% of the put is option some capital but that is not a big amount. So now with your Solvency ratio for the subsidiaries for the dividend paying capability of its subsidiary, it’s based on its Solvency position.

So when the starting point is 130% and that is for a P&C business there is a low volatility actually a reasonable starting point in particular and we have an Allianz guarantee on top that means the earnings of the year can completely paid out and when we collect our dividends from our subsidiaries, we start with the reasonable Solvency ratio and you are right most of our subsidiaries are higher capitalized than 130% that for a retail business, 130% is absolutely sufficient from a Solvency point of view that means the earnings they produce in 2018, 2019 going forward can be then dividends is out and in our cash flow assumption for the group, we assume that our P&C businesses pay out some 85% of the earnings and our asset management businesses because they don’t have a Solvency ratio more 95% and 100% and on the Life businesses, we have a lower assumption that is 70%.

On up to this assumption on the dividend paying capability of our subsidiaries, we have still subsidiaries as you can easily follow through from the SFCR report, which too highly capitalize and centralization of this capitalization of the subsidiaries to the center is for us an additional force of cash flow.

All together, I think we have - we have really a very good cash flow collection and particular the share buyback we are at the moment financing is paid out of cash reserves collected in previous years and has nothing to do with the running cash collection from the process in 2016 and 2017.

Andy Hughes

And just so you’re very confident that you weren’t have to book any capital for the put option and the capital cost won’t be much bigger than the $500 million?

Dieter Wemmer

I said we will book clearly the put option in the beginning of the year and it is more than the $500 million but our mix is $500 million more at the calculation of the goodwill as function because that was I think the correction I tried to answer.

Andy Hughes

So I was just confused, go ahead. I’m thrilled to see how the capital would not be much bigger than the $500 million if you see what I mean with the i.e. you have to assume 100% but maybe I can obviously I feel have to thank you very much.

Dieter Wemmer

All right, it's half past, we have time for one last question please, if there is any.

We will take our next question from Andrew Ritchie with Autonomous.

Andrew Ritchie

Just want to quickly visit the three operational targets new business margin, cost income ratio PIMCO and combined ratio for normalized, I guess the simple question I mean, you're running above the new business margin target, is that still the right target, is there or do you think it will trend back, is it roughly 3% mid-term target.

On PIMCO cost income it was below-60 already, I don't know if there is obviously some potential expenses as you expand the business but you think, you can play below now?

And finally and combined ratio, I just want to clarify so confused message but I think what you're saying is you’re running at 93.7. If you normalize for normal catastrophe maybe you’re closer to 95. The expense ratio will compensate, expense ratio work will compensate for that 94 is that achievable is that the messages thanks.

Dieter Wemmer

Thank you very much for the question Andrew. I think that for the last question as really good summary of our strategic outlook. Yet I think that combined ratio we have made steps forward to our 94 target mainly on the loss ratio on the expense ratio that is certainly the missing part but we will certainly also here and there go improve our loss ratio certainly still Latin America and also some small portfolio in individual countries.

The cost income ratio it was our strategic target to go below a 60%, I think that was a targets some of you correction that it is realistic. Certainly we will try to stay where we are and not going backwards but we will not update our target and our new business margin.

I think the current level is with the current interest rate levels that defendable but we will not in particular fight for keeping it at 3.4% because when we get more volume 3% as the average is a very good number then I actually think we should do more volume because 3% is a pretty strong return on equity or IRR whatever you use as a long term measurement in your new business calculation. So therefore I think 3% is absolutely a great number to our business.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Dieter Wemmer

But I would more look that we should focus on keeping the new business about just strong and tried to include it.

Oliver Schmidt

All right. That closes our call. Thank you very much for joining. We say good bye and wish you a very pleasant weekend.

Dieter Wemmer

Thank you. Goodbye.

Ladies and gentlemen once again this concludes today's call. And we thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

