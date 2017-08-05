Diversicare Healthcare Services' (DVCR) CEO Kelly Gill on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Kelly Gill – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jay McKnight – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Lewis – Osmium Partners

Patrick Retzer – Retzer Capital

Kelly Gill

Thank you, Kelsey. Good afternoon. And thank you, for joining Diversicare’s 2017 second quarter earnings call. Also with me is, Jay McKnight, our Chief Financial Officer, who’ll provide the financial details later in the call. First of all, thanks for joining us for at a new time. We continue to explore conference call time-slot options to benefit as many of our shareholders and followers as possible.

I’d like to start off providing an update on the most recent acquisition on July 1, wherein we announced the fee-simple acquisition of the operations and real estate of Park Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Selma, Alabama. The center is 103-bed skilled nursing facility that enjoys an excellent reputation in the market. The purchase price was $8.75 million, and this center is expected to contribute $8 million in annual revenue.

As has been the case of other acquisitions, the center is already fully integrated onto our operating platform and normalize operating practices are already in place. I once again want to recognize our incredible team of Diversicare professionals, who took time away from their families over the long July 4th weekend to ensure a smooth integration process.

By all accounts, the center’s patients, residents, families, are all quite pleased with the seamless integration process resulting in the conversion being completed quickly and professionally. I also want to welcome the Selma staff into the Diversicare family. We evaluate and respect the many years they have been providing quality healthcare services to the Selma community. With this acquisition, our portfolio now consists of almost 8,600 licensed beds in 77 centers across 10 states, and we own the real estate of 18 of the 77 centers we operate.

Next, I’d like to provide an update on the Golden Living acquisition, which was completed in late 2016. The 22 centers acquired in this acquisition were integrated on a staggered basis in October and November last year, therefore, this is only our second whole quarter with these centers in our reported results metrics.

Net revenue for these centers was $46 million and operating expenses worth $36.2 million, which are in line with our previous estimates. Also, occupancy, rates and operating expenses were generally consistent with their expectations at this stage of operating the centers. Therefore, the overall financial performance of these centers continues to be in range of our pro forma estimates. And as I reported, since the early integration of these centers, normal business operations processes are well in place consistent with Diversicare’s standard practices.

Now I’d like to discuss the results of the quarter. Total net revenue for the quarter was $142.6 million and operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, was 79.4%. Overall, our combined occupancy of available beds for the quarter increased to 83.5%, with the skilled mix of 15.6%, compared to 79.1% and 15.2%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2016.

Weighted average rates per day were slightly soft, but still well within historical ranges. Our weighted average Medicare room and broad rate decreased $3.89 from Q2 2016 to $453.02 for Q2 2017, with the addition of the rates of the 22 centers in our combined metrics. However, our Medicaid room and board rate increased $5.56 over the prior year to just under $174. The revenue growth of $46.7 million was primarily the result of the new centers, with $765,000 of growth over prior year in our same-store group.

On the expense side, our operating expenses at a percent of revenue decreased by 240 basis points to 79.4%. The result is, that our quarterly net income improved from a loss of $2.2 million a year ago to $353,000 of income this year. Finally, in a broader context, our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, excluding the acquisition, cost increased by 149%, and was $4.8 million compared to $1.9 million last year.

On the quality side, we continue to excel in our delivery of quality care and service to those residents and patients entrusted to us. Our aggregate second quarter Quality Measures domain was 3.57, which was an increase in the first quarter measure. We take pride in providing quality care and it will continue to be our among – our most important strategic priorities.

Equally important to our patients’ perception of the care and services they received. We are proud of the results from the Patient Resident Satisfaction service – surveys recently conducted by the National Research Corporation, that reveal that we exceed the industry average in both patient and resident satisfaction. In fact, we score in the 90th percentile of all reporting providers for short stay patient satisfaction over the last 12 months.

Our mission statement is: to improve every life we touch, by providing exceptional healthcare in exceeding expectations. Through the CMS 5 Star metrics and the results of an independent satisfaction survey, it is tremendously gratifying to have objective validation of our success in performing to our mission. And once again, this is a tremendous testament to the professionalism of our staff and their commitment to providing industry-leading quality of care outcomes in a manner, which meets or exceeds our patients expectations for customer service. With this perspective in mind, I’m gratified that our performance over this quarter constitutes good momentum as we progress to 2017.

Now with that, I’ll turn the call over to Jay.

Jay McKnight

Thank you, Kelly. Quarterly revenue increased significantly over 2016 from $95.8 million to $142.6 million, or about 48.8%. The centers we added in 2016 contributed $46 million more revenue than the year-ago quarter. At the operating expense line, our facility level operating margins as a percentage of revenue improved from 18.2% to 20.6%. Total operating expense increased by $34.8 million or 44.4% compared to last year’s second quarter. The centers we acquired in 2016 contributed $36.2 million at this group – of this growth, while the same-store operating – same-store group operating expense decreased by approximately $1.4 million.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.3 million compared to the second quarter 2016. However, total G&A, as a percentage of revenue decreased to 5.8% in the second quarter, compared to 7.2% last year. Our professional liability expense for the quarter of $2.7 million represents a decrease from 2% of quarterly revenue in the prior year to 1.9% of revenue for the current quarter. Our lease expense in the quarter increased by $6.9 million from the second quarter in 2016 to $13.8 million, or 9.7% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 7.2% during the second quarter of 2016. The increase resulted from the Golden Living acquisition completed in Q4 of last year.

EBITDA of $4.7 million compared favorably to a slight EBITDA loss of $200,000 in the second quarter of 2016. For the quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was $353,000 or $0.06 per share compared to a loss of $2.2 million or $0.35 per share last year. As you may remember, the second quarter of 2016 included a $2 million charge related to a lease termination.

Finally, I’d like to make a couple of brief comments on our balance sheet before Kelly’s closing remarks. You’ll likely note the deposit in escrow amounted $8.7 million on our balance sheet, we filed today. The amount relates to the acquisition of the Selma Center and the timing of the acquisition. Since we assumed operations on Saturday, July 1, we placed the net acquisition price in escrow on Friday, June 30, and broke escrow on Monday, July 3. We expanded our mortgage facility about $7.5 million in conjunction with this acquisition.

Receivables increased $2.4 million to $64.6 million at the end of the quarter, compared to $62.2 million at the end of 2016. As you likely remember from our past acquisitions, we go through a complicated change of ownership process for each of the centers we acquire. For the Alabama and Mississippi centers, we have various phases of this process with each. To date, we have not experienced any unusual or unexpected delays to this process, although it should be noted that this process is not a fast one. That concludes our view of the quarters financial results. I’ll now turn the call back over to Kelly for some concluding remarks.

Kelly Gill

Thank you, Jay. I’m pleased that we’re off to a good start this year. To provide a broader context, our year-over-year second quarter performance has improved considerably with a 48.8% increase in revenue growth and EBITDA improvement of $4.9 million. Occupancy improved from 79.1% to 83.5% of available beds year-over-year, representing a positive trend compared to the industry-wide slump last year.

So Park Place Selma acquisition marked our 47th acquisition since beginning our acquisition phase in 2012. Also in 2013, we shared with you our goal of doubling the company’s revenue in five years, which we were able to achieve in roughly three years through a selective combination of fee-simple purchases and entering into long-term operating leases. And as I reported earlier on this call, we now own the real estate of 18 of our 77 operating centers.

Year-to-date, our revenue has increased from $193.8 million to $284 million or by 46.6%. Meanwhile, our operating expense as a percent of revenue has decreased from 81% to 78.8% and our year-to-date G&A expense has dropped from 7% to 6.1%, showing good leverage of our operating base. Both of these metrics in the ease of integration demonstrate the scalability of our platform.

I would also like to highlight that since we completed our restructuring plan coinciding with our exit of Arkansas in 2013, our EBITDA has grown from a quarterly average of breakeven to an average of $5.6 million since the Golden Living acquisition. Similarly, our operating expense as a percent of revenue averaged approximately 82%, leading up to the restructuring compared to less than 79% since the Golden Living acquisition. As we look forward to the year ahead, we are pleased with our operational progress and forward momentum on delivering long-term value to our shareholders.

I’d like to conclude by recognizing all of the Diversicare Healthcare professionals for their hard work towards demonstration of our mission statement and achievement of our goals to be a recognized industry leader.

This concludes our prepared remarks today. With that, I will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of John Lewis from Osmium Partners.

John Lewis

Hey. How are you guys?

Kelly Gill

Good John. How are you?

John Lewis

Good, good. Well, first of all thanks for having the call in the afternoon that makes it a lot easier for folks on the West Coast, who appreciate and recognize that. I guess, one of my questions I have for – first a comment and then a question is that you guys have – Kelly, you’ve been at the company for six years and I think you’ve done a great job of growing the business from – I think when you got there, there was 700, 800 owned beds and now I think we’re pushing 1,400.

And I think you’ve done a good job of growing revenue and walking the talk. I guess, it’s frustrating to see the share price in virtually the same place, because we think that the intrinsic value is substantially above the current price. So I guess with that backdrop, what are we – what can you do? Or what are you doing to close the massive gap in terms of the underlying value of the business, relative to being a public company in terms of analyst coverage or getting your story out there, because I really feel like we’ve got this company that has some days a 10% debt offer and partly any dollar volume yet, you’re approaching have a bit – north of $0.5 billion in revenue, what’s the game plan to bring this all together?

Kelly Gill

Well look, the term of massive gap, I guess is one that we just can’t really comment on. And look, first of all, we got to look to the general market. There’s – throughout our sector, we see share prices depressed significantly. We see even into the acute side a number of hospital companies with depressed share prices. On the political side, coming out of DC, on any given day, the news on both repeal and replace and other related healthcare reimbursement policies are constantly in flux.

We’ve had multiple failed votes now. So I would say that, this is certainly not an ideal environment, broadly for the healthcare sector. And we’re a component of that. So I’d like to leave it at that statement. Other than saying, we like to perform at sub this quarter, we think that, that should take note of shareholders. We think we should be recognized for our contributions. It has been a long work-in-progress with steady messaging and the results like this last one. We hope that, that does catch the attention of the investor community.

John Lewis

So let me push back a little, because when Cummington made the argument in 2012, the response was, the board believes the stocks in our industry advocated that the name at the time is currently in – he said, the company in particularly is currently undervalued by the market. And you kind of walked through that no one on the board would be interested in selling their shares at the $850 or $875 offer.

Since then, you’ve nearly tripled revenue and EBITDA is up 5x. I look at the Levin Associates with all this backdrop and we’re near record prices for beds. So I guess, what I’m saying is that, if we’ve seen a tripling of revenue and almost a quintupling of EBITDA and you’re share prices in virtually the same spot, I just don’t get it. I think either I look at other publicly-traded companies out there, and your trading at a massive discount even in the same industry. So I agree that there are challenges, but I think that the company has performed very, very well and there’s almost been zero recognition in the marketplace, and I think that a lot more needs to be done to be a public company. You pay a high price to be a public company.

Kelly Gill

Well first of all.

John Lewis

I’ll leave it at that.

Kelly Gill

I appreciate your comments on the progress that we’ve made in the financial results of the company. I think that, that should speak the loudest to our investors. We’ve consistently over the years been active at investor conferences. We continue to evaluate those opportunities. And so, I get it, I hear your message. And we’re just staying focused on running the best quality company we possibly can.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Retzer from Retzer Capital. Your line is open.

Patrick Retzer

Good afternoon, guys.

Kelly Gill

Hi Patrick.

Patrick Retzer

So I wanted to congratulate you on another great quarter. To a degree, I want to echo the comments of the previous caller, it is kind of frustrating to see such great performance, operationally and growth wise and not see it reflected in the stack. So to the extent, you do have opportunities to tell a story, I think all of us shareholders would appreciate that. Your investor presentation that you just filed today talks about being poised for additional growth. Can you give us any color on what we might expect on that front over the next six or 12 months?

Kelly Gill

Well, certainly, in a notional sense, we do not project growth expectations generally. But let’s look in that investor deck, you can see that, the actual results of growth that we’ve had over time, particularly in the accumulation of the center count. And what you’ll foresee is that comes in episodic events, in particularly, with the large acquisition coming from Golden Living.

But I’ve continually said, time and time again, it’s been a recurring thread of dialogue over the last few years, is that I’ve said, we are going to exercise discipline in our approach to our acquisitions. And we are not driven primarily by growth for growth sake, we’re very disciplined in that regard. And we’re only going to pursue opportunities as they present themself to us, and that we meet our investment criteria.

And I’m hopeful that the results now that we’re showing are reflective of that discipline. So in a broader sense, what I would say is that we’re showing the efficacy of our operating platform and our overall operating progress. We’ve been able to grow the company in scale, and maintain in large sense operating parameters where we’d like them to be. So we’re going to continue to follow that process. We evaluate opportunities all the time, and we’ll continue to pursue those as we see they meet our crits. I just said and, of course, I’m thrilled that our most recent case in point just happened on July 1, in Selma, Alabama. So that’s further evidence of our activity into the market and our interest and ability to act on quality deals.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Lewis from Osmium Partners. Your line is open.

John Lewis

A really broad question in terms of – just general – just to understand a little bit more, what is full case of managing a leased bed over a full 10-year cycle that and – I was just interested in terms of peak, trough and average EBITDA margins. Now I know you might not want to talk specifically about Diversicare, but anything that you could give in terms of averages, in terms of how a leased bed performance would be, I think extremely helpful, giving your mix?

Kelly Gill

John, that is virtually an impossible question to answer. And here’s why. The reimbursement, You could – I used this scenario several times, you could clone an identical building and put it in either three different markets or three different states and so on and so forth. And when you consider that the lion share of the resident population in a center is largely funded by Medicaid, you got different Medicaid reimbursement rates in all 50 states, not only the rates themselves, but the rate setting methodology.

Then of course, on the Medicare side, Medicare rates are largely the base rates are set on localized MSA, which range into the hundreds. And so because of those combinations and other operators’ perspectives on how they approach their quality of care services, their investment in technologies and the list of their buying power, the list goes on and on. You literally [indiscernible] is a standardized rule of thumb for that metric.

John Lewis

So is there any way with that backdrop, is there any information you could give us to better understand your leased business in terms of targeted margins over the medium and long-term. I’m not asking quarter-to-quarter or year to year, but I’m just saying, I know there are some kind of investment and a curve and it’s not a linear function. But I’m just curious, if you sign a 10-year lease, is there anyway you could give us some kind of general range about – is it – just anything to help understand.

Kelly Gill

So first of all, I’m going to just reiterate my answer just a second ago. But what I would do in an effort to help would be to turn you to a third-party publications that track data more on a national level. We operate in 10 states, we know our 10 states well. But to say that here’s what you should expect on either some regional basis or at national basis, the only way that I think that you would get comfort with that would be to turn to a third-party aggregator of that data.

John Lewis

So we’ve done that, and what we found is that certain states like Kentucky and Texas – it basically suggests that the lease and the ratio between a owned bed to leased bed is about 1/6, 1/7. Is that – does that drive with what you meant from third-party publication?

Kelly Gill

Well, again, I said there’s – that is just simply not a metric that I’m going to be able to quote from, certainly from memory or anything else, but you also have to factor into that where is the center and it’s life of – life of that lease. And so those metrics, given inflationary pressures along with a long life of a lease, that metric will even change over that period. So I wish I could help you, but I simply do not have the answer for that question.

John Lewis

Got it. And now I’ll just conclude with a comment, which I think if you want to get more, in my opinion, if you look out there of a legitimate public market valuation, I think it would be helpful to have sharper answers on how we invest capital and make decisions on owned, leased, share repurchase dividend. I know I support this important decision.

But any of the board members who are listening, I think it would be exceptionally helpful, because I think a lot of shareholders feel, while the results are good, many are lost in the woods about why is it 80, 20 lease owned, why isn’t it – why leased beds at all? I think, there’s a lot of question marks out there, and like I said, you the caveat as, you guys have done a good job. But I think there’s a lot more cards that can be turned on why we’re making investments in this franchise business to really help have a legitimate public company. So I, again, appreciate your results, and it’s just that hopefully a constructive comment, and I’ll leave it at that. So thank you very much.

Kelly Gill

Thank you.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Mr. Kelly Gill.

Kelly Gill

Okay. Thank you, operator. And thanks, to all of you for joining our call today. We appreciate your participation. And we look forward to sharing our results with you from future quarters. Goodbye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

