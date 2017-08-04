Achaogen's (AKAO) CEO Kenneth Hillan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Kenneth Hillan – Chief Executive Officer

Blake Wise – President and Chief Operating Officer

Toby Schilke – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Stephen Willey – Stifel

Chris Shibutani – Cowen

Jeffrey Lin – Leerink

Ed Arce – H.C. Wainwright

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today. First I'd like to say that I am extremely pleased to have joined the Achaogen team, and I look forward to interacting with new and existing investors. This is truly an exciting time for Achaogen.

I'll now turn the call over to Kenneth Hillan, Achaogen's CEO.

I'll now turn the call over to Kenneth Hillan, Achaogen's CEO.

Kenneth Hillan

Thanks, David. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. On the call with me is Blake Wise, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Toby Schilke, our Chief Financial Officer.

On the people side, I'd like to share how thrilled we are with the appointment of Karen Bernstein to our Board of Directors. As most everyone in our industry knows, Karen co-founded BioCentury and has three decades of experience writing and publishing on biotechnology developments, and we're honored to have her join our board.

Shifting now to business update. We remain on track to submit the plazomicin NDA to the FDA in 2017. Blake will provide more color on that progress in just a moment, and he'll also summarize some new market research findings from our plazomicin team.

Now I'll highlight several important accomplishments. In May, the FDA granted plazomicin breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of bloodstream infections, or BSI, caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae and Enterobacteriaceae, two important pathogens that are commonly resistant to carbapenem antibiotics. This designation is based on plazomicin's potential to address a serious or life-threatening condition in patients with limited treatment options. Plazomicin is the first antibacterial to receive breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA.

In June, we had a significant presence at the annual ASM Microbe medical meeting. Oral presentations of the EPIC and CARE trial results were received with great interest by attendees at the conference. Regarding the challenge of treating bloodstream infections, further analysis of the CARE trial data highlighted plazomicin's higher microbiological response rate compared to colistin in patients with BSI, which supports the mortality benefit observed for plazomicin versus colistin.

With the EPIC trial, new analysis presented at ASM Microbe highlighted the favorable efficacy profile of plazomicin compared to meropenem in a subgroup of patients with bacteremia along with a statistically higher rate of microbiological eradication and a lower clinical relapse rate in plazomicin-treated patients at the late follow-up time point, which occurred roughly 4 weeks from the first dose of plazomicin.

We continue to be impressed with the compelling clinical profile of plazomicin, in particular the substantial mortality benefit and improved safety profile of plazomicin compared to colistin in the CARE study and the superior microbiological eradication compared to meropenem in the EPIC study, and we look forward to the NDA submission later this year.

With C-Scape, during the quarter we began dosing human subjects in a Phase 1 clinical pharmacology dosing and safety study. We anticipate updating you later in the year after we've analyzed all the data from this study. And if successful, we plan to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients with complicated urinary tract infections in the first half of 2018.

Turning now to our LpxC inhibitor program. Last week, we announced that we were granted funding by CARB-X, an international antimicrobial consortium to accelerate global antibacterial innovation and research. CARB-X was launched last year to address the growing threat of drug-resistant infections by accelerating antibacterial product development. The CARB-X award consists of $3.2 million over 12 months and potentially up to an additional $8.2 million after that period upon achievement of certain milestones. Therefore, the total potential funding from CARB-X is $11.4 million.

We're excited about this additional validation of our LpxC inhibitor program and to be advancing this program along with the existing support from NIAID, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. LpxC inhibition could offer the first new antibacterial mechanism of action in decades and holds the potential to treat serious Gram-negative infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa.

I'll now turn the call over to Blake.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Kenneth. I'm pleased to give an update on our progress with plazomicin. We are excited to be another quarter closer to submitting the NDA for plazomicin. We remain on track with our plan to file the NDA by the end of 2017 and, with priority review, the potential for plazomicin approval and launch in 2018. We've had a few key activities take place since our last call in May that I'd like to update you on.

First, on the regulatory front. We recently had a pre-NDA CMC meeting that was well attended by senior FDA leaders from the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality and the Division of Anti-Infective Products. The meeting provided clarity to our submission approach and we believe supports our plans for the CMC sections of the NDA, and thus we are continuing with our manufacturing plan to enable the submission of the NDA by the end of 2017 and the potential launch of plazomicin in 2018.

Second, on the manufacturing front. We've had ongoing interactions with our drug product manufacturer, Pfizer CentreOne, around their progress in addressing the warning letter received by their McPherson site in February of this year, based on an FDA inspection that occurred in the second quarter of 2016. As a reminder, this site performs the fill step for plazomicin. We remain in close contact with Pfizer CentreOne regarding their progress, and we continue to be encouraged with the effort and the level of commitment that we have seen in addressing the warning letter. Pfizer CentreOne continues to make progress on the commitments outlined in their responses to the FDA, including implementation of a quality improvement plan. And as such, we continue to support Pfizer's commitment to addressing the cited quality issues in a timely manner.

We continue to believe that this issue is unlikely to impact plazomicin approval and launch in 2018, and launching out of this facility remains our base case plan. However, to be prudent, we have undertaken efforts to establish a backup option to McPherson for the plazomicin fill step in the event progress at McPherson does not go as expected. We had previously planned to establish a secondary drug product manufacturer to enable redundancy at this point in the supply chain, and pursuing such plans now provides a parallel option that potentially would enable a launch in 2018 if it were required. We look forward to continued progress on this front.

Now shifting gears, I'll give you a brief update on some of our commercial initiatives. I'm covering this portion in place of our Chief Commercial Officer, Janet Dorling, who is traveling. I'd like to first update you on some extensive market research we've completed since reporting our Phase 3 results. You may recall that we previously conducted quantitative market research in 2015 estimating the plazomicin market share prior to our Phase 3 results.

Since the Phase 3 readout last December, we've conducted two large quantitative market research studies in the U.S. comprising 300 infectious disease specialists, critical care physicians and hospitalists. I'm pleased to share that across both research studies, plazomicin is projected to be the market share leader in treating confirmed CRE infections with a 25% to 30% market share predicted across infection types due to CRE. It's important to note that this research included product profiles for plazomicin, along with the anticipated new market entrants in the CRE space in addition to currently available therapies. So it's very encouraging to see plazomicin lead the way with a significant projected future share of the confirmed CRE market.

We also conducted a quantitative market research study in the EU-5 and saw similar market share projections in Europe. In addition, all the market research studies show that there is continued interest in also using plazomicin in the suspected CRE and in the high-risk ESBL cUTI setting. This research underscores the significant market opportunity for plazomicin.

On the launch preparations front, we have been extremely busy preparing for the potential launch of plazomicin in 2018. We've continued to staff our headquarters' commercial team, and we've also hired a VP of Sales, Jeannie Lloyds, who is beginning to build out the field management team. Jeannie has over 20 years of experience launching and leading commercial teams for biopharmaceutical companies and their infectious disease products, including dalbavancin, ceftaroline fosamil and, most recently, ceftazidime avibactam, or Avycaz. Prior to joining Achaogen, she worked for

Actavis, where she built and led a sales team within the hospital antibiotic franchise and helped lead the launches of several antibiotics.

We've also hired a VP of Medical Affairs, Dr. Daniel Kates, who is building a world-class medical affairs team. Dan has 16 years of experience leading medical affairs organizations and spent the last 14 years at Gilead Sciences supporting numerous blockbuster launches in North America, Europe and Asia. It's an incredibly exciting time at the company as we continue to put the pieces in place to launch plazomicin for patients in need.

Finally, a brief update on our partnering discussions for the commercialization of plazomicin outside the U.S. We continue to make progress with potential partners and remain encouraged at the high level of interest we've seen throughout our process.

Before we turn the call back to Kenneth, I'd like to invite Toby to provide a brief financial update.

Toby Schilke

Thanks, Blake. During the quarter, we completed an underwritten public offering of approximately 5.75 million shares, net proceeds from which were approximately $121.2 million after deducting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. As of June 30, 2017, we had $230.3 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and $12.6 million in restricted cash with $25.7 million in debt. Our current cash – with our current cash on hand, we project we would be positioned to fund one year of plazomicin launch and to complete C-Scape's Phase 3 development in cUTI.

Turning to our P&L. Our Q2 operating revenues and expenses were approximately $1.3 million and $31.1 million, respectively. In 2017, we continue to build our position as a partner of choice for funding partnerships that advance our mission of combating multidrug-resistant pathogens as we have realized with BARDA, NIAID and the Gates Foundation and most recently, CARB-X.

I will now turn the call back to Kenneth for closing remarks.

Kenneth Hillan

Thank you, Toby. To close, I'd like to recap our anticipated milestones for the remainder of 2017. In no particular order, we plan to present plazomicin data at IDWeek in San Diego in October, submit the plazomicin NDA, identify potential partners for plazomicin ex U.S. commercialization and to share top line results from the Phase 1 clinical pharmacology dosing and safety study of C-Scape in healthy volunteers.

We continue to look forward to key potential milestones in 2018 as well, with a plan to file the plazomicin MAA submission with the EMA, to potentially start a single pivotal Phase 3 trial with C-Scape and, most importantly, to launch plazomicin, if approved, in the U.S.

Thank you, and operator, we're now able to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Stephen Willey

Maybe just on the manufacturing front first. I'm just kind of curious if the confidence in the 2017 filing time lines – are those a by-product of the Pfizer remediation process versus perhaps maybe some additional regulatory flexibility that you may now have on the breakthrough therapy designation front? And then I just have a quick follow-up on that as well.

Blake Wise

Steve, it's Blake. Let me make sure I understand. As it relates to our filing of the NDA, we're – that actually has nothing to do with progress at McPherson. That's all about the package overall that we'll submit clinically and from the CMC side. And we – the progress at McPherson, which is ongoing, isn't dependent – or our filing isn't contingent upon that progress. So we will do that independent of the progress happening in McPherson.

Stephen Willey

So I guess, maybe phrased a different way then, in terms of the FDA action date, I guess then, in 2018, presumably that the application is accepted. And I guess even in the context of maybe the tech transfer process that you might be – that you'll be undertaking as you bring a second vendor online? I'm just kind of curious if that tech transfer process maybe can be truncated now because of breakthrough therapy designation. I know that there's been some FDA discussion around regulatory flexibility for breakthrough products and maybe taking some of the critical path activities into the postmarketing setting.

Blake Wise

Okay, yes. So let me hit a couple of different points there. So first and foremost, while we'll be doing a tech transfer to enable this backup option in the event that it's required, our base case very much remains that we anticipate launching out of the McPherson site. So as it relates to the timing to a potential approval, that's where, given the progress that McPherson has made and the plan that they've laid out, we don't anticipate an impact on the potential approval and launch, and expect to be launching out of that facility.

So while that is the case, as we've said in the past, with most aspects of manufacturing, we regularly consider contingency plans to identify backup options, and while we don't plan to switch from the expected, most expedient path, which is the one that we're on with McPherson, we do have the resources to put a backup option in place, and we believe that it'd be prudent to do so versus waiting until after launch.

Now your second question, I think, is around if we were required to use that secondary facility, what might we expect from a regulatory perspective around both our tech transfer and then working with the FDA, and so you're right. There would be important work to be done around a tech transfer, which would involve equipment transfer, analytical methods, documentation. That's all work that Achaogen would direct, and we can understand well how that will take place. It will also, of course, involve partnership with the FDA. And so at our pre-NDA meeting, we did make the FDA aware that we were looking at a backup option, so they know that, that's out there, and that if we decide to go that path, that they would be engaged in that.

Stephen Willey

Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe if you could just talk a little bit about perhaps some of the additional plazomicin data we might be seeing at IDWeek.

Blake Wise

Yes. So we will be at IDWeek, and obviously, we shared a significant amount of data over the past 6 or 8 months at ECCMID and at ASM. We'll continue to have a presence at infectious disease medical meetings going forward, IDWeek being no exception. So I can't say anything specific around what data will be there, but certainly, the company will be there, and we'll be sharing additional data from the plazomicin program.

Stephen Willey

All right, guys. Thanks a lot and congrats on the progress.

Chris Shibutani

Thank you. I just wanted to confirm, so with the parallel track you're doing with the additional manufacturing partner, would that potentially delay or alter time lines for your ability to complete the NDA submission, if you had to go without…

Blake Wise

Thanks, Chris. So no, this has nothing to do with the NDA submission or our path to approval. It is purely a backup option. Consider it like an insurance option should we need to turn to it in the event that things went an unexpected way with McPherson. But it won't in any way impact our time line to the submission of the NDA or to the FDA's actions around it.

Chris Shibutani

And then as far as the quantitative research that you've done and talking about the market and potential share, can you comment about the impact that your survey respondents had of potential mortality benefit in the label? That's a potential nuance, which, I think, could influence their thinking about how to compare agents.

Blake Wise

Yes. So the way that the market research works, we did two big studies in the U.S. One was a conjoined analysis, where we would present product profiles of plazomicin along with any competitive agents that may be entering the market, along with their knowledge of the agents that are out there for use today. In those profiles, we include the data that had been reported so that there's an overall comprehensive understanding of those products. So for plazomicin, we included all of the data from the EPIC study, along with all the data from the CARE study.

So that's what they had in front of them to make decisions then on when they're presented certain patient cases, how they would treat those patients, and then those are rolled up to make up a market share. So our profile included all the data from the CARE study, of course, and the mortality benefit that we saw in that study. And that, of course, had a meaningful impact then on how they decided to use the product in the clinical setting. What we didn't do in this research was try to untangle if that data shows up in the label in a certain way or not. We just shared the objective data about the product, and they made decisions based on that, knowing that physicians will generally know the data that are out there for a product when they're making those decisions.

Now, I think behind your question maybe is so, what are the implications of getting more or less data from the CARE study in the label and/or an indication based on the CARE study, and that, obviously, the most objective thing that impacts is who within Achaogen can be speaking to that data? So to the extent data are in the label, then that means that we have a commercial presence through our hospital account management team, who can speak to that data. So I think that is important to be able to get physicians educated on the information. But ultimately, physicians make decisions based on clinical data regardless, honestly, of where it shows up, in the label or in peer-reviewed literature.

Chris Shibutani

Great. Thank you very much.

Jeffrey Lin

Hi, guys. This is Jeffrey Lin on for Paul Matteis. So I guess the sort of a follow-up on earlier questions around the manufacturing. For this new backup site, would there be the need to generate like 12 months CMC stability data? And how does the FDA perceive this should there be a need to activate this site?

Blake Wise

So it's a good question, and that's – when I referenced working with the FDA and their involvement, that's exactly what I'm referring to is that we'd have to have discussions with FDA around any requirements, including stability requirements. Fortunately, the stability data that we have goes back to 2016, that we have teed up with the McPherson site, and I can't comment on where exactly we would go should we require a move to the second site. But the FDA is now aware of that potential, and we would be in discussions with them around any requirements, stability or otherwise.

Jeffrey Lin

Okay. And then on the topic of partnerships. How much, I guess, how – what are the, I guess, the characteristics of a partner that you're trying to look for or would be a good fit for Achaogen to help commercialize plazomicin in Europe or ex U.S.?

Toby Schilke

Thanks. That's a great question. And honestly, right now, we're evaluating that as we speak. We're looking at – we're not being exclusive, and we're looking at sort of large global partners or regional specific deals that could create and maximize the opportunity of plazomicin outside the U.S. And honestly, we need to progress further on the term sheets and our conversations with the partner in order to make good progress and deliver what we think is a promising product outside the U.S.

Jeffrey Lin

Okay, and my final question, so just a quick housekeeping question, in the sense that looking over the, I guess, the net loss per share, I'm kind of confused that the basic and the diluted net loss, I would assume, the net loss being the same, the diluted, having more shares, would be a smaller net loss than the basic.

Toby Schilke

Yes, I think what you're – there's a technical thing that's happening there that involves the warrants and because our share price declined for the quarter, we had to book a gain related to the warrants and that also affects the denominator of your EPS calculation.

Jeffrey Lin

Okay, thanks a lot for taking the question.

Ed Arce

Hi, guys, thanks for taking my question. Several have already been asked and answered, but I did want to get back to these two large quantitative market research studies that you've completed. And you've mentioned the market shares that the study results in, I think that the projection, both in the U.S. and similar numbers in the EU. Those were for confirmed CREs in that market, and you very briefly mentioned something around suspected CRE. I was wondering if you could elaborate on some of the criteria or analysis that was done for that particular market and any detail that you could share around the results of that analysis.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Ed, it's Blake. So maybe I'll talk a little bit about suspected CRE, and I also briefly mentioned ESBL infections. And so the market shares that I referenced were indeed in confirmed CRE, and there was consistency in the two studies we ran in the U.S. as well as the study that we ran in Europe, which was encouraging to see that consistency and to see plazomicin playing so strongly across the different studies. What we saw – and we'll share this.

We'll actually post an update to our corporate deck, so you can actually go look at the market share that came out of the market research. In the suspected setting, we saw a similar dynamic, and we saw market shares, similar to what we saw in the 2015 research, that are significant market shares in the suspected setting but slightly lower than what you see in the confirmed setting, which isn't a surprise. You would expect – particularly at launch, we expect physicians to really center on confirmed CRE infections. They know what they're fighting, and they want an agent that can be active in the process of a confirmed CRE as early as possible.

Now there is interest in the suspected setting as well, so over time, what we saw in this research was over 20% share in suspected CRE infections. And then we've talked a bit about, because of the strength of the data coming out of the EPIC study and the superiority at the test of cure in eradicating bacteria compared to meropenem, we continue to see interest in use of – in high-risk cUTI patients with ESBL infections.

And we saw market share calls on the order of about 5% in that setting, which – this is a patient population that in the U.S. is about 500,000 patients with ESBL infections who have UTIs, so we're encouraged that over time, we think once people are comfortable using the product in CRE, that we'll continue to see growth through use in ESBL infections that are considered to be high risk.

Ed Arce

Okay, great, that's helpful. I appreciate the detail. Just one follow-up with regard to your LpxC inhibitor program. Wondering, I know it's still quite early, but do you have any sort of time lines around progress with that program?

Kenneth Hillan

So, it's Kenneth here. Thanks for the question. As we noted on the call, we're excited with the recent award from CARB-X, which also complements the funding we had from NIAID for the program. Our goal, our intention would be to – assuming we're successful, would be to try and submit an IND before the end of 2018 on that program. We would be targeting patients with highly drug-resistant infections primarily due to pseudomonas aeruginosa. And so that's the current plan.

Ed Arce

Okay, great. Thank you, Kenneth.

Kenneth Hillan

Thank you.

Kenneth Hillan

Thank you. Thank you, everyone.

