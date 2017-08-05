Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's (ARESF) CEO Armin Martens on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF)

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Artis REIT's Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Armin Martens. Mr. Martens, please go ahead.

Armin Martens

Thank you, Joanna, Thanks again everyone for joining us on our Q2 conference call. So, again, my name is Armin Martens. I'm the President and CEO of Artis REIT. And with me on the call is Jim Green, our CFO.

So to begin with, again, I'd like to advise our listeners that during this call we may at times be making forward-looking statements. And we therefore seek the Safe Harbor, so please refer to our website, as well as our SEDAR filings, such as our financial statements, our MD&A, and our annual information form for our full disclosures, as well as information on material risks pertaining to all of our disclosures.

So, again, thanks for joining us. I'll now ask Jim Green to review our financial highlights. Then, I'll wrap up with some market commentary. Then we'll open the lines for questions. So go ahead, Jim.

Jim Green

Thanks, Armin. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the second quarter conference call for 2017. Artis is -- I’m sure you well aware, it’s a diversified commercial REIT. We have assets in five Canadian provinces and six U.S. states. We have a number of joint ventures in our structure and just for ease of discussion with number joint ventures, we presented the bulk of our MD&A disclosure using primarily numbers after an adjustment for proportionate consolidation of the joint ventures and the resulting discussions generally going to be both of those adjusted numbers.

Based on our Q2 NOI, the REIT is now 49.3% weighted in Western Canada and that’s actually down from 52% at Q1 with 10.9% in Ontario, and 39.8% in the U.S. Our focus for us since the oil price collapsed in late 2014 has been to reduce our exposure to the province of Alberta and specifically the Calgary office market. Looking back three years, the Q2 2014 before the crash in oil prices, our geographic asset mix resulted in 39.2% of our NOI coming from the province of Alberta alone with just under half of that were 19.1% of our total NOI coming from Calgary office properties.

Based on our Q2 '17 results, our Alberta exposure is now down to 25.6% and our Calgary office is only 11.1%. We anticipate selling down a little more in Alberta just to even out the weightings, but we have no plans to exit Alberta altogether. As discussed at the start of this year, Artis has remained focused on capital recycling to further diversify and improve our portfolio. In the first quarter, we sold six properties four in Alberta including two office assets and two in BC with aggregate sale prices of just over a 151 million.

We only closed one small property this quarter for around 7 million, but we have more properties up for sale, some have closed already subsequent to the quarter, some are under unconditional contract and some are being listed as held for sale. Artis continues to be active in both new developments and redevelopment of our existing properties, which successfully completed the development of some of those properties this quarter. So, we have a little less invested in development, but we still have roughly $70 million invested to-date in projects under development roughly $66 million, directly on the REIT’s balance sheet and a further $4 million in joint ventures with other developers.

This quarter we invested a further 22.5 million into properties under development and transferred 68 million of completed developments out of properties under development and into income producing property category. Completed this quarter were in another phase of the Park Lucero industrial development in Phoenix and the first phase of our industrial development at Park 8Ninety in Houston. We continue to work on new office development in Denver and further phases of our industrial projects in both Phoenix and Houston.

And as detailed in the MD&A, we also have several projects in the planning stages where development has not actively started; however, they are progressing very well and we anticipate at least some of those projects will start before the end of 2017. As I mentioned earlier, we expect our Alberta exposure as a percentage of NOI to continue to decline further in the next couple of quarters based on further sales we currently have under contract. Our Calgary office occupancy was down marginally this quarter 81% from 82% last quarter and that was 82.4% in Q4. So, it’s still relatively in line and a little better than the overall market in the Calgary.

The good news for us in Calgary is we are not facing a huge amount of tenant renewals in the next couple of years. We only have around a 147,000 feet left to roll over this year and roughly a 187,000 feet in '18 and even less in 2019. We are forecasting NOI to drop on this space; however, as it's considerably small amount of space we expect the impact would be great manageable. The sales program will begin in 2016 to sell assets and reduce debt has had a dilutive effect on our FFO, with FFO coming in at $0.36 this quarter which is the same as last quarter, but down from $0.38 in the comparative quarter last year.

The year-over-year decline in FFO actually has several contributing factors including the dilution from sales and debt reduction, swings in the foreign exchange rate and cumulative negative same property results over the 12 month period. We are very pleased this quarter that same property results have come back to a positive level in Canadian dollar. We have however over the time period been able to continue to strengthen our balance sheet and improve our debt metrics with debt to GBV falling to 50.4% this quarter from 52.9% one year ago at Q2 2016 and interest coverage ratio is over 3 times. I'll spend a couple minutes on specific highlights and then I'll pass it back to Armin for a little more general discussion.

Touching for a minute on fair values of investment properties, they're on our balance sheet at fair value. In this quarter, we recorded a decrease of $16.8 million leaving us almost flat year-to-date with the year-to-date increase of just around a $1 million. The largest driver was actually in Winnipeg, which is usually a pretty stable market, but we'll be the successful bidder on our federal government lease at 360 Main. We got a new tenure lease for 134,000 feet. The problem for us, it doesn't commence until 2021. So, it is requiring us to hold some space off the market for almost 3 years and that has a negative impact on evaluations when you run discounted cash flow models.

So, we expected that will begin to climb back up again as we get closer to the commencement date of the lease. With a small loss in the Western region, very small adjustments to the Calgary office values, we're not anticipating any significant changes there. We had a bit of losses in the U.S. again a little bit caused by adjusting fair values of development properties, which are always tough to protect in the early stages and partially due to a tenant vacancy in the Phoenix office building. We had a fairly large gain in the Eastern region created by the hot markets in Toronto. I touched earlier on debt to gross per value as touched on that ratio first, so we saw a little more asset sales this quarter only a small one expecting it to be even better next quarter.

We went actually fractionally up this quarter from 50.2 to 50.4 and that is largely the result of the swing in foreign exchange this quarter or the last quarter. So kind of probably would have debt down may be below 50% this quarter, but didn’t happen. Unencumbered assets, we’ve been gradually paying of mortgages with a goal of increasing our unencumbered asset pool. At June 30th, we’ve got 1.1 billion of unencumbered assets and we have repaid further mortgages subsequent to the quarter end to further increase unencumbered pool.

On the credit facility side, Artis has an unsecured credit facility with a syndicate of lenders. It has several tranches to it, total aggregate amount of $500 million, a piece of that in a five-year term expiring in 2021 and some of that expires in 2018. Included in this quarter as a subsequent event, we’ve added two new non-revolving unsecured credit facilities in the aggregate amount of $300 million both have been drawn in full. On the use of proceeds on those, we paid off one further secured mortgage at the moment and have repaid the balance of the funds drawn on the revolving facility.

Looking for a minute at same profit, as I mentioned in my open remarks, so very pleased to have overall same property in Canadian dollars, reserve return to a positive number after a few quarters of negative results. On the overall portfolio basis this quarter, we had negative same property growth 1.1% in functional currency, but it is positive of 0.4% when translated to Canadian dollars. Our Calgary office portfolio, which we continue to watch very closely, came in it at negative 9.7% for the quarter. So I guess the good news is we're pleased that we were able to virtually offset that with rest of the portfolio.

By asset class, our industrial segment has again performed in the best with overall same property growth of 2.5% in Canada although it was flat in U.S. for this quarter. Retail was a negative, very slightly 0.8 in Canada and 0.1% in the U.S. Office showed a decline this quarter, a negative 3.1 in Canada and that doesn’t include the Calgary office portfolio and it was flat in the U.S. So, all the numbers that I just stated were in functional currency before the impact of foreign exchange.

As we did last quarter, we have presented a version of stabilized same property figure when adjusting pulling both the properties that we plan to sell, plan for disposition or repurposing, there’s a couple of others, as well as entire Calgary office portfolio. If we pull those pieces of the portfolio out, there would be positive growth of 1.4% in functional currency and 2.9% in Canadian dollars.

Looking over for a minute to the non-GAAP metrics, touching on FFO and payout ratio, as mentioned in my opening remarks the FFO has declined due to the dilutive effect of asset sales and the proceeds of those sales being used largely for debt reduction. Our FFO for the quarter on a diluted basis is $0.36, unchanged from last quarter, but down $0.02 from the same quarter last year. Despite the drop in FFO, we remain convinced that that strategy to improve the balance sheet has been the correct one, in the current operating environment. And our FFO payout ratio is still at healthy 75% for the quarter.

On AFFO adjusted funds from operations, there has been considerable discussion about attempting to standardize a presentation for AFFO. And in Q1 or March of ’17, REALpac put out two white papers, giving with a few minor changes to FFO and introducing recommendations to AFFO, and the second one introducing an ACFO or adjusted cash flow from operations metric. We have elected not to report ACFO, but we amend our AFFO calculation to reflect the recommendations in the new white paper.

So, we have increased our leasing cost reserve several times over the last couple of years with the impact of higher leasing expenses and Alberta being one of the large drivers of that. Using the new guidelines, we have amended it again to be based on historical average costs; stabilized over each quarter will not be too volatile. This quarter, the Europe went up slightly and our leasing came down. The actual numbers so that we're getting much closer to our reserve we're pleased to see that.

Similarly with capital expenditures, we have now broken out our capital cost a bit more to break out development CapEx, any CapEx we spend increased the value of the properties or the revenues from the properties, broken out also into recoverable or non-recoverable, and general property maintenance capital items also broken out between recoverable and non-recoverable. And we view these numbers to create two reserves in the AFFO calculation, one for the non-recoverable maintenance CapEx and one to allow for the recoverable CapEx for the maintenance and building improvement.

Both reserves are up again slightly in this quarter just as we tweak our budgets and roll forward, some of the averages, but AFFO per unit remained the same as last quarter. So that give us an AFFO payout ratio, using this methodology rate of 100% that we would anticipate overtime that we can get that back under a 100%. On the EBITDA metrics, we disclose EBITDA calculation in our MD&A. The main ratios we track our EBITDA interest coverage, currently at 3.3 times, up from 2.2 times last quarter and 3.02 times in Q2 of '16. And debt-to-EBITDA currently at 8.5 times unchanged from last quarter. Another highlight Artis has reported, our property debt and fair value, so we can calculate the net asset value per cost unit. I’ve always referred to this on our conference calls in the past, but we’ve now added a disclosure to our MD&A for ease of reference.

So our calculation is just using equity from our balance sheet, less the equity at face value we held by preferred unitholders divided by the number of common units outstanding at the end of the quarter. And that net asset value for trust unit is 14.89 at Q2 of 17 and that is down from 15.12 last year and $15 at 2016. The decline this quarter is actually mainly FX related. If you look at the amount of FX flowing through both our income statement and our other comprehensive income, it's roughly a $30 million loss from foreign exchange this quarter. So ballpark that’s $0.20 decline in our AFFO or in our NAV rather. There is a little bit of a decline attributed to the fair value loss and then without those two items, we would have actually had an increase in net asset value.

Subsequent events, Artis ended the quarter with $43 million of cash on hand and $65 million undrawn under line of credit. As I mentioned earlier, we've added new credit facilities which increase the amount of variable on our revolving facility. So we feel we have lots of liquidity. We have got several events detailed in our subsequent event, which we believe continue to reflect our strategy and intelligent recycle of capital. We continued our focus in 2017 on both improving our balance sheet and improving the overall quality of our portfolio of real estate.

And that wraps up the financial review. Again, we feel it was a fairly solid quarter given the operating conditions we have been facing in some of our markets, and we look forward to demonstrating future results going forward.

I will turn it back to Armin.

Armin Martens

Okay, thanks, Jim. Again, folks on balance, we feel that Artis continues to do very well in 2017. Our earning, our balance sheet, our liquidity are all in good shape and we feel that our outlook is slowly but certainly improving. The benefits of being a diversified REIT, both geographically and by asset class continues us to be a rewarding one for us. We are confident that our earnings will continue to perform well this year in the years ahead and demonstrate that our current unit price is an excellent value proposition.

And among other things as we work away through the bottom of the Calgary office market, we believe that Artis’ intrinsic value and growth profile will increase significantly. Now as mentioned, this year will be another year during which Artis was solid but as much we listed as an acquirer or develops accretive recycling of capital is the mantra of the day. I think we are doing excellent job of selling select properties at cap rates well below our implied market cap rate at a unit that's currently trading at, and we're investing in similar or better real estate at higher yields whilst improving the caliber of our overall portfolio.

In terms of capital recycling on year-to-date, we had about $200 million with a weighted average cap rate of 5.8%. We think we are doing very well and that compares very well to implied cap rate that our units are trading at, and it compares well to our internal IFRS NVA value which is in the $15 range. So, this year I think at the beginning of the year, our guidance was roughly 200 million to 400 million of capital recycle this year. It's safe to say we'll be in the range of 300 million to 400 million by the end of the year. And in Q3, we will have a better update on that.

And as you'll see more of these funds will be reinvested accretively and some will be used to pay on debt. And as we recycle our capital, you'll of course notice as Jim mentioned that our Alberta footprint will continue to shrink in relation to our total NOI and the diversity of NOI will improve. In terms of NOI, our Alberta footprint little down from 39% in 2014 to 26% today and 18% in 2014 to 11% today. So, we made very good progress while maintaining our earning and integrity of our balance sheet.

So our goal is to reduce our Alberta footprint some more -- overall somewhere between 20% and 22% and then the Calgary office an 8% range. But as we said before, we do so in a patient and disciplined manner, so as to match our unit holder value and the prices got to compare well to our efforts evaluation. And again, we don’t mind riding out the cycle, but I can tell you we have good visibility, good visibility to continue to reduce our Alberta footprint with our industrial retail properties as well as our office properties and report improvement in our diversification in Q3 as well.

Now in terms of the Calgary office market, we’re not that the -- the absorption is slowly but surely balancing out. Our visibility continues to improve including sublease vacancy is about 23% now and would like decline to 28% 2018 before stabilizing and improving. Oil and gas prices tend to stabilize. We’re grateful for our Keystone XL being approved. It's hard to wait for it to get connected of course. The two new [Keggan] pipelines are approved. They're still on track. I'd sense good -- respectable traction, descent traction with the OPEC deal. All of these things add up and we feel we're balancing along your bottom with respective to offer decent rates.

Capital spending and job creation is slowly but surely increasing in Alberta and we're seeing green shoots of economic and tenant activity. It may be slow and protracted, but it is our view that the economic recovery has very commenced in Alberta and will be sustained for many years thereafter. And it'd be at lot of good news that we’re reading, but Canada the GDP data, is in fact coming from Alberta. Our Madison office portfolio continues to perform well for Artis since we took possession a year ago. Occupancy was 87% and today, we’re including committed leasing, what 93%.

So nice 6% gain in occupancy over the course of year along with rental increases and lease term extension, so the value of this portfolio is increased by nicely for us and we feel we'll continue to do so. And I think we may have read about the $10 billion investment that Foxconn is making in the State of Wisconsin for IT jobs in essence a lot of them are manufacturing I suppose. That's an example of Wisconsin, Madison being IT employment centers of the top 20 consistent being always top 5 IT employment growth. So, diversity is our strength. It's another example of that.

Looking ahead, we will continue to work hard to keep our building folks while bringing the rents up to market and consistently improving our real estate portfolio, our balance sheet and payout ratio. Now to be clear, the integrity of our balance sheet, our credit rating and our distribution of utmost importance to us and where we feel in great shape in all front field. So, that’s our reports for this quarter folks. This continues to be a good time to be in a real estate business. We’re pleased with the results and confident in our outlook.

And I’ll now ask moderator to take over and fill your questions.

Jonathan Kelcher

Just first on I guess you've had good gains on occupancy overall and I'm just trying to get an idea for expectations for same-property NOI over the next few quarters.

Armin Martens

Sorry, Jonathan, we got to -- we are doing this actually out of our office and we've a bit of a bad speaker. Can you repeat the question on?

Jonathan Kelcher

Sure. It seems you've turn the quarter with same-property NOI growth, I'm just wondering if that's something we expect to continue over the next couple of quarters.

Armin Martens

Yes, so, we're optimistic. We're printing black ink so to speak in the same property numbers during the balance of year and things are slowly getting better. And that applies to the U.S. side as well. Once in a while, you hit a speed bump and we're in a business of leasing and managing our buildings, and once a while, you lose a tenant and it's nobody's fault. The tenant has bought up by another company and moves to another building, seems like that happens. Like, we feel better about our prognosis for same numbers going forward and now than we did at the beginning of the year.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. That's good and then second, just turning to Calgary office. You have in the MD&A that there continues to be interest in the office properties, prices that reflect internal valuations. Could we expect some further sales of Calgary office this year?

Armin Martens

Why we didn't quite get that all that again.

Jim Green

Is your question whether we anticipate further sales of Calgary office? Is that your question?

Jonathan Kelcher

Yes.

Armin Martens

Yes, the answer is yes. And we now -- we've got some more office properties under contract now they're not unconditional. We'll see and I think things can -- will always go up the real and then we build with back up office as well. But we expect by the end of Q3 and we might improve when he said sooner. But at the end of Q3, we'll be down to a single digit for our Calgary office awaiting.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then finally, just on the capital recycling, you said you'll sell roughly the same amount that you buy. What are you seeing on the acquisition front?

Armin Martens

Did you get the question, Jim?

Jim Green

I think the question was, what are we seeing on the stuff we're selling versus the stuff we're buying?

Jonathan Kelcher

Well, it's just what you're seeing on the buying side?

Armin Martens

Well, the greater value proposition still is in the U.S. and we have to have a pipeline of large single digit or single tenant and warehouse distribution centers in the U.S. and our target markets also, not new markets. 15 year lease terms, annual rental lift, Calgary start with the six, not a five or four. A good price -- good low rents per square foot, good price per square foot. So, we're seeing a good value proposition and a good pipeline there. And we feel we can do very wisely and accretively recycle the money into these properties. And I should in terms of our U.S. dispositions we're also optimistic that we can mitigate most of the capital gains on any dispositions with the 10/31 Exchange.

Mario Saric

Just coming back to Jonathan's question on the Calgary office market. Your underlying valuations haven't necessarily changed for those buildings in the past quarter or so. So what is the -- what is driving the compression in that kind of bid-ask spread to the point where the valuations are reasonable? So what is driving the buyers to I guess increase the price they're willing to pay for some that.

Jim Green

I apologize, guys, our speaker on this end is absolutely terrible.

Armin Martens

We're in a hotel in a different city right now.

Jim Green

I think your question was, was on the valuation of cap rates, what are we seeing?

Mario Saric

No. So your comment that pricing is matching internal expectation, those internal expectations for Calgary office haven't changed very much?

Armin Martens

Generally, I believe, yes. When we say internal expectations, we are trying to sell at or above what we presently have them valued at for IFRS and that’s generally what we have been able to do. Did I answer your question hopefully?

Mario Saric

Yes, that's great. But I guess the question is, what is driving the buyers to match your asking prices today versus 3 to 6 months ago when there was a disconnect between what you felt the properties were worth versus what buyers felt the property was worth?

Armin Martens

Yes, I am not sure. Again, we're having trouble hearing. But we feel that our valuation will all stabilize. I don’t think we feel the need to taking more write-downs in our Calgary or Alberta portfolio, and we are demonstrating this as we sell at or -- sometimes, we’re still under our internal asset valuation, sometimes we’re over, the structure got under contract, right now that we are hoping to close in Q3. And again reflect our internal valuations which equates to our NAV of 14.89 when we came up with this quarter.

Mario Saric

Okay. Maybe we can take it offline.

Armin Martens

Yes, I apologize that we can’t hear that well, but I’m glad you guys can at least hear us.

Mario Saric

No problem. Okay. And just with respect to -- how are buyers valuing the building? Is it a price per square foot basis? Does it -- cap rates or...

Jim Green

Well, we're catching about every fifth world of that there. It's a -- should we try and dial in from a cell phone.

Armin Martens

Sorry, Mario. We didn’t get that.

Mario Saric

No problem. I will try you offline.

Armin Martens

Thank you.

Mario Saric

Okay, thanks guys.

Armin Martens

We might get calling us. I am not -- Jim will try to call in. So all we can do, ask any caller to speak as loud as they can into their phone, not through their speaker phone and then we'll hope for the best. But Jim will call in on a cell as well in case if you get lucky there. So go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks, good afternoon. Hopefully, you can hear me. Armin, would it be fair to say net seller of Canada net buyer of the U.S.?

Armin Martens

I heard everything except that last part.

Dean Wilkinson

Buying in the U.S.?

Armin Martens

Yes?

Dean Wilkinson

Selling in Canada buying in the US, yes?

Armin Martens

Correct and that’s what we are doing and it’s not that we haven’t bid on properties in Canada that we have. We looked at them and select a lease for good reason, but we will still buy some of it. But cap rates are definitely lower in Canada, real estate as you know, price protracted in Canada and I don’t think protraction is over. I don’t see anything pushing cap rates up in Canada, even if we are in a rising interest rate environment, no body, as well as real estate has gotten out memo yet. So that’s what we are doing and that’s because of our good value proposition. You will be very pleased with the type of real estate, new brand new generation real estate we're getting with good credit tenant, long term lease with [indiscernible]

Dean Wilkinson

So, do you think that you would settle at 50-50 mix between the two countries?

Armin Martens

Yes, can you hear me now?

Dean Wilkinson

Yes. I think there is an echo but I can hear you.

Armin Martens

We're using the cell phone now, and on the -- so, yes. I wouldn't surprise me that's one of the reasons that Board gave us the authorization so to speak to move up to the 50-50 mix.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay perfect. And then just a question for Jim, on the write-down for that lease that you entered. Will that just reverse over the next three years as they go through their fixturing period? Or will you reverse it once they start paying cash rent?

Jim Green

No, the way we run our model is pretty using a discounted cash flow. So each quarter as we get closer at the commencement of that lease, we should see little upticks in the value of the building and by the time when we commence this, we'll probably be back where we were.

Dean Wilkinson

So you replaced the full $16 million or whatever by 2021?

Jim Green

Correct.

Dean Wilkinson

So, it's just mechanics of the timing around that. And Armin, is there any anything further you can say around the construction cost and where you going with that Sierra place development?

Armin Martens

We're close. We want Board approval yet with that. I don't want to say but it'll be a good investment, but not the best investment we've ever made because we got our ACB adjusted cost base or internal evaluation to add into the equation. It's just a right thing to do for this noting, given -- there is about many years of oversupplied office space in the Calgary office market. And this location right on 7th Avenue, right adjacent to an [IRT] station, it's a small enough just right side 100 suites, it's right sized to experiment if you will with this -- this repurchasing. There will be new generate -- when it's faced to be new generation, concrete apartment building on [IRT] station. I think we will make money selling it. I wouldn’t call an accretive venture, but one strong project. But we can make money strong enough to lower cap rates and moving on.

And I think of your found number 100 suites, I think incremental cost to look at about $50 million right now.

Dean Wilkinson

50

Armin Martens

I'm sorry 15, 15.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay that makes sense, perfect that's it from me thank guys I'll hand it back over to

Armin Martens

Thank you.

Jenny Ma

So with regard to the federal government lease at Winnipeg, I’m not sure if already went through this, but I apologize if I'm repeating. But what the state of space now, is it currently vacant and not cash fully?

Jim Green

Small piece of it is vacant. Some of it is occupied by other tenants that we’ve to relocate. And some of it was -- actually, the federal government has little bit of space right now. They'll be expanding their footprint.

Jenny Ma

So, how should we think about the NOI from that space then over the near term?

Jim Green

It's requiring us to take the bulk of the new space off the market and hold it up, but we'll be relocating the tenants out of their this year and it'll then be kind of hold it -- it'll be some swing space and there won't be much NOI from that space for the next three years, so that's causing the decline in value.

Jenny Ma

So, how -- so, is it fair to say the NOI loss will start say at the beginning of 2018?

Jim Green

Correct.

Jenny Ma

And what's the magnitude of that?

Jim Green

I should know that answer. I apologize. I don't have that number top my head. I'm not sure how much the NOI drops the next couple of years.

Jenny Ma

Okay, it would be helpful for the model maybe you'll follow-up offline, and then turning to dispositions with the Minneapolis industrial and retail portfolios. Are you anticipating sort of marking as a whole portfolio? Or is there more value that way or would you entertain selling them off piece-by-piece? How do you want to approach those sales? Is there any different between the retail and the industrial?

Jim Green

So, it'll be just like with retail and industrial; the industrial will very likely go as one portfolio. We've got a record number of Ks signed and a lot of interest -- we'll get a good price and then we'll -- and the good news is we'll have to invest that money into newer generation. Retail that will be easier to manage albeit in our target markets. The retail could get broken out. The retail is a little bit behind. We're just getting a valuation performance now, and then we'll have to kind of pick up listing agent and we'll go at it, we'll start marketing in the fall. But there we'll open too either splitting it out or making that portfolio transaction.

Jenny Ma

Do you -- so I guess the retail will likely close sometime in the New Year then?

Jim Green

Possibly, it could still -- we'll all get done this well.

Jenny Ma

And then turning over to Canada, just given your focus on diversifying away from Alberta in general, the cap rates for retail properties have been pretty strong across the Board including in Alberta. So what's the retail exposure that you have on the Canadian side? Is there any view at looking to monetize some of those assets that attract the valuation?

Jim Green

So, yes, we've done a little bit of that in Alberta. And the last one that's just closing post the quarter Horizon Heights, for example, it was a 5.2 cap rate. We thought that was pretty good for Northeast Calgary. It was shallow anchored, but not anchored, that levels of anchors nobody would call it Class A retail. Now, we thought we did pretty good, we continued to catch LOI unsolicited office, if you will, next 5.0 cap rate. So we will do a little bit more there, but that’s not our main focus because that's not -- it's really good performing well. The industrial and retail and Alberta is performing well. That's a tail of two assets classes. Assets in multifamily are not performing well, but industrial and retail are.

Jenny Ma

And are you seeing the same happen with some of the smaller markets like we look at Cormark and Grand Prairie. How are the cap rates looking there by the deal volume in the smaller towns versus Calgary and Edmonton?

Jim Green

So, there isn't Red Deer -- as you know, in the past year and a half, we just hold our properties, which are properties in Westbridge. We sold that and that's an act. You shouldn't -- well don't be surprised, this is out of Red Deer by the end of this year as well. And we're just in Calgary and Edmonton and then we'll have retail properties also in Grand Prairie and in Fort McMurray. They're all performing well for us. I wouldn't say we can get a five cap rate of course for retail properties in Grand Prairie or Fort Mc. But the flip side is we don't need to sell those properties because its occupancy levels in the mid 90s and the buildings are performing well for us.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. That’s all from me. If, Jim, you could follow up with the federal government lease that would be great.

Jim Green

Yes and Jenny one comment on that lease. I mean given all the expansion of about 75 square feet up to 125 square feet building, so the portion -- it's a good expansion of an important lease, good count of tenants and it’s never perfect, but we are still glad we got the lease.

Armin Martens

Everyone thanks again, then Joanna, moderator and everyone for joining us today. It’s been a busy week for everyone. I am sure a busy Friday week ahead. So, thanks again. Feel free to reach out to us. Sorry about the communication challenges at the beginning of the call, but feel free to reach out to us by email or anything like that and we'll keep in touch. So, again have a good summer everyone. Talk to you soon.

