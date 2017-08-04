Vectren's (VVC) CEO Carl Chapman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectren Corp. (NYSE:VVC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 4, 2017 14:00 ET

Executives

Susan Hardwick - EVP & CFO

David Parker - Director, IR

Carl Chapman - Chairman, President, & CEO

Analysts

Paul Ridzon - KeyBanc

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates.

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Vectren 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dave Parker. Please go ahead.

David Parker

Thank you, Brandon good afternoon and thanks for joining us on today's call. This call is being webcast and shortly following its conclusion, a replay will be available on our Investor Relations homepage at investors.vectren.com by clicking on the webcast link on the top of the page.

Yesterday afternoon, we released our 2017 second quarter results and this morning we filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC. You can access these two items as well as today's earnings call slide presentation through the investor relations home page.

As described on Slide three, many of the statements we will make on this call are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in this presentation.

Carl Chapman, Vectren's Chairman, President and CEO, will provide today's comments on second quarter's results, our outlook for 2017 and highlight several key milestones our utility team has achieved.

Susan Hardwick, Executive Vice President and CFO, will then provide details on our second quarter 2017 results. Also joining us on today's call is Ron Christian, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & External Affairs Officer and Eric Schach, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Following our prepared remarks, we'll be gladly answering questions you may have. With that, I'll turn the call over to Carl.

Carl Chapman

Thanks, Dave. As always, we appreciate your continued interest in Vectren and thanks for joining us on the call today. Turning to Slide 4, I'm pleased to share that our consolidated 2017 second quarter results were in line with our expectations and showed continued improvement compared to the prior year.

Consolidated net income for the second quarter was $37.6 million or $0.45 per share up from earnings per share of $0.39 in the second quarter of 2016. Our year-to-date consolidated earnings per share were also in line with targets for the year to $1.12 compared to $0.97 in the prior period.

As you can see on Slide 5 with a solid first half of 2017 in the books, we are affirming our 2017 consolidating guidance range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share. This includes our utility guidance range of $2.10 to $2.15 per share and non-utility and corp and other range of $0.45 $0.50 per share. Based on our current expectations, we remain comfortable with 2017 consolidated results will be near the midpoint of the guidance range.

The chart at the bottom right of Slide 5 details our expectations for the second half of 2017 as compared to 2016. First, we continue to expect returns on gas infrastructure investments to contribute EPS growth of $0.12 in 2017 versus 2016. The year-to-date realization of $0.08 highlights that the recognition of that benefit is not equal throughout the year.

Recall, we had a delayed regulatory order in the first quarter of 2016 that pushed the recognition of a few months of returns from the Q1 to Q4 2016. Second as expected a large driver as a loss margin from [3.47] one of our large industrial customers that brought online an 85 MW cogeneration plant in early 2017. Also, our guidance continues to exclude the 179D tax benefits at VISCO that ended in 2016. On the non-utility side, while we expect the operating results for VISCO and VESCO to be good for the remainder of the year results are expected to be relatively flat on a year-over-year basis. As you may recall strong second half 2016 non-utility operating results were driven by higher margins across those markets and geographic region that VESCO and execution by VISCO on a large transmission project that started in the third quarter.

Turning to Slide 6 and an update on several significant accomplishments our utility team made in the second quarter. We're pleased to announce back in May that we've reached the settlement agreement regarding Vectren 7-year electric grid modernization plan with our key stakeholders including the office of Utility Consumer Counselor and a group of industrial customers. We believe this collaborative effort will help the commission issue a final order by the September deadline.

In June, we issued an RFP for our future electric supply needs, including building a natural gas fired generation plant and purchase power agreement alternatives. We expect the overall bidding process to be complete by September with the key criteria to include generation location, reliability and creditworthiness of any third party. The result of this RFP process will be included along the self-build option for the plan natural gas baseload plant and our certificate need filings expected to be made later this year.

A draft of the Commission's report and IRP was issued last week. We'll take the comments provided in the draft report into consideration in finalizing our generation resource plan. Based on our expectations of the commission will continue to emphasize service reliability and because of the magnitude of needed generation provide retail service [indiscernible] goal use. We continue to believe the most likely result in this process will be that either we build and own a new gas fired generation plant or we own it after construction is complete by third party.

Also in June, we were pleased to learn that union membership at our Ohio north service territory voted to ratify a new labor agreement several months in advance with December one expiration dates. The willingness of everyone involved to reach this agreement early demonstrates a strong partnership between Vectren and our marketing colleague. In fact, since 2014 this is the fifth consecutive contract that has been settled early without various unions. In July in partnership with our Alcoa power generating. we announced the continuation of our joint-ownership and operation of IRP unit for the 300 MW generating unit located at the Alcoa manufacturing site in Warrick County.

They expected exit 2023 from the joint ownership and operation arrangement is consistent with our plan to bring online new natural gas fired generation plants by 2024. Alcoa's decision to reopen a portion of its own installing operations is not only a significant win for our community. Including the creation of 275 jobs. The timing also aligns well with our previously known as long term generation strategy. These additional jobs are another indication of the good health of the economic environment of India is evidenced by June unemployment rate of 3.0% well below the national rate of 4.4%.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Susan.

Susan Hardwick

Thanks Carl. Let's start with Slide number 7 for the quarter. Utility results of $0.31 per share were down slightly from the prior period reflecting the loss margin related to as Carl mentioned and costs associated with plant generation outage work in the second quarter 2017. The decrease was largely offset by the continued growth provided by our guest the construction programs of approximately $0.03 per share. Year-to-date utility results reflect the returns on increased gas infrastructure investments as well as large customer you get customer margin growth partially offset by the margin declined related to -- as well as unfavorable weather.

You can see that detail on slide no 11 in the appendix. In our non-utility group infrastructure services second quarter results improved by $0.09 per share over 2016 reflecting strong demand for distribution replacement work by utilities and a ramp up in work related to the Ohio pipeline and other transmission type projects. The services second quarter results were down $0.02 per share for the quarter compared to last year due to the EPS that was recognized in 2016 from 179D deduction that expire at the end of 2016 and some higher operating costs in 2017.

VISCO sales funnel continued to grow, now a near record $425 million which is partially reflective of the slow contract signing process experienced year-to-date. I'll talk more about it, but we remain confident that the businesses long term prospects remain very strong. But before we move on, I'd like to highlight two recent utilities debt transactions on July 14 we closed on a $200 million private placement with $100 million tranche at an interest rate of 3.26% given August 2032 and another $100 million tranche at 3.93% due in November 2047.

In addition, we extended through 2022 our $600 million revolving credit facility. These actions marked the first significant step in the financing of our 10-year, $6.5 billion gas and electric infrastructure investment plan that we laid out back in February. Moving on to Slide 11 and a bit more detail on our second quarter non-utilities results, this goes to a nice improvement in both second quarter and trailing 12 months results including record revenues in the second quarter. These deferred results over the last several quarters and primarily reflecting continued strong demand for gas utilities related to infrastructure investment program and some recent large project win on the transition side of the business.

Related to the second quarter the distribution operations continue to build on its faster for the year and delivered solid results in the quarter. The transmission operation as expected, the large project in Ohio delivered strong bottom line results in the second quarter after the prep work performance in the first quarter. As you can see in the chart backlog at June 30, grew by approximately $35 million compared to December 31 and $65 million versus a year ago.

As used very -- only slightly down from the all-time record last quarter. VISCO in total had nearly 4400 employees at June 30 also in record number. Our net income expectation for VISCO for the year is unchanged but given the mix of work in some of the detailed metrics some of the detailed metrics may vary from that shown on Slide number 14. We'll have a better idea of that as this Ohio project wraps up later this year.

Although transmission margins are much improved in the quarter, the competitive environment in the repair and maintenance market continues while the focus remains on recurring integrity, station and maintenance work including short pipeline project. Opportunities for large transmission pipeline construction project will continue to be pursued. The fundamental business model related to that long cycle of integrity station and maintenance work in the transmission sector remains unchanged. Demand remains high due to ageing infrastructure and involving safety and reliability regulations.

As we said from for some time now, margins from integrity, station and maintenance worker generally more consistent from year to year as compared to margins derived from the interment large projects. Moving on to VESCO, where the chart on Slide 8 highlights record 2017 second quarter revenue of nearly $68 million a $2 million increase over last year's record second quarter. Margins remained strong in the quarter despite EPF contribution declining compared to the prior year, which as I mentioned was due to parts in the EPS benefit recognized in 2016 from 179D deductions that expired at the end of 2016.

And similar to last year, we expect a strong second half of the year project sign, as many projects in the near record sales all I mentioned are expected to close soon and that certainly will drive higher backlog. Long term we expect VESCO's demand drivers, -- efficiency, and security and sustainable infrastructure including renewables to remain strong as the nation continues its focus on a more effective use of energy.

Finally, on Slide 9 I'd like to close by reiterating our higher long-term growth rates that we announced in February highlighted by earnings per share in dividend growth targets of 6% to 8%. Our long-term targets are primarily supported by our 10-year plan to invest approximately $6.5 billion in both gas and electric utility infrastructure, which as you can see it on the chart on the bottom of that Slide 11. Well, nearly doubled our utility rate base in that period of time. As a complement to this core utility growth, we expect non-utility growth to be driven by construction related gas, utility, and pipe infrastructure as well as a continued focus on developing and executing projects designed to improve the efficient use of energy across the country.

We continue to believe that Vectren has a very compelling long-term growth story and by looking at Vectren's strong year-to-date stock performance, we think investors continue to believe that as well.

And with that, operator we'll be happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Paul Ridzon with KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Paul Ridzon

Good afternoon. So question what's the timing of the Ohio transmission project? When does that, when do you think that will be wrapped up by the end of the third quarter or will that be in the first quarter?

Carl Chapman

It will continue into the fourth quarter certainly there will be a lot of work done in the third, but we expect the vast majority of the work to be done by the end of the year.

Paul Ridzon

And then if you look at projects going on in backlog and new projects rolling into the backlog what's the margin look like relative to one drawing off?

Carl Chapman

I would say we don't expect tremendous differences in margin from what we're saying right now. Again, project by project and obviously we can't disclose that for competitive reasons. But project by project you can certainly get differences, but when we look at the overall backlog we don't expect real big changes in the margin.

Paul Ridzon

Thank you very much.

Carl Chapman

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Patterson with Glenrock Associates.

Paul Patterson

Good afternoon. So -- but the Ohio project how much of that was responsible for the fiscal improvement in the quarter?

Carl Chapman

We really again didn't give a split by project. We certainly said that a significant portion is tied to that project just because it's a very large project. But we also have some other really nice five projects that we've been working on so their contribution is really from multiple projects.

Paul Patterson

Would you say it's the majority of the improvement?

Carl Chapman

I would say again, it's going to be a significant part of the improvement simply because of the size that we've disclosed in the past how big it is compared to our total book of business. So, it's going to be significant. But quarter-by-quarter I don't think that's a real meaningful issue.

Paul Patterson

Okay. Now to VESCO. Even if you back out the 17D tax thing, it still seems that the net income is being decreased and yet you indicate that margins were better. And I just I apologize again if I missed this but, what's causing the earnings to go down that business as your revenues are going or your margins are improving, what am I missing?

Carl Chapman

It's really that we are anticipating, we mentioned – Susan mentioned that it's a near record funnel. So again, the activity is very strong and a big reason why that's very strong is we have ramped up for that but we also commented that we got off to a slower start in the sale of getting new orders in the first quarter in particular. So, we really have that carrying into the earnings. So we ramped up expenses just a bit that worked really well on the funnel. We've been a bit slow getting in from the funnel to the back.

So we think that will correct itself as we move a lot of these projects that are very near signing into the backlog and start working on.

Paul Patterson

Okay. So just to make sure I understand, so it sounds like you guys are ramping up expenses to handle the new business but there's sort of mismatch in timing so to speak that the ramp up to sort of get the new business and do all the work involving the business that expense is showing up earlier than the revenue will and when the revenue will it will more than compensate for the cost increases?

Does that make sense?

Carl Chapman

I think that's a good way to say it. Yes.

Paul Patterson

Okay. And then just you are not seeing any new activity on co-generation is that correct?

Carl Chapman

We are not seeing anything beyond what the 85 MW plant. I mean obviously we monitor that very closely as to what customer is, is that really an option for and we're not anticipating any significant issues there.

Paul Patterson

Okay. On that already distributed generation or anything like that we're talking. But generally speaking, it's pretty steady. It's just that one project that's a big deal right?

Carl Chapman

Yes. One project that was the big deal, obviously we want to make sure that we meet our customer needs and we are talking to customers all the time about what they want to do.

But we don't see any significant issues related to our margin on the electric side of this point.

Paul Patterson

And then just finally, the gas utility earnings there's a waterfall so to speak from 2016 to 2017 for the quarter. There's a $1.4 million all other is that just a bunch of cats and dogs or timing or is there anything in particular that was driving that?

Carl Chapman

Nothing in particular Paul, just a variety of smaller items. Nothing that I would say is really sort of recurring trend or anything.

Paul Patterson

Okay, great. Thank you so much. Have a great weekend.

Carl Chapman

Thanks Paul.

Operator

It appears there are no more questions. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Parker for any closing remarks.

David Parker

I would like to thank everyone for joining us on our call today. On behalf of the entire Vectren team, we appreciate your continued interest in our company. With that, we'll conclude our call. Have a good weekend.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

