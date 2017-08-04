RELM Wireless Corp's (RWC) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RELM Wireless Corporation (NYSEMKT:RWC)

Tim Vitou

Thank you, Jessie. Good morning everyone and welcome to the RELM Wireless conference call for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017. After our first quarter marked by change and transition we rebounded nicely during the second quarter. Our financial and operating results for the second quarter for 2017 shows marked improvement recovering all of the net loss generated in the first quarter and a reporting net income for both the quarter and the six months period ended June 30, 2017.

The turnaround was driven by strong state and federal orders. Improving gross profit margins in the absence of extraordinary onetime expenses such as those incurred in the first quarter. Most importantly we generated significant sales growth quarter-over-quarter. Second quarter sales grew over 45% from the first quarter reflecting increased demand from both State and Federal public safety customers.

Also, while total sales for 2017 second quarter and six months periods were down from the same periods last year, the decrease is attributed to last year's sales to the TSA. All other sales non-TSA sales increased versus the comparable periods last year, a 34% increased for the second quarter and a 12.5% increase for the six months period.

Gross profit margins for the second quarter returned to expected levels benefitting from a favorable mix of product sales and higher manufacturing volumes. These improvements in sales and gross profit margins were the primary catalyst for almost $1 million in operating income.

Supplementing operation we sold a portion of our Iteris Holdings, realizing approximately $900,000 in cash and 617,000 gain. Accordingly, the second quarter was a near complete recovery from the $1.2 million operating loss in the first quarter and we are profitable for the year to date.

The improved operating results however are just one other positive developments during the second quarter. The company started a significant transformation in the first quarter with new leadership. Since then, our transformation activities have expanded in scope and momentum impacting every one of our internal departments.

Everything we do as a company is a candidate for improvement. Possibly the most critical of these activities are initiatives to improve our manufacturing processes, our quality assurance and related operations. After early assessments, it's clear that opportunities for meaningful improvements are available, opportunities where actions can enhance sufficiencies and quality, ultimately yielding lower production costs and are better gross profit margins.

To lead the charge in these areas we significantly strengthened our Senior Management team with the addition of a new Vice President of Operations, who brings to RELM an exceptional background and experience based in lean manufacturing and continuous quality improvement as a Six Sigma Black Belt. We're very excited to have Randy as part of our executive management team.

Of equal importance is our development of new products, technologies and capabilities. Public safety communications are evolving rapidly with the approach of FirstNet, the first nationwide communications network for public safety-first responders. FirstNet will contribute both two-way radio and LTE communication capabilities. The first phase of the network is already underway and AT&T has offered its proposal for the individual states for their review. As of this week nine states have indicated their choice to opt in FirstNet. FirstNet is a huge undertaking and we believe that represents an enormous business opportunity for RELM. Our strategic mission is to participate in the program as early as possible maximizing our prospects for obtaining market share. We believe this could be a game changing moment for the company, a chance to get on the leading edge of the technical curve in a new market. Success here can lead to tremendous growth and value for the company and its shareholders.

Also on the new product and technology front, we're investing in our product development organization. Our product roadmap was evaluated and new product initiatives are now underway. One of these initiatives is the development of a multiband product line. We're seeing to-date with greater frequency multiband requirements in current bidding float activity.

Bringing such a multiband product to market is an important part of our strategic plans in the near term and will enable us to increase our total addressable market as well as form a platform for the FirstNet market. Our new products, the world class manufacturing are critical components, our ultimate success will be fueled by sales.

In the coming quarters sales in our core LMR business will be particularly important until our new strategic initiatives are completed and gain some traction. With that in mind we've invested in additional regional sales staff with a focused mandate to aggressively capture a larger share of a state local public safety market. This is a large and potentially lucrative market that can add sales incremental to our strength in the federal arena. During the second quarter five new regional sales managers join the team, some are additions while others are replacements. Our expectation is they hit the ground running and quickly contribute to our sales.

Overall, I believe we turned the corner in the second quarter, sales and gross profit margins rebounded and we further strengthened the leadership of the company with the addition of much needed expertise in manufacturing, quality assurance, human resources and sales. Customer order activity has been brisk in recent weeks and months and the funnel of sales prospects has increased; all of which is promising as we strive to capitalize on our momentum and drive shareholder value.

This concludes my overview this morning. I would like to turn the call over to Bill Kelly, our Chief Financial Officer who will review the financial and operating highlights for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017.

Bill Kelly

Thank you, Tim. Following is a summary of our financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017. Net sales for the second quarter totaled approximately $10.8 million, compared with approximately $16.7 million for the second quarter last year. For the six months period, sales totaled approximately $18.1 million compared with approximately $28.7 million for the same period last year.

Last year's second quarter and six months periods included approximately $8.6 million and $12.6 million respectively from our contract with the Transportation Security Administration, which were not replicated this year.

Analyzing just sales to customers others and the TSA for a more meaningful comparison, second quarter sales were approximately 34% higher than last year's second quarter and sales for the six months period were approximately 12.5% higher than the same period last year. The relative strength in the second quarter is attributed and primarily to state and local public safety customers.

Gross profit margins as a percentage of sales for the second quarter of 2017 improved to more normalized levels at 41.8% compared with 33.6% for the second quarter last year, primarily due to a more favorable mix of product sales and increased volumes. For the six months period in 2017 gross profit margins increased to 37.1% compared with 32.8% for the same period last year. For both periods, last year gross profit margins were impacted unfavorably by competitive factors associated with the TSA contract. Also, earlier this year gross profit margins were impacted by non-recurring expenses which we've discussed on our first quarter call.

For the second-quarter selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $3.5 million which was not materially different from last year's second quarter. For the six months period of 2017 SG&A expenses totaled approximately $7 million compared with $6.6 million for the same period last year. We incurred onetime expenses in the first quarter this year associated with severance arrangements, product enhancements and rebranding.

During the second quarter of 2017 we sold shares of Iteris realizing a gain of approximately $617,000. For the first quarter, this year we reported net income of approximately $1.3 million or $0.10 per diluted share compared with $1.4 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

For the six months period, this year we earned net income of approximately $50,000 or $0.00 per diluted share compared with net income of $1.9 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the same period last year.

In April and July 2017, we paid dividends of $0.09 per share and $0.02 per share respectively returning approximately $1.5 million to shareholders. Through June 30, 2017 we repurchased approximately 77,000 shares of RELM common stock.

I'll turn the call now back over to Tim.

Tim Vitou

Thank you, Bill. The turnaround exhibited in the second quarter was very encouraging and I believe portends good things in the future. I'm particularly proud of the team and their response to the wide-ranging changes implemented so far, this year. They've embraced new processes, new structure and new people with a goal of continuous improvement and [Technical Difficulty] commitment to quality. Our progress in the second quarter was good, however I believe the best is still in front of us.

We'll will now move on to the question-and-answer portion of today's conference call. I would like to remind everyone that we do not provide financial and operating guidance on a quarter or annual basis and accordingly we will not answer questions in that regard.

Jessie we're now open -- we're now ready to open the floor for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

A question for you on the contracts, normally the company who had been announcing contracts that were $1 million or greater and I haven't seen any in the last several months, yet the sales quite pleasantly came in much higher than I expected. Does the company still update the clients or the investors on contracts that are greater than 1 million or do we just get a bunch of smaller contracts that didn’t meet that threshold?

Bill Kelly

We did get a number of smaller contracts that didn’t meet that threshold, there is one exception to that and it relates to as you know the legal disclosure in the 10-Q, and there were contracts related to that area that we elected not to announce on the advice of Council.

Tim Vitou

Just to add to that a little bit there are some that would have fallen into the $1 million threshold but as you know our customer base are cities, counties, states and the federal government, they're government agencies. In some cases, or in all cases we have to get the customer's permission to do a press release and in some of those instances that customer was a little reluctant to do a press release at this time mostly due to some internal issues that they had. I think going forward in the second half of the year we plan on doing them as we capture some of the things that we see in the funnel and hopefully you'll see some press releases.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the last question I have is on the capital return program. You increased the number of shares to be repurchased from a 0.5 million to 1 million, but it looks like only a few 1,000 each month have been purchased, do we expect that pace to pick up in the future?

Bill Kelly

The amount that we repurchased are parameters that are set by the Board of Directors based upon the price of the stock, so ultimately the amount that we repurchase does depend on the level of the stock and if the stock goes further down the quantities increase and if the stock appreciates, they decrease.

Tim Vitou

Thank you, Jessie. Now I'd like to thank everyone for participating in today's call. We look forward to visiting with you again when we report our third quarter 2017 results in the November of 2017. Thank you and have a good day.

