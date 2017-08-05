Carbonite's (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 5:30 PM ET

Executives

Jerry Sisitsky – Vice President-Investor Relations

Mohamad Ali – President and Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Folger – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Saket Kalia – Barclays

Chad Bennett – Craig-Hallum

Koji Ikeda – Oppenheimer

Bhavan Suri – William Blair

Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Capital

Tim Klasell – Northland Securities

Sarkis Sherbetchyan – B. Riley & Co

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Carbonite’s Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce your host for today, Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Jerry Sisitsky. Please go ahead, sir.

Jerry Sisitsky

Great. Thank you, Andrew. Welcome to our second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. With me on the call today are Mohamad Ali, President and CEO; and Anthony Folger, CFO. After their remarks, we’ll open up the call to a question-and-answer session.

I’d like to remind all participants that during this conference call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals, including financial guidance, business outlook, anticipated results and similar items, including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, believe, expects, plans, anticipates, forecasts and expressions which reflect something other than historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings that the company releases. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risk factors and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after this conference call, except as required by law.

All other financial figures discussed today are non-GAAP financial measures, unless it’s stated that the measure is a GAAP number. And a reconciliation to GAAP results can be found in our financial results’ press release, which is available on our IR website.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mohamad.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you, Jerry. We delivered strong second quarter results that were ahead of our internal plans in several areas, building off the momentum we saw in Q1. Q2 was a strong bookings quarter, both consumer and business, and reflected a higher mix of subscription than expected. Revenue was at the high end of the range of guidance. Continued operational discipline helped to deliver profitability above the range of guidance.

Total bookings grew 19% year-over-year and business subscription bookings grew 19%. Bookings from our business customers now represent 67% of total bookings, a market improvement from when I joined the company in Q4 of 2014, when they were 36% of total bookings.

As I reflect on the two-plus years with Carbonite and the strategy that we embarked on when I joined the company, I’m thrilled that we have come so far in such a short amount of time. Our strategy of focusing on higher-growth markets is yielding results. And with recent acquisitions, we have successfully expanded our data protection portfolio to include backup, disaster recovery, high availability, mail archiving and migration solutions for businesses of all sizes. We have a much more robust set of products that we are integrated into a unified platform. Our growth rates are higher, our addressable market has expanded, and we are delivering on our promise of margin improvement and profitability expansion.

In September, I look forward to hosting you at Carbonite’s headquarters, so that we can unveil the next phase of our strategy, which will include a look back at the very deliberate inorganic and organic path we have taken to build the cloud data protection platform of the future. We will lay out both the strategic vision that got us to this point and the exciting path forward from here, including a longer-term financial model.

We continue to benefit from market forces as the ransomware threat is real. Carbonite is playing a critical role in the fight against ransomware, especially as the number of – the number and severity of the incidents increase. Our solutions provide a truly reliable solution to recover from ransomware. We have helped more than 10,000 customers recover without paying a ransom. The market is beginning to take notice and that, in part, contributed to our strong bookings.

Our integration efforts continue to progress well. We have accomplished much on our path to delivering a consolidated product platform and simplifying and streamlining the experience for customers and partners. We recently announced a new unified partner program, making it easier for partners to navigate the program and sell all 5 offerings in our now broad data protection portfolio.

Phase 1 of a new unified partner portal was launched to the majority of partners just this past week. By the end of the third quarter, all of our partners will be able to log into a single place to manage their accounts and access sales tools, as well as sell the full portfolio of Carbonite offerings. Our integration efforts and focus on platform development create the potential for an acceleration of growth by energizing the channel and creating more upsell and cross-sell, in addition to driving material expense synergies, which we have highlighted on previous calls.

During the second quarter, we successfully completed the consolidation of our East Coast data center footprint. This was a tremendous effort that the team executed flawlessly, having moved more than 70 petabytes of customer data over the wire. This is truly an impressive milestone, one that sets us up for continued success as we deliver a very efficient and very scalable cloud-based data protection platform for our customers.

During the second quarter, we crossed another noteworthy milestone, surpassing more than $1 billion in lifetime bookings for the company. This is truly a testament to the value we deliver to customers and the hard work and dedication of the entire team. And we’ll be well on our way to achieving the next $1 billion in bookings.

Lastly, with the successful closing of our convertible debt offering, we have a very strong balance sheet that we can leverage by continue making value-creating acquisition. The pipeline of deals remain robust, and I am confident in our team’s ability to execute and integrate additional acquisitions, adding more functionality to our data protection platform and expanding our growth opportunities even further.

I look forward to the opportunity to host you at our offices in September for our inaugural Investor Day, where we will share even more details of our strategy and vision with you, while giving you an expanded view into our values and culture. With that, I will hand it over to Anthony to discuss our financials and guidance. Anthony?

Anthony Folger

Thanks, Mohamad. Thanks, Jerry. Q2 was a solid quarter, highlighted by strong overall bookings growth, better-than-expected growth in business subscription bookings, continued improvement in our consumer business and better-than-anticipated EPS. Our results reflect the operational discipline of our team and solid execution in our integration efforts as some of our largest integration projects hit significant delivery milestones during the quarter. This success bolsters our confidence in our ability to continue to drive an increased level of profitability in the years to come.

On the top line, we continue to focus the business on our SaaS offerings and subscription bookings, and I believe we’ve implemented a strong discipline in the sales organization, closely aligned with these objectives. In Q2, I’m very pleased to report business subscription bookings of $29.3 million, which represents approximately 19% growth over the year ago quarter. I’d be the first to conceive that we still have more integration work to do, including the delivery of some new integrated product offerings. However, these results are very encouraging.

From a financial results perspective, in the second quarter, we delivered $59 million in GAAP revenue and $61.1 million in non-GAAP revenue, up 10% and 13%, respectively, from the year ago quarter. Total bookings were $63.9 million, a 19% increase over Q2 of 2016. Business bookings were $43 million, a year-over-year increase of 33%, and they represented approximately 67% of total bookings, up from 60% in the year ago quarter.

As I’ve previously mentioned, business subscription bookings were $29.3 million and nonsubscription bookings, which consist of software, hardware, maintenance and support and professional services, were approximately $13.7 million. Consumer bookings of $20.9 million were down 2% year-over-year. Continued strength in renewal rates and improvements in the demand environment from recent ransomware activity both contributed to the solid consumer performance.

On the bottom line, we delivered net income of $4.3 million or $0.15 per share, a $0.06 per share improvement over Q1. As expected, this includes some benefit associated with liquidating fully depreciated equipment from our data centers as we completed our East Coast data center consolidation. And it also reflects some early success, realizing expected acquisition synergies.

GAAP net loss per share of $0.23 for the second quarter was driven by increased amortization of intangible assets associated with the Double-Take acquisition, certain acquisition-related expenses and a noncash interest expense associated with the convertible debt issuance that closed in the quarter.

Gross margin perspective, we delivered a gross margin of 74.1%. And with the East Coast data center consolidation behind us, we expect that we’ll continue to drive meaningful efficiencies in our data centers.

During the quarter, we officially closed our $143.75 million convert. As I mentioned previously, the cash interest expense per quarter is approximately $900,000 and is payable twice a year, in April and October. In addition, on a GAAP basis, we incurred approximately $1.5 million in noncash interest expense or roughly $0.05 per share in the second quarter.

Total cash and investments as of June 30 was $125.1 million, which reflects the net proceeds from our convert. Adjusted free cash flow of $2.1 million reflects normal working capital fluctuations. As expected, CapEx in the quarter was significantly lower on a sequential basis as the majority of the capital needed for our East Coast data center consolidation was purchased in the first quarter. We remain on track to deliver our full year adjusted free cash flow guidance and expect that, for the full year, our CapEx will be in the range of $10 million to $12 million.

Now turning to our outlook. For the third quarter, we expect GAAP revenue to be in the range of $59 million to $61 million; non-GAAP revenue, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting adjustments on deferred revenue, to be in the range of $60.5 million to $62.5 million; and on the bottom line, we expect non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.19 to $0.21 per share. For the full year, we now expect business bookings in the range of $160.6 million to $170.2 million; consumer bookings in the range of flat to down 10%; non-GAAP revenue in the range of $238.5 million to $250.5 million; GAAP revenue in the range of $232 million to $244 million; non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.74 to $0.80; our non-GAAP gross margins in the range of 74% to 75%; and as I mentioned previously, adjusted free cash flow in the range of $16 million to $20 million.

Before we turn the call over to Q&A, I’d like to echo Mohamad’s comments relative to our upcoming Analyst Day, and hope you take the opportunity to join us as we provide significantly greater detail on our growth strategy, financial model and probably more information that you’d ever want to know about Star Wars.

With that, let’s open the conference to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Saket Kalia with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Saket Kalia

Hi guys, thanks for having me on the call and nice job on the quarter.

Mohamad Ali

Thanks Saket, and thanks for joining us this quarter for the very first time.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely. Thank you. Mohamad, let’s start with you, high level. You mentioned several ransom attacks – ransomware attacks during the quarter. And typically, people think about cybersecurity tools during these times. But how do you feel – I guess, do you feel like the ransomware attacks during the second quarter helped the business at all in terms of new business or retention rates, either on the business or consumer side?

Mohamad Ali

Yes, good question. So if you look at the two sides of the business, the smaller side, which is the consumer side, you actually see it almost immediately. So I think this Petya ransomware hit on a Thursday or Friday, maybe it was a Friday. And immediately, like that next day, there was actually a spike in purchases. That takes a longer period for businesses, you can imagine. And they don’t react right away. They start looking at their entire security and data protection posture. And they actually do a good job, in that they look at the front-end security, they also look at the back-end and they look to see whether they have the data protection and backups and recovery capability.

So I was actually in London a couple of weeks ago, meeting with some of our business partners there. I want to mention that they have a customer who – not in this most recent ransomware attack, but a couple of quarters ago. So it’s a large customer of ours. They have 800 servers. And the servers that were being protected with Carbonite technology, they were able to recover very, very quickly. And the ones that were not, they had a lot of trouble trying to figure out how to pay in bitcoins and all these other things. So we do see the impact almost immediately on the consumer side. And I imagine we’re going to see the benefits over several quarters on the business side.

Saket Kalia

Got it, got it. Anthony, maybe just moving to you. The 19% growth in SMB subscription bookings was well ahead of what we were looking for, faster than overall market growth and a nice acceleration from what we saw last quarter. Was there anything to call out there in terms of maybe conversion of EVault or Double-Take customers to subscription that might make that nonrecurring? Or maybe just some color on what you think drove that acceleration.

Anthony Folger

Yes. Hey, Saket, that’s a good question and certainly was a – that was a particular bright spot for us this quarter. I think, what we saw first and foremost is the combination of Double-Take with Carbonite. And specifically, as we brought it into our channel and started to integrate Double-Take. We integrated immediately on the go-to-market side. It really is a complementary solution to what he have or what we had previously. And I think we saw an ability to sell with and to cross-sell and upsell into the EVault base and also an ability just to leverage the channel that we had to drive more subscription on both sides. And so I think we saw good subscription growth across – sort of across the board. But really, the bright spot was the Double-Take, EVault sort of marriage, if you will, and our ability to leverage both to drive much more subscription than we expected. So it was a good result. I think we, in all honesty, we did start to see some larger deals in there as well. And so it’s still early, I think, in the evolution, and we still have some more integration work to do. But it was a very encouraging sign for us.

Mohamad Ali

Yes, and Saket, I just want to add to that. That’s actually a really good question, because it was an incredible bright spot for us. But I’ll tell you that this EVault and Double-Take combination is really quite something. After we announced the Double-Take deal, I actually got e-mails from a bunch of former EVault employees who are at Carbonite now saying, "Hey, I used to work at Double-Take." And as I go around and meet Double-Take employees, they say, "Hey, I used to work at EVault." And so in the first full quarter, we actually had Double-Take – former Double-Take salespeople selling EVault and vice versa. It was actually quite something to see the sort of the Double-Take uplift through the EVault sales people so quickly, because many of them know the product already. They don’t have to be trained on the product. And as Anthony said, immediately, we created cross-sales incentives so that the sellers can sell the other product. And as of July 1, we’ve now fully integrated those sales teams. So it was nice to see that come together so quickly.

Saket Kalia

That’s great, that’s great. Now if I could sneak in just one more sort of housekeeping one here for you, Anthony. Just on the EPS side, nice EPS speed in the quarter. I think the midpoint, we’re looking for about $0.20 in the third quarter, implying a pretty strong Q4. Can you just walk us through what’s driving that? I think we can back into roughly average sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter. So what’s happening with expenses to drive that leverage?

Anthony Folger

Yes, another good question. I alluded to hitting a lot of integration milestones in the second quarter, and the East Coast data consolidation is a big one. Getting our entire business onto one ERP system was another big one. As Mohamad just mentioned, as of July 1, having the sales teams fully integrated. So across the board, I think we took the first half of the year from expense perspective to just – to be heads down, to integrate, to try to execute and get these projects behind us. And we have a lot of them behind us, and there were some fairly large ones. So I think we would expect to see costs coming out of our data centers. We would expect to see costs coming out of G&A.

And I think we’d expect to see more efficiency in sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue. And we saw some of that in Q2, but I think we’d expect to see more as the year goes on. So this really is the result of not only some of the Double-Take initiatives getting completed, but even going far back in the EVault acquisition. And some of it just the big projects that we have there around ERP systems and data center consolidations. Checking those off the list really frees us and then puts us in a much more efficient posture as we move forward. So I would expect we’re going to see efficiency and, in a lot of cases, spend reductions across the board.

Saket Kalia

Got it. That’s great guys. Thanks very much for taking my questions again.

Anthony Folger

Thank you.

Mohamad Ali

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Chad Bennett

Thanks, Mohamad. So I guess the question I have, in light of what sounds like a pretty good early cross-sell, upsell in the Double-Take, EVault combination. I guess, some of the channel partners that we chat with, I guess, indicate that the – they’re not as aggressively pushed that they thought they might be on the cross-sell, upsell side for high availability and quick recovery Double-Take solutions, and they actually believe they have a pretty substantial market opportunity, especially versus when your competitor is Datto. I guess, so I’m trying to kind of intertwine the – your commentary versus kind of what I’m hearing and kind of where we are in that cross-sell, upsell.

Mohamad Ali

Yes, yes. And so the question is these partners aren’t seeing us push them as hard as we should. So we’re starting to do that, right. The first step, and I mentioned that in my portion of the scripture tonight, is that we just launched a week ago a unified partner program. So now if you sign up for this unified partner program, you can sell everything in the portfolio. Up until this point, if you were an EVault partner, I mean – we’ve only owned Double-Take for a short period of time. But if you’re a Carbonite partner who is selling EVault, you actually didn’t have the program mechanism to sell Double-Take. So the selling that’s been happening, the cross-selling, has really been driven by our inside sales reps who know the product and so forth.

Now that we have that unified partner program available and also we’ve launched a unified partner portal, so not only is there this contract and enablement and so forth, but there is this website that you go to and you see everything. And now that we have those out there, now that the effort starts to educate the partners on the product set to drive the cross-sell more aggressively. So yes, it may have been true that in the first full quarter since we bought EVault, we haven’t – we didn’t push the partners hard enough. But you also have to get these things prepared before you start pushing.

Anthony Folger

And I’ll probably add one point to that. What I have been seeing on a fairly regular basis to Mohamad’s point is contract amendments coming through where I’ve got an EVault partner who wants to sell Double-Take or a Double-Take partner who wants to sell EVault, and we pay for that sort of on a one-off basis. And there’s a lot going on. But it wasn’t systemic the way that Mohamad is describing on our portals and our partner program. So we – I think just by nature of the solutions that we’ve now got and frankly with some of the partners that we now have, we started seeing bigger deals and an appetite for subscription or SaaS offering on those bigger deals. And that was enough to, I think, drive some pretty positive results for us in Q2. And I think the point I made earlier, we have a lot more integration work to go. But I think we’re encouraged by some of the early results here.

Chad Bennett

So it sounds like we’re still early days there and there’s a lot of potential in front of us. Is that fair to say?

Mohamad Ali

Oh, yes. I mean, we’ve only been in this for one full quarter, right? I mean – and we’ve had – I mean, and we are not only bringing out – not only had we brought out the unified partner program and portal, but there are also product bundles that are coming out very shortly where you buy EVault and you get some high availability capability. And there will be a set of appliances where high availability Double-Take will be part of them. And so you can failover to those appliances. So I’m actually very impressed with how quickly we’re able to – the team is able to do all of this, including a product bundle, both at the SaaS level and at the appliance level that can deliver this kind of incredible capability.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And maybe one question for Anthony, if I could. The back half of the year, which prior, I asked, specifically in the fourth quarter. Basically, it appears to get to your EPS guidance. Your absolute dollar of OpEx, again, assuming gross margins are in the range that you gave, has to come down from second quarter levels in September and maybe it’s flat or down a touch in December. Is that what you’re trying to convey?

Anthony Folger

Yes. Yes, absolutely. And I think we would see OpEx reducing into Q3 and then into Q4.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Thanks for taking my question. Nice job again on the quarter.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you, Chad.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Brian Schwartz with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Koji Ikeda

This is Koji, sitting in for Brian. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the good quarter.

Mohamad Ali

Hey, Koji.

Koji Ikeda

Just a question from me from – on the consumer bookings side. I know it’s down 2% this quarter. That’s actually quite a bit higher – on the higher end of the range that you usually should pour. I know you mentioned there’s a little bit of tailwind from ransomware in there, too. But I guess, if you could parse it out a little bit more, is there something else going on there, too, on the consumer side that was boosting it? Or was it really just the ransomware tailwinds that you were seeing?

Anthony Folger

Yes. Hey, Koji, I can give some color and maybe Mohamad will add to it. But I think our ability to just drive better customer retention on the consumer side, I think we just, quarter-after-quarter, continue to see some modest gains there. And it really helps in terms of stabilizing that business. So we’ve seen the retention improve on a pretty consistent basis. Now in Q2 is no different. I think very strong customer retention rates. And then you couple that with the tailwinds from things like ransomware and maybe other things out in the market that are, I think, just reflective of worse and worse threat landscape. And it drove, I think, more activity into the business. And so better retention, better activity from some of these market dynamics, and we land, I guess, at the higher end of our range. We’ll see how the rest of the quarter shakes out. But again, it’s, for us, it’s one of those – a data point that I think is pretty encouraging.

Mohamad Ali

Yes. And Koji, and the ransomware piece of it, obviously, ransomware is the Gestapo of the world. I want to go on record of saying that. Having said that, it has created a benefit for us in the quarter. And one of the things I’ve been thinking about is, how long will this ransomware problem exist? And the more I study this situation, the more it becomes apparent. It’s going to be around for a long, long, long time. And the technologies that are proliferating, that allow these cyber criminals to do this, are not just developed by them anymore, they’re able to get this from hacking or leaks from the U.S. government, the Chinese government, from the Russian government. There’s this massive stockpile of cyber weaponry out there that has already been stolen and will probably continue to be stolen.

And there’s one organization that had stolen a whole bunch of these, and they’re offering it kind of like a Wine of the Month Club. You subscribe for a certain dollar value, as a bad guy subscribes to this thing, and every month, you get a new sort of cyber weapon that they’ve stolen from some government. And this is what’s going into this ransomware. So the reason the Petya virus spread so quickly was because of something called EternalBlue that was stolen from the NSA. And EternalBlue allows, once the ransomware has affected one computer, for it to spread to all computers attached to it via a network. That’s why it attacked businesses so much more than consumers, because you don’t have a network at home. And so there – I think there’s years and years and years of ransomware and ransomware-like things out there. And so, I don’t think that’s going away anytime soon.

Koji Ikeda

Scary digital world that we live in. A question for Mohamad, just big question picture here on the culture of Carbonite. One of the things that we hear more and more now when we’re talking with your partners and customers out there is the culture of the business. And Carbonite has gone through a lot of the change over the years, and you guys have a good headquarters too that you moved into a couple of years ago, and your love for Star Wars, too, out there. I guess, can you talk a little bit more about the culture? And I guess, more specifically, now that EVault and Double-Take have been under your umbrella for a while now, how they have added to the culture of Carbonite?

Mohamad Ali

Yes, Anthony can certainly add to this. But as I go around from a Carbonite location to Carbonite location, whether that’s Salt Lake City or Indianapolis or Toronto or London or Paris, one of the things that I’m seeing is that the company is galvanizing. And our team has actually a lot of experience with this. At IBM, we built much of the software business there with a lot of acquisitions and we created a common culture. And that’s some of what we’re doing here. But there are certain things underlying this common culture, right? The whole company shares this vision of creating the premier data protection platform.

And the Double-Take folks had this philosophy before. They wanted to do it, now they’re part of a company that’s doing it. EVault wanted to do it, now they’re part of a company that’s doing it. The traditional Carbonite team as well as the [indiscernible] they want to have this common mission, and it’s exciting for them. They also want to work for a company that’s also giving back to our communities, and we launched the Carbonite charitable fund team that stay in education in the communities that we participate. And the company has just been rallying, whether it’s a form of Double-Take location or EVault location.

And one of the fun things I’ll tell you is that I went to the Double-Take office in Indianapolis and I walked in and there was no Double-Take anywhere. It was just a giant Carbonite sign. They’re so proud of putting up the Carbonite sign, and they have all the Carbonite T-shirts and they’re very excited to be part of this business mission that we have as well as this mission to be an important part of our community. So I’m very pleased with how the culture is coming together. And our head of marketing is sitting right here, and he’s waving and giving the nod, because this has been very important to him as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Bhavan Suri with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Bhavan Suri

Hey, guys.

Mohamad Ali

Hey, Bhavan. We hear you’re in Zurich. So thanks for staying up till midnight here.

Bhavan Suri

So my question maybe – till we were done. I don’t know what I’m saying. Now I guess, I want to focus a little bit on the enterprise business, right. So if you think about your business and you think about – you bought EVault and that will be slightly higher, larger customer segments than you typically sold into, and then you bought Double-Take and they had a different set of partners and a larger set of customers, and you look at the staff and technology. I guess, the first question is how you’re sort of taking what you had originally. And some of the endpoint batch will end up – it was originally with server backup space and then optimizing that to these larger customers, but you’ve obviously – we talked a little about cross-sell, but that’s going to be critical. So just of how the R&D process is working to drive sort of some of the products. It will work. [indiscernible] up towards that higher customer size.

Mohamad Ali

Yes, Bhavan, that’s very, very good question actually. And you may have noticed in our earnings script, we didn’t – we only used the term business. And that’s all we’re going to use going forward. In the past, we’ve used SMB. And as we look at our products, our customers and our channel, today, we are serving a larger and larger segment of the business community, including some enterprises, right. It’s [indiscernible] solution with a payout. And that payout, that includes some enterprises, but there are a lot of midsized companies in there now. And that’s an exciting opportunity for us. And so in terms of the products that we built, the number – we’ve been assembling a set of enterprise-grade engines, as I call them.

But at the same time, we are trying to bring consumer-friendly user experiences, right. So – and there’s this trend of the consumerization of IT, I think is very relevant in data protection space. They’ve always been very complicated. And these enterprises, the ones that we are selling to, they are not a large part of our business today. The mid-market is the larger part of the business, but they really do appreciate that it just works, and it’s easy to use, because more and more, they have lots and lots of tools out there. And if one comes along and it does everything really well, and it’s also easy to use, they appreciate that. So I mean, good great catch that we are continuously sort of moving off-market here.

Bhavan Suri

Got it, got it. And then, I guess, just to walk through a couple of the acquisitions. EVault, when you bought it, maybe I wouldn’t say imperative, but a top of business. You’ve done a nice job sort of turning it around. Double-Take, some challenges in the business with some of the product lines, and that’s still the reason why we’ve got sort of 6 months under the belt. And now you’re talking about making another acquisition. I guess, just strategically, as you think about all the moving parts, so East Coast data center consolidation, overall data center consolidation, shift away from consumer, move up markets, retool the partner channel, cross-selling, EVault is maybe stable, but you’ve got to do some R&D stuff and moving up market, you’ve got sort of Double-Take and now you want to add a third. I guess, maybe just give us some comfort in sort of how you’re – you know that you’re juggling a lot of pieces. And I know you’ve upgraded the bench dramatically. But some sense in sort of how you think about sort of all the various moving parts and sort of the team that’s around there to make sure we don’t frame in terms of the cracks?

Mohamad Ali

Yes. And maybe you have more information than I do, but I didn’t know we’re about to do another one.

Bhavan Suri

Sir, no, no. My assumption is you take this, maybe you’ll need some at some point. My bad. I mean, I didn’t intend [indiscernible] or anything.

Mohamad Ali

Yes. I mean, it takes 12 to 15 months for us to absorb and integrate one of these. And we have a lot of experience doing this, right. I mean, the team that we have here has done over 40 of these at IBM and elsewhere, and not just the acquisition, but the integration part of it. And so I don’t think we’re eager or I don’t think we’re interested in doing another one this year. We wouldn’t be able to absorb that. But you’re right, there’s a lot of change happening quite quickly, right? I mean, oftentimes, when you acquire a business, it takes a long time to integrate. But we started out, I mean, 2.5 years ago when I got here, building a common platform. A lot of businesses don’t build a common platform, they end up with all these piece parts that’s hard to cross-sell and upsell and so forth.

So we have gone to one general ledger system across the company in that suite. We’ve just rolled out a new subscription billing system that’ll cut across the whole company. We are now, by the end of this year, we’ll have one instance with salesforce, one instance in Marketo. So there will be this common platform that we built everything to. We have a common partner program now. We have a common partner portal. Our head of marketing is across from here. He’s rolling out one single website this year, one brand architecture. And we call this one Carbonite inside of Carbonite. And that – those are tremendous levers, plus we have a bunch of people in the company who have done this before. I don’t think I have the patience or our investor community has the patience to wait years for these things to be integrated and then create value. And I think we’ve done that very effectively. We’ve created a platform, and adding things to the platform will actually become substantially easier going forward.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. That’s helpful. Thanks guys, nice job. Thanks to my questions.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you Bhavan and have a good trip back.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Eric Martinuzzi with Lake Street Capital. Your line is now open.

Eric Martinuzzi

Yes. I may be exposing my ignorance here, but you talked about the five offerings that you had. I had you guys down as having three offerings with the super back office, the EVault data protection and the Double-Take high availability. Can you reeducate me on your offerings?

Mohamad Ali

Absolutely, Eric. And good to hear your voice. So those three, so backup, disaster recovery and high availability are sort of the three of the offerings, closely aligned to what you just mentioned there. And then, there are two derivatives off of that. One is archiving. And as you recall, we have an e-mail archiving product and also our backup products do certain kinds of archiving. And when we say archiving, we mean long term, right, like seven years and so forth. So archiving is a category on its own. And then migration. I’ve been talking about – we’ve got a call on this workload portability. Let’s call it migration. And migration is sort of a use case of high availability.

In migration, you – in high availability, you failover and then you failback once the disaster isn’t averted. In migration, you failover and you just never failback. And there’s a whole set of tools and so forth associated with supporting that kind of migration environment. And one of these that we’ve noted is that, I noticed it, too, a couple of years ago, that 17% of all the workloads have moved to the cloud moved back. They don’t necessarily move back to where they started, they might move back to a private cloud. They might move to a Rackspace or someplace else, but they move. And this idea of workload portability, I think, in the future, become a really important thing. And we have a migration product and a migration business.

And actually, if you go to Google right now, Google uses Carbonite, it’s on their website, to migrate a workload from other clouds to the Google cloud. And so I think they just, maybe two weeks ago, got the Carbonite name on their website. And so this whole migration space is actually a derivative of the core product set that you just described. So those are the 5 product categories. Our customers beat them all, and they beat them all, and they should be able to consume them all. And today, I tell you, every customer is now buying byproducts from us. So today when they are buying byproducts from us, it’s a completely different business from a financial perspective.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay, that’s helpful. Speaking of the data migration. Just curious to know if there’s any impact, either to your pipeline or your deal closing ratios from your own lessons learned in moving 70 petabytes over the wire. I assume that was the dog eating its own dog food. What’s been the impact to the pipeline of the conversion?

Mohamad Ali

So yes, our ability to move workloads and move data is obviously applying these technologies to ourselves. But clearly, there is a market for this, as I just described. In terms of the pipeline, I’m not sure the work we do internally is really related to the pipeline. I think what we are seeing though is there’s – especially as workloads move to the cloud, there is no one cloud. There’s lots of clouds out there. They – and some of them are private, some of them are public, and there’s a whole variation in between. As they move to one destination, it may be a year, it may be two years, it may be never. But if it is sort of one year or two years, they realize that this destination is expensive. And we want to move to this other destination. How do you do that? Well, it turns out Carbonite has great technology to do that, and we use it for ourselves and we use it for our customers. But I don’t know that there’s a link with the pipeline.

Anthony Folger

Yes. And I might just add that with the, in particular, with the global system integrator channel that we sort of inherited with Double-Take, that was a channel that really did focus on this migration business, and they were really focused on migrating workloads out of someone’s infrastructure and into a cloud where they would manage it. And it was really sort of the lead-in to delivering their managed service. And I think we’ve found it to be a pretty interesting lead-in to us selling more into those opportunities. So if they’re migrating data into a cloud so that they can manage it, then there is backup and high availability and disaster recovery solutions that may go along with that. So to Mohamad’s point, I think, the IT environment today, and I think for some time to come, is going to be a hybrid one. And I think workload portability migration and all the solutions that we have to offer are pretty compelling in that type of landscape.

Mohamad Ali

Yes, just one last thing I want to add. So at the end of the day, the portfolio that we have moves data and moves workloads. That’s the case in all scenarios. And then, there are two uses for that. One is to protect yourself in case of a disaster or some other scenario like that. And then the other that we are starting to see is that people work – move workloads and move data in order to lower cost, and we could take advantage of both of those opportunities.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. I appreciate the answer. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Tim Klasell with Northland Securities. Your line is now open.

Tim Klasell

Yes. So a quick question here about the cross-sell obviously on paper, and from what we’ve heard, is from your channel partners as well, and certainly seems to be, be there and you’re just rolling out the programs now. So maybe we can look at your direct sales force. Can you get any numbers or anything that you can share with us of how your sales force has done cross-selling the products, being able to sell the Double-Take products? Or has there been any success story you can share with us or statistics to give us a little bit of comfort before your Analyst Day of how that’s going?

Anthony Folger

Yes. I mean, I guess what I would say, Tim, is that we really – from a direct sales perspective, our model is we really don’t have field-based direct sales. Our team is really an inside-based team. And what we’ve – and that inside team is really driving deals to closure with our partners. And so I think it’s been the ability of our inside sales team to identify opportunities for cross-sell, and this could be our customers’ success folks or the inside sales folks, to identify opportunities for cross-sell and upsell, whether it’s selling Double-Take and the EVault or vice versa, and then bringing partners in and driving those deals to closure.

And that’s what I mentioned previously. As when those come up, it’s our sales people who are really driving it and we’re getting an amendment to a partner agreement to allow them to sell a different set of solutions or additional sets of solutions. Really, the objective here is to make this systematic, automate it more and give partners a lot more, I would say, an easier UI in terms of dealing with Carbonite and selling everything that we have. So up to this point, it really has been some of our partners and a lot of our inside sales folks driving these opportunities, and the more we can integrate teams and systems, and the more we can automate this, I think the less friction there is in the system and the better opportunity we have to drive that number higher.

Mohamad Ali

Yes. And Tim, I’m glad that it sounds like both you and Chad have gone out and asked these partners whether there is this opportunity to cross-sell backup beyond high availability. And what you’ve heard is that absolutely yes. That’s definitely what we hear, what we see and we’re just getting started, really just getting started. And I mean, I think this opportunity will play out not for quarters, but probably for years to come and will continue to benefit us. But we’re just getting started. And so I don’t think we have metrics and numbers that we’re in a position to necessarily share yet. But we will see this on an ongoing basis as the quarters and years continue.

Tim Klasell

Okay, great. And then, this is probably a follow-on to that question. Anthony, you mentioned that you had started the integration process. Obviously, that’s some more wood to chop per se. What specific milestones do we have? I’m sure they’re probably back office. But maybe you could share with us some of the things that you’re trying to get done before the end of the year.

Anthony Folger

Yes, good question, Tim. And we – a couple of the bigger ones have been hit. And I think getting the company on one ERP system was really significant milestone, as was the data center consolidation. And frankly, those were both EVault integration projects that we knew would take us 1.5 years. And I think we’re able to deliver them on time and they’re going to have a good impact here in the second half of the year for us. I think, as I look to the second half, we have some go-to-market integration work that really is aimed at a more frictionless sales process, so that we can move the entire portfolio.

And that’s things like getting us onto one instance of sales force, integrating the sales teams which we did do July 1, rolling out one integrated website. And I think the other big one that will come up is getting ourselves off of the TSA that we’ve got with the Double-Take acquisition. So we’re still running some of our G&A functions on a transition services agreement from the acquisition. I think that wraps up here in the back half of the year. And so those are really the projects that we’ve got ahead of us. And I think we feel – based on the pace of execution thus far, I think we feel pretty good about knocking probably all of those off here in the second half of the year.

Tim Klasell

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Sarkis Sherbetchyan with B. Riley & Co.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

So just first question here. You did talk about the partner portals. It seems like it’s in really early innings here. Can you, I guess, maybe comment on what that does to the efficiency of kind of your sales spend and what that means in terms of ROI as you get a chance to book additional business through that portal?

Mohamad Ali

Yes, I think it’s a good question, Sarkis. The – it’s a big initiative, because as I mentioned a few minutes ago, a lot of what we’re doing right now is heavy-lifting, right. It’s our sales team driving it. And it’s us cutting the deal so that partners can sell more and more of what we’ve got. I think to the extent that the rollout, the unified program and automate that around the portal, it just frees our partners to start to bring more and more deals to us that are comprised of multiple products. I think it’s also going to give our partners the – as they go into renewal subscriptions, to be able to add on additional products in just a very frictionless way.

And so, yes, it’s work that we’ve got to do, and I think we’re in a pretty good spot in terms of execution. But I would absolutely expect that this is something that increases our sales efficiency and drives a pretty interesting ROI, especially as I mentioned in some of the prepared comments. We are seeing, I think, with the convergence of the products and the channel partners, an opportunity to sell into bigger organizations. And so all of those things combined should really allow for some efficiency on the go-to-market side as we move forward.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

That’s certainly hopeful. And then I guess as you kind of start selling into larger organizations, do you kind of maintain the price point that you’ve kind of traditionally wrap for these services? Or do you kind of see an uplift in price? I think that your price point is very competitive in the marketplace. I guess, any color on that would be helpful.

Anthony Folger

Yes. I think on a sort of a per unit basis, we can be extremely competitive the way we think about pricing. But the total annual contract value or average deal size certainly increases. And I think we, if I were to sort of think about the progression, historically, the Carbonite solutions maybe would have tapped out at $1,000 to $2,000 in terms of deal size. I think, as we brought EVault in, we were seeing an average deal size, $7,000, $8,000, $10,000 per year. And now with Double-Take as a complement to that, we can certainly push higher. And so I think, to the extent where we make this process a lot easier for partners and we’re able to continue to engage with larger partners and larger opportunities, sure, those deal sizes may continue to increase.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Got it. That’s helpful. And then with regards to just kind of an overall growth rate on what you’ve historically dubbed the SMB side of the business, and do you still expect kind of the organic growth there, like, call it, 10% in the low end? Or do you see that increasing, given all the moves you’ve been making fairly recently?

Anthony Folger

Yes. I think as we nudge our guidance up a little bit, our thinking was that it certainly Q2, from a subscription perspective, was the strong quarter. And I would say, coming into the year, we felt like we would hit a 10% to 15% range in terms of organic growth. I think what we’ve seen, and especially in Q2, is on the subscription side, something probably meaningfully higher than that; and maybe on the nonsubscription side, something a little less than that. And so I think we’re certainly within or biased towards the high end of that range right now.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

And as you’ve kind of tightened the non-GAAP revenue guidance here for the annual component, is that really more of the bookings going from the nonsubscription business to the subscription business that’s why you’ve kind of tightened that top end?

Anthony Folger

Absolutely. Yes, I think we drove a lot more subscription business in Q2 than we had anticipated. And I think, quite honestly, it was the combination of really bringing together Double-Take and EVault. That was packaging, pricing, sales incentives and just sort of the mechanics and the focus of our business to drive more to the subscription model. I think just accelerated that a bit more than we had anticipated. And so we view that as very positive for the business overall. And I think it allows us to move our midpoint, from a revenue perspective, up. And so that’s how we thought about it going into the back half of the year.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Very good. And one more for me and I’ll hop back in here. Obviously, you have a fairly strong balance sheet to perform an acquisition. And I think that based on your previous comments, you may not do one this year. So I guess, what are you kind of looking for in terms of either size or timing? Is it really kind of technology acquisitions that are smaller? Or do you think that it’s kind of, as you digest and integrate what you’ve done with Double-Take, kind of more opportunistically look at the marketplace? Just your thoughts around that.

Mohamad Ali

Yes. And Sarkis, it’s consistent with what we’ve actually set for a couple of years now, which is we can digest one or two technology buys, which is mostly we buy the technology in order to supplement some part of our portfolio. And those are straightforward and not hard. But in terms of larger acquisition that, like an EVault or a Double-Take, those we are looking at – we can digest those between 12 and 15 months, 12 and 18 months, depending on the complexity. And that’s sort of the cycle that we’re looking at for those types of acquisitions. So I think, really, the gaiting factor here isn’t so much the balance sheet or the capital that we’ve got, it’s our ability to absorb this. And as Bhavan said earlier, we’re moving – pointed out earlier, we’re moving quite fast with all of these things. But we also don’t want to move too fast, because we have to sort of match up our ability to ingest with our ability to execute on the transactions.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Thanks very helpful.

Mohamad Ali

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And I’m showing no further questions at this time. So with that, I’d like to turn the conference back over to CEO, Mr. Mohamad Ali, for closing remarks.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you. And thank you, operator, and thanks to all who joined us on a very busy earnings night, including Bhavan from Zurich. Thank you, Bhavan. I hope that you all will be able to join us at our offices here in Boston in the afternoon of September 19 for our first-ever Analyst Day. Please reach out to Jerry for more details, or to register. So thank you, and good night.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.