Mid-Con Energy Partners: Weathering A Challenging Q2 2017

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) ran into some hiccups in Q2 2017 as storms resulted in downtime for some of its wells (particularly in northeastern Oklahoma), which reduced production and also elevated lease operating expense. Mid-Con also spent $4.2 million on its Wheatland acquisition, adding 125 BOEPD to production as well as one million BOE in proved reserves.

Mid-Con is now quite likely to breach its credit facility debt-to-EBITDA covenant during 2017, necessitating a discussion with its bank lenders. While this is a risk, Mid-Con may be able to get its covenant temporarily relaxed and has a good chance of getting back in compliance with its covenant by the end of 2018.

Q2 2017 Results

The weather-related downtime as well as higher than expected declines for some of Mid-Con's Permian wells resulted in its production falling from 3,622 BOEPD in Q1 2017 to 3,560 BOEPD in Q2 2017. Mid-Con's previous expectation was that Q1 2017 would have the lowest average quarterly production during 2017. On the positive side, Mid-Con indicated that it had good waterflood responses in some areas that helped offset some of the weather related production losses and also prompted Mid-Con to move some capital spending up into Q3 2017.

Mid-Con's lease operating expense increased from $15.31 per BOE in Q1 2017 to $17.22 per BOE in Q2 2017 as a result of lower production combined with some repair expenses related to weather damage. Overall lease operating expenses went up $0.6 million from Q1 2017 to Q2 2017.

Guidance Changes

Due to the lower production levels and higher lease operating expense in Q2 2017, Mid-Con reduced the top end of its production guidance by 100 BOEPD while increasing the low end of its lease operating expense guidance by $1 per BOE.

Previous Guidance Revised Guidance Production (BOEPD) 3,600 to 3,900 3,600 to 3,800 LOE ($ Per BOE) $14.50 to $16.50 $15.50 to $16.50

The midpoint of its revised guidance suggests average second half production of 3,807 BOEPD, with anywhere from 3,609 BOEPD to 4,006 BOEPD resulting in full year production staying with the guidance range. Lease operating expense is expected to be $15.75 per BOE during the second half on average.

Dependent On The Banks

With the lowered production guidance, higher lease operating expenses and spending on the acquisition, it is very likely that Mid-Con will end up in violation of its credit facility covenant by the end of 2017. This means that Mid-Con will need to get temporary covenant relief from its lenders, although its debt to EBITDA ratio could easily drop down below 4.0x during 2018 due to the minimal amount of deferred put premiums in 2018, as well as an expectation for increased production levels.

I think that Mid-Con should be able to get some relief from the banks due to the improved EBITDA outlook for 2018 as well as its relative lack of non-credit facility debt. If the banks wanted to protect their loan, granting temporary covenant relief plus modestly reducing Mid-Con's borrowing base would probably achieve that goal better than more drastic measures. However, the uncertainty surrounding what Mid-Con's credit facility lenders will do is a risk.

One thing to note is that Mid-Con mentioned that raising additional preferred equity wasn't an option at this time since investors want to come in with an acquisition rather than have their funds used to pay down bank debt. While this limits Mid-Con's options, it is probably positive for Mid-Con's common equity since it reduces the chance of the commons being diluted (via a sub $1 preferred conversion) to pay down bank debt.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's challenges in Q2 2017 have made it very likely that it will violate its credit facility covenant. However, I think there is a good chance that Mid-Con can get temporary covenant relief and that the end result will be a stay the course scenario. Production should increase modestly in 2018 and without significant deferred put premium costs, Mid-Con should be able to regain covenant compliance as well as pay down its debt some more.

There is a lot of uncertainty involved with the potential decisions of the credit facility lenders. However, I still believe there is significant potential upside with Mid-Con. I may add to my Mid-Con position, although given the high risk and speculative nature, do not plan to have it as a large percentage of my portfolio.

