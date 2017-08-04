IXYS' (IXYS) CEO Uzi Sasson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Uzi Sasson - Chief Executive Officer & President

Nathan Zommer - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer

Analysts

Edgar Roesch - Sidoti & Company

Uzi Sasson

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call regarding IXYS Corporation’s first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017. I’m joined by Dr. Nathan Zommer, my fellow CEO and the Founder of the company.

Also, please be advised that the financial data related to today's conference call is available on our website, www.ixys.com.

I will now turn the call over to Dr. Zommer.

Nathan Zommer

Thank you, Uzi. To begin, I would like to reference a few highlights from the June 2017 quarter.

We had a strong year-over-year growth in nearly all financial benchmarks, including net revenues, net income and gross profit. Our backlog rose to $114 million, a level we haven’t witnessed since March 2012. Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.2 for the quarter. Our cash increased by $3.1 million to $171 million for the quarter.

Turning to the specifics. Net revenues for the June 2017 quarter was – were $83.5 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 3.6%, compared to $80.6 million of net revenues in the June 2016 quarter. Net revenues also rose on a sequential basis by $170,000 compared to the $83.4 million posted in the March 2017 quarter.

We are pleased with the sequential revenue growth as we see increasing demand for our products. We accelerated our new products introduction, especially in the higher power range in light of the greater electrical power needs worldwide. As a result, IXYS enters the next quarter with a healthy $114 million in backlog, a level we haven’t witnessed since March 2012.

Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.2 for the June quarter. With the improved cash position and our strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned for strategic initiatives to increase our efficiencies in manufacturing, investments and expansion of our product lines.

Now we will turn to revenue data by region, market segment and product group. As a percentage of total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, North America represented 24%, Europe and Middle East amounted to 29% and Asia and the rest of the world was 47%.

Our revenues by market segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, were as follows: industrial and commercial, which includes renewable energy 49%; communications infrastructure 18%; medical electronics 10%; consumer 12%; transportation, including auto and traction, 3%; and other, 8%.

For the June 2017 quarters, our revenues based on product groups were: 69% for power semiconductor; 25% for integrated circuits, which includes microcontrollers; and 6% for system and RF.

I will now turn the call back over to Uzi.

Uzi Sasson

Thanks, Nathan. Turning to the financial information for the quarter. GAAP net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $5.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, an increase of $2.5 million, or 82%, as compared to net income of $3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for the June 2016 quarter.

The June 2017 quarter non-GAAP net income, which excludes the impact of charges for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and from stock compensation was $6.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $26.5 million, or 31.8% of net revenues, an increase of $2.6 million, as compared to gross profit of $24 million, or 29.8% of net revenues for the same quarter in the prior fiscal year. R&D spending for the June 2017 quarter was $7.6 million, or 9.1% of net revenues, as compared to $7.9 million, or 9.8% of net revenues in the prior comparable quarter.

During the quarter, we introduced nine new products for the marketplace with many gaining quick customer adoption. SG&A expenses were $10 million, or 12% of net revenues, as compared to $10 million, or 12.4% of net revenues in the June 2016 quarter. CapEx was approximately $2.4 million for the June 2017 quarter. The vast majority of capital expenditures were for equipment within our internal manufacturing facilities.

Turning to the balance sheet. The ratio of current assets to current liabilities was 8.9. The company exited the June 2017 quarter with cash and cash equivalents totaling approximately $171 million. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation expense was $11.3 million for the June 2017 quarter. Net account receivables at June 30, 2017 were about $42.1 million and DSO for the quarter was approximately 45 days. As of June 30, 2017, net inventory was approximately $92.4 million and inventory turns were about 2.5 times during the quarter.

As Nathan referenced earlier on this call, IXYS net revenues were up for the quarter. Backlog is up, bookings are also up. Semi start to look promising based on customer forecast through December 2017. With this in mind, we expect revenues in the September 2017 quarter to increase 4% to 6% from the June quarter.

We will now open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question from Edgar Roesch with Sidoti & Company.

Edgar Roesch

Good afternoon. Congrats on a nice Q1.

Nathan Zommer

Thank you, Ed.

Edgar Roesch

And Nathan, you kind of opened the door a bit regarding strategic actions. It’s been a little while since any acquisition by IXYS. But could you give us some color on your thoughts on the landscape right now?

Nathan Zommer

Well, as you know, the first line or the first word was investing to improve efficiencies inside the company, and this relates to our back-end operations. So if anything, we will look at some opportunity to maybe acquire or expand our internal assembly capability, because as you can see also the trend that more and more business is moving still to Asia.

So we have to more and more of our back-end activities to Asia. So we are having some plans to deploy the cash in that region. And we are always open to opportunities in product acquisition that is smarter to acquire than develop. And the areas that obviously we are looking is in the integrated circuits, and of course, some opportunities in the power. So at this point, we’re in – focusing and improving our efficiency to improve our margins.

Edgar Roesch

Okay. Thank you. And certainly, strong performance, especially in industrial and commercial. There was recently some softness in U.S. construction spending and just on the broad macroeconomic indicators. And I was wondering, is there any of that that you are seeing in your outlook, or are you seeing something quite different from that softness?

Nathan Zommer

Well, there’s no question that the United States has an opportunity for growth, and that I should be looking at the big corporations. But what we see is the dynamics in the rest of the world. The surprise is Europe, Middle East and Asia. You see investments there in infrastructure, especially in light of the demand for electricity worldwide.

So U.S. is a little lagging. But we hope that it will turnaround in the next six months, where major U.S. corporations upgrade their electrical grid, upgrade their factories, upgrade their equipment, because we’ve seen some manufacturing coming back to the U.S. So we are opportunistic about the North America space. But as you know, our eggs are in three baskets; North America, EMEA and North America – and Asia.

Edgar Roesch

Terrific.

Nathan Zommer

So Asia, yes, Asia, North America and EMEA, the three markets. So – and the strength as we see and Uzi can refer to that is not necessarily North America-based.

Edgar Roesch

Okay. Thank you. And then…

Uzi Sasson

Ed, if I may make a couple of comments here, back to echoing what Nathan said, we are extremely optimistic about the business. That is evidenced by the fact that our backlog is up. Our bookings that we saw during the quarter are also up. We have a very strong backlog. The company is in a great position in terms of cash generation. We are ready to deploy our cash and invest in our business. What we are seeing are huge demands from our existing and newly customers. And I think that the next agenda line item that we have is servicing our customers and execution.

Edgar Roesch

Very well said. That’s great and very helpful. And then last thing and maybe related here, the slight tick-up in inventory to $92 million. And I was just wondering, was there a little bit of a timing thing, where I know you’d got the strong backlog and seemingly all that inventory has a home and a place to be shipped. But could you comment a bit on whether there was some timing on some finished goods, or maybe some raw material in advance of the demand? Thank you.

Uzi Sasson

Okay. So it’s a couple of moving parts, Ed. I think, this is a great question, but a couple of moving parts. Number one, we invested in inventory during the quarter because of the demand from various customers and the fact that our innovation is also going up. So we needed to invest in inventory, that’s number one.

Number two is certainly what you pointed to, it is a timing issue. And number three, which is the last and certainly not least, there was an impact of a little bit of FX that caused the inventory to spike because of that.

Edgar Roesch

Okay, thank you. I appreciate your help.

Uzi Sasson

Excellent.

Nathan Zommer

Sure.

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take a question from James Spicer, [ph] private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So I’m trying to figure out what product makes you unique. In other words, is there a line of semiconductors or something that you are able to produce that no one else is doing, or what is your secret?

Nathan Zommer

Well, first of all, I encourage you to read our 10-Q – 10-Qs we are listing in details. But in a nutshell, we are experts in high-voltage power semiconductors and high-voltage integrated circuits that are being deployed in the power industry – the higher power area, something that I would say about 500 watts. That’s our expertise.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Nathan Zommer

And you need devices that are rugged, and because we target our products into equipment that doesn’t replace itself every two years. In other words, you don’t see our chips in the smartphone, but you will see our chip in the server, the base station, trains, some unique industrial equipment, elevator and the like. So that’s quite an expertise higher power.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Nathan Zommer

You’re welcome.

Uzi Sasson

You’re welcome.

Uzi Sasson

As there are no more questions and in closing the conference call, we need to remind you that our discussions contain forward-looking statements and that there a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including among others, risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including our report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Thank you all for your time. We would also like to thank – to take this opportunity to thank our suppliers, customers, employees and stockholders for their support of IXYS. Thank you.

Nathan Zommer

Thank you.

