Tesla Energy Bleeding Heavily

In 2015, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the company had orders for more than $800 million worth of its storage batteries. Apparently, the company has not converted many of these orders to actual sales, because two years later, revenues are basically immaterial, or "mouse nuts" as Elon would say. Worse yet, despite this business ramping up for several quarters, the company is actually losing more and more money. For prior reference, here are my two past articles on this segment:

Tesla Energy Storage Massively In Red, read here.

Tesla 10-Q: Energy Storage Collapses, read here.

I was heavily criticized in the first article by some readers, saying that Tesla had only started production in the Gigafactory during Q4, so that would explain the terrible margins. Then in Q1, the company had problems with production, which it didn't tell us about until after the fact. I've been told by readers that the business would improve significantly as production ramps. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case given what was seen in the latest 10-Q filing by the company. Let's analyze some pieces from the filing:

Energy Generation and Storage Segment Energy generation and storage revenue includes sales of solar energy systems and energy storage products, leasing revenue from solar energy systems under operating leases and power purchase agreements and sales of solar energy system incentives. Energy generation and storage revenue increased by $282.8 million, or 7166%, in the three months ended June 30, 2017, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016. Energy generation and storage revenue increased by $474.1 million, or 1777%, in the six months ended June 30, 2017, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2016. These increases were primarily due to the inclusion of revenue from SolarCity, which we acquired on November 21, 2016, of $271.1 million and $479.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively. Energy Generation and Storage Segment Cost of energy generation and storage revenue includes direct material and labor costs, overhead of solar energy systems and energy storage products, depreciation expense and maintenance costs associated with leased solar energy systems. Cost of energy generation and storage revenue increased by $195.6 million, or 2397%, in the three months ended June 30, 2017, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016. Cost of energy generation and storage revenue increased by $329.3 million, or 1253%, in the six months ended June 30, 2017, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2016. These increases were primarily due to the inclusion of energy generation and storage costs from SolarCity of $174.0 million and $319.4 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively, as well as increases in sales of energy storage products as a result of growing popularity of our Powerpack and Powerwall offerings.

The company reported total revenues from its solar/energy business of $286.78 million, so if we subtract the $271.1 million above, that means the energy side (non-solar), did revenues of approximately $15.68 million. That's up from Q1, but less than a third of what was seen in Q4 2016. Musk had been talking about this business doing $40 million in revenues during Q4 of 2015 and potentially ten times that in 2016. Halfway through 2017, the company is barely on pace to hit that Q4 2015 level for this entire year! However, the real issue comes when you look at the costs involved.

SolarCity had $174 million of costs during Q2 out of the segment's total of $203.76 million. That leaves approximately $29.76 million for the energy side of the business. Putting the numbers together, this means that the business lost more than $14.08 million, a negative gross margin of 89.81%. Remember, this is just the cost of the product, and doesn't include any operating expenses involved like R&D, sales and marketing, general and administrative costs, etc. That means that in Q2, the energy storage business likely had a negative operating margin of more than 100%.

So nearly two years later, Tesla's energy business remains a shell of what it is supposed to be. Despite claiming "off the hook" demand for its products, the business has a small fraction in actual sales. Additionally, while things are supposed to be getting better, especially as production ramps, the cost of products here was just under $1.90 for each dollar of revenue generated. If this pattern continues, Tesla will need to think about the long-term viability of the energy storage business.