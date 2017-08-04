5N Plus' (FPLSF) CEO Arjang Roshan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

5N Plus, Inc. (OTC:FPLSF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Jean Mayer – Vice President, Legal Affairs and Investor Relations

Arjang Roshan – President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Perron – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rupert Merer – National Bank

Nick Agostino – Laurentian Bank Securities

Mac Whale – Cormark Securities

Operator

[Foreign Language] Good morning. My name is Jessa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 5N Plus Second Quarter Earnings Announcement Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Mr. Jean Mayer, Vice President, Legal Affairs and Investor Relations, you begin your conference.

Jean Mayer

Thank you. [Foreign Language] Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of the 5N Plus financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. I’m Jean Mayer, Vice President, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of the Company and also in charge of Investor Relations.

Before reviewing in more detail our quarter results, I would like to mention that we issued yesterday our financial statements for this period together with our management discussion and analysis. If you have not been able to get a copy of these documents, I invite you to do so by accessing our website at 5nplus.com or the SEDAR website at sedar.com, where these documents are posted.

Earlier, we have also posted on our website a presentation on our quarter result, which you may find helpful during this call. Joining me this morning is Arjang Roshan, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Perron, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Roshan, Mr. Perron and I will now be reviewing our financial statements and we will be available afterwards to answer questions during the Q&A period.

During this call, Mr. Roshan, Mr. Perron and I may be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to the usual cautionary remarks. More specifically, these statements are based on the best estimates available to the company at this time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a list of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in our management discussion and analysis.

In the analysis of our last quarter result, you will note that we used and discussed certain non-GAAP measures, which definitions may differ from those used by other companies. For further information on the use of these non-GAAP measures, please refer to our management discussion and analysis.

I would now like to turn the conference to Arjang for a discussion of the quarter results.

Arjang Roshan

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It’s a pleasure to be with you as we go through 2017 Q2 results and our performance year-to-date. I will start by providing a general business update, and Richard will follow with financial review for the quarter and year-to-date.

Last night, we posted our financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for Q2 2017 reached $6.8 million and $6.3 million compared to $4.7 million and $5.4 million for Q2 2016.

Net earnings for the second quarter reached $3.4 million or $0.04 per share versus $100,000 or virtually no earnings per share for the same period last year.

Also year-to-date adjusted EBITDA stood at $12.9 million versus $9 million for the same period last year, representing a growth of 43% in adjusted EBITDA. Moreover, as of year-to-date, return on capital employed stands at 12% despite stagnation in metal markets associated with our products.

It is important to note that these results point to a favorable dislocation from the past business model, where increases in metal prices were a key enabler for strong earnings. With implementation of 5N21’s strategic plan, we believe we’re beginning to reap the benefits from an alternative business model, in that creating competitive value in various metal regimes with respect to price, including one where metal prices remain stagnant and near their historic lows.

Now let’s take a bit of time and dive a bit deeper into what’s behind these numbers. To start with, let’s address an issue which was raised in our last quarterly call. As you recall in Q1, adjusted EBITDA for Eco-Friendly Materials was 36% lower than the same period last year. Management acknowledged this shortfall and declared that the matter would be reconciled in the next quarters. In the spirit of management follow-through or even perhaps accountability, it is worthwhile to note that the adjusted EBITDA for Eco-Friendly Materials at the end of Q2 stands at $8 million, which is now 6% higher than the same period last year, supported by specialty alloys and contributions from upstream activities associated with this segment. With this result, we trust the matter has been properly put to bed, so to speak.

We should also point out that the improvement in the first half earnings versus the same period last year comes against a year-to-date revenue for the segment which is 3% lower than the same period last year.

As you may recall, 5N21 calls for extraction of more value from core activities. We believe this development shows progress in congruence with that plan, specifically as it pertains to replacing existing revenue units with new revenue units, which provide higher quality of earnings. This is also another reason why, at the current point in our transformation, management believes revenue growth may not be the best measure of our progress.

Moving now to Electronic Materials. This segment delivered another strong quarterly performance. And as of year-to-date, adjusted EBITDA stands 62% higher than the same period last year. While the year-to-date demand for materials related to renewable energy and lighting industries were lower than the same period last year, the demand for materials related to security, aerospace and imaging industries continue to grow, and as of year-to-date is ahead of last year for the same period.

As you may recall, one of the three pillars of 5N21 is to extract more value from metals, which are the largest component of cost and consumable in our products. To achieve this goal, metallurgical competencies traditionally used in downstream product and customer businesses are now being utilized upstream, targeting select opportunities.

In the first half of 2017, and specifically in Q2, this activity contributed to the enhancement of margins in Eco-Friendly Materials, and in total valorized equivalent to 20% of the key metals required in our downstream businesses. Considering that this activity was virtually nonexistent not too long ago, and given the current level of metal pricing, the progress in this area is simply encouraging.

Given our current visibility and considering seasonality, impacts of this, seasonality impacts of the second half, we foresee adjusted EBITDA performance for 2017 close at the midpoint of our guidance, which continues to remain in the range of $21 million to $27 million.

As usual, the adjusted EBITDA guidance assumes relative price stability in the metals which we utilize in our products. Nevertheless, should there be an adverse impact stemming from the volatility in the metal markets, today 5N Plus is much better positioned to rectify culmination of such negative impact to the bottom line performance. This is not only because metal notations are near their historic lows, but most importantly because of the company’s initiatives over the recent past to markedly deleverage its earnings from the impact of metal price volatility, an effort which has spanned across our commercial, operational and financial activities.

It is worthwhile to note that in addition to reducing risk associated with earnings, management is continuing to focus its efforts on further improving quality of earnings with gross margins year-to-date reaching 25.7% as compared to 20.9%, and as previously mentioned, return on capital employed at 12% at the end of Q2.

Last but not least, we have updated our progress with respect to the three themes or, as we call it, pillars of 5N21, along with where we stand with respect to reducing earnings volatility. This has been posted on our website under the 5N21 tab.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Richard.

Richard Perron

Thanks, AJ. So good morning, everyone. As communicated by AJ as part of his business coverage, this past quarter has shown the dynamism of 5N Plus, further demonstrating improved profitability and a solid balance sheet. As well, we’re affirming that the dynamics have changed, creating a new model for the company, one that is focused on providing sustainable value without the impact of metal prices. Along the quarter, the company made further strides towards executing of 5N21, reaping the benefits of its selectivity approach, with its best gross margin performance in a very long time, and further strengthening its balance sheet by reducing net debt by more than $4.9 million compared to year-end 2016.

Maintaining a high level of liquidity, reflecting management’s determination to maintain all options available to finance growth and M&A projects and execute its footprint of ambition.

The quarter was also characterized by robust demand for most of the company’s core products. The diversity of the markets we serve continue to yield benefits. And not reflected yet in our results, the quarter also outlined near conclusion of the consolidation of the Wellingborough, U.K. operations with other sites of the Group, for which benefits are expected on a full run rate basis in 2018.

So now starting with the coverage of revenues and gross margin. During Q2 2017 and year-to-date 2017, revenue decreased by 2% and 3% compared to the corresponding periods of 2016. Although sales volumes were slightly lower in 2017, gross margin, a more relevant metric to measure our performance, as we want to remind all, has improved, reflecting the moderate price built in metals supported by our selective approach focused on better margin products. The gross margin reached 28.5% in Q2 compared to 22.6% in Q2 of last year, tracking an average gross margin of 25.7% after six months compared to 20.9% for the same period of 2016, or 22.4% when you look at the full year 2016.

Now for the adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA and net earnings. In Q2 2017, adjusted EBITDA rose by $2.1 million to $6.8 million compared to $4.7 million in Q2 of last year, driven by better sales mix and associated realized margins, moderate price stability for most metals and sustainable demand for our products. Adjusted EBITDA for the Electronic Materials segment increased by $1.7 million to $6.7 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 36% compared to 25% in Q2 of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Eco-Friendly Materials increased by $1.9 million to $5.6 million compared to $2.7 million in Q2 of last year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% compared to 10% in Q2 of last year. The adjusted EBITDA under corporate for Q2 was impacted by our long-term incentive plans provision of $1.8 million compared to the same period of last year, following the important increase in the company’s share price during the quarter.

Improved by better realized margins, the favorable impact from the litigation and restructuring income and a gain on disposal of property, the EBITDA year-to-date 2017 increased by $7.8 million to $16 million compared to $8.2 million for the corresponding period last year.

On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA for the Electronic Materials increased by $5.2 million to $13.6 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36% compared to 21% for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Eco-Friendly Materials increased by $0.4 million to $8 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%, slightly higher than the equivalent period last year, in line with our communication of Q1 mentioning work to reconcile the performance through follow up served in Q1, where Eco-Friendly Materials outperformed last year over a six months period. The adjusted EBITDA to corporate for year-to-date decreased compared to year-to-date of last year due to greater short and long-term incentive plan provisions recorded in this period.

Net earnings for the second quarter reached $3.4 million or $0.04 per share compared to $0.1 million for the same period of last year; year-to-date earnings per share reaching $0.09 per share compared to a loss of $0.02 for the same period of 2016.

For bookings and backlog presented in number of days based on annualized revenues to normalize the impact of commodity prices, the backlog reached as at June 30, 2017, a level of 135 days of sales outstanding, representing an increase of seven days compared to the previous quarter. When compared to June of last year, the backlog for the Electronic Materials decreased by 12 days and by 24 days for the Eco-Friendly Materials segment compared to June of last year, resulting from our selective posture aimed at balancing market share against margin management, as well as the recent announcement from a client to retrofit its operations.

Backlog as of June 2017 for the Electronic Materials segment represent 219 days of sales outstanding, an increase of eight days or 4% over the backlog ended March 17. The backlog for the Eco-Friendly Materials represented 94 days of annualized segment revenues, an increase of four days or 4% over the backlog of March.

Bookings for the Electronic Materials segment decreased by 44 days from 135 days in Q1 of this year to 91 days at the end of the quarter, an extraordinary level reached in Q1 2017 when compared to historical figures, including Q2 of 2016. Bookings for the Eco-Friendly Materials segment increased by seven days from 79 days in Q1 and 87 days in Q2.

Quickly going through the expenses. Depreciation and amortization expense in Q2 and year-to-date amounted to $2 million and $4 million, respectively, compared to $2.5 million and $4.9 million for the same period of 2016, impacted by the accelerated depreciation the company recorded in Q3 following the decision to optimize its footprint.

SG&A. For Q2 and year-to-date, SG&A expenses were $6.4 million and $13.5 million, respectively, compared to $6.8 million and $13.2 million for the same period as of 2016. Litigation and restructuring costs in Q2 of this year, the company did not record any litigation and restructuring costs, while for year-to-date the company recognized in Q1 an income resulting from the contract amendments from securing higher margins in the short term versus higher market share in the downstream business, mitigated by costs related to the termination of noncore commercial activities in the upstream business activities.

Financial expenses and revenues. Financial expenses for Q2 amounted to $1.9 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period of last year. The increase in financial expenses of $0.7 million is mainly due to negative impact from foreign exchange and derivatives and by a charge related to the fair value of the debenture conversion option, partially mitigated by lower imputed interest when compared to last year. Financial expenses for year-to-date all over amounted to $3.9 million compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year.

Income taxes. The company reported net earnings before income taxes of $2.9 million in Q2 of this year and $8.8 million for the year-to-date 2017. Income tax recovery for Q2 was $0.5 million and income tax expense was $1.2 million for year-to-date 2017, compared to an income tax expense of $0.9 million and $0.6 million for the same periods of last year. These amounts were unfavorably impacted since the company does not record the benefit of tax losses incurred during those periods in certain jurisdictions.

Covering liquidity and the capital resources. Cash provided by operating activities amounted to $9.6 million for Q2 compared to $1.4 million for the corresponding period of 2016. The increase is mainly due to better management of nonworking capital combined with the increase in the adjusted EBITDA. For year-to-date, cash provided by operating activities amounted to $9.4 million compared to $10.9 million for the same period of last year.

Cash used in investment activities totaled $2.5 million and $3.1 million for the year-to-date compared to $1.5 million and $3.5 million for the corresponding periods of 2016. These increases are mainly explained by our acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. On our year-to-date, the increase was mitigated by the proceeds from the disposal of redundant assets in Q1.

Cash provided by financing activities amounted to $0.1 million in Q2 compared to $0.7 million in Q2 of last year. For year-to-date, cash used in financing activities amounted to $0.4 million compared to $0.01 million [ph].The company had no drawdown under its credit facility at the end of Q2 nor at the end of its previous fiscal year.

Ending with the coverage of net debt. Net debt after considering all cash, cash equivalents decreased by more than $4.9 million from $19 million as at December 2016 to $14.1 million as at June 2017.

This will conclude the financial coverage. We are ready for questions.

Arjang Roshan

Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Foreign Language]

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Rupert Merer from National Bank.

Rupert Merer

Good morning gentlemen, another great quarter.

Arjang Roshan

Good morning.

Rupert Merer

In your presentation, you give a consolidated view of the impact of the changes in volumes and the change in pricing and business mix on revenues year-over-year. Can you talk about how that looks on a segmented basis? Are your volumes down in both Eco-friendly and Electronic Materials?

Arjang Roshan

Yes, the distribution is not 100% equally distributed, but not that far from that.

Rupert Merer

Okay. So are you seeing opportunities to be selective with business in the Electronic Materials market as well, or is that mostly happening in the Eco-Friendly market?

Arjang Roshan

In the electronic markets, I would say that opportunity is becoming less and less. Electronic market is actually posing some interesting opportunities for future growth in terms of, we mentioned, in things like imaging and areas like aerospace, security. So actually, I would tell you that the Electronic Materials is a segment which is going to allow us to march further downstream into more value-added product. The Eco-Friendly historically for us had more opportunities to optimize for margins, and that’s what you’re seeing the most of the activity in.

Richard Perron

Especially going forward in terms of new opportunities.

Rupert Merer

Okay. Great. And you mentioned the Electronic Materials business you’re seeing a diversification away from renewables and lighting into the other markets. Can give us a sense of how much of that business is now coming from those other markets, or how much of the growth you’ve seen in that business over the last year is coming from these new markets?

Arjang Roshan

We’ve been careful, or you can I guess say it conservative in how we’re looking at that because some of the segments that we’re viewing we’re seeing a shift in the technology toward material that would favor us. So, in terms of visibility, it’s been, I would say, quarterly at this point. I must admit that we don’t have as good of a visibility as we would like in order to be able to declare that this is going to be sustainable or not. But we certainly are seeing a healthy demand for the materials that we provide in that segment as opposed to some of the, let’s say, historical material that was used in those segments. Again, I’m talking about things like security, things like imaging.

And so to that end I would, at this point I think it would not be prudent for us to make a long-term forecast as to what it means. We’d like to monitor. We’re clearly encouraged by it. We have to, we’re looking to build additional capacity to support these markets. But again, allow another quarter or so to go by for us to assess these markets before making any conclusive declarations.

Rupert Merer

Okay. So looking in the rearview, though, and looking at Q2, you had a good growth in earnings in Electronic Materials, 34% year-over-year. How much of that growth would have come from these new markets?

Richard Perron

Well, considering that the renewable and lighting, primarily LED, actually, in terms of volume growth were lower, virtually the vast majority of the improvement came from these markets.

Rupert Merer

Thank you

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nick Agostino from Laurentian Bank Securities.

Nick Agostino

I guess a couple of questions. First of all, going back to the questions that were just answered or asked a minute ago, just to get a better sense of the sustainability of the margins that we’re seeing for some of the units. In the case of Electronic Materials, you suggested that you’re going to have to go downstream and that’s probably where you’re going to see revenue growth, and presumably that’s going to help push unit margins higher than the 36% that we saw this quarter. Is that a good way to look at it?

Arjang Roshan

No, no, that’s, good morning to you, Nick. No, that’s not what we said. Sorry if we caused a misunderstanding. We’re not talking about necessarily revenue growth. Maybe there is revenue growth, but remember, we have a portion or sectors within Electronic Materials that are actually, in terms of volume, were delivering less. We mentioned those again: lighting and renewable energy. And so it is not necessarily that it is a revenue play in this case. It is that we’ve been able to get businesses in some of the other areas that were more stagnant in the past that were under development, and these are businesses that have very good margins, and that’s what’s being reflected in terms of improvement in the margins.

In terms of revenues, revenue growth, as I mentioned to Rupert, we have to really need some quarters behind us to better assess these markets and understand their potentials and where they’re going to go with it all.

Nick Agostino

Okay. That was very helpful. And then on the Eco side, if I heard you correctly, you do see more opportunity to be more selective. In other words, the EBITDA margins you posted this quarter do have some stickiness on that side of the business?

Richard Perron

Well, you need to look at it more on a year-to-date basis for that segment, but yes, going forward, the Eco-Friendly segment, by default, offers more opportunities.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then just, maybe I missed it in the prepared remarks, but looking at the Electronic Materials bookings, looks like they were down $10 million quarter-over-quarter. Was that tied to a customer that you said was retooling? And if that is the case, is that a second customer other than your solar customer or is that tied to something totally different?

Arjang Roshan

Again, as we have said, we don’t really try to talk about customers. But you’re in the right direction, in the sense that because the renewable energy and the materials we’re using for the lighting purposes, LEDs and so forth in terms of volume were lower. That’s the major reason why you saw lower backlog.

On the second – your second question was? I’m sorry?

Nick Agostino

No, there was no second question. Just trying to understand why the Electronic Materials bookings were down quarter-over-quarter, if that was tied to a second customer that is redoing or going through a retooling exercise or if that’s the same customer that’s been discussed in the past?

Richard Perron

When you say quarter-over-quarter, you’re referring to the same quarter of last year or Q1 of this year?

Nick Agostino

Q1 of this year.

Richard Perron

Q1 of this year, as I tried to highlight this, we had an extraordinary level in Q1 of this year when compared to historical figures. But if you compare to average bookings over the past year, it’s all within the similar range.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then, just listening in on one of your customers for solar, it sounded like at the same time that they’re transitioning to series six modules they’re also looking to keep series four around longer than I think was previously expected. Are you guys seeing any benefit from that? If I look at the revenues from that customer this quarter, it looks like they were down quarter-over-quarter. I’m just wondering, when we model that particular customer, should we be looking at Q2 as the new run rate? Or, given the commentary they provided, maybe you could see some benefit from a longer series four lifeline?

Arjang Roshan

Nick, when any of these companies provide their forecasts, one of the things that I would encourage you to consider is what they’re showing in terms of their demand may not represent exactly how they will pull from their supply base, driven based on the lag time, but also in terms of the kind of inventory that they may have for that product and in general how they book.

So to make a long story short, I will speak about the sector, which for us is the renewable energy. In that area I wouldn’t say Q2 is representative. I would say we can assume we are, in our assumptions and in our guidance, we believe that in the second half, the demand will continue to be less than it was last year. That’s how we modeled it. Now if a customer believes that the demand for their product that they had unforeseen is higher, well, certainly we have not incorporated that because we don’t see it. We don’t see it in our visibility. At least in our radar screen we don’t see that. So we have not modeled for that.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mac Whale from Cormark Securities.

Mac Whale

I just had a couple questions. First just on the volume. In the past, you’ve talked about volumes being robust and pointed out how the metal pricing was weak. I’m saying past a year ago. Now if you look at the results, it’s almost as if we’ve seen that reversing and now there was, even though pricing is at the low point, it’s still rising compared to where it was, off a low base. But now volume seems to be a common sort of theme, and in your commentary that volumes are actually, although you used the word robust, they’re actually down. Is there, can you explain a little bit more deeply what might be happening there? And if there is, if I’m reading it incorrectly?

Arjang Roshan

Yes. Mac, your observation is correct. Volumes are down. And the reason is fairly simple. As you know, we continue to be more selective. So, and I mentioned that in the last quarter. There were businesses that we simply competed for but at some point weren’t willing to accept certain conditions, which we don’t have today. So that’s one or, as we call it, selectivity.

And the other, the second reason why volumes are down, as we mentioned, is on the renewable energy and on LED. The renewable energy, the previous caller brought certain issues regarding we had a certain customer which has gone through retooling and continues to go.

So those are the two factors that essentially has driven our volume down. I would not say that our previous statement around volumes, our businesses being diverse, what we say to our investors is our businesses are diversified enough that, in a typical year, volume is not an issue. And I would still stick by that statement. If there are issues, they’re typically either extraordinary issues, like I said, a customer doing changeovers so far, or it is our choice to essentially walk away from business.

Mac Whale

So when you look at, when you look at the volumes ex the amount of the business that you’ve sort that you’ve transitioned out of, what is your feeling about the volumes? I know you’ve mentioned LED and renewables. But is this a trend? Like do we see that sort of creep into other verticals than what we’ve seen? And in terms of LED and renewables, like will you see that spreading? Is there something structural? Or really are these limited to a couple verticals? I’m just trying to get an idea of what it looks like without considering the businesses that you’ve exited.

Richard Perron

Essentially, if you put aside LED and the renewable energy, as we just discussed, look at the rest of the business where we had value, that business has been the demand for those businesses have been robust. Essentially where we exited is essentially business around metal or very low value addition for which we decided to exit simply because the risk of carrying inventory to chase that business is too high compared to the benefit. And that’s the negative impact on volume that you really see on the results. For the good business, the demand remains robust.

Arjang Roshan

As I mentioned in my text, I think it’s really important to realize that there is a revenue replacement that’s taking shape here. And in this, let’s say, new regime, what we’re doing is, we are replacing older revenue units which had more metal in them, less value add, with revenue units which may not be as high even but certainly have more value add and less metal. So in terms of volume metal, some of that is going to be impacted. But in terms of margins, the culmination of that should show up in the margins.

Mac Whale

Okay. That makes sense. So as we’re thinking, looking forward, if we were to think about, in aggregate, volumes and mixes and model it that way, we would likely expect a trend like we’ve seen in the last couple quarters to kind of continue because of the statement you just made? Is that fair?

Arjang Roshan

I mean, don’t be surprised if volumes, if we jeopardize volumes for margins. I would tell you that. Do not be surprised. It does not mean because there is something happening in the market, the market is not robust. It means that we’re, if you will, transitioning from some of these markets where we believe the margins, the return on capital employed does not justify our presence and are trying to go into markets that does justify our presence.

Mac Whale

Okay. Makes sense. In terms of the corporate expense, you went through it, I think, and I just wanted to understand how sustainable, it looks a little bit high. Is there anything, is that like a new level or was there a portion of that we should think of as just in the quarter?

Richard Perron

As mentioned in Q2, the level of expenses have been impacted by the share price appreciation, which was substantial in the quarter.

Mac Whale

And then lastly, on balancing up and downstream, is there anything noteworthy on the upstream side that you can talk about in terms of are you still seeing opportunity? Are you still focused on trying to drive that balance? And if so, is there any change in what you might be looking at in order to shift more of the business upstream?

Arjang Roshan

So the short answer is, yes. And again, we’ve put a bit of tongue in cheek on our website. We put a progress meter regarding those three pillars of 5N21, one of which is essentially creating a better balance in upstream activities and driving or getting more margins out of it. Today, we are at about 20%. If you look at our total volume of metal, we’re able to valorize those in our upstream activities. And 20% of that is done, which is compared to, I don’t know, a couple of years ago we were basically zero. We think that there is definitely opportunities still.

Now, please understand that when metal price, our downstream business does well when metal pricing is low. Our upstream business doesn’t do as good, because you have to valorize those metals. So your processes, your technologies has to be able to bring it, certainly no more than the market level, preferably below in order to make the margins.

And so today, the reason why we see our progress encouraging is because, as you know, the metal prices are very low, and we’ve been able to penetrate up to 20%. It is harder in these regimes with the low notations to penetrate, but we certainly see still more opportunities there. And as we go – we haven’t really forecasted it. Again, this is a new area. It’s a growth area. But we certainly can declare that there is an opportunity to do more.

Mac Whale

So – and I’m just – if that’s the situation for, let’s say, perhaps targets that you may want to acquire, isn’t now the time where they’d be valued more cheaply because of that and you’d be looking to do something more major in this environment and then benefit as the shift occurs?

Arjang Roshan

Yes, in this segment of the business it is – I would tell you, it is much more difficult to find a target which is going to, in totality, give us the basket of needs or come close to giving us the basket of needs that we have. On the downstream side, certainly it’s more conducive. This side of the business, specialty – being that we’re in specialty metals, it is much more difficult to do it from an M&A standpoint. We believe that on the upstream side of the business, given the fact that we have the competencies within the company – remind you, we were using these competencies to do internal recycling for ourselves and for our customers. So it’s – really we have the competencies. It’s about building the capabilities and developing the focus around maybe only a couple of major metals that we do and then expanding from there.

So we think this is a play that needs to be played out internally. We think that is the more efficient way to go. I’m not going to say that we’re not going to – if there’s a good opportunity out there that we wouldn’t go after it. But I would tell you it’s less likely that M&A is going to be the solution in the upstream. It’s more likely that is the solution for downstream.

Mac Whale

Okay. And given the capacity you have, just as a final point, given the capacity you have already, if the market shifted in terms of pricing, would you just get to 50-50 by kind of doing nothing, if you know what I’m saying, that shifting...

Arjang Roshan

Capacity for us at this point is not an issue. Can we go to 50-50? Well, depends on the metal. But we certainly can increase in the major metals that we are utilizing in our product, in our materials, we certainly can increase.

That being said, for us, if something does become a challenge that we need to address, it’s more of a capability in order to be able to cast a wider net into more – even more complex feeds and be able to valorize them at a discount or at least certainly at the market rate. And so if we do, do investments, we see those investments at this point in time be more around capability.

Remember, one of the things with 5N21, the first pillar, which was extracting more from our core, was that we declared in the past, there has been a lot of investments made into 5N21 which the new management should now really harvest. And so in this area of capacity at this point is not an issue. Capability may become a challenge, but that’s a good challenge because that typically means that, if we go after those investments, there’s a good payback and we’re able to develop a path that’s going to allow us to valorize with better conditions.

Operator

[Foreign Language] [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Rupert Merer from National Bank.

Rupert Merer

So looking at potential for cost reduction, you’re still looking to rationalize a couple of facilities later this year. Can you quantify savings you’d anticipate to SG&A and your cost of goods sold with any of the facilities rationalizations you’ll see later this year?

Richard Perron

The most important initiative for which we expect contribution is really our operations in Wellingborough that are being relocated to other sites of the group. As I mentioned, this is getting close to – is near conclusion. And we expect those – the benefit to be on a full run rate basis realized in 2018. That’s really the main initiatives. We have a bunch of other small initiatives in the pipeline. But really in terms of material impact from cost reductions, that’s the first one that will show up on our results.

Arjang Roshan

Just to add even more color maybe to that, Rupert, I think in the past we shared with you that, when we were designing our whole strategic plan, we had a rationalization mechanism. Again, tongue in cheek, we put colors to them: green, yellow and red. Green were initiatives that we were going to continue to invest in, red were ones where we didn’t see our way out of it and we would have to deal with them immediately, and then yellow would be something that we would give them specific targets and timeline to go either green or red. And so we have some reds that we’ve dealt with. The green ones we are certainly investing in. And the yellow ones, thus far we have had more of those yellow ones turning green than turning red. If it were to turn red, we would certainly inform you.

Rupert Merer

Great. And on the quantification of the cost savings, can you give us a sense of what that change in Wellingborough will do to your SG&A and your cost of goods sold roughly?

Richard Perron

I’m going to refer back to a communication we made when we launched that important footprint optimization initiative. We said that we’ll have a payback of about two years.

Rupert Merer

Okay. Great. And then just one other question. With your business selectivity, turning some customers, some products away, you’ve historically had a pretty significant market share in your key markets. So how is the market adapting to your selectivity? Are you seeing new competitors step in to take those lower margin product opportunities? Or do any of your customers come back to you with more attractive pricing that makes those opportunities interesting again?

Arjang Roshan

Well, we – the way we conducted this is we essentially provided the price at which we would be able to tolerate the business. And if our customers believed there were better offers – there was a mix of reaction. There were cases where they – we were awarded the business. There were cases where we lost the business to a competitor. And then eventually, they came back to us. And there have been cases where they have – we’ve lost the business and we have not – presumably at lower pricing, and it has not returned. As best as we can tell, most of what we’ve lost is to existing competitors. We have not – as to my knowledge, not much is going to new competitors. Yes.

Rupert Merer

Okay, I’ll leave it there. Thank you.

Operator

[Foreign Language] There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Jean Mayer

Okay. Thank you all for attending this morning’s conference call. And we look forward to speaking with you in early November, as we will be discussing our third quarter results. Thank you, and have a great day.

Operator

[Foreign Language] This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.