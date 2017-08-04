Singapore Post's (SPSTF) CEO Mervyn Lim on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Post, Ltd. (OTCPK:SPSTF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 10:00 PM ET

Thank you, Jason, and a very good morning to all. Revenue grew 6.2%, led by growth in the Postal and Logistics segments. With the exceptional items recognized during the quarter, the group registered a net profit of $31 million, down 13.6% from last year. Excluding the one-off exceptional items, underlying net profit was $26.9 million, a decline of 24.7% due to: lower domestic mail volumes, costs from planned investments as well as increased competition in the Logistics segment; losses in the U.S. eCommerce business; and associates which are investing for growth.

Allow me to now share some highlights of the group's revenue performance for the quarter. In the Postal segment, revenue rose 9.3%, with growth in international mail revenue driven by higher cross-border volumes. Logistics revenue rose 6.1%, driven by higher contribution from SP Parcels, Couriers Please and Famous Holdings. eCommerce revenue declined due mainly to TradeGlobal, which was impacted by the loss of revenue from 2 large customers, as previously disclosed.

Expenses rose 11.1%. We have invested and built capacity in our network and are in the process of growing volumes in order to derive cost synergies. Labor and related expenses were higher due to higher temporary and contract staff to support growth in the business. Volume-related expenses are largely driven by the growth in international mail and eCommerce Logistics. Traffic and related expenses rose 27.4%, led by higher international mail terminal dues and conveyance costs. Outsourcing and delivery expenses were stable, with lower outsourced services related to TradeGlobal.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were higher, largely due to higher equipment depreciation costs at the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub and shortening of amortization period for intangible assets of TradeGlobal. Finance expenses rose as we had recorded unfavorable non-trade-related ForEx translations.

Allow me to now share some highlights of the group's operating profit performance before exceptional items. Postal operating profit declined 13.7% due to the drop in domestic mail operating profit in line with global letter mail volumes, partially mitigated by growth in international eCommerce deliveries. Logistics operating profit declined 39.3%, reflecting costs from planned investments in the Logistics network such as the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub as well as pricing and competitive pressures in the eCommerce Logistics space. In eCommerce, operating losses increased 18.6% due largely to operating losses at TradeGlobal. For property and others, operating profit declined due to pre-opening expenses incurred for the SPC Retail Mall and lower occupancy at SingPost's investment properties.

In this slide, we detail the factors that led to the decline in underlying net profit for the quarter ended 30th June 2017. Postal segment operating profit declined with the drop in domestic letter mail volumes. In the Logistics segment, we are bearing costs related to planned investments. The U.S. eCommerce business is currently incurring operating losses. In the property and others segment, we have incurred pre-opening expenses for the SPC Retail Mall. For our associates and JV, 4PX is incurring higher depreciation costs due to business expansion in anticipation of greater volumes, mainly from the Alibaba Group.

Allow me to share some highlights on our cash flow and balance sheet. Cash flow from operating activities was $58.4 million for Q1 2017/2018. The group recorded lower capital expenditure of the completion of the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub last year. As such, free cash flow improved to $32 million. Cash flow from financing activities included a net repayment of bank loans compared to net proceeds from bank loans in the same period last year. As a result, cash and cash equivalents decreased by $2.3 million during the period.

We now move to the balance sheet and financial indicators. Cash and cash equivalents amount to $364.4 million as at 30 of June 2017. This includes proceeds from Alibaba to be used in accordance with investment agreements to strengthen the group's network. Borrowing declined to $331.6 million with partial repayment of bank loans during the quarter. Net cash position improved to $32.7 million as at 30th June 2017 with repayment of debt during the quarter. Our interest coverage ratio remained strong at 23x. We will now move on to the segmental results.

In the Postal segment, domestic mail revenue continued to decline with more companies implementing e-statements. This was offset by strong growth in international mail revenues, which was driven by higher cross-border eCommerce deliveries, especially with higher volumes from the Alibaba Group. Postal operating profit declined 13.7% due to the decline in contribution from the domestic mail business. Although international mail operating profit rose with higher international transshipment mail, this was not sufficient to offset the impact of the decline in domestic mail operating profit.

In the Logistics segment, SP Parcels and Couriers Please recorded higher revenue, driven by increased eCommerce deliveries in Singapore and Australia, respectively, while Famous Holdings recorded higher revenue with higher contribution from its overseas operations. The decline in operating profit reflects costs from planned investments to build out the eCommerce logistic network; nonrecurring expenses related to the onboarding of major customers at the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub during the quarter; and pricing and competitive pressures, which impacted the North Asia operations of Quantium Solutions.

In the eCommerce segment, revenue declined mainly due to TradeGlobal, which was impacted by the loss of revenue from 2 large customers, as previously disclosed. Jagged Peak rose as it added new customers and processed increased volumes. Operating losses from eCommerce segment were $4.2 million compared to $3.5 million a year ago. This was largely due to operating losses at TradeGlobal, which faced continuing challenges with the loss of key customers. Compared against the March 2017 quarter, eCommerce segment losses had narrowed as management continues to execute on a turnaround business plan.

Next, we will go through some business and corporate updates. Allow me to share some of these highlights in Q1 2017/2018. In June, Lazada Singapore moved its entire warehouse operations to SingPost's Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub. With investments by Alibaba in both companies, the move allows Lazada and SingPost to leverage on each other's strengths to meet the rising eCommerce demand in Southeast Asia. This collaboration sees Lazada's eCommerce platform and SingPost's end-to-end logistics capabilities coming together, and it will result in scale and efficiencies for both of us.

The General Post Office, or GPO, at the new SingPost retail mall commenced operations on 17 July 2017. It combines counter service with technology-enabled innovations such as POPStations and SAM Kiosks to allow Postal and eCommerce logistics services outside normal working hours. It also houses a heritage corner where customers can enjoy a learning journey through SingPost's 150-year history.

We now move to the summary and outlook. Allow me to summarize. In Q1 FY 2017/2018, revenue rose with growth in Postal and Logistics segments. Underlying net profit declined due to: lower domestic mail volumes, costs from planned investments as well as increased competition in the Logistics segment; losses in the U.S. eCommerce business; and associates which are investing for growth. We have a strong cash flow and balance sheet position. Improved free cash flow due to lower capital expenditure and improved net cash position with repayment of debt during the quarter. The board has declared an interim dividend of $0.005 per share. This will be paid on the 31st October 2017. Outlook. In FY 2017/2018, the group plans to grow revenue and volumes through new business opportunities, integrating past acquisitions and extracting synergies as well as leveraging the strategic partnership of Alibaba and its subsidiaries.

The decline in domestic letter mail volumes accelerated in Q1 2017/2018 due to increased migration towards electronic communication. While the decline is expected to continue, the group is focused on growing the international mail segment to mitigate the drop in contribution from domestic mail. Changes in the international terminal dues system will take effect from 1st January 2018. This will affect not just SingPost but also all cross-border eCommerce postal deliveries globally. The impact is being assessed. The international mail transshipment market remains competitive and margins are relatively low. With the shift in mix towards lower-margin international mail, blended Postal margin is expected to decline. The group will continue to focus on improving productivity and efficiency to mitigate margin pressures while maintaining service quality.

Logistics. While the Logistics segment is expected to benefit from growing eCommerce trends, the industry is likely to continue to experience tight operating margins and intense competition. Over the past few years, we have built out an eCommerce logistics network spanning 19 markets. Partly as a result of costs from planned investments in our network, Logistics margins have declined. The focus for SingPost moving forward is to drive traffic and volumes onto our eCommerce logistics network and increase utilization of existing infrastructure so as to benefit from greater economies of scale and operating leverage. It will take time for the Logistics segment to grow its profit contribution while it executes on its plans. eCommerce. In eCommerce, the group has acquired technologies, customers and market know-how which enables SingPost to scale its integrated solutions by offering an omnichannel experience that will drive volumes onto its logistics network.

TradeGlobal and Jagged Peak have a good portfolio of both U.S. and global customers and brands, which brings with it opportunities for synergy in growth. While Jagged Peak is doing well, TradeGlobal faces operational and structural challenges. Management is executing on a turnaround business plan. It will take time for these measures to deliver results. While business and cost initiatives are being put in place to improve performance, TradeGlobal is not expected to be profitable for the financial year ending 31st March 2018. Property and others. The retail mall at the new SingPost Centre is expected to open in October 2017. The group will begin to progressively recognize rental income from the second half of FY 2017/2018 as occupancy ramps up towards a steady state.

Capital expenditure. Capital expenditure for FY 2017/2018 is expected to be lower than FY 2016/2017, as the majority of development projects have been completed. In FY 2017/2018, there will be residual CapEx committed for the remainder of the SPC retail mall redevelopment works in addition to the regular maintenance CapEx. With lower CapEx, free cash flow is expected to improve in FY 2017/2018. Over the course of the next few months, the group CEO and the leadership team will be working with the board to review and update SingPost's strategy and deliver a road map focusing on improving the performance of the group. That ends my presentation, and I shall now hand it back to Jason. Jason, please.

