Tremor Video's (TRMR) CEO Mark Zagorski on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tremor Video Inc. (NYSE:TRMR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 4, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Andrew Posen – Senior Director-Investor Relations

Paul Caine – Chairman

Mark Zagorski – Chief Executive Officer

John Rego – Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

Analysts

John Lewis Streppa – Jefferies

Stephen Ju – Crédit Suisse

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Tremor Video Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andrew Posen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Posen. You may begin.

Andrew Posen

Good morning. Welcome to Tremor Video Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. During the course of today's call, we may make forward looking statements including statements regarding Tremor Videos future financial and operating results, future market conditions and management's plans and objectives for future operations.

These forward looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those factors contained in the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2017, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2017 and in future SEC filings.

All information provided on this conference call is as of today, August 3, 2017. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publically any forward looking statement made on this call, to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Our commentary today will include non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in understanding company performance. But note that these measures should not be considered in isolation from or a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics for our reported results can be found in our earnings press release issued today, a copy of which can be found on our website.

And now I'll turn the call over to Paul Caine, Tremor Video Chairman.

Paul Caine

Thank you, Andrew, and welcome to our second quarter 2016 earnings call. For the second consecutive quarter, we have exceeded guidance across all metrics. I'm incredibly proud of our team's execution over the first half and on the heels of such great results, it is the perfect time for me to introduce our new CEO, Mark Zagorski.

On behalf of the entire board, we are thrilled to welcome him to Tremor Video. Mark is an established voice in the industry and an early advocate of data-driven programmatic technology. He is a proven leader with a fantastic operating skills. Most recently, he served as the CEO of eXelate, a Nielson company where he was responsible for driving digital innovation and setting the strategies – strategic vision of the company's industry-leading smart data engine. We are incredibly excited to have him with Tremor Video, as we continue to build on our momentum, deliver excellent results and drive shareholder value. With that, I will hand the call over to Mark, to provide some color on the quarter.

Mark Zagorski

Thanks, Paul. I'm really excited to be here. Clearly, the team has not skipped a beat through this transition period which reflects the strength of our people, products and technology. With Tremor Video's strong reputation for pioneering video technology and delivering value for premium publishers and leading brands, I'm confident in our ability to further drive our business forward.

I'm particularly excited to be stepping on the back of another exceptional quarter. We significantly exceeded guidance across revenue, total spend and adjusted EBITDA, a really great achievement. The momentum that we saw on our Programmatic business in the back half of the first quarter continued throughout our second quarter, driving significant growth. Programmatic spend increased 63% year-over-year and represented 56% of our total spend for the quarter. Overall, total spend grew 44% and revenue increased 32%. Combined with top line growth, we also successfully managed our operating cost, resulting in a significant positive EBITDA contribution for the quarter.

Through the first six months of the year, we generated positive EBITDA, well ahead of our expectations. Programmatic platform spend was the biggest driver of growth this quarter, in particular with respect to our seller platform. The business is growing significantly since its introduction in 2015 and we believe, it will continue to grow after strength of our technology and deep relationship with content providers. As some of the years of SaaS experience, I've been incredibly impressed with the software stack that our team builds from the ground up, to address the needs of premium content providers and with this specific nod to connected TV and OTT partners. It's obvious, how much this product resonates with the market as during this quarter, we added a number of premium partners for our already strong roster, including Scripts, Condé Nast, fuboTV, Sinclair Broadcasting and Tribune Publishing.

Each client wins continue to validate the strength of our platform and team and I'm incredibly excited about future prospects. The market opportunity exists in connected TV and OTT is big, and getting bigger each day. We believe that the strength of our SSP and leadership in the space will enable us to capitalize on these trends. We are focused on continuing to expand and innovate our best-in-class technology to provide a highly differentiated product that makes us an indispensable partner to industry leaders.

Roles are constantly working our ways to increase the modification opportunities available for our sellers, including developing first-to-market features that make it easier for demand partners to transact on our SSP. For instance, we recently launched a new dashboard that allows our demand partners to log in for real-time data, inside and analytics enabling them to more effectively manage their video buying. A key component of our SSP is the ability to meaningful scale business through global expansion. We had a great quarter internationally, close to 13% of our total spend generated outside of the U.S. an increase of nearly 60% from the same period last year. We see plenty of green fields remaining in these markets and we're excited about the prospect of continued growth.

Our demand side also saw a strong growth in the quarter with record spend in our higher function buying products which grew 26% year-over-year to $28.7 million. These products encompass not only our proprietary outcome-based buying and all-screen product, but also leverage strategic partnerships for advanced data targeting. In closing, we had another great quarter with strong top line growth and significant operating leverage, enabling us to report positive EBITDA well above guidance. I'm incredibly proud to join this team and look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy.

I'll now turn the call over to John Rego, to walk you through the financials in more detail, confide our outlook for Q3 and the remainder of the year.

John Rego

Thanks, Mark. Q2 was another exceptional quarter as we beat guidance across all key metrics. We reported revenue of $48.9 million, up 32% from the same period last year. Total spend of $78.6 million, up 44% and an adjusted EBITDA of $3 million, a huge increase from a $1.2 million loss in Q2 of 2016.

For the second consecutive quarter, we delivered strong top line growth and for the first time, delivered positive EBITDA in the second quarter and through the first 6 months. This achievement reflects the success of our prior investments and our strict focus on expense discipline. Total core operating expenses, which exclude noncash items decreased as a percentage of total spend, to 29% from 36%, the same period last year. Our programmatic business increased 63% for the same period last year and was a significant driver of this quarter's results, reflecting continued strength in our SSP. Our higher function buying products, which increased 26% from last year to $28.7 million, also played a role in exceeding our guidance this quarter with a record revenue and strong margins.

Collectively, programmatic and higher function buying represent 93% of total spend in the quarter and our legacy ad network represented 7%. Our gross profit increased 42% from Q2 last year to a record $24.4 million, with our gross margin also increasing to a record 50%. The improvements in our gross profit and gross margin largely reflect continued acceleration of SSP as percentage of our total spend. SSP revenue is reported on a net basis and is, therefore, an extremely high-margin business. Our net loss for the quarter was $2.3 million compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in Q2, last year. Basic and diluted net loss per share for the quarter was $0.05. We ended the quarter with $85 million of available liquidity including $50 million of working capital and a $35 million line of credit. I'd like to finish with our expectations for the third quarter and the full year.

We expect total spend in the quarter to be between $81 million and $85 million, revenue to be between $46 million and $50 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $1 million and $4 million. We're maintaining our full year guidance with total spend to be between $320 million and $330 million, the 28% increase year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. Revenue to be between $182 million and $192 million and adjusted EBITDA between $3 million and $7 million. Weighted average basic share count is estimated to be 50.6 million in Q3 and 50.4 million for the year. We finished the first half of 2017 with great results and significant momentum. As our key growth drivers continue to propel top line growth, and we successfully manage our operating leverage to deliver EBITDA profitability. We'll now open up the line for some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brian Fitzgerald with Jefferies.

John Lewis Streppa

This is John Lewis Streppa [ph], on for Biran. First of all, welcome aboard Mark, looking forward to working with you. Maybe if you could just in the layout what you're going to be doing over the next kind of 6 months, what your plans and priorities are? And then maybe looking at the quarter, maybe if you could unpack just kind of the programmatic growth there. It is really nice acceleration out there, kind of 1Q a little bit slower. Was that a little bit – was that kind of carry through from the Methbot, I'm kind of concerned in the first half of 1Q into Q2 or kind of how you think – how sustainable is the kind of programmatic growth as we enter the second half?

Mark Zagorski

Great. Thanks for your question, John. So it's still really early on in my tenure here at Tremor. So with regard to a more detailed vision, I think you can understand that we're working on that but stay tuned for bigger things down the road. But I can tell you, in the first few weeks it's been a lot of time, meeting with the team digging to the product and listening to the market and as I noted earlier in discussion, I've been really impressed with the team in our trajectory towards the growth target. So my first mandate as we look ahead is to keep that momentum going, right? We've had a great first half of the year. So our real focus now is continuing that momentum and doing everything we can to make sure that the second half looks as great as the first.

With regard to the Q1 and the bounce back in Q2, we did see there was a hit on the entire industry based on the Methbot issue. So we were not immune to that but because of where we sit with the quality of the inventory that we have and our reputation in market place, we actually fared pretty well and we saw that the bounce back in Q2 that we experienced is – was based on our position in the marketplace as well as the products and the technology that we've had that has got us in green with our partners. So we're comfortable, confident that, that momentum will continue and we see good things ahead.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Ju with Crédit Suisse.

Stephen Ju

So Mark, welcome aboard. So I know it's only been a short time on the job but from a strategic perspective for the longest time, I think, there's been a shortage of video inventory out there. But we do have all of the large operators looking to change that situation. So as you look into near- to medium- to longer-term, how do you see the supply and demand situation shifting?

Mark Zagorski

Thanks for the questions Stephen. We – I think the point is well taken on inventory and I think that to underscore that, its quality inventory that's always been in short supply. The nice place where Tremor sits right now is we're on top of a significant out of all that high-quality inventory and we have a great position there. But that being said, whenever there is a market opportunity, there is always going to be rush to try to fill that opportunity so we do see more and more high-quality video content producers actually being created and funded.

And the nice part is, we're in a pull position to build on our dominant relationship that we already have in the video space to pull those guys in. As we've seen with the kind of deals that we are able to close over the last quarter with the likes of Scripts and Tribune and Sinclair. We are in a dominant position to kind of, continue that momentum around those quality producers. So I think, A, yes, there will be more high-value inventory coming aboard, just to meet with the demand but we were in a great position to continue to capitalize that, particularly, when it comes to connected TV and OTT inventory.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Zagorski, for closing comments.

Mark Zagorski

Thank you, operator. I want to thank everyone, for their questions and also like to thank each of you, for joining us this morning. Let the close with a couple of quick comments and general observations. In the time that I've been there, been extremely impressed by the caliber of people at Tremor Video and the exceptional quality of the technology that underlies the business. Both are key differentiators and the reason why I've had such a strong first-half. Based on our exceptional software products, we continue to expand our strong position in the OTT space and our leadership with large-scale premium-content providers across all platforms. We're very proud by our results through the first half of the year and I look forward to meeting many of you, in person in coming weeks. Thanks for your participation in this call this morning and we look forward to updating you in the months ahead.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

