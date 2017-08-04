Sprott Resource Hldgs' (SRHIF) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sprott Resource Hldgs Inc. (OTCPK:SRHIF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Yuzpe - Chairman

Rick Rule - CIO

Michael Staresinic - CFO

Analysts

Anoop Prihar - GMP Securities

Steve Yuzpe

Thank you, Michele. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. With me is our Chief Investment Officer, Rick Rule and our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Staresinic. Our 2017 second quarter results have been released and are available on SEDAR and our website.

Since the completion of our merger with Adriana Resources Inc. earlier this year, we have been entirely focused on delivering on the promises we made to you at that time. As a reminder, the two key areas in which we said we would focus were; one, monetizing noncore investment, and two deploying capital into new investment opportunities where we can use our expertise to create meaningful value for our shareholders. While much of the work we did during the second quarter and to the date hereof hasn’t resulted in an announcable event, we are pleased with the progress we have made behind the scene.

We take our due diligence responsibilities very seriously and one of the realities of our industry is that transactions can take months to complete. During the quarter, we raised 30 million through our marketed equity offering which increased our cash position for approximately 77 million and brought many new shareholders into the company.

We have been very active in looking at opportunities to put this capital to work. Our deal pipeline is strong and we have conducted some of level of due diligence on more than 70 investment opportunities year-to-date. We are in the process of narrowing our focus on a number of the most promising opportunities and commodities that are currently exhibiting the most attractive long-term fundamentals.

Currently the majority of these potential investments are concentrated in metals and minings and energy services and infrastructure sectors. As always, we are focused on buying businesses that we believe the expertise of the Sprott team has the greatest potential to create meaningful value for our shareholders.

We have also made progress on our goal of monetizing noncore investments. In July we exited approximately 25% of our union agriculture position realizing proceeds of approximately $2 million. As we have previously stated our union agriculture holding is a largely passive noncore position and we would like to fully monetize it as soon as the right deal can be made.

Turning to Slide 4, for a quick overview of our current portfolio. Following a surge in metallurgical coal prices in 2016, Corsa Coal is capitalizing on the current market conditions by expanding its production and sales volumes which have increased 180% year-to-date compared to the first half of 2016. While energy prices remains depressed, InPlay Oil Corp has a strong balance sheet that will allow it to whether the current volatile price environments and continue to grow productions. Our thesis for the energy markets remains impact. We believe the long-term fundamentals for the sector are favorable and offer tremendous opportunities for providers of patient capital but we expect volatility over the near to midterm.

With that, I will pass the call over Rick for some comments on our market outlook.

Rick Rule

There are many, many factors that are sort of rolling in natural resources market, so I’ll get a few that I think are particularly Germaine to the Canadian resource equity space.

First of all, in the junior goal sector the GDXJ disruption persists, that ETF has become such as successful product that rather than being driven by the sector it drives the sector, we describe it is the tail wagging the dog. The two companies that are included in this sector have very high funds flow and very high market cap, while those outside the sector have suffered from dis-remediation from the equities to the ETF itself. That’s compounded by the fact that about 50% from time to time of the GDXJ comes from two or more feeder funds that are double long or triple long and investors are beginning to use the nugget and the dust to mimic the shares of individual stocks, so illiquidity persists below the headline stocks in the GDXJ. We think that disruption ultimately works itself out as the companies that are included in the GDXJ which have a low cost of capital and high market cap begin to acquire strategic companies outside the GDXJ and we have some ideas to take advantage of that first Sprott shareholders.

There continues to be what is becoming a critical hiatus in exploration expenditures as the very large mining companies reign in expenditures after a five-year bear market and commodities prices and capital formation for pure exploration has falter in capital markets around the world in favor of production and development financing. We believe that commodities prices continue to be unsustainably low, low both with regards to all in sustaining capital cost and particularly low if you add back the right balance in prior years that make all un-sustaining capital prices in effect artificially low. Selling commodities on a global basis for less than the total cost of production is un-sustainable and won't last.

We believed that the Canadian capital markets in particular, the junior capital markets around the world have lost their focus on retail capital and have persisted in chasing institutional capital and while institutional capital is an important part of the funding metrics for junior mining stocks, the very deep access to high end retail capital that used to assist Canadian and Australian junior resource equity markets in particular has begun to be ignored. We think that that will be a factor that will benefit Sprott Inc. as it both accesses real capital and makes that capital available to other companies that have lost, if you will the will to chase the retail investor.

And finally, political risk and the response to political risk continues to rule [ph] both the equity and the debt scene with regards to junior resource equities. The unhelpful actions by governments in places like South Africa and Tanzania has reinforced the risk of acting in countries that don’t have advanced legal systems like Canada while the indiscriminate response by the mining industry in anticipation or in reaction to these events has caused long-term capital formation in natural resources particularly in emerging and frontier markets to be very difficult.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

Michael Staresinic

Thanks Rick. I'll start on Slide number 6, with a look at our quarterly financial information. Our net asset value at June 30, 2017 was 142.6 million, that’s up from 137.6 million at March 31. However, our net asset value per share decreased to $0.23 per share compared with $0.27 per share at the end of quarter 1, 2017. The decrease NAV per share is primarily the result of the unrealized loss and marking to market the price of course of coal as well as unrealized losses related to one of our farms in the union agricultural group.

Our total assets at June 30, 2017 were 144 million compared with total assets of 139.7 million at the end of march 31, 2017. At June 30, 2017, total liabilities were 1.4 million, that’s down from 2.1 million as of march 31, 2017.

Turning now to our balance sheet, and liquidity profile on Slide number 7. As of the end of the quarter June 30, our cash position was 76 million, as compared with 50.6 million at the end of the first quarter. The increase was primarily due to the net proceeds received from the 30 million marketed offering that we completed in April.

As of June 30, 2017, our investment portfolio excluding cash was comprised of the following, 32 million in mining related investments, 19 million agriculture related investments, and 16 million in energy related investments. Together our total cash and public company investments is 112 million which is slightly more than our current market capitalization.

Turning now to the income statement on Slide number 8. The following discussion compares the current quarter at June to the previous quarter of 2017, which is March 31, given the business combination between Sprott Resource Corp. and Adriana Resources Inc. which was completed in February 2017. Management believes this is a more appropriate comparison than comparing to current year's -- the previous year's quarter where it was only the financial results of Sprott Resource Corp.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017 we have recorded a net loss of 23.3 million or $0.04 per share and as previously stated this is primarily the result of unrealized losses for the change in value of the investment portfolio. This compares to a net loss of $19.2 million or $0.05 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

During Q2 2017 we recorded expense of totaling 1.6 million compared to 1.1 million during the first quarter of this year with the increase driven primarily by transaction cost.

I'll now turn it over to Steve for some closing remarks.

Steve Yuzpe

Thanks Michael. Following the Adriana merger and subsequent equity offerings we now have a strong balance sheet position and that positions us to buy businesses where the expertise of this broad team has the greatest potential to create value for our shareholders. As I noted at the start of the call, we have made some progress towards exiting our non-core investments and we are actively working to deploy our available capital. While it takes time to get the deal done and more importantly to get the right deal done, we are currently evaluating numerous opportunities in the metals and mining space as well as the energy services and infrastructure sectors and we are pleased with the progress we are making. We are committed to regular communications with shareholders and will continue to hold conference calls regarding any material development.

In addition, whenever we aren’t restricted by regulatory or other blockheads, we will be on the road supporting the stock through meetings with new and existing shareholders.

With that we will turn it back to Michelle and open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Cory Macquarie [ph] of TD Securities. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Just wanted to know if you could provide a little more detail on the types of opportunities you're looking at in terms of like private versus public or developers or producers, any color you could provide on that.

Steve Yuzpe

Our pipeline is -- I'm really pleased with the pipeline of opportunities we have. The hard part about answering your question is that our pipeline and these are of a deal that we like companies and opportunity that we like, there are opportunities that are public and private and there are opportunities that range from effectively later stage development all the way to producing. The sectors that we like are sectors that wouldn’t surprise you with things like gold, copper, zinc being at the top at the list as well.

Anoop Prihar

Just a point of clarification, the carrying value of union ag in the NAV, is that pre-the sale?

Michael Staresinic

Anup its Michael. Good morning. No, the fair value that’s posted at June 30 is actually the sale price that we executed on shortly after the quarter end.

Anoop Prihar

Okay, so it’s the same for the balance sheet as well as the cash in included?

Michael Staresinic

No, the cash is not at June 30 but we received it shortly afterwards.

Anoop Prihar

Okay so you adjusted the cash, but don’t want adjust the carrying value.

Michael Staresinic

Correct, adjust for the cash.

