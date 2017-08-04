Cengage Learning's (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTC:CNGO) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Michael Hansen

Thanks, Dan. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us.

Today, we will discuss our first quarter fiscal 2018 results and provide you with an update of the key trends in our business. I will also discuss our progress against our priorities for fiscal 2018 which we shared with you last quarter.

I will cover the first quarter results for each of our segments: Learning, Gale and International, but as usual offer more in-depth insight into the Learning segment where we’re beginning to see the expected results from the strategic actions we have taken. Specifically, I will update you on the progress of the digital transformation of our higher ed business, which is a corner stone of our strategy, including the realignment of our resources and new business models to accelerate digital growth as well as our actions to drive profitable growth in all of our portfolio businesses.

Now, turning to slide five. As usual, I will be speaking to our performance, based on adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA less prepub. The cash view is included in the appendix.

For the first quarter, Cengage adjusted revenue was $296.4 billion, down 3% from prior year and adjusted EBITDA less prepub was $35.3 million, down 28% from prior year. These results are generally in line with our internal plan. The first quarter of our fiscal year tends to be seasonally light, representing about 20% of our annual learning revenues. The fall back-to-school selling season, which is now occurring much closer to September and thus primarily reflected in our fiscal second quarter results, is the most significant quarter for Cengage.

Revenues in Q1 predominantly reflect summer school sales as well as rolling semesters and for-profit institutions and tend to be more print-centric than the fall and winter semesters. So, while the first quarter is not terribly predictive of the full-year results, we do see confirmation of two of our most important assumptions for the year, double-digit digital growth and meaningfully lower returns year-over-year.

Moving to our segments. The Learning segment reported adjusted revenue of $135 million, down 6% for the first quarter and adjusted EBITDA less prepub was $14.7 million. The decrease in revenue is in line with our expectations, given the mix of revenue in the quarter and the ongoing headwinds in the industry including lower enrollments and print attrition. Importantly, core digital growth was 11% for the quarter; core digital activations grew 26%. The continued strong progress in our digital metrics affirm our overall strategy of aggressively driving the digital transformation of the higher ed business.

Within Learning, I’m pleased to report that our actual returns in the quarter were lower by 40% versus the same period a year ago, confirming our expectation that lower ordering from key channel partners was partially driven by improved inventory management practices that led to significantly lower returns in the second half of fiscal 2017 and the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Based upon the accounting treatments of our returns reserve, we expect to see the impact of the lower Q1 actual returns flow through the revenue line in the coming quarters.

International continued its strong performance in the quarter, with revenue up 10% to 57.1 million while EBITDA less prepub grew 113% to $6.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The improved profitability was driven by continued strong performances in both Australia and EMEA as well as a sustained focus on cost control.

Gale reported a year-over-year revenue decline of 4% and EBITDA less prepub of $14.2 million with the strong International performance offset by continued weakness in domestic print.

Lastly, we maintained strong cost disciplined by reducing further cost in the print-centric part of the portfolio while investing in growth areas including digital products, online skills training and international.

As I mentioned before, I want to share some further perspectives on our learning business and especially the higher ed performance. At a high level, we are encouraged by the performance of the Learning segment. Revenue was down 6% but we experienced a reversal of some of the negative trends that impacted fiscal 2017, most notably returns were even lower than we have forecasted. In addition, based on feedback from our go-to-market teams on closed fall adoptions and anticipated sell-through, we feel our expectations for continued robust digital growth in the fall are warranted. Our teams are currently shifting their efforts from closing adoptions to driving sell-through in classroom. They are working with faculty to successfully integrate digital platforms into their courses, which is the most important prerequisite of digital sales in the fall.

Furthermore, Cengage has a high number of large franchise front-list titles publishing in fiscal 2018, which we believe will drive improved performance over last fall. We still anticipate headwinds from secular enrollment declines, particularly at two-year and for-profit schools, as well as ongoing weakness of the print business. However, we expect that Cengage will benefit from strategic actions we have taken during the past few years to drive better digital penetration, optimize revenue realization, and decisively counter some of the headwinds we have seen in the markets.

As a Company, we continue to focus on accelerating digital growth by developing high-value, flexible, reliable, and affordable student options. We have introduced industry-leading business models to address changes in the marketplace and ensure that most students have access to Cengage materials at affordable prices.

Last year, we told you about the partnerships we signed with two major rental distributors covering our 2017 and 2018 front-list titles, ensuring students access to affordable and authentic new texts. We are excited to announce that we recently expanded these partnerships to include older copyright materials. In essence, this covers all rentals from the two largest rental providers, representing the majority of the rental market, aiding students seeking affordable print options while allowing Cengage to participate in the long-life of a text through rental programs.

We also launched a significant new strategic initiative with our two major campus bookstore partners that allow students direct digital integration through a seamless few-click process, or a simple receipt at the point of sale. It gets students directly into our digital products. This is a vastly improved process, and we are the only publisher to who have made the integration process as seamless.

Turning to slide six. Core digital gross sales for the first quarter grew 11% with a strong standalone digital performance of 30%. We also saw a strong growth in loose-leaf bundles, which combines a digital access code with an affordable loose-leaf print product. This option supports our drive toward improved digital penetration of the classroom and addresses the affordability concerns of faculty and students. Courseware activations were up 26% for the first quarter, with MindTap activation up 45%.

Turning to slide seven. I want to give you a brief update on our strategic priorities that are driving our transformation to become a true digital learning company and are rebalancing our portfolio towards higher growth areas of the global education market.

First, we will continue to execute on the changes we deployed last year in our higher ed business such as our go-to-market improvements, our strong product lineup, rental partnership as well as the WebAssign acquisition. In 2017, we completely changed our go-to-market approach with enhanced data and analytics for our sales reps, a new field sales structure emphasizing service and support for faculty to drive digital, and the new incentive system that disproportionately rewards digital growth. We’re seeing the effects of these changes in the current adoption and upcoming fall selling season. We have set ourselves a clear and aggressive goal of having 90% of our U.S. higher ed units sold, being digital by 2020.

Second, we’re reinventing our product development process. We aim to transform our digital delivery capability by developing products increasingly independent of the physical book structure and framework. We’re creating a best-in-class digital delivery organization and recently took significant organizational actions to address how we work together across our product groups, to better execute on a true digital first operating model. We have developed a more tightly connected operational model that links platform, content architecture and engineering. This is an ongoing multiyear process, one that will be embedded in how we work, over time. As a result of this new operating model, we’ll continue to extract costs from the traditional print cost base to reinvest in digital growth areas and align cost to value creation.

Third, we’re expanding our rebranding effort begun last year to ensure that students, instructors and institutions recognize Cengage as a truly student-focused digital company, providing value, affordability, flexibility and partnerships. Like most companies, we do frequent detail studies to track our brand’s health and get a snapshot of the attributes our customers value from Cengage. Our most recent study confirmed that many attributes that are top of mind for instructors and students are exactly those on which we are focused. The customer validation adds to our enthusiasm about propelling the brand forward and even more in the coming months.

Fourth, we’re investing in our growth markets outside of the U.S. higher ed business. International, school, skills, and our institutional business, all have detailed expansion plans. All of these businesses have shown sustained, strong, profitable growth, and we continue to invest to accelerate this path. For example, we identified the Middle East as an area for significant potential growth, based upon the large market size, and we invested systematically in our capabilities to deliver high-quality educational solutions, customized for the region. We opened an office in Dubai and we hired experienced teams in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. And we’re already seeing the benefit of these strategies. In English learning teaching for example, we’re providing a digital solution to train teachers in Saudi Arabia and we recently won a large scale tender to provide English reading materials to secondary schools in the United Arab Emirates.

Lastly, to support our digital growth agenda, we’re expanding our talent management, training and development capabilities. This entails ensuring that we have the right people and the right seats, and are actively recruiting and training for the skills we need. We’re in the process of deploying detailed personal development plans for our critical roles across business units. Our progress is evidenced by our ranking on Glassdoor where we recently surpassed our major competitors in the key metrics relevant to high caliber talents.

Finally, I would also like to provide an update on the important steps we have taken against counterfeit print products, both through the Educational Publishers Enforcement Group called EPEG, and individually as a company. As part of EPEG, we announced on Monday that Barnes & Noble Education and MBS Textbook Exchange, one of the largest textbook distributors that was acquired by Barnes & Noble, joined Ingram and Chegg as distributors working proactively with publishers to reduce the distribution of counterfeit material.

In addition, we have protected our IP with certification seals that will be attached to the vast majority of our current year copyrights and on all future copyrights. This will allow distributors and customers to easily verify authenticity. We believe these collective actions will have a sizable impact on the amount of counterfeit products finding its way to unsuspecting students. Where we have been unable to address the issue through negotiations, we have taken decisive legal action to protect the rights of our office and our shareholders, even though this route is never our preference. We announced in May that we and other publishers filed a lawsuit against Follett after unsuccessful protracted negotiations and we’ve engaged in several other legal proceedings against marketplace participants and smaller distributors.

With the B&N agreement in place, we now have a significant portion of the market converted to common sense, good business practices which effectively combat counterfeit products. We hope that the few remaining channel partners will soon see the wisdom of this approach and will join us for the benefit of their student customers and future innovation in the market.

In sum, we’re pleased with the progress on our five key priorities and we believe that they will lead us to become a true digital learning company with an attractive portfolio of businesses. We will continue to update you on our progress on a regular basis.

Now, John Leahy will take you through more detail on our financial performance.

John Leahy

Thank you, Michael, and good morning, everyone.

Starting with slide nine, I will review our results for the first quarter of 2018 based upon adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA less prepub. The cash view is included in the appendix.

In the first quarter, adjusted revenue of $296.4 million declined by $9.4 million or 3% compared to last year. Q1 is a seasonally light quarter, reflecting roughly 20% of our annual revenue.

EBITDA less prepub declined $13.9 million for the quarter, driven by our slight topline revenue decline and higher operating expenses due to a non-recurring local tax benefit realized last year and WebAssign operating costs that we were not yet incurring in Q1 last year. The overall spend is in line with our internal plans.

In Q1, Learning adjusted revenue decline 6% compared to prior year. All of the decline is related to print performance as this is a seasonally smaller sales quarter with the high proportion of print sales to summer school programs. Digital activations growth was 26% for the first quarter, which continues the positive trend we’ve seen over the past year. Core digital sales grew 11% in Q1, strong growth in standalone products. In the quarter, standalone digital grew 30%, loose-leaf bundles grew 12%, and as expected, bound bundles declined 3%. We expect to carry this digital momentum through the fall selling season.

On our last earnings call, we indicated that we were experiencing lower return rates in April and in early May. This trend continued through the quarter with returns on the Learning segment $27 million favorable to prior year. This benefit will flow through the P&L over the balance of this year, as we expect returns to be meaningfully lower for the year.

As Michael indicated, we have embarked upon an overarching multiyear initiative to replace our business model for the transition to digital. This entails a number of programs aimed at creating further efficiencies and product development, and shifting costs and spending within our portfolio. While we expect to realize cost savings from these initiatives, our primary goal is to more rapidly bring digital products to market.

Gale’s adjusted revenue was slightly down for the first quarter as strong results from international Gale were offset by the weaker performance of print product within Gale’s domestic business. Gale’s adjusted EBITDA less prepub was down 15% for the first quarter to $14.2 million. Our International business continued to perform very well as adjusted revenue grew 10% for the first quarter, driven by Australia, EMEA and Latin America. The combination of favorable revenue flow-through and continued strict cost management, led to adjusted EBITDA less prepub growth of 113% for the first quarter to $6.4 million.

On slide 10, there is a summary of cash flow. We had a use of operating cash of $14 million for the first quarter, roughly in line with prior year. During the quarter, we repurchased 6.9 million shares with an investment of $59 million. In total, since 2014, we have invested $288 million in share repurchase and have reduced our basic share count by 28%. We also made our excess cash flow payment of $27.7 million related to our term loan in the quarter.

Turning to slide 11. We continue to be in a strong liquidity position. As of June 30, 2017, we had cash on hand of $244 million and borrowing capacity available under our revolver of $102 million for total liquidity of $346 million. And as a reminder, the first quarter is normally our low-point in terms of cash generation and cash position.

In closing, the first quarter of the year has provided a solid start for improved financial performance in fiscal 2018. With the tailwinds from a lower level of returns, the solid 11% quarterly growth of our core digital products, and strong front-list, we believe we are well-positioned for the year.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to Michael.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, John.

Although the first quarter is seasonally light, we are encouraged to see positive results from the actions we have taken. We are focused on maintaining this momentum throughout the fall season and the rest of the fiscal year.

We are being very realistic about the structural headwinds facing our print products in higher ed, but continue to be encouraged by the results of our aggressive digital transition as well as the fact that the returns level this past quarter was consistent with the expectations we shared with you previously.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Mary Gilbert

I just wanted to go over some of the commentary on -- for example, saying that you are well-positioned for the year and that you see positive results going forward. So, do you think that we could see a positive EBITDA year-over-year, for the balance of the year, is that what meant by that? And then, secondly, I wanted to get an update on the composition of pure digital within the learning business, pure digital excluding the print component, and then the composition of MindTap within learning? And also, why Gale was weak in the quarter, in terms of print side, so what percent of the domestic business is print? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Hey, Mary. It’s Michel, let me take it one at a time, and I’ll hand over for some of that to John. So, in terms of the comment about the outlook for the year, the comment is really driven by our CRM, our customer relationship management system, which as you know, we have invested in significantly, to make a lot more accurate, the imprecise science of turning adoption level beta into projections for sales, and it will continue to be imperfect but it has much improved. And what we are seeing is that the CRM system predicts strong digital growth as we have predicted. And it’s not a -- to be specific about that, it is not a expectation relative to specific financial performance and particularly on the bottom-line EBITDA minus CapEx.

John on pure digital, I think it might be worthwhile just to break out the three categories -- the three product categories that we’re tracking, for Mary again, just to make sure that everybody understands where the products are.

John Leahy

Right. And I’ll do this from the top, just like we did last quarter, so everybody has it. And so, this is gross sales for domestic learning. Print was $61 million in revenue in the quarter, and that was down about 26%, as we mentioned in our remarks. And Q1, as a reminder, is a heavy print quarter, although seasonally low for the overall business. And then the breakout of core digital, the bound bundle was about $28 million, down from about v29 million, so down about 3% as we would have expected. As we’ve discussed in the past, we’ve been deemphasizing the bound bundle for affordability reasons. The loose-leaf bundle continues to grow nicely at $23 million compared to about $21 million in Q1 last year, that’s up about 12%. And then standalone was quite strong, continuing to see the trends we’ve seen over the last couple of quarters. Standalone was about $27 million in revenue compared to about $21 million a year ago, and is up 30%. And that’s what gets you to the core digital growth rate of 11%.

And then, back to the MindTap question, Mary. MindTap continues to do very well for us. Our gross revenue in terms of MindTap was up about 41%. MindTap now covers more than 70% of our product portfolio. And active users were up more than 50% in the quarter.

And then, finally, just jumping to Gale. Gale had a bit of an up and down quarter. We continue to see excellent results overseas, in the international piece of Gale. International was up about 60%, year-over-year while domestic, as I mentioned in my comments, due to print performance, was down about 13.5%. But, we continue to feel good about Gale, we feel that that business has stabilized. And we expect to continue to see strong growth in the international piece of Gale.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ian Whittaker with Liberum Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Ian Whittaker

Thank you very much. I have three. First of all, just want to sort of pick up on some of the comments you made about inventory turns, and it sounds like there’s lot of progress there. But, I think sort of when you sort of mentioned last year decline in learning, so key element there was rental, which I think was 7% for the full year with the $0.16 decline; piracy was another 3%, sort of on there. I just wondered sort of, have you seen any improvements coming through in those trends, and if so, to what scale?

The second thing is, again, I just wanted to pick up on something you said about sort of enrollment trends. I think you said that there are secular enrollment declines in the two-year and the for-profit sectors. I think everyone sort of knew about the for-profit. And the comments are on sort of the two-year enrollment -- two-year college, it’s been in secular decline, might get a little bit more surprising. So, first of all, is that correct, did I hear that correctly? And second of all, if so, I wonder why are you taking that view and what seems to be happening there.

And the third things is just going back to sort of relations that you have with the main bookstore providers. I mean you’ve mentioned partnerships but at the same time as well you’re suing one of them. And also as well, the other one complained on their call about the fact that publishers are boycotting one of their core products. I just wonder if you think sort of obviously in the longer term, you would expect the relationship to recover. But do you think there is a risk in the short to medium term that you could see your top line being impacted by the disputes that you have? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Thanks, Ian for the questions. Let me take them in order that you post them. In terms of the returns and the other trends in the market, we -- as we stated and as we set the very clear expectation last time, returns have significantly improved year-over-year, and we’re pleased with the fact that we predicted this correctly.

Secondly, in terms of rentals, we see rentals as a continued trend in the market, growing year-over-year. And that is one of the key reasons as to why we entered into the rental partnerships because rentals continue to be attractive options for many students in many courses where they are looking for affordable learning materials.

In terms of piracy, we updated you on the initiatives that we have taken together with other partnerships. And while it is hard to predict the exact impact of the market, we believe that the details, best business practices will make it harder and harder for pirated materials to enter the market. Now these people are crafty people, the people that are stealing our intellectual property, so I will never predict that it will completely eradicate piracy. But attacking the problem with the major channel partners hand-in-hand has the best chances of significantly reducing the impact of piracy in the market.

Second question that you raised around enrollment, I think we have been actually very consistent, and that is Cengage, about the data that we’ve shared with you on enrollment growth. And I can tell you that the latest data on enrollment that has been shared was flat for four-year colleges, in fact up 0.1%, so call it flat; two-year down 2.5% and for-profit down 10.1%. And that is a -- we’re using a consistent data source format. And I think what is fair to say that for the two-year colleges, one of the underlying drivers, and we’re seeing that if you break it down in terms of age groups, is particularly older students looking for alternatives to a sort of formal two-year college education and looking for certificates or ways to get certain skill, which is less expensive and less time-consuming than the two-year college. But that frankly has been something we have talked about, I don’t know what the other industry participants have said, but we’ve talked about this on a ongoing basis, and we’ve seen this trend play out over several quarters now.

Finally with regard to our channel partners, it is clearly a bit of frenemy situation in the sense that our channel partners are important business partners for us, and we have been very successful with many of them to align our interest. And I’ll give you one specific example. We have significantly accelerated the inclusive access model with many of our channel partners in many institutions. And what that means in essence is that the student on day one of classes gets full access to the learning materials, whatever their professor or their faculty has decided they want to use in the course, they get it, either based on a onetime payment or they get it even embedded into the tuition payment. And that is something that the channel partners are uniquely positioned to do to contract with the institutions about. And it is clearly a benefit for both of them as well as for us. So that is a complete example of where I think we have successfully aligned our relationships and other example is the rental partnerships we talked about.

But at the same time when channel partners are working against the interest of us as a company and in particular when there is a violation of intellectual property, we are being firm and clear with them about our lack of tolerance for those things. And we always prefer a negotiated solution to that which we have achieved now with two of the major channel partners that we have. And we are very hopeful and hopefully this is going to turn out to be the case that the rest of the channel partners are going to come on-board with that, because this is just common sense business practices. So, in that respect, a bit of a frenemy situation. We don’t expect this to have a meaningful near-term impact on our business, and we believe that is very important for the long-term health of our business.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nick Dempsey with Barclays Capital. Pleas proceed with your question.

Nick Dempsey

Few questions. So, first one, when you talked about the $20 million of benefit from lower returns flowing through the P&L to the rest of the year, I wonder if you can help us out a little bit more about. Should that be spread smoothly through the next three quarters that benefit or because you got higher revenues in your Q2, would you get more of that benefit? I am just trying to understand more precisely, how the provisions are going to help you going through the rest of the year. Then second question, in your previous quarter, you referred to the absence of two big distributor orders that landed in 4Q 2016. So, did you get any sizeable orders from distributors in this quarter? And then in terms of loose-leaf options, it seems quite likely to some people who previously have bought new textbooks, [ph] will just spin down. Can you build confidence that that cannibalization won’t more than offset any students that you attract back from rental and secondhand?

John Leahy

So, Nick, I’ll start at the top with the returns. So, returns were down 40% year-over-year, as we had anticipated they may be, when we last spoke to all of you, and returns were down $27 million in the quarter. From an accounting standpoint, those will smooth with gross revenue across the course of the year. However, what we will do is, each quarter, take a look at how the returns are continuing to perform and if necessary or applicable, we would potentially make a return -- an adjustment to the returns provision in any particular quarter. And that could obviously be a benefit; that could be a negative or positive to the P&L. But what we do expect is that returns will continue to run favorable and we expect at this point in time that that benefit will flow into revenue over the next several quarters. But, we will monitor it as we go along.

Michael Hansen

And Nick, to your second question in terms of the distributor orders, market has been characterized previously by sort of a two-tier distribution system. There were distributors like the MBSs of this world that were aggregating inventory way ahead of the selling season and then selling it to the second level of distribution, i.e. college bookstore chain, like Barnes & Noble and Follett. What we are seeing is -- and this is also partly a reaction I think to the decline of the physical print book sale in the market, is that the two tiers are coming closer together, and you will see the evidence of that with the acquisition of MBS by Barnes & Noble.

So, what we are seeing is that essentially the role of the distributor gets more and more integrated with the actual college bookstores chain, and they’re buying more directly from us and they are buying more closer to the actual start of the school year.

And in addition to that, obviously the digital components, whether it’s a printed access code or direct digital access, essentially gets sold much closer to the beginning of the school year, which is end of august, beginning of September. So, we are not seeing the repeat of large distributor orders, to the extent that we have seen that in previous years but a more normalized pattern of either now integrated distributors buying or directly the book store chains.

And then, finally with regard to your loose-leaf comment, I think it’s important to note that the first reason and the primary reason for us to introduce the loose-leaf version is the clear demand from the student customers and to some extent from faculty customers that they want choices and they want choices at different price points. And clearly, we want to give them a, so to speak, a price led -- a multiple price point choice, starting from the bound bundle, meaning the digital access code with the printed bound book which we have in the market down to the digital standalone which tends to be the most affordable option and then some variations with it. And we are seeing that loose-leaf, as John pointed out, is gaining very good traction in the market. And based on our analysis, it is really primarily students that opt for loose-leaf as opposed to rental on the one hand, but they opt also for loose-leaf as opposed to the print bound book. And in that respect, we do see some level of intentional cannibalization of the bound book. But, this is really in response to a clear preference expressed by the students in terms of choices around affordability. And by the way parenthetically, the loose-leaf version of the book has another benefit in that that book does not return to the inventory of the book stores and can be resold as a used book, because obviously of the loose-leaf nature of the book, it is not something that then enters into the used or for matter, into the rental market.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Farber with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

David Farber

I had a couple of questions. First, just a housekeeping item and I think you mentioned it, but it was hard for us to hear. did you guys buy back stock or bonds in the quarter?

John Leahy

We did execute a share repurchase, David, close to $60 million, much of that did not settle from a cash standpoint within the quarter. The cash impact was about $15 million in the quarter and the balance will be in Q2. We did not repurchase any bonds, although we did have the cash sweep on the term loan of about $28 million.

David Farber

Right and see that’s what’s in the presentation. So, that makes sense. And then, just switching to the business, I guess given it is August, I was hoping perhaps you could share with you how you feel about the upcoming selling season, perhaps anything qualitative you could share? And then, I had a final follow-up?

Michael Hansen

So, I mentioned this in the remarks, we feel much better about the predictive capabilities of our CRM systems as we’ve gotten more and more sophisticated year-over-year. And based on the adoption data that we have, we feel good about the selling season. However, it is also clear that ultimately this will be decided much closer to the start of the school year, which is almost upon us, meaning, second half of August and into September. So, we are diligently focused on executing on all of the changes that we have made in order to positively impact the selling season. And I would say in summary, so far so good.

David Farber

Just a follow-up to that. My understanding is that selling season is getting pushed out a little bit longer, perhaps given the digital piece versus the print piece. Is that something you’re navigating in real time, would you agree with that? And how do you think about that in terms of the visibility? And I did have one final after that.

Michael Hansen

Yes. No, absolutely. And yes, we are putting this into our planning and it’s clear as students have -- are opting more and more for digital, that decision gets made very close to the start of the school year and even beyond the start of the school year when they have tried digital or they’ve seen how the students use digital, which leads them to then make their decision as well. So, clearly, that is happening. And we’re not only monitoring but we’re aggressively driving and pushing this with a variety of actions that we have taken to drive digital.

David Farber

And then, finally, on the Learning side, little bit surprised by the margin, frankly. I guess I was curious, maybe you could talk about what’s driving the move lower, again just focused on the Learning EBITDA margins. Are there any potential one-timers? And help us understand that. And maybe to the extent you could give us some thoughts around how you see that margin line, segment flowing through the rest of the year, that’d be helpful. And that’s it from me.

John Leahy

Yes. David, it’s really just some timing of spend as well as some year-over-year changes I mentioned earlier, such as WebAssign cost being in our numbers this year but not in Q1 yet of last year. So, gross margins for learning, as we look at it, are continuing to be strong and actually are slightly better than last year. So, the slight drop in EBITDA minus prepub margin is really the effect of the timing with WebAssign and then some timing of SG&A costs. We don’t see this as a permanent shift or drop.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Marc DuBois with Venor Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Marc DuBois

Can you comment on the higher G&A, year-over-year? I think this was kind of order of magnitude $10 million or so. I’m not sure if that has to do with, John, what you just said in terms of the WebAssign cost being in the quarter. I’m just curious why there is such a dramatic pick up.

John Leahy

Yes. Mark, it’s driven really by two things. One is the WebAssign year-over-year, which is worth about $4 million. And then secondly, we did have -- it’s slipping my memory right now. The other factor was the one-time tax benefit that I mentioned in my remarks. We had last year, -- it was about a $3.5 million benefit which hit OpEx because it was local property taxes and excise taxes. So, those are the two major swings. A smaller swing is the impact of the build-out that we did in our new office out in San Francisco, not sure we’ve talked about this in past. But we did do an office where we were incented by the landlord and another party to move, and we took that opportunity to downsize. So, there were some moving costs in the quarter as well. Those are the three major factors.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from that line of Sean Kelley with OFS Management. Please proceed with your question.

Sean Kelley

I’m surprised to hear the pace of share repurchases is accelerating, despite the increasing leverage levels or weakening free cash flow profile of the business. I would appreciate if you could speak to the capital allocation strategy going forward, share repurchases or bond repurchase, you’ve done already in the second fiscal quarter or expectations there and just speaking to the limitations, available amount for future share repurchases, dividends or bond repurchases currently. And then what peak leverage level are you comfortable taking this business to, given the trends you’re seeing?

John Leahy

So, on the repurchase activity that we executed in the quarter was the remaining carve-out from the debt refinancing that we did last year, which we had a new authorization to complete that, and that authorization is now largely complete. In terms of future repurchases, our dry powder is about $50 million remaining that we could choose to do a repurchase.

Michael Hansen

Let me just add one other thing, if I may. I mean, obviously as a Board we continue to monitor that the debt level and the debt ratios very, very closely. And we will continue to have this discussion about what is the best use of capital and make adjustments accordingly. But, as of now in terms of the actions that we have taken, we feel comfortable that they are prudent and the right actions.

Operator

We do have a follow-up from the line of Marc DuBois. Please proceed with your question.

Marc DuBois

I got cut off. So, I just want to make sure on the G&A, so WebAssign $4 million and the tax benefit, you didn’t get a 3.5. So, is it fair to assume moving cost with remaining 2 to 2.5?

John Leahy

The San Francisco impact was a $1.5 million and then t h rest was scattered across different expenses.

Michael Hansen

And it’s worthwhile to add to that, I mean San Francisco move was, from a cash perspective, very profitable for us.

John Leahy

Yes. You’ll see in our quarterly report that we were given an incentive of $12 million from a Fortune 50 third-party to vacate, which was the impetus for the decision.

Operator

We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Hansen for closing comments.

Michael Hansen

Thank you. Thanks everybody for asking the questions. As we said, this is obviously a light quarter, but as we said, we are encouraged. If you have any follow-up questions, we are more than happy to follow-up with you individually. And thanks for your participation this morning.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

