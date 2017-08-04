RMG Networks' (RMGN) CEO Bob Michelson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RMG Networks (NASDAQ:RMGN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Bob Robinson – Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Bob Michelson – Chief Executive Officer

Jana Ahlfinger Bell – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

William Gibson – Roth Capital Partners

Tomer Cohen – Five Capital Roads

Operator

Bob Robinson

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining RMG's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Bob Michelson, Chief Executive Officer; and Jana Ahlfinger Bell, Chief Financial Officer.

RMG issued its second quarter 2017 earnings press release today, which can be found on the company's Investor Relations pages at ir.rmgnetworks.com, along with the slides accompanying the remarks during this call. These slides can also be found by registering through the webcast link. Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements that will be made today on the call will be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially. Such projections and statements of expectation should be interpreted in conjunction with the risk factors and other disclosures that may affect our results, all of which can be found on the company's Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q, annual report, and other related SEC filings.

During this conference call, we will also disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The comparable GAAP financial information, including net income or loss, the GAAP measurement most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA, is found alongside non-GAAP financial measures in the second quarter 2017 earnings press release, which I previously referenced and which is available on the Investor Relations sections of our website. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables at the end of the second quarter 2017 earnings press release.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Bob Michelson, our Chief Executive Officer.

Bob Michelson

Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our second quarter 2017 earnings call. I'm really pleased to announce that, during the second quarter, we reported year-over-year revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter and positive adjusted EBITDA, which represents the third quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA in the last four quarters. These results provide further evidence that we are gaining traction in our efforts to achieve our long-term goals as we continue to advance initiatives to further accelerate future growth and enhance our business model.

The solid growth in EBITDA was accompanied with revenue growth of 4% year-over-year in the second quarter. While we were pleased with the quarterly revenue growth, representing the second quarter of increasing revenues after eight consecutive quarters without growth, we are focused on increasing the growth at a faster rate. I look forward to sharing some of our immediate plans and more long-term strategies intended to deliver more rapid growth, including major advancements in our technology roadmap that I believe will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory.

We continue to see positive momentum in the Middle East as we signed a $530,000 contract with an existing customer to expand its interactive digital signage solution. This new $530,000 contract further expands our footprint across this customer's large network and represents a major advancement in the region for us. Following the success of our initial solution in 2016, we have now been contracted to more than double our footprint in the customer's network.

The rollout, which is currently underway and scheduled to be completed in August, includes the installation of more than 230 digital signage screens, interactive kiosks, and meeting room booking displays throughout new facilities. And just as important, there is potential for additional expansion opportunities as the customer continues to look for ways to add interactive digital experiences to its facilities. We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing in the Middle East.

Shifting now to our key strategic growth areas, the first growth area I want to highlight is our supply chain solution. This offering continues to gain traction in the market. As we've discussed in previous calls, our strategy to penetrate this segment includes developing a robust solution, establishing RMG's industry expertise and credibility, building a significant sales pipeline, converting the sales pipeline to paid pilots, and finally, converting these pilots to large customer rollouts. In the second quarter, we closed two specific supply chain orders similar to our previous pilots that are with large customers and have the potential to result in $1 million-plus rollouts over time. The first order, for over $100,000, is with one of the largest package shipping companies in the world. The company currently has installed a less sophisticated and earlier-stage supply chain system.

We've been contracted to, one, upgrade the software and hardware; two, to provide additional professional services in order to totally refresh the customer system; and three, and probably most importantly, to implement the RMG solution at three additional distribution center locations. The upgrade and refresh with this customer has triggered discussions around the potential opportunity, over time, to expand the upgraded RMG supply chain solution throughout the rest of the company's massive distribution facility network of over 100 facilities.

The second order, for $75,000, is with a $10 billion-plus clothing retailer. The customer is an existing RMG customer who has historically used RMG to deliver one solution, and that is for its internal communication needs. We leveraged the success of this existing internal communications solution and the many relationships associated with this to be introduced to individuals in the manufacturing and distribution organizations of this company. After several months, we completed a contract in Q2 to implement RMG's supply chain solution within one of the customer's new distribution facilities. This first DC implementation represents a solid foundation positioning us to begin discussions to potentially expand the RMG supply chain solution across the customer's global footprint of many distribution centers worldwide. These two strategic new customer orders highlight our continued progress in building a solid foundational layer of supply chain customers that could lead to significant and long-term supply chain business and revenue stream.

The second area I want to highlight is RMG MAX. As a quick reminder, RMG MAX is a flexible, large LED display solution for indoor and outdoor market applications that marries RMG's state-of-the-art visual communication solution with new cutting-edge LED panel technology. During the second quarter, we closed five new RMG solution deals which spanned all of our major geographies. We also have multiple large near-term opportunities that we expect to close during the third quarter. We are particularly pleased with the traction we are making with our MAX solution in our portfolio, which is allowing us to target larger opportunities and new market verticals.

The final growth area I want to highlight is our channel partner program. As we've discussed in our past several calls, we are incorporating this key strategy to accelerate revenue growth by establishing and leveraging strategic partners to promote and sell our products using third-party sales channels as an ideal conduit to promote faster revenue growth without a proportion increase in the sales cost.

I will now go through these relationships. First is Airbus DS Communication, the leader in 911 call handling system for the United States. I am pleased to report that, after a one quarter delay in the final integration of RMG software into the Airbus system, the integration was completed in early Q2 by Airbus. As a result, sales orders from Airbus began to grow in Q2, and as of today, and most importantly, the RMG Airbus new customer sales and revenues are right on target with our quarterly projections. Second is Regan Communications, the nation's leading internal corporate communication consulting company providing services and support of employee communications. Over the past year, we've continued to educate the market and built credibility with RMG's mobile internal communications solutions by being engaged as a keynote speaker in major internal communication conferences.

During the first half of the year, we served as a keynote speaker at conferences at the corporate campuses of Facebook, Capital One, Salesforce, Disney, and at the University of Chicago. Each of these conferences had internal communication executives from over 100 companies in attendance. Our focus to date has been to establish RMG as thought leaders and experts in the internal communications space. At each conference, we led discussions on trends and directions in the industry and provide high-level vision to the technology-based solutions to address these needs, and, where appropriate, we introduced the then-current portfolio of RMG solutions available to address the industry needs.

Accordingly, we've built a solid reputation and generated over 100 prospective customers who are interested in the next-generation solutions in general and mobile solutions in particular. We are pleased to continue these speaking engagements with multiple keynote speeches scheduled at large conferences being held in the second half of 2017, including ones at the campuses of Microsoft, Genentech, and George Washington University. We're particularly excited about these upcoming conferences because we will be more aggressive in selling RMG products, and that we will have at that time the next generation of RMG software and mobile apps ready to demonstrate to the conference attendees. I'll discuss shortly two significant advancements in our technology roadmap, advancements that I believe will provide us with an enhanced software platform and will dramatically improve RMG's ability to capture share in the mobile internal communications market.

And third and finally, Manhattan Associates, one of the leading global providers of software solutions designed to managed supply chain, distribution, and inventory systems. The success of this partnership has been slower than expected due to the departure of several key sponsors of Manhattan. However, we have recently achieved a major uplift in this relationship with a new sponsor and series of definitive actions to accelerate meetings with sales reps and customers. In May, we attended the large Manhattan Momentum conference in Las Vegas and were featured speakers alongside Manhattan in their main conference room. We believe we have laid the foundation, and now have the right relationships toward generating a solid long-term sales channel through this partnership.

Overall, while some of the growth initiatives are moving at a faster pace than others, I believe we're making tangible and demonstrable progress with each initiative. The fundamentals of our business continue to improve each quarter, and we are growing increasingly confident that we are developing the foundation needed to achieve sustainable, accelerating top line growth. Now let me share with you a major advancement in our technology roadmap that I believe will help accelerate growth into 2018 and beyond in addition to the strategic growth initiatives I just walked through.

When we hired George Klopp as our CTO in June of last year, we highlighted his appointment as a strategic development for RMG. We had envisioned that, in his new role, George would leverage his significant and successful expertise in systems development in general, and building state-of-the-art integrated marketing and data analytics platforms in particular, enabling us to deliver compelling next-generation solutions of great value to our customers. George's impact and contribution to RMG over the last year has been nothing short of terrific.

As a result of George's leadership, I'm extremely excited today to announce that our innovative next-generation software platform, which we've been working on for over one year, was just recently launched in July for testing with major customers. I believe this new platform will significantly expand RMG's addressable market, allowing us to target verticals and expand offerings beyond where we largely operate today. And I believe this will be a catalyst that takes RMG to the next level.

While we still haven't generally launched the platform, we have received early feedback from select customers who have deployed beta systems and prospects who have carefully evaluated the RMG offerings against other competing systems in the industry. The feedback has been universally excellent. The platform is functionally rich, easy to use, lightweight and purpose-built for both on-premise, and now for the first time, having a solution for the cloud environment. Over time, we believe this new platform will allow us to diversify our customer and vertical mix and provide us with greater visibility into recurring revenues, ultimately enhancing our revenue trajectory and RMG's financial profile.

In addition to the general new software platform that we'll be formally launching later this year, we will also be launching our next-generation mobile platform. I personally had the opportunity to give a sneak peek of the new RMG mobile solution at a conference in San Francisco last month. There were attendees from over 20 companies at the conference, including many well-known companies, including AON Insurance, Pitney-Bowes, GoDaddy, IBM, Eli Lilly, UPS, and Novartis as just samples of the companies that were there.

I can tell you the reception and interest in our new mobile product was excellent, and we have a number of follow-on calls and discussions with many of the attendees as a result of what they saw. I don't want to provide too much detail before our formal launch, which is slated for later this year, but wanted to share with you this preview because, while we continue to make progress in the strategic growth initiatives I walked through, the advanced technology solutions soon to be released by RMG are positioned to be a game-changer for us.

Equally as important, we continue to invest in our existing software platform to ensure our customers have the latest features and functionalities that make our software so powerful. Our technology team in the next several weeks will be delivering a major upgrade to our core enterprise software, which greatly enhances performance, security protocols, and scalability for our largest, most data-intensive customers. It's an exciting time for RMG, and I remain as confident as ever in the direction we are headed.

I now will turn the call over to Jana to discuss our second quarter 2017 financial performance in more detail. Jana?

Jana Ahlfinger Bell

Thank you Bob, and good morning everyone. Before I begin my review of the financial results, I would first like to congratulate Bob on being named Entrepreneur of the Year for 2017 for Technology in the Southwest Region by EY. This award is one of the most prestigious business awards programs for entrepreneurs. Bob was chosen from an independent panel of business and financial leaders across the region who have clearly recognized your leadership, commitment, and accomplishments. On behalf of RMG, congratulations on this honor.

For the second quarter of 2017, revenues of $9.1 million increased 4% from $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2016, representing the second quarter of year-over-year revenue growth since 2015. Product revenue increased 26% to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 due to stronger product revenues in all three geographies, with especially strong growth in the Middle East with the delivery of the large order that Bob discussed. Maintenance and content service revenue at $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2017 declined modestly from $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2016, resulting primarily from lower renewals in the United Kingdom and European regions. Professional services revenue at $1.9 million decreased 13% in the second quarter of 2017 from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. Revenues from professional services are impacted by sales mix in any given quarter. The second quarter of 2016 was the strongest quarter last year for professional services. We expect this revenue to vary quarterly based on our order profile.

Gross margin of 62% was higher than the 58% we reported in the second quarter of 2016, resulting primarily due to strong product mix, software and product sales, including sales of higher margin proprietary media players. We expect margins to return to a more normal historical range at 54% to 57% throughout the year depending on our order mix. Total operating expenses were $6.5 million, a modest decrease of 1% from $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2016, resulting primarily from our continued efforts to manage and focus on expenses while strategically invested in certain areas such as sales and marketing.

Our GAAP net loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 improved $0.4 million from a loss of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, our positive adjusted EBITDA, as defined in our earnings press release, of $52,000 compares to negative $438,000 in the second quarter of 2016. We are very pleased that we have delivered positive adjusted EBITDA three of our last four quarters. At June 30th, 2017, the company had $2.2 million in cash, no borrowings outstanding, and $4.8 million of unused availability of its revolving credit facility.

Regarding our outlook for the year, we are reaffirming our guidance for full year 2017 positive revenue growth in a single-digit percentage range. Consistent with prior years, we are expecting a stronger second half of the year. The level of revenue growth in the second half of 2017 will be impacted by certain key customer orders, timing of the orders and aggressiveness of the rollout schedules of certain of our customer projects and initiatives. Operating expenses will be modestly but seasonably higher in G&A, and we will continue investment in sales and marketing. Assuming we achieve higher end of this revenue range, we believe we would still achieve break-even or positive adjusted EBITDA on a full year basis.

Today we also announced that we will affect a one-for-four reverse stock split of our outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split was authorized at RMG's 2017 annual meeting with stockholders, and the ratio was approved by the company's Board of Directors on August 1st, 2017. The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per-share trading price of RMG's common stock to satisfy the dollar minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ capital market. RMG's common stock will continue to trade under the symbol RMGN. The primary factors in determining the one-for-four ratio were based on the post-split trading price and the resulting number of shares outstanding.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every four pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of RMG's shares common stock outstanding from approximately 44.6 million shares to approximately 11.2 shares. The reverse split will also apply to the common stock issuable under the exercise of RMG's outstanding warrants and stock options. We believe this will be effective for trading purposes on Tuesday, August 15th, 2017.

Bob, I'll turn the call back over to you.

Bob Michelson

Thanks, Jana. We were pleased with our improving financial results and the steady and continuing progress we made against our strategic plan in the second quarter. In addition, we have several interesting customer projects in the third quarter, along with our technology platform release. So we're really looking forward to our communications with you later in the third quarter.

With that, I would like to now turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of William Gibson from Roth Capital Partners. Sir, your line is open.

William Gibson

Hi, Bob, you were a little light on describing the features of the core enterprise software rollout, though you did mention security. But you also mentioned cloud and new markets, and potentially new customers. Could you share what those new markets might be, or what type of customers?

Bob Michelson

Sure. So I think as I described it, I maybe did not do as good of a job. There are really two major areas going on. The latter that I discussed was a new release, which is 12.6, for our current platform. And we are 100% committed to continue adding functionality, and this particular release is really focused for our large customers to increase security and performance. And that is what's going to be released here in the next couple weeks. That's release 12.6.

The other item is the effort that we've been working for about a year-plus of a whole new platform that will be operating both on-premise and in the cloud, with a whole new content management system. We will be doing a formal launch with all the fanfare and marketing scheduled for September. When you hear about new product launches, you always get concerned, are they really going to occur. I'm 100% confident it will, and that we have the software out in a number of customers, our largest customers right now, in tests. And as I said to you, it's been very well received. So we will be getting into great details on the functionality of the software in September.

However, your question about what industry segments will this be focused on, well, this as a new platform will be applicable to really anyone that is deploying digital signage, but what will distinguish it for us and for our shareholders as they think about us is this will allow us to have a not only competitive product, but we think something that will be really differentiated for the retail industry, which is the largest industry segment for digital signage, well over $10 billion. And we are going to be aggressively pursuing that and adding that to our portfolio, which I think will be terrific for our customers and our stockholders.

William Gibson

Good. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Tomer Cohen from Five Capital Roads. Sir, your line is open.

Tomer Cohen

Good morning.

Bob Michelson

Good morning.

Tomer Cohen

My first set of questions has to do with the supply chain product. You've got a couple big customers rolling that out, and I'm curious if you're going to give us an update on the pace of the rollout.

Bob Michelson

Sure. Well, one of our customers which we highlighted is a major global manufacturer. And with that particular company, we are on target. Right now we are providing quotes to them I think for five locations, and discussions to even grow it further. So our vision in the supply chain has always been to engage the largest of the companies, get a pilot installed for whatever, $50,000, $100,000, $200,000, but the goal was to get companies that have dozens and dozens of locations. So this is right on target to be one of those that will be not only, we think, $1 million, but we believe $1 million-plus annuity. And you build these things. It's almost like a fast business where you could look at it in the future. So that company is going well.

One of the other companies we highlighted in a previous call was one of the largest retailers, $100 billion-plus retailer, which is also going well, and we're also quoting for additional locations. So they have achieved the goals they were looking for in the rollout. So I'd be really pleased if, on a regular basis, we're adding a couple new customers that have the potential of doing $1 million a year. And as you build that over time, you've got a really terrific business, so I think that's really hitting on all cylinders.

Tomer Cohen

Roughly how much revenue per location do you get for that product?

Bob Michelson

It varies based upon the size of an individual distribution center. The $100 billion retailer I mentioned has a series of, I think, 14 or 15 locations that are 1 million, 500,000 square feet or more, so those can be $250,000-plus. One of the other companies I highlighted today when I said there's hundreds of locations, their distribution centers are a lot smaller. They can be as small as 40,000 square feet up to 100,000 square feet. So those would be $30,000 to $50,000 per location. So it really depends. I would say it's $50,000 to $250,000 per location.

Tomer Cohen

And then, roughly after the initial install, how much do you get in terms of recurring revenue?

Bob Michelson

It is 15% typically of the cost of the system is in the annual maintenance. I just want to mention something else. One of the things we're really focusing on particularly as we attract new customers is, once you penetrate the customer in one application area, what other things can you provide? So I just want to share with you, the $100 billion retailer that I mentioned that all we were contracted to work on was a supply chain, but with the high-level relationships and the credibility and the success we had, that was leveraged to getting introductions in two other departments.

One was the group responsible for internal communications and discussing with them our solution to potentially roll out across their headquarters, and also their stores and their back rooms, which was kind of cool; and two – and this is an area we haven't spent too much time talking about, and that is they're contracting with us to help create the content that's on their screens that go to their employees, which is a really burgeoning business potential for us in that you can put all these screens in, but the content and updating on a regular basis is important. And we just recently had a contract from them where we'll be providing a couple staff on a monthly basis. I believe it's somewhere between $75,000 and $100,000 just in providing services and providing creative content. So we always look, and we're being more, I think, effective today at finding ways to provide more value and more services, more revenue for us when we get in. So that's a long answer to a question for you.

Tomer Cohen

Also you mentioned that, for your partnership with Manhattan, you lost a few sponsors, and now you've picked up a new one. I'm just curious, what do you mean by sponsor? Do you mean internal advocate at Manhattan, or maybe if you could give more color on that?

Bob Michelson

Yes. So by sponsor, it is the individual who is responsible for our relationship, the one who has brought us into the company and will be the champion on ensuring that we get engaged at conferences, we get engaged with sales reps. And the first sponsor we had left the company and went to a different company, and then we had a sponsor that was in the division we were operating in, which is the division that does add-on products, hardware products for Manhattan. So when Manhattan sells their software, they often also sell products like RFID, those little guns. And it was really – it was add-on. We did not see the momentum there that we wanted.

And we recently were introduced to – and I say recently, three months ago – the person who runs the software sales group, which is the larger group in Manhattan, where more money and direct relationships with customers are. And he has now become our sponsor. He is the one that has brought us to the Momentum conference, and he is the one who said we are going to engage our customers and our sales reps on a more aggressive basis. And we're disappointed that we've spent many months with one relationship. That person left, and the other was a department we weren't as effective in. But I believe that we are with the right group, the right sponsor, and the indication of the deals we're working on now, I think we should be seeing some fruits of that hopefully in the not-to-distant future.

Tomer Cohen

I see. That’s all. Helpful. I am going to hop back in the queue and let somebody else ask questions.

Bob Michelson

Okay.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Bob Michelson, Chief Executive Officer, for any further remarks.

Bob Michelson

Great. So I always try to be sensitive, and I always think about I'm on the other side of the table. Either I'm talking to a customer and what are they thinking about, or you as an investor. And the most important thing I would believe that's on your mind is how are we going and increasing our revenues at a greater pace. So I just want to kind of wrap up and talk to you about that.

I'd really look at two things. One are trends and two what are the specifics that would drive more growth, and what's the likelihood of pulling that off. Well, I always believe that if you have trends after a couple of quarters, it becomes something that hopefully we'll all feel more confident in. There's no guarantee in life, of course. But we increased our revenues by 4% in the last quarter. We're up 4% year-to-date. We hadn't been having increased year-over-year revenues for eight quarters, and now we've done it a couple quarters in a row. So I think that's a really, really good trend.

If we break that apart, though, from a geographic basis, which is important, if you remember, we look our business across three geographies - the U.S. – North America, excuse me, the Middle East, and Europe. On year-to-date basis, I'll start with the Middle East, which is up 30%. And nicely, we see Q3 for the Middle East, really the sales orders are really all practically closed to hit our numbers and our plan for Q3, and we feel good about the remainder of the year.

North America year-to-date has been up 5%, so clearly not rapid enough for any of us, but it is not a bad trend. It's certainly the right trend. I'm going to spend a few minutes – in a few moments I'll talk about what we're going to do to increase that.

The geographic region that was down year-to-date was our European region that was down 11%. However, if we take out the currency impact comparing on a year-to-year basis, instead of being down 11%, we would have had a $500,000 pickup, and the entire company would have been up 7%. So instead of being up 4%, we would have been up 7%. Europe would have been more than break-even. So actually Europe is – if we take out the currency impact, is relatively flat.

But one of the other interesting things, that we had a deal in Q2 in Europe for $500,000 that slipped to Q3. We have closed that in July, I'm happy to report. If we would have hit that, we would have been up over 10%. Now, it's easy to step back and said if-if-if. Nobody is – in fact close enough looking for as we want – we want actual things occurring. But I see all the fundamentals of a business that I think can take off. I think it's important that we hit on all cylinders, and year-to-date we haven't done that. We hit on the cylinder in the Middle East. We have to pick it up in North America and in Europe.

So that really takes me to where are we going, and what's the growth trajectory for North America in particular, since that's such a big part of the business? And I want to break that up into really four things, as I'm thinking about it. First is, and I've kind of described to you, we're really ready to take off in a couple of areas that are mature. We've seen enough progress. We've seen enough sales, and that's in the area of our MAX LED screens. We had five sales of MAX, and if you remember, we launched that in November of last year to all geographies in the world, and we have several very high potential large deals in the hopper for the remainder of this year that we feel good about. And we have over a $10 million pipeline in this, so that's something that didn't really exist in 2016 we feel good about.

The second area to take off is the supply chain, and I've already spent enough time talking about that. And the third is Airbus, where we had high expectations. We thought we were going to be launching at the beginning of Q1. Airbus decided instead of selling our product as a standalone add-on to their product, they wanted to integrate it with their software, which is good for us, but they thought they would have that done in Q1, and as I said earlier, it wasn't finished till Q2. And the sales were good in Q2 because the thing was launched in mid-April, but we are at a run rate now that's hitting our projections. So that will be all net additional add-ons for the remainder of 2017, and we believe in the foreseeable future for 2018, which is good.

The second area for – and that will fuel our growth is something I just mentioned briefly, and that's creative services. Creative is interesting. If you think about us selling the platform in software that drives the platform, what customers or employees see is what's on the screen. And that has been a business that's generated for us about $1 million on an annual basis, I think in North America about $800,000. We stepped back and said, you know what? Every customer has content. Every customer has a desire to more engage their employees and to get customers to get excited about what's on the screens. The only way you do that is both by having great content and have it being updated on a regular basis.

So we have said this is a terrific growth area, but to be successful in being a partner for our customers, we need to have that credibility. If you all remember, we brought in a guy named Jerry Rosen, who comes from the agency world. And what he has done is built an agency within RMG that we're going to our customers and exploring with them what we can do to help accelerate the pace of their content delivery. In almost every case, the company said, we don't have enough staff.

And so we come in and say, well, instead of making this an operating expense of yours that you have to have your own FTEs, let us propose two to three people to add to your staff. And we have been successful. We closed our first two deals. Each are about $100,000 apiece. And as you can imagine, in North America that did $800,000 in 2016 in creative services, if two customers can do a couple hundred thousand dollars, every one of our customers is a prospect with us. So we are out aggressively talking about this capability. Jerry has actually added some people on the team who are very proficient in talking about and selling this to customers, but also delivering it. So this creative thing is pretty exciting.

The third area that I think really positions us to fuel this growth is in the mobile solutions. You heard me talk about our mobile solution over the last probably two years with a product we have called INVIEW. And INVIEW was taking our digital signage software content and pushing it to the mobile device using the same format that was on our digital signage solution. And what customers require or prefer is content that's on a mobile device that's actually built in HTML that allows content created one place to be distributed everywhere, on digital signs, on desktops, on mobile devices, on tablets.

And part of this new platform we're delivering is this new format. And we'll have a new name for it. We're really excited about mobile. When you guys think of us, people often say you guys are the digital signage platform and software company. Yes, we're also becoming a creative services company, a supply chain company. But we look at digital signage, and not every company is upgrading their digital signage, or adding on digital signage. On the other hand, companies that want to better engage with their employees, the ability of using their mobile devices for internal communications is just a incredibly demanding, that could be probably area that's growing with demand. I know it because I've been out speaking at these conferences. There's just terrific demand. And when we formally announce this next month, we think this is going to be an area of terrific, terrific growth.

And finally, the fourth area is just the overall new platform, the platform that allows us to operate both on-premise and in the cloud, new content management software. The gentleman whose name escapes me a few minutes ago asked about what industry is this – we position this for. And as I said, this is something that will position us well for the retail industry segment, which is a $10 billion segment. And I want to contrast that to our historical bread-and-butter contact centers, which is a multi-$100 million segment. Obviously we've entered supply chain, which is bigger. But when you think about the size of the industry in retail, and our ability to have a really competitive product, it is clearly a strategy to be able to grow the business.

So I'll just wrap up with the fundamentals of investing. Think we all want to invest in companies that are participating in an underlying industry that is in growth. Nobody wants to find industry that's shrinking. And if we think about digital signage as a standalone industry, that's a CAGR, and we've seen that in several different studies. That's a 10%-plus CAGR over the next three to four years. If we take the subset of supply chain, that potential is also really great. Mobile, I have not seen the number, but I can tell you from my experience in talking to large companies and their interest at using only e-mail, Intranets, and digital signage and wanting – moving that to mobile, it is practically every company that I talk to.

So I think the industry size is really terrific, and the growth is even more interesting. I think from a fundamental standpoint, the leadership team here has really built a compelling strategy. From a fundamental standpoint, we are getting closer to hitting on all cylinders, getting to all geographies, which is important. But I think what's most important as an investor is that this company has a mature and a really great leadership team of folks that's now been together for over a year. And you can have good industry. You can have fundamental products. If you don't have the leadership team to execute on it, it's hard to do it, but I think that's in place.

So I am really confident about the future. I'm not at all happy with 4% revenue growth year-to-date. But as we look at trends and where we came from for eight quarters, having no revenue growth and then being able to achieve this, and with all the strategies we talked about, I am just really emboldened for the future.

So thank you all for your time today on the call. Stay tuned for our press releases. I expect to have a number of really exciting ones over the next couple months, including our formal launch of our new platform and our formal launch of our mobile solution.

Thank you, and look forward to talking to you soon.

