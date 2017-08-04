Cobham's (CBHMF) CEO David Lockwood on Half Year 2017 Interim Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cobham Plc (OTCPK:CBHMF) Half Year 2017 Interim Results Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Operator

David Lockwood

All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Interim Results Presentation. As is normal in these things, I would, a brief introduction. David will then take you through the numbers, and I will, kind of, take you through how we got to the numbers. But more importantly, where those numbers are a sign post to where we're going and what we are doing to improve the numbers.

And then, we'll try and get through that as fast as possible because obviously, the chances of questions are quite high, so you may want some time for those. Although if you don't, don't feel you need to fill the space.

So introduction. Back in March, we really talked about 4 things for the company. So the first was getting the show on the road in terms of an operational turnaround, which will become a financial turnaround, and we'll give you an update on that. But really, the first half numbers support what we've been doing and kind of give some indication of the road we're on, and David will take you through some of that detail and how you should read those numbers.

The second was the portfolio review and we'll be going - I'll be taking you through that, how we approached it and why we drew the conclusions we've drawn. The third is the Rights Issue, completing that, because in March, it wasn't done. And that's quite an important thing because to do a turnaround properly in a company like ours, which -- were some of the impacts have quite a long lead time, you need to have a strong balance sheet so you can do the right thing for a sustainable future.

You don't want to be taking speedier moves, which are typically cost-cuts moves, which then mean you build up long-term problem. So having a strong balance sheet was essential for doing the right things for the turnaround. It was essential for customer confidence through that operational turnaround, and it was also essential for being able to do a portfolio review from a position of strength.

So we made the right long-term decision for the company, and then whatever actions came out of that, we could do -- take those in the context of creating shareholder value not financial expediency. So completing the Rights Issue and getting the support of shareholders for that was very important for customers, the turnaround, employees and the portfolio review, so great to get that done.

And then finally, the board is refreshed, so Mike's here somewhere. Starting his holiday late so he can join us. So Mike's started, then we announced John joining last week, which is a great addition to the board, John McAdam. And personally, I'd like to also thank Jonathan Flint for that -- being involved in the transition. So he was involved when I joined and in the first 6 months and was a really strong part of the team that has helped us on this journey.

So my summary of what you should take away is, we are in line with expectations, but because we are in a turnaround mode, our predictability isn't what we want it to be, so -- and what it will be, so there is still a wide range of potential outcomes, some market driven, some internally driven.

That turnaround starts with customers. We have a great bench of customers, as I'll come onto later, who has stuck with us when our performance hasn't been what it should be, who want us to succeed, who were providing me personally with plenty of encouragement to succeed, who want to meet and discuss the future and their future requirements, so getting customers back at the center of this company is fundamental.

And that's one of the reasons that Greg has joined us and so that we have end-user and platform understanding across the group. And Greg is already working with the sectors to kind of lift the horizon for all of their customer engagement.

Next is leadership and simplification. We'll talk about both of those, but morale and momentum comes from strong leadership. If your heads are down you can't lead. So we've done a lot of stuff around getting a -- turning the leadership of this company into a unified force.

And then finally, control and execution. There is nothing more miserable in mine or David's job than not being able to predict things which should be predictable. Because there's always going to be -- if you want to be entrepreneurial, if you want to -- if you want to look at bigger complex programs around the fringes of your business, you need to know that the core is running really, really well.

So getting control and execution fixed and creating a strong baseline for growth gives us fundamental as all the customer-facing things.

So that's the takeaway. David will now walk you through the numbers with great flair and no little humour. Thank you.

David Mellors

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. The headlines for the period are as follows. Order intake was £916 million. After stripping out the impacts of currency translation and last year's Qantas booking, this was an increase of 4% on prior year. Reported revenue was up 9% due to currency translation.

Organic revenue was flat at group level. Underlying profit fell to £89.9 million, with margins at 9%. EPS fell to 2.5p as a result of the lower earnings and the higher share count following the Rights Issues.

Cash conversion was up to 120%, but this was flattened by circa £20 million of working capital timing around the period-end and lower CapEx. Net debt closed at £461 million, with a gearing ratio of 1.5 times. And as already announced, there will be no interim dividend.

Moving to orders. After stripping out the currency translation impact, the largest sector variance was in Aviation Services, on the right-hand side of this slide. This sector booked a multiyear Qantas renewal in H1 last year, totalling £430 million. There are only small variances in the other sectors, leading to a total group organic increase, excluding FX and Qantas of 4%.

Moving to revenue. Again, the largest movements in the reported numbers is due to currency translation. After stripping this out and the impact of prior year divestments, the group organic revenue was flat overall on last year. I'll go into the sectors in a moment, but you can see the organic revenue movements on this slide with reductions in CCC and Aviation Services being offset with increases in case and Mission Systems.

Underlying operating profit on a reported basis, again, has a large currency translation impact. As expected, all the sectors reported organic decreases from the high comparator period. The main contributors to the decrease being case and Aviation Services.

Within the profit number is also the commencement of depreciation of the Oracle ERP system-build referred to as CBOS. This was flagged at the year-end as a £6 million charge for the next 6 years. Therefore, there was a £3 million impact on H1, which is within the Head Office segment.

So moving to the sectors, I'll only mention the organic movements, ignoring currency and disposal impacts. On CCC, the organic revenue decline of £12 million was largely driven by the AvComm business, with a smaller reduction in SATCOM. This was partially offset by growth in Wireless, with the avionics and antennas businesses being largely flat.

AvComm was down primarily due to disruption caused by changing over of master distributors and partly due to a high comparator period. SATCOM had reduced commercial aerospace retrofit sales. Wireless had a better start to the year on both test and measurement and coverage.

There was higher demand for its TME test platform, driven by investment in 5G product development by equipment manufacturers. As well as the effect of these revenue variances, profit was also impacted by restructuring costs of £3.6 million and an increase investment in SATCOM's Aviator S product at £3.8 million. Also, 2016 included a charge of £9 million announced last year, so overall, the profit margin increased only slightly to 7.5% for the sector.

On to Mission Systems. The organic revenue increase was small at £3.7 million. This was the net impact of an increase in revenues from missile control subsystems and Air Separation Module's, offset by lower air refuelling volumes, mainly C-130 production volumes and the KC-46 development revenues.

The mix of these revenue variances caused a profit decrease against last year, and this was exacerbated by trading revenue on KC-46 at 0 margin this year as well as 2016 having a small but high-margin UOR project. The overall organic profit decrease was, therefore, £2.9 million, resulting in a sector margin of 12.1%.

The organic growth in advanced electronic solutions of £12.6 million was driven by an increase in development revenues, which are lower margin. There was also growth in electronic warfare production volumes, but this was offset by a decrease in higher-margin product sales in semiconductor solutions.

Due to this margin mix, the increased revenues have little impact on profit, and on top of this, there was some further program adjustments in the period. The operating profit reduction of £9.4 million was caused by the additional costs put in towards the end of last year to strengthen delivery performance, increase the sector functional headcount, upgrade the IT infrastructure and prepare for new accreditation standards. And this has resulted in a margin of 7.9% for the period.

On Aviation Services, the main revenue decrease was due to the ongoing reductions in fly-in fly-out volumes from natural resources customers in Australia. But there were also negative impacts from the repricing of the Qantas contract and the completion of a Helicopter Services contract.

These decreases were partially offset by the commencement of the new AMSA service, resulting in a sector organic revenue fall of £5 million. The profit impact of the FIFO and Qantas repricing was high and could only be partially mitigated with the contribution from AMSA. Additionally, there were 2 legacy issues, which surfaced during the period, which resulted in a charge of £2.7 million to close-out. As a result, the sector margin fell to 6.2%.

And so to the cash flow. The operating cash conversion of 120% delivered £108 million of operating cash flow post CapEx. As we said in the statement, there were 3 phasing effects, which have flattened this cash conversion: the first is working capital where £20 million of the result was effectively just timing of receipts and payments around the period end and will reverse in H2; the second is the low level of CapEx; and the third is the net cash outflow relating to the exceptional provisions made at the 2016 year-end. Although I haven't separated this out on this slide, £25 million was utilized against these provisions in H1 and was included within operating cash flow.

Net interest paid in H1 was £21 million and tax paid was £17 million. There was £5 million of cash spent on prior year restructuring programs, which was all Aeroflex related. And after all of this end, there was a free cash flow of £65 million in the period.

Taking into account the movements from the rights issue and foreign exchange, the final net debt number was £461 million, resulting in a gearing ratio of 1.5x.

We said in the statement this morning that our guidance of limited free cash flow across 2017 and 2018 is unchanged. To support that, rough guidance for the full year of 2017 is as follows.

Firstly, onerous contracts. We expect a heavier net outflow over the next 12 to 18 months than we experienced in H1, although the pattern of spend and receipts will largely depend on program progress, making it hard to put a point forecast on H2. CapEx, which was low in H1, will be closer to the full year depreciation number. Investment to remediate some of the operational issues on some of our biggest sites is beginning to ramp up.

Interest will be around £45 million assuming we don't pay down any of the private placement debt early and incur make-wholes. This may well happen after we have refinanced the group, but unlikely to be in 2017.

Tax cash outflow is expected to be £45 million, and there's about £15 million from prior year's restructuring left to incur. As a result, we conclude that there's little free cash flow in 2017 and '18, so the guidance is unchanged.

Finally, I look at the balance sheet as I see it. These are the most important captions that we'll focus on, and I'll present each of these every period-end to monitor balance sheet strength.

Firstly, working capital. We are not efficient when it comes to working capital management and we have actions in place to improve this. However, as I said in March, this will be a continual journey not an event. It may be we have to accept higher working capital than we would like as we work through the key development contracts.

Net debt, thanks to our shareholders, this is now obviously at a better level than it was. However, we still have an inefficient debt structure, with over £900 million of borrowings offset by large cash balances.

Once we've completed the refinancing of the group, we'll look to achieve a better balance, although this is likely to require some make-whole payments on the private placement notes.

Provisions include the exceptional provisions booked at the 2016 year-end. The largest component of this balance is the onerous contract provision, which totalled £120 million at the end of H1. This is obviously something that needs working down over time. The pension deficit is something that's often overlooked, and that's not helped by the fact the accounting standard is a less prudent measure of liabilities than the funding valuation.

But you can't ignore it when the deficit funding is £17 million cash per annum. Ultimately, we'd like to set out a desired capital structure and capital allocation policy for the group, but it's too early in the turnaround to be prescriptive. Suffice it to say that whilst we're glad the gearing ratio is much better, there's still a lot of work to do to get the balance sheet into a strong place.

And with that, I'll hand back to David.

David Lockwood

So when -- there are 2 things about balance sheet in a strong place. The first is, if the task of Corporate Finance that David talked through. The second is that on working capital the balance sheet reflects some of the inefficiencies in our operations that I'm going to touch on.

So some of it's a finance issue, but the bulk of it belongs to the businesses. And as David says, in every month of the review, with every business, and I reiterate, cash is not a finance issue. Cash is a business issue.

So this slide, you probably all know this but I thought I'd put it up to remind you when we go through operating reviews and strategic reviews what we're talking about. So we talk about -- and David just talked about the 4 sectors we have, and those are well known.

Within those sectors, we talk about business units, so people like wireless sitting in, connectivity -- communications and connectivity. But actually, underneath that there are 46 operating units. And you can see the evolution of the group in this structure. So Mission Systems, Aviation Services, they go all the way back to Sir Alan Cobham.

So they are the core of who we are and when we have made acquisitions in that space they've been folded in, so if you go and visit Davenport as I was as at couple of weeks ago, we've made acquisitions, they've been folded in, they are a single P&L, integrated sales team.

So the difference between the business units and the operating units is slight. So it's just an additional site somewhere that operates slightly separately. The same is true of Aviation Services. When you look across at the other 2 where some of the later acquisitions have been and where, for example, all of Aeroflex is, it's either in communication and connectivity or advanced electronic solutions, you see that we have a lot more operating units that make up those business units. So operating units consolidate into business units which consolidate into sectors.

So when we are looking at both the operational improvements and the portfolio review, although we're presenting it to you at this level because that's the level we've talked about in the group, you need to understand that it's taken place one level deeper because that's the area where the action takes place.

So the only other thing to say is advanced electronic solutions reports into a refreshed SSA board, which we've laid out in both the Annual Report and Accounts and this statement about and how that works for every company that has an SSA.

So when I talk about the things we are doing here, obviously, for 3 out of 4, we're doing it in one way. And in the fourth, we're taking account of the requirements of the SSA agreement.

But just so you understand how we are managing the group, and clearly, there is a simplification issue around having 38 operating units reporting into 8 business units, which will happen over time.

So first of all customer focus, improving customer intelligence and building relationships. I've already talked about Greg. I've met nearly all of our major customers at least once and some of them more than once. And once you get CEO-to-CEO engagement running, that creates a trigger for a cascade for broader discussion.

It triggers what people love to call board-to-boards even when they're not so senior engagement, technical sharing. So it's been a big focus to understand what really matters to our customers and also to get top cover, to be honest, for them buying into our turnaround plan and what it means to them. Because in some cases, it means changes in the way we operate. They have to re-qualify, so it gets us top cover for doing the turnaround with customer consent and approval and enthusiasm. I'll just let you turn it off.

And then the other thing is, a lot of the market shaping in the 5 to 10 years is about participation in various government bodies and trade associations in the markets we operate in. So whether it's the U.K., U.S., some of the European bodies, they can set whether its standards, procurement policies, all sorts of things which drive whether the market is playing to our advantage or disadvantage.

And that can include even when the customer buys from our customer in terms of how they set, whether it's a national buying policy as we're seeing in the U.S., whether it's procuring so that the products are exportable like we are seeing in the U.K.

All of these things affect the future state of our business, and we really weren't playing in the way we should have done in those bodies, so we've had a real push to find time to engage in those.

Monitoring and driving customer satisfaction. We had a bit of a tendency to explain why customer scorecards on us were wrong. So rather than accepting that's how they viewed us, we'd try and tell the customer why they were wrong. And a good example, there is one customer, big customer of ours, who measure shipment timing not on one -- on due date but when you actually ship.

So if you never ship anything that is late, you're always green because you are measured when you ship. If you start clearing arrears, as we are doing, actually, you get redder because of high proportion of what you are shipping is late because you are clearing arrears. And so you have a counterintuitive scorecard.

And our temptation -- before I would have said, we are not really red we're actually doing good stuff and kind of ignoring that we're only red because we had arrears -- so we're now working much more dynamically with our customers to interpret their scorecards and play them back in a positive way.

And in that, we're aligning our internal measures to measure the things that actually drive customer satisfaction. We had a number of measures when we would say, we were 95%, and the customer would turn around and say, "Well, to us you're 60%." And so we were kind of -- we had -- we ran the risk of complacency.

So on -- this is kind of, if you like the -- it creates the framework. This ensures that we're aligned with our customers on how we're actually doing, and we're measuring improvements they care about. And really, there are a couple of things that really matter in that, that we measure centrally. First is on-time to promise. Is the stuff that's going out on time.

And the second is what's called past-due revenues, i.e. reducing the stuff that's late. We've got a group-wide training for targeting the key 500 people who drive all of that across the group and what we euphemistically call coaching and operational planning techniques, i.e. in those businesses which simply cannot forecast, we're taking some of the best businesses and cross- training to understand how you get from where we are into proper multipoint forecasting so that you can start to deliver to your customers.

So as we said back in March, a lot of this would seem like really basic stuff, but it's actually out a lot of what we are trying to do to turn this company around to get back to industry-standard margins, and beyond if we can, is all about doing the basics much, much better than we've done them.

So on leadership and simplification, we've -- I've talked about strengthening the case board. And for those of you who know SSA, is -- having a strong SSA board is really important. And for us, with over -- an important part of our business governed by that board is particularly important.

And I'm really pleased with the new board we've got. We've got a full engagement process with the senior 200 leaders that we had. We've got them all together for a kind of working session, so we all bought into what is Cobham today and what could it be.

We've got things like, with all the apps on our phones, the 200 communicating in a secure environment when they want to look for help or trade ideas. So we're starting to get that leadership community going. And personally, I've now been to 2/3 of the sites.

I think I've been to all of the business actually but 2/3's of the sites, and done all hands meetings with about 3/4 of the workforce, so done this but with 800-ish blue collar in San Diego, actually getting them to understand where we're going. On policies, on simplification, we've set out to streamline our policy framework, so we're in the process of reducing by about 40%. And I think the delegation of authority toll is important.

Our delegated authorities have been mismatched with accountabilities and responsibilities. What we've done is set up a standard framework. So if you're a President this should be a delegated authority, business-unit lead this should be and so on.

And then said, well, that's what you should get, if you don't get it, it is your line managers job to say, this is why you don't get the maximum and what your improvement plan is to get there, so. For me with the President, so if I don't give a President full authority, it becomes a one-on-one discussion about the shortfalls in his areas of responsibility and what needs to be fixed to restore the authority and so on.

So delegate authority, which I think is very important during a turnaround period, is a very active tool in how we control the business during the turnaround period. And then, measuring the right things, you get what you measure, particularly when you are new management and people are out to please, you get what you measure.

So we've removed a huge amount of unnecessary reporting, and we've gone for a standard pack so that everyone knows what we are measuring. And if they talk to their peer group, as they are now, we've the set app up and everything, everyone gets measured in the same way.

There's no we-are-specials, in which -- and we had lots of we- are-specials, and we're different, it doesn't work like that here, and you don't understand and all of this stuff. You can imagine my colleagues tolerance for that sort of stuff, and all of that has gone. And it's a standard pack, this is what we measure in this company to see that you are performing to our customers' and our shareholders' needs.

And finally, control and execution. So a lot greater visibility at the corporate level, so a layer lower than historically, and also much greater culture of transparency and establishing environment where we get early warnings of concerns before they become problems so we can see what can be done to avoid them never becoming problems, all of which is part of getting control back into the group.

We have group level reviews of material programs, driving rigor, and these are not review -- they are not watching-in these active reviews, and there's a lot of work going on to reinforce the underlying processes in the business, which should provide that rigor in the first place, and provide us certainty that the company is delivering these development programs, in particular, in accordance with our processes.

And then finally, Chris has been appointed as COO to bring together those key functions. Two reasons, really. One, to get uniformity of delivery. But secondly, we had a lot of conflict between functional initiatives. So IT and engineering could be pulling on the same people to deliver an improvement process, so we want to set improvement priorities at the group level not function-by-function, and that's very much Chris' job.

And we're launching a supply chain and manufacturing plant drive because we're sufficiently disaggregated. There just must be lots of money there. And finally, and David talked about how it showed up in case, but it's also in other parts of business, a real investment in our quality and supply chain infrastructure.

So if you got our on- time to delivery statistics, you will have seen in these 16 ARA, our quality framework can't be running properly, so we are really driving on a business-by-business, site-by-site basis to get to a really high standard of quality supply chain management.

So portfolio review. This is the summary. This is the grid or a simplified version of the grid, we talked through in March. As I said, we do that at the 46 level, not at this level. But just to illustrate that we did take a really hard look at all the constituent parts of the group, and really, what came out was we understand the aerospace and defense market at services systems and product levels.

We have a broad understanding of Aerospace and Defense. We understand the markets. We understand the customers. We understand the dynamics. We understand the international complexities, and we understand the technologies we play in. And when you get to Wireless and AvComm, they are really good businesses.

And as David said in his presentation, Wireless actually is outperforming because as people ramp-up for 5G, but it's not actually something corporately we have a great understanding of. We don't have a great understanding of test, we don't have a great understanding of cellular technologies, the customer dynamics, the market dynamics.

So make -- being a value-add owner of Wireless is not obvious. Now it is a great business, however. So when we talk about review, strategic review, we mean strategic review. We are not in a position where we have to do a fire sale. We're not in a position when we, or have to do anything.

So we can look at whether we want to adapt the group, so we pull Wireless in, whether there are -- whether it is a disposal candidate, whether it's a JV, it doesn't really -- yes, we can have a genuine proper look.

What I would say is as soon as you say strategic review, you make your customers stop and think, and you make your employees stop and think, so strategic review doesn't mean long review. It means making a decision and getting on with it. And just to put it in scale, it's about 10% of group revenue.

So summary and outlook. I keep looking around, by the way, they have very kindly put those screens up there for me so I don't have to look around, but I can't actually read them from here because I'm getting really old, so it's slightly embarrassing. So first-half results were in line with expectations, which is good.

The great thing about the balance sheet is when we encounter turbulence -- not to say we may, but we -- there's bound to be some turbulence, we're bound to find things, some things will be easier to fix, some things will be harder to fix. Because we've got the strong balance sheet, now building the strong infrastructure, we can do the right thing not the expedient thing.

We do have leading positions in attractive markets and with really good customers who want to buy more from us. More than one, in fact the majority of customers who have said, we'd like to engage you on x, but you need to deliver today's business to a higher standard before we will.

So we are not market constrained with our existing customers once we execute. And the full year outlook remains unchanged. But if you're in a turnaround, there will be a range, a wide range of outcomes. The thing that's not on the slide, which we talked about last night as you do when you're rehearsing, you'll never believe this was rehearsed, but it was rehearsed.

When you are rehearsing, that wasn't supposed to be a joke over there. They -- when you're rehearsing, so we said that we think this business can improve 2% to 3% of margin. If -- when we have the onerous contracts behind us, which are largely development, and therefore, are in production, so not only are the onerous contracts gone, but they've been replaced by our production phase.

And when we are through the turbulence of the turnaround, there is nothing I have seen that would invalidate those statements we made in March. What I would say is because of the Rights Issue and everything else, we've been at the proper job for a handful of weeks, 3 to 4 months.

And it is -- I've been asked by several people, can you put timelines on it, give me milestones? And it's just way too soon for that. So do I think that, that absolutely that's a point of arrival that is deliverable? Absolutely, but putting dates and times on it, it is still very early in the day for that.

So with that, we now get to your part. I think you need a mic so you can be recorded for posterity.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Nick Cunningham

Thank you. Nick Cunningham from Agency Partners. I propose that the point about, sort of, how long does it take to get there, where'd you get to? Just in the near term, we also need to try and come up with some numbers. And like quite a lot of what you reported in profits terms in the first half look like they were nonrecurring elements.

And so what I wanted to try and get one handle on is how much of it is truly nonrecurring? So when we're looking at the first half of next year, it's not going to happen again.

So that's part one it, it's the same question really, in a way -- meaning the same thing anyway. KC-46 is trading through at zero margin because you bound provisions. How long do you think it will take? I'm sorry, that's a how-long question, for KC-46 to be making normalized margins? Is it just -- once you burned through those provisions, does it -- is it making 10% or whatever?

David Lockwood

So I'll do KC-46, but your first question had the word numbers in, so David could be thinking about the first part while I answer the second part. So the provision cover is up to the end of LRIP3, which is back end in next year. So we won't be into proper production till '19, so that's the KC-46, which may or may not have bought you enough time for your part.

David Mellors

Yes, its bought me plenty of time.

David Lockwood

Perfect.

David Mellors

So there aren't actually that many non-recurring, to be honest. So yes, we've mentioned those just over £3 million of restructuring. There's always restructuring in a group like ours, so it's never nonrecurring. There's extra depreciation, you could say that's going to counter it. So actually I don't think there are that many. There are always things that are up or down on what you expect. But overall, we're in line, and I don't think there's anything that materially changes that message.

Nick Cunningham

Thank you.

Cristian Nedelcu

Hello. This is Cristian Nedelcu from UBS. Thank you for taking my questions. First of all, in the KC-46, could you please tell us where we are in terms of wing part certification or conformity, and what other milestones are there ahead of us? Secondly, on R&D investment...

David Lockwood

No, can we do one a time, please? Because I need to try and pass on as many as I can. So KC-46, the question was where are we.

Cristian Nedelcu

On the wing part certification conformity.

David Lockwood

So it's not -- that's not a simple question to answer because that's not quite how its certified. So we are on the agreed schedule for the whole plane with Boeing need-dates. So they have what I think they call need-dates, so we are on the schedule.

But there are multiple certifications for everything, it's certified in isolation and then in initial flight. Then -- so you can't pick an individual date. There are thousands of dates. So we are on schedule for the need-dates.

Cristian Nedelcu

The second one on R&D, as a percentage of sales, your R&D investment have come down in H1. And I think if you look historically between 2008 to 2014, you are investing on average around 4.5% of sales in R&D, expensed R&D, I'm talking about.

And more recently, the last 2 years, you are at a level of 6.7% on average. You flagged this in February as an area that you will look into it. Are any conclusions there yet, so what's the normalized level?

David Lockwood

No. No, conclusions yet. So there are - our R&D is necessarily quite lumpy. So for example, in SATCOM, at the moment, David talked about Aviator S. The whole airborne SATCOM is a huge opportunity for us, but with multiple airplanes to go on with multiple networks to connect to it's potentially quite high for a period, and then will generate revenues for 15 years until the next constellation goes up.

In other areas, we have programs where we deliberately co-invest alongside our customers who want a program we co-invest to protect the IP. And I don't yet, because we haven't done our first strategic review, have a flavour of the balance of that for the medium-term.

Cristian Nedelcu

Okay. And the last one if I may, on the Wireless and AvComm business, could you tell us a bit what is the progress in the Wireless business? We know last year was a tough year for that segment.

And secondly, what are the normalized level of margins for these 2 business units that you flagged there, and what sort of growth we expecting in those segments?

David Lockwood

Okay. So I'll do the wireless first bit and then hand the numbers to David again. So wireless had a good half, as David put on his slides. And the test side of it and to some extent the coverage are driven by next-gen stuff, so in that -- in this case, 5G coming onboard.

So it's a good time in the cycle for the Wireless business as 5G starts to gain traction. And they've got some new products, which are performing both technically very well and well in the marketplace. So cyclically, Wireless is in quite a decent position. On the rest of it?

David Mellors

So we haven't separated out numbers at the business unit level, you're absolutely right. And we wouldn't normally do that either. Wireless did have a better half than last year, although last year was a pretty bad one. So good that it was better, and it did grow as well.

I think we may give more as we go through the strategic review, but at the moment, we won't. If you look at Wireless and AvComm, I don't think you would get a combined margin that's materially different from the sector margin that we reported.

David Lockwood

There's 2, 3.

Ben Fidler

Ben Fidler from Deutsche. Probably three questions, but let's go one at a time.

David Lockwood

Thank you.

Ben Fidler

The first one, just on balance sheet. So you've ended the first half with £461 million of net debt. If, and I know this is, sort of, logical step that you may disagree with in this. But if you do dispose of the businesses that have been put up for strategic review, and based on the broad brush numbers you've given us, let us assume those might bring in £200 million of disposal proceeds, you end up with a balance sheet, state the obvious, which is around £250 million of net debt.

What is the right level of leverage that is some way below where might be the right level? What do you then do with that balance sheet? Would it be seeking M&A IT & Engineering core areas? Would it be to restart dividend payment earlier than we might otherwise have normally expected, just interested to get your thoughts around that?

David Lockwood

So you have pretty much stated the exam question, one of the exam questions for our strategy review in October. So clearly, since we haven't had the review, we don't know the answer. So lots of really good questions in all of that.

And that's the positive upside of both -- have being able to address those positive questions is the - and therefore, take the group forward is one of the advantages of having had the successful Rights Issue. But I don't know the answer to any of that.

Ben Fidler

Okay, understood. Thank you. Then your second one, the 2 to 3 percentage point margin gain you talk about, mid-term, longer-term, once onerous contract provisions go away, that gets you theoretically up to around 13% to 14%.

One thing I'm -- maybe I'm just really being dense here, never quite understood, the longer-term margin that the business is potentially capable of delivering in your mind would be still well ahead of that 13% to 14% because that doesn't include further cost saves, market recovery, volume growth in other businesses, leverage drop through, et cetera. Would that be the right conclusion, 15%, 16% might be a better level or?

David Lockwood

So I think 13% to 14% from where we are today would be a hell of achievement. And I'd love to be in a position where I was speculating about life beyond that. There are all sorts of external pressures -- downward pressures that we would have to cope with to get beyond that number. So I wouldn't encourage anyone to speculate beyond what we've said. I don't know whether you would agree or disagree.

David Mellors

I think, that's right. I mean, there are certain areas of the group, so you know, the commercial business and Aviation Services where the markets are at the moment, not supporting anything like those margins. And I know that's only a part of the group, but that obviously will go into the blend. So I think anything beyond what we've said in March at this point would be speculative.

Ben Fidler

Thank you. And the third question is just coming back to where the strategy review and just to understand, the board's thinking as to why some of the other businesses, which could have been included in that non-defense, non0commercial aerospace like the Australian commercial aviation businesses like [indiscernible] the Marine SATCOM businesses. Just to understand why you see those as core if some of the strategy review seems to have been filtered around that end market focus rather than a technology focus per se?

David Lockwood

Well, no, no, I said there were multiple focuses. So I didn't -- when we went through Wireless I talked about we didn't know that technology, all sorts of lens we put up. So I think of space as space, so we do lots of stuff in satellites. We do lots of stuff in receivers.

We play a big role in the whole thing. So whether a receiver is on a ship or on a plane or in an agro park in Brazil, it's still a receiver. We're still a partner with our customers across the whole thing.

So I think the platform it's on is interesting in that, if you're on a ship, you've got to be good at Gimbal technology, for example. But the core part is we are part of that network.

In terms of Aviation Services, so as I said, I can't remember when I said it now, sometime earlier today, we -- I've had lots of phone calls, as you can imagine, from lots of people about lots of thing to do with the group.

The only people who've approached me about Aviation Services are equipment companies who want to get into services, so people who look like us who haven't got Aviation Services, which is just an interesting thing.

So even if sometimes we fail to explain the importance of Aviation Services, to you guys, all our peers understand it. And for me, the closer to -- what special missions does, just in a 2-minute diversion, is take the kind of products we make elsewhere in a special -- in, I'm sorry, in an airplane there's lots of carbon care, it's not all carbon care, but lots of carbon care, it builds up a system, it qualifies a plane and then it flies military-type operations on a civilian license, okay.

And the reason - one of the reasons it can do that is because we do commercial flying in Australia, so we are totally current on the boundaries of civilian flight because they're broadly similar in all the first-world countries.

So there's a completeness to Aviation Services, and how it takes our technology, builds a system and sells it as a service, which in is a long run, although it's capital intensive, it's a long run, very good IRR business.

And if you didn't have the commercial flying, but it would be very difficult to stay current within special missions. So I think it actually makes a lot more coherence sense than I first understood when I started and I think we've explained in the past.

Ben Fidler

Thanks very much.

Joseph Ayoola

Morning. Joseph Ayoola from Morgan Stanley. A couple of questions, if I may. The first on maritime SATCOM where you had a tough couple of years. Can you comment on the topline trends you've seen in the half and the outlook for that outside the business?

David Lockwood

Yes. Well, you would have seen Inmarsat's results in the last very short period, so it's been -- visibility is quite low at the moment. Long-term trends are very positive, but visibility is quite low.

So I'm quite optimistic in the -- and particularly the products we have coming through, I'm quite optimistic in the medium-term. But I think the next 12 to 18 months are going to be quite unpredictable.

Joseph Ayoola

So revenues down in the half?

David Mellors

Yes, it is a few percent. We haven't disclosed it. But yes, it was a few percent.

Joseph Ayoola

And then second question just on working capital, obviously very strong performance in the first half. Do you have any sense of the longer-term opportunity in terms of on a more normalized level of working capital may be on the balance sheet, whether it's an aspirational cover stage, but just any sense of what guarantee - opportunity might be there?

David Mellors

Well, I do and we've got quite a few internal targets, but I don't really want to set external targets particularly given that as we work through the development contracts, it might actually go against us in the short term and that might be the right thing. There's definitely opportunity in working capital though, over the next 2 to 3 years.

Joseph Ayoola

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

It's still a way away, but the - and I forget what the contract's called, but the - when you fly your Falcons with Hawks breaking...

David Lockwood

Yes…

Unidentified Analyst

That's coming up for rebid, soon I think. 2020, it finishes. Just orders of magnitude, how big is that?

David Mellors

I don't know if we've disclosed the revenue, but its several 10s of millions a year, I would say, I'm guessing at 50 actually.

David Lockwood

And the newer and the new -- so it's not really new -- it's not a rebid because the -- what's called ASDOT, but the replacement program isn't really a replacement program. It's a rethink of how you want to do that kind of training. So you shouldn't think of it as a rebid of the same thing, it's a different program.

So for example, we've teamed with a company called Dragon because it includes agile jets, things nearer fighters rather than just the bizjet thing we do. And that's identified as being 40 million to 50 million a year.

Unidentified Analyst

And when is that likely to be?

David Lockwood

Oh, well, you should ask the Minister that question, so the date keeps slipping. Do you want to add anything, Greg?

Greg Bagwell

No, that makes it.

David Lockwood

No, Greg doesn't want to add anything, so there you go. If he doesn't know, I definitely don't know.

David Perry

Good morning. David Perry of JPMorgan. Two, please. Maybe they're both going to David Mellors, I'm not sure. Just in the past, Cobham gave us organic gross split by defense and civil, I just wondered if you have that, it would be helpful.

And then secondly, you've alluded to a debt refinancing possibly next year. Could you just give us some rough sensitivities? What do you think the make-whole payments could be and what sort of rates do you think would be available to you?

David Mellors

Okay, the market split is in the appendices of the slides, so all that's in there. On the refinancing of the bank facilities, that's due at the -- towards the end of '18. But it's perfectly normal to start that 12, 9 months early. So we'll be looking at that towards the end of this year.

And of course, it may be that we think about the strategic review first and then we refinance that. There are number of things that could play into that. And clearly, the outcome of those things will then help us conclude what the right level of gross debt is and therefore, drive whether there is or there isn't a make-whole and how much it would be.

So as an order of magnitude, if you wanted to take out the whole 700 million of private placements, and I'm not suggesting for one second that's the right answer but just to try and size it for you, you're probably looking at 50 million, 60 million of make-whole. And it depends on the interest rates on the day because it's a discounted calculation. But that's an order of magnitude for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Sandy from Jefferies. The Supervisory Board, so AES is probably the big disappointment here whilst it did what it did, and the Annual Report actually talked about the amount of information you were getting being more restricted through 2016. How much did that contribute to AES being disappointing last year?

David Lockwood

Not sure. I know about '16 because it was -- because I wasn't there, so I'm just looking in terms of '17, I think that the advantage of having a strong board is that the ability to understand the group's aspiration, mirror it, deliver it in a DSS, SSA environment becomes much more dynamic.

So if I look at our engagement in the first board meeting, subsequent engagements since then, it becomes a much more active engagement. So the time-lag you can sometimes get when you have a company within an SSA goes away, and that's typically the problem.

I've not been involved in SSA for nearly 20 years. If you don't have the right dynamic board, you get a drag factor in terms of decision making. Because clearly, as a board, the board of any company has to reflect the shareholder needs, and shareholder has to act in the interest of the shareholders, so you need a board that can turn that into actions within the company without committing transgressions of the agreement.

So I don't know what a drag it was in '16. But I do know that compared with the board we initially engaged with, we're going to get a lot more momentum. And the other thing about the board is, there are now 11 stars in the room, 2, 4 stars and 3 star, plus a couple of industrialists. So we've got a lot more reach to actually be proactively help-case with this customer base.

Unidentified Analyst

We won't sort of use 2016 then. Let's come at it just another way. These big developing programs that are cost adjust provisions and are trading at losses or whatever we're doing on them, do we know what they are and why they're costing us so much? Because when they are in development, they're most often restricted and then they come into the public domain.

David Lockwood

So the majority of those development contracts which have provisions for are not in the SSA. So that's not been the biggest part of the problem. So I don't know whether we could say what percentages are within case.

David Mellors

No, but you're right, the biggest development contracts are not in the SSA. The SSA obviously does have development contracts, and some of them are on classified programs too. So even -- whether we knew we wouldn't be able intimate what they are, in fact, we can't even say. In fact, we can't name quite a few of them actually...

David Lockwood

We can't name them, but we know that they exist.

David Mellors

Just -- well, it's just one of those things, and that's nothing unusual as you well know, Sandy, in this business. But the advantage of the board that both David and I and Mike Hagee sit on is that we get all the visibility within the SSA. And that so wasn't the case in the proxy where you're not allowed to sit on the board, so you don't have that ultimate visibility.

David Lockwood

So we get the visibility even if we can't tell the plc board the detail. And we deliberately put Mike Hagee on the board as an inside director, because -- so you have outside directors, the independent ones, DSS approved, you have inside directors partly because he's on the board of the plc, so it gives him non-exec insight into the SSA. And partly as four-star ex-commandant with the Marines, he can see classified things. So he can see things we can't see.

Unidentified Analyst

The next one is short. I know you said you can't answer the question earlier, but what -- I think what we were probably all driving was is the GAO report, where Boeing said you would have caught up on your paper chase for traceability by the end of July. Can you even say whether that you've managed that?

David Lockwood

So the GAO report used some incorrect terms to describe some milestones, so we hit our July milestones, but they weren't necessarily the ones that the GAO had described. The GAO report -- the best solution -- the best thing to take is we have a joint plan with Boeing that hits the need-dates of the program because the GAO report -- the summary that was issued was misleading.

So there's some of the conformity, for example, the conformity was done. Some of the plan conformity runs into the second half of '18. So it used some very loose -- the Executive summary, the press release used some very loose language. That's why we are avoiding it.

Unidentified Analyst

One last one. Just indulge me. Are Both Wireless test and distributor Antenna Systems in profit, I mean I didn't quite catch the answer that you gave before, but are they both in profit now?

David Mellors

We said that Wireless and Avcom, not antennas. Wireless and Avcom together would have the same -- with roughly the same blended margin of the sector. We didn't give any further granularity than that.

Rami Myerson

Rami Myerson from Investec. Good morning. Flat organic growth in H1, 4% up organically on orders. And going to H2 and for the full year, it feels like a positive organic growth given the market backgrounds is probably a higher probability than when you're standing around Jan and March, would that be a reasonable assumption?

David Lockwood

I'll go first, then you can be pessimistic. So I think that, I stick with what I said, if we execute then we can do good things. So we can achieve organic growth. There's a lot -- the reason there's a wide range of outcomes is partly market. We talked about, for example, maritime SATCOM, but it's also partly our ability to execute.

So we have got to transition across the group quite a few programs through the various phases of -- because you don't go from development to production. That's kind of -- that's just an oversimplification.

You go from development into initial -- to early prototypes, LRIP and then you move through -- a lot of second- half revenues will be driven by our ability to get through that in a good way. So if we execute, then we can expect reasonable things. But that execution is not a gimmie.

David Mellors

Yes. And so I think there are a wide range of outcomes, and I don't think you can necessarily assume that 6 years of organic decline gets turned around in 6 months.

Rami Myerson

Thanks. Second question is around the management team because you've joined, well, at the beginning of the year you presented that the board is changing and a certain management team. Do you feel now, in beginning of August and going to the strategic review in October, that you have the right team to turn around the company?

David Lockwood

I have only seen the team in action for 6 months. And for a lot of that, I've been doing more of this than I have working with them. So I think it's very early to form a view on the performance of the team. There are certainly some good things going on where we're seeing improved performance. Not all of it is happening at the pace I would like, but we're seeing some good things going on. But all teams are in evolution.

Rami Myerson

And lastly, net-debt-to-EBITDA 1.5 times, and I appreciate you're in a strategic review and a turnaround, but often markets can bring up M&A opportunities. Do you feel that the group is capable of making opportunistic, smaller piece acquisitions, bolt-ons at the current stage? Or is that off the agenda for the next 12 months?

David Lockwood

I didn't - I'm not saying it's off the agenda for 12 months. I wouldn't put a time on it because that's putting a time on the turnaround, but we're not capable of doing it now, no, definitely not.

Rami Myerson

Thank you.

David Lockwood

Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Probably one.

David Lockwood

Go on then.

Unidentified Analyst

When I look at some of your major customers, so let's be obvious, Harris, backlog building nicely, doesn't quite seem to have cascaded down to you yet. But then usually, if they are winning prime contracts, it does cascade down to you in time.

David Lockwood

Harris isn't that particularly big. I mean, Harris is in the top 10.

Unidentified Company Representative

Trust me, you picked the wrong one.

David Lockwood

But I will pick someone like Raytheon. So I do think we are seeing 2 dynamics. We're seeing people wanting to give us more and debating whether to, because of our current performance. And we're also seeing some big moves in the supply chain. So Boeing's announcement that they're setting up an avionics unit to compete, whether their supply chain or with people like Rockwell, which is Rockwell share price.

That's a new -- the way to deliver -- after years of going horizontal, Boeing now has seen a way to deliver value to their customers is to go vertical. That's a big change. And probably, if that leg is taken out, it works to our benefit because they won't want to do everything they'll want to top slice those companies and then -- so there's some interesting dynamics going on, but you've got other companies moving in the other direction.

So I think probably not only in the end user volumes, which you touched on, but also market dynamics. If we are really on a good trajectory for performance, I think the underlying dynamics of the supply chain are working in our favor at the moment, if we execute, if we execute, which is why having the right balance sheet to execute.

So that I can sit with Tom Kennedy in Farnborough next year and highlight everything I've improved for Raytheon. So that when he's thinking about shaping his supply chain, we can take the maximum position. Those things really matter.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. Well, thank you all, for your time. Oh, sorry, Chris.

Unidentified Analyst

I always like to be the last and you nearly cut me off, but I'd just one quick question. I can ask you separately afterwards, if you like, but it's just the question around the kind of the order book coming for the second half, and obviously, the wider range of outcomes, but there is a consensus number.

There's obviously the short-cycle stuff, which we can all think of you on. But is everything major that you need to secure the next couple of months to get your cost aligned? Or is it kind of all in -- broadly in place and it's more about that delivery side of things?

David Mellors

So if you look at the revenue cover that we have for the full year at the half year, so 30th of June, it's not dissimilar to last year in terms of percentage. So you could look at that and say, all right, so having the half year in the May and similar profile, but as we all know, that last 10% or 15% makes all the difference.

And it's not just the winning, it's also the shipping, as Dave has mentioned before. So there's a booking ship and there's a deliver risk as well. And we are banging on about wide range of outcomes. That's why there is, if you just look at the order book, you'd probably get a slightly more, a slightly false sense of comfort from that.

David Lockwood

I am more -- my focus is much more on our execution than what the market is doing. And everyone has let you be last as well, it is very kind of them. So thank you very much for your time, and we'll see you at the full year.

