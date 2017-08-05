Telenav's (TNAV) CEO HP Jin on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Look – Investor Relations

HP. Jin – President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Strambi – Chief Financial Officer

Hassan Wahla – Co-President-Automotive

Analysts

Josh Nichols – B. Riley

Steve Dyer – Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Telenav Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Look. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Look

Thank you, operator. This is Mike Look, Telenav’s Investor Relations, and I’m pleased to welcome you to Telenav’s conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 earnings release. Joining me today are, HP. Jin, President and CEO; Mike Strambi, CFO; and Hassan Wahla, Co-President, Automotive. After the market closed today, Telenav issued a press release through GlobalNewswire. The release is available on the Telenav website at telenav.com.

During the course of today’s presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among others, the company’s expected financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, anticipated sources and mixes of revenue, expected profitability, product and business strategies and strategic relationships. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and that actual results and events may differ materially. We refer you to the documents we file on the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2017, and other periodic filings.

These documents identify important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We assume no duty to confirm, update or revise the financial forecasts for the quarter or any other forward-looking information on this call as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Today, we’ll be discussing our results on a GAAP as well as non-GAAP basis. These non-GAAP results including billings and adjusted EBITDA, excludes stock-based compensation expense. We use these additional non-GAAP measures as we believe they give useful operating information in addition to the GAAP results. There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings versus revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for those limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP revenue and evaluating billings together with revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP, as well as considering whether we are likely to satisfy the criteria required to recognize revenue to convert deferred revenue into revenue and the costs that we will incur over time to provide the services related to the deferred revenue. We provide visibility to investors to understand how we define billings by providing a reconciliation of billings to revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics is available in our press release and on our Investor Relations website.

Let me now turn the call over to HP. Jin, Telenav’s President and CEO. HP?

HP. Jin

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. I will start with a high-level review of our key accomplishments during the year, followed by some thoughts on our strategy going forward. I will then turn the call over to Mike for a detailed review of our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings results as well as our initial financial guidance for Q1 fiscal 2018. We’ll then open up the call to answer your questions.

Let’s get started. Q4 was a strong finish to a successful year at Telenav. During 2017, we continued to leverage our leading connected car technology to offer innovative services and solutions to four of the top 10 auto OEMs. This enabled us to broaden and extend our partnership with our existing customers: Ford, GM, Toyota and another top 10 auto OEM, as well as expand our offerings to time log.

We’ve also remained focused on growing our location-based advertising business, Thinknear, while continuing to be mindful of our goal related to the profitability. These activities resulted in Telenav posting billings of $233.6 million in fiscal 2017, an increase of $33.7 million or 17% growth over fiscal 2016. Non-GAAP gross profit on billings for fiscal 2017 increased 10% to $99.3 million.

During the same period, operating expenses, excluding our legal settlements and fees, remained essentially flat at $118.1 million, resulting in a fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA on billings loss of $6.1 million. Our 2017 cash adjusted EBITDA results represents a $7.9 million or 56% improvement over our $13.9 million cash adjusted EBITDA loss in fiscal 2016. Our financial results, however, don’t fully reflect all that was accomplished during this past year.

Let me take a moment to highlight some of our key successes, starting with our largest customer, Ford. I’m pleased with the continued progress we are making at Ford as we introduced new features and enhanced the functionality of their SYNC platform. You may recall that early in fiscal 2017, we were able to successfully complete the condition from SYNC 2 to SYNC 3 globally.

SYNC 3 is a significant improvement from the SYNC 2 offering. In January, we worked with Ford to extend their map update program to New York in addition to Australia and New Zealand. And more recently, we completed the development and reached an agreement with Ford to provide connected services globally for a SYNC 3 platform, starting with select model year 2018 vehicles. We have received purchase orders for development work on products and services for model year 2019.

I also want to take a moment to address concerns regarding Ford vehicles supporting brought-in solutions like Android Auto and CarPlay. In fiscal 2017, we continue to see an increase in attach rates despite Ford’s offering update solutions.

Moving now to GM. Fiscal 2017 represented the accumulation of three years of successful collaboration between GM and Telenav. The result was the launch in February of our connected embedded navigation system on the Cadillac CTS and CTS-V for North America. And this system is scheduled to become available in additional models and regions for model year 2018.

We also announced an extension of our relationship to offer GM’s next-generation connected embedded navigation service through model year 2025. As I have indicated on prior calls, this strengthening of our relationship with the GM reflects our rich product portfolio, excellent execution, shared vision and strong innovation. For example, I am pleased to announce the availability of our entry-level embedded navigation solution on Opel’s M and Corsa vehicles in Europe via Opel’s Navi 4.0 IntelliLink system. Opel, a former division of GM in Europe, is now part of the PSA Group. They also have our mobile navigation, SDK, car services that power the mapping, navigation and search functionality on GM’s OnStar RemoteLink mobile compelling applications.

In fiscal 2017, we continue to see a significant increase in activation rates with this offering, which is one of the drivers for the increase in deferred revenue. During fiscal 2017, we also continue to deepen and expand our partnership with Toyota. Early in the fiscal year, we expanded our Scout GPS Link solution to Toyota’s luxury brand, Lexus. In January, at CES, we announced that our Scout GPS Link solution had been chosen for select 2018 Toyota vehicles equipped with Entune 3.0 and that our solution would become a standard offering on select models of Toyota Camry line starting in model year 2018.

I’m pleased to announce that our Scout GPS Link solution is now standard on all U.S. models of Toyota’s 2018 Camrys and that consumers can order these vehicles today. This version of our Scout GPS Link solution features moving maps in the vehicle display. Furthermore, we have made significant progress with the Toyota relationship for its embedded connected navigation solution.

I’m pleased to announce that Toyota has launched its premium embedded navigation system utilizing Telenav’s conducted search as a standard feature for three years of service, which is now available through Toyota’s Entune 3.0 premium audio option in 2018 Camry vehicles with embedded navigation and rolling out select 2018 vehicles in the U.S.

Based upon continued progress, Toyota decided last quarter to extend our partnerships through model year 2023. In fiscal 2017, we continued to see a significant increase in the activation rates with this offering, which is one of the drivers for the increase in deferred revenue. Mike will address this in more detail.

Next, let me provide you with an update on the progress of Telenav’s enhanced OpenStreetMap or OSM platform. As a reminder, Toyota is the first auto OEM to use Telenav’s enhanced OSM platform to provide a broad-end navigation solution for their cars.

Today, I’m very pleased to announce that we have just added a leading luxury brand, Daimler, to our customer base. Daimler has selected Telenav’s enhanced OSM platform and navigation SDK for its Mercedes Benz-commenced rear-seat entertainment system to power the mapping, search and the passenger-driver interactive functions. This agreement with Daimler is very important as it further validates Telenav as the global leader in providing enhanced auto-grade OSM to global OEMs.

Our OSM initiative continues to be a major topic for discussion with our OEM partners and represents one of our key growth initiatives. Our navigation SDK is map content agnostic. We support both commercial maps and OSM to meet the needs of our global OEM partners.

To close out, our summary of fiscal 2017. Let me take a moment to briefly talk about our location-based advertising business unit this year. In fiscal 2017, we delivered record revenues, record bookings, and in Q2, we even achieved cash flow positive for the first time in the history of this business unit. We, however, were not able to maintain the business profitability throughout the remainder of the year.

Going forward, we intend to drive scale through predictable and sustainable growth in order to achieve our full year profitability goal. We continue to believe that our location-based advertising business is a strategic component of our connected car business strategy, especially as it relates to potentially bringing in new revenue streams from in-car ads. We intend to leverage the potential of connected cars to promote our in-car advertising vision. Overall, the digital marketing industry continues to grow and the location data and technologies remain a key focus area for brands across most major marketing spaces.

Now let’s turn our attention to fiscal 2018 and beyond. For fiscal 2018, our #1 priority will be quality execution and the timely delivery of our products. In addition, we intend to continue to make thoughtful investment in three strategic areas.

The first area of investment is in the continuous improvement of a unified and scalable platform that will allow us to deliver our products much more efficiently. Currently, auto OEMs have chosen to develop multi-year programs in parallel in order to ensure timely delivery to meet fast-changing customer needs. And we’re in the marketplace as OEMs transition from embedded to connected embedded navigation solution.

As a result of this approach, we have had to increase the resource to support our auto OEMs’ transitional strategies. This has resulted increased operating expense in late fiscal 2017 and continuing into fiscal 2018. To counteract this problem, we have been developing a unified and scalable platform to reduce the amount of customer addition and deployment costs at each auto OEM customer as we leverage more of our unified platform and the lower-cost sites, we believe we will be able to better manage our operating expenses related as growth in a number of programs and billings.

We also believe that we will continue to see the benefits of the platform as especially as we win additional programs. Our long-term goal remains sustainable profitable growth. Our second area of our strategic investment is Telenav’s enhanced OSM platform, which provides our auto-grade OSM maps created with the crowd-sourced mapping technology through auto OEMs. Toyota and Daimler have adopted our platform, and we are working with more additional OEMs to adopt our OSM platform. Our enhanced OSM platform will allow us to penetrate more cars and support new business models plus in-car ads.

Our third area of investment is in our location-based advertising business. This year, we’re – we have three sources of revenue, two of which are realized today. The first source is in Managed Services. Here, our focus is on scaling this business with more sales people so that we can deliver sustainable growth on a profitable basis. From fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2017, our sales productivity grew more than 60%. As I indicated earlier on this call, we were able to achieve profitability in Q2 of fiscal year 2017, but were unable to sustain that profitability throughout the remainder of the year due to seasonality and lack of scale.

Our second source of revenue is associated with our self-serve platform. I am pleased to announce that we have launched the beta version of our self-serve platform with several channel partners and are encouraged by early results that we have seen. We will continue to tune the platform based on customer feedback and officially roll out the platform to a larger range of partners within the next two to three quarters.

The third source of revenue for this business is with in-car ads, which remained a strategic initiative within Thinknear business, and we’ll continue to evangelize in-car ads with OEM partners. We do not expect this in-car as revenue in fiscal 2018.

In closing, we continue to be the largest network of connected cars in the industry. We are pleased with the progress we are making with our key partners. We remain focused on execution and continue to strengthen our relationships with our partners through the delivery of great products to consumers and strive to expand our offerings to other auto OEMs.

As we indicated in our press release, we expect our operating expense to increase in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Due to our success in expanding Ford, GM, Toyota programs and as well as the new Daimler wing, we need to increase our resources to fulfill this additional commitment. However, our unified platform efforts, along with the managing costs through deployment of resources and lower cost base will allow us to better manage our operating expenses relative to the growth in a number of programs and billings.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mike to review our financial results and outlook in greater detail. Mike?

Mike Strambi

Thanks HP, and good afternoon, everyone. I’ll start my discussion with the detailed review of our fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results, followed by our outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 before opening the call up for questions. As you can see from our press release issued earlier today, total revenue for the fourth quarter was $40.3 million, a decrease of $7.5 million from the prior year and within our revenue guidance of $39 million to $41 million. This decline in revenue primarily represents the combined effect of a change in accounting methodology effective January 1, 2017, for revenue from Ford’s 7-year value-added map update service offering in Europe and the continued decline in a number of monthly recurring users of our mobile navigation business.

Automotive revenue for the fourth quarter was $29.3 million or 73% of total revenue and was entirely attributable to royalty revenue. That compares with $37.1 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in automotive revenue was due primarily to the change in revenue recognition requirements I described earlier. The impact of this change resulted in the lower comparative Q4 fiscal 2017 revenue despite higher unit volume with Ford due to increasing take rates. Q4 location-based advertising was $6.8 million or 17% of our total revenue and represented an increase of 35% year-over-year. The growth of our advertising business was driven by larger campaigns and higher ECPM. Mobile navigation revenue for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million, slightly better than our expectations and only represent a 10% of our overall revenue in Q4 of fiscal 2017.

Total billings, one of the key non-GAAP metrics that we think helps to better understand the health of our business, is defined as GAAP revenue plus the change in deferred revenue during the quarter. Total billings were $66.5 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with $50.4 million in the year ago period, an increase of 32% or $16.1 million. Automotive billings grew to $50.7 million, up 40% year-over-year and 10% sequentially.

Q4 year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased volumes across all of our OEMs, additional royalties earned through the offering of value-added map services to Ford in Europe and an increase in customized engineering fees of $3.4 million. Total gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was 44% and in line with our gross margin for the same period a year ago.

Our flat fourth quarter gross margin primarily reflects the combined effect of higher location-based advertising gross margins as a result of lower ad inventory exchange cost and higher revenue ECPMs, offset by declining gross margins in our mobile navigation business as content license fees remained relatively fixed while revenues declined. Automotive gross margins remains relatively flat at close to 40%. Gross margins also reflect the beneficial effect of the deferral of Ford Europe map cost to match the deferral of lower-margin related revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit on billings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $26.2 million, which resulted in a non-GAAP gross margin on billings of 39%. That compares with a non-GAAP gross profit on billings of $22 million or a non-GAAP gross margin on billings of 44% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. This decline in non-GAAP gross margin, as expected, was primarily attributable to the impact of a higher mix of lower-margin Ford Europe units and associated value-add map updates as well as the impact of reduced levels of high-margin mobile navigation revenue, offset in part by increased higher-margin advertising revenue. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, total operating expenses were $30.3 million compared with $28.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Looking more specifically at our operating expense components, research and development expenses in the fourth quarter increased 14% to $19.7 million or 30% of total billings. This compares to $17.3 million or 34% of total billings for the same period a year ago. The increase in the absolute dollar level of R&D expenses was attributable to higher headcount, increases in salary and greater use of contracted services, which was offset by the increased capitalization of deferred development cost of $1.6 million. Our practice with respect to deferred development cost is to capitalize such cost when a related NRE-signed contract exists.

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 were $5.5 million or 8% of total billings compared with $5.3 million or 10% of total billings in the fourth quarter of 2016. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 decreased to $5.2 million or 8% of billings compared with $6.4 million or 13% of billings in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in G&A expenses in Q4 of fiscal 2017 was primarily driven by lower legal settlements and fees.

Our net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $12.8 million compared with a net loss of $8 million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was a loss of $8.8 million compared with a loss of $4.6 million for the same period a year ago. Our increased losses were primarily due to the combined effect of lower gross margin and higher operating expenses.

We reduced our adjusted EBITDA on billings loss to $400,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with the $3.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. The improvement in this metric was due to the combined effect of increased automotive billings and higher gross profit from the advertising business unit, offset in part by lower gross profit from the mobile navigation business and increased operating expenses. As a reminder, we exclude legal settlements and contingencies as part of our adjusted EBITDA calculations.

Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $1.1 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior year ago period. The variance was due to the timing of receivable collections and payments of liabilities, which can fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter, as well as higher CapEx associated with the movements to our Santa Clara headquarters in the year ago quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet. We continue to be debt free and ended the June quarter with approximately $98 million in cash and short-term investments. Deferred revenue as of June 30, 2017, was $87.4 million compared with $23.4 million as of June 30, 2016. This increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of our automotive connected solutions and the accounting effect of offering bundled map update services with Ford in Europe, New Zealand and Australia, each of which is provided, over time. We ended the quarter with 746 full-time employees compared to 583 from the year ago period. While our headcount has been increasing, most of the hiring is in low-cost geographies, where we are able to acquire your highly skilled engineers at a cost that is substantially less than the U.S.

To conclude on our prepared remarks today, I’d like to summarize our outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 and share some insight into underlying assumptions. I’ll start with an update on our efforts to determine whether to early adopt ASC 606 revenue from contracts on customers on July 1, 2017. We have spent considerable energy evaluating then impact of early adoption of ASC 606 and its related provisions.

As a result, we believe that through the adoption of this new accounting standard under GAAP, our reported revenue would more accurately reflect the economic substance of our transactions with our customers. However, adoption of ASC 606 requires an issuer to also apply ASC 340, simultaneously, which we believe would require us to capitalize a significant amount of the upfront development cost that, today, under existing standards, are expensed. The implementation of ASC 340 requires a significant amount of judgment as well as a compilation of historical development costs.

Due to the complexity of applying this new standard, we believe the most prudent approach is not to early adopt ASC 606 and the associated application of ASC 340 until July 1, 2018, and during the coming year, work to refine our thoughts on methodologies used to capitalize and subsequently recognize development costs. Accordingly, we have elected to defer adoption of ASC 606 and the related effect of ASC 340 until the mandatory date of July 1, 2018, for June 30 year-ends.

Commencing with the quarter ended September 30, 2017, we are no longer reporting or providing guidance on non-GAAP gross profit on billings, non-GAAP gross margin on billings and adjusted EBITDA on billings. Telenav will, however, report and provide guidance on the change in deferred revenue and deferred costs starting with the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

With these comments as context, I’ll now review our guidance for Q1 of fiscal 2018. We expect total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 to range from $36 million to $38 million. We expect Q1 total billings to range from $61 million to $63 million, which would reflect year-over-year growth of up to 33%. These billings guidance includes an estimate of automotive customized engineering fees of approximately $3 million. As a reminder, we are subject to seasonality in our automotive business.

In particular, with Ford, in the September quarter, plants closed for summer holidays and new model retooling. We anticipate that gross margin will be approximately 46%. We expect deferred revenue and deferred cost to increase approximately $25 million and $18 million, respectively. We also expect operating expenses to be $32.5 million to $33.5 million. We anticipate that net loss will be $15.5 million to $16.5 million. Our adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be $12.5 million to $13.5 million. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately $44.3 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

In summary, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy for sustainable and profitable growth. With that, HP, Hassan and I are available to take your questions. Operator, if could can please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question from Josh Nichols with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Josh Nichols

Hi. Good to hear the news about Daimler. Is there anything that you could tell us to help us frame as far as the revenue opportunity there and how the recognition, what it might look like?

Hassan Wahla

Okay. Josh, this is Hassan. I can talk about just the opportunity, and then Mike can comment on revenue recognition. So this is a rear seat entertainment product. So it is not the front seat embedded navigation with full functionality. But this is really, for us, we’re looking at this as a great feature. It is going to be on several Mercedes Benz car lines. So it’s a great way for us to start our relationship with a premium German OEM.

Mike Strambi

And I’ll just comment with regard to – the revenue there is a per-unit royalty that we will receive. It would be preliminary for us to comment exactly on the rev rec given the nature of the underlying navigation and the nature and extent of any connected services that might be offered.

Josh Nichols

That’s helpful. So you’re modeling or expecting for guidance OpEx of around like $33 million. Given the new relationships and the increased investments you have to make, do you think that, that’s probably a reasonable run rate kind of for the year? Or will that ramp?

Hassan Wahla

So we don’t give guidance for the quarter beyond next quarter. But as you noticed, this is a significant increase for the programs, right, so with the Ford, GM, Toyota. But we don’t anticipate a significant increase in any new programs. So we would not expect a significant fluctuation on that. We cannot predict R&D in terms of this flat expense.

Mike Strambi

And I’ll just add to that, Josh. In our prepared remarks, we did talk about the fact that we are developing this unified platform, which will allow us to continue to evolve and provide innovative solutions for customers that incrementally would be less and less customized. So one of our competitive advantages is to be able to offer customized solutions to customers by having a more unified platform, every incremental award can be developed more efficiently.

I’ll also add to that, if you look back our history regarding OpEx, we have succeeded in being able to acquire very talented engineering teams in China and Romania, in particular, and we will be continuing to have a focus on leveraging that economic advantage as well as the skilled labor force there.

Josh Nichols

That’s good detail. Then, lastly, I know GM launched recently, and you’ve mentioned before that you were expecting significant volumes in fiscal 2018 and near-global penetration in near 2019. As the ramp is now starting to unfold, could you provide any additional detail as far as what that might look like, how quickly it could scale and just what significant penetration could be to TNAV as far as the revenue on a billings basis?

Mike Strambi

So I’ll make a few observations and Hassan can chime in. What we’re excited about with than entire GM relationship is that it has evolved from one initial product solution that launched here in February to solutions that have launched on lower-end embedded solution in Europe as well as the RemoteLink connected solution. And so we’re excited that the nature extent of our relationship with GM continuous to expand, not the least of which is the recent announcement that our award for the embedded connected solution was extended through 2025.

The challenge that we have with all of our new customers as they launch is we don’t always have keen insight into the specific models and regions and volumes, which current packages, solutions we’re going to be offered on, whether they’re going to be standard or an ala carte option. With regard to the embedded connected solution with GM, in particular, we will be on a few more models in 2018.

We’re not yet privy to able to disclose all of them because that is a marketing messaging that GM wants to manage and own, and frankly, until they launch, it’s subject to change based on how they elect to offer and pair our product in their offerings. Suffice to say that our fiscal 2019, which aligns with model year 2019, is expected to be based on the latest information we have with GM, to be very healthy and robust across multiple brands and models and geographic regions.

And I would describe fiscal 2018 and model year 2018 on that solution to be little more limited, frankly, a little bit less than we had initially expected when we first signed the RFQ. But the nature of any of these automotive awards is they can move forward or even backwards and circumstances by nature of many different marketing and technology dependencies. And so that’s kind of where things stand with GM today. But we’re extremely excited about the opportunity with GM as we look forward into 2019 and beyond.

Josh Nichols

Thanks. I appreciate that. I’ll hop back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now take our next question from Steve Dyer with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Steve Dyer

Thanks good afternoon. Question on adjusted EBITDA for billings or, really, any probability for billings. I hope that was a good step forward and you started providing there. I’m curious as to the decision to stop giving any insight into the profitability of billings.

Mike Strambi

Yes. So as a public company and an SEC registrant, we are keenly aware of the authoritative directives from the SEC and sensitivity about certain key non-GAAP metrics. And deferred revenue, by definition, not being GAAP revenue tends to be a very sensitive financial metric to include in any gross profit measurement.

And in fact, there is a quite a long laundry risk, a list of SEC comment letters that have been issued to public companies to essentially cease and desist from reporting that as a non-GAAP measure of profitability that is including deferred revenue and net profit metric, the concept being is – the very reason deferred revenue is in not GAAP revenue is because there is still an obligation to deliver and earn that revenue. And so in the spirit of being transparent to our investors, we still want to be able to provide the key components of what we were previously reporting in that metric. And so we have tables in our earnings release that you’ve probably seen, and we’ve been doing it for a while, that measure in defining the increase in deferred revenue and increase in deferred costs.

Steve Dyer

Okay. And then, I guess, looking forward to billings guidance for the September quarter. Is the downtick just a function of kind of global production being a little slower in the September quarter than the June quarter and then, I guess, that would sort of imply that there’s no material uptick in GM in the next three months, is that fair?

Mike Strambi

Well, so I would say it’s lesser due to the kind of macroeconomic in – macroeconomic sales volumes, and more so just because title transfer, particularly with our largest customer, Ford, is based on plant assembly production schedules. And so there is seasonality in our business, if you will, although limited, where plants are shut down one to two weeks, I think, assuming a few better three weeks where they retool before the new model year launches. So that is the primary, by far, reason why billings sequentially are down a tad.

Steve Dyer

Okay. And then last from me. It was good to see you guys tip over in the free cash flow positive range this quarter. Would you expect to be free cash flow positive this next year?

Mike Strambi

So we’re only giving guidance out a quarter. There would have to be lot of items come together favorably in that regard. So I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I think it’s quite clear, just looking at the first quarter, that would be an extremely tall challenge to achieve. And the big driver for us in our path to profitability is to launch at the large volumes that we expect with GM, and that really commences in model year 2019.

As per my earlier comments with Josh, we’re a little bit disappointed on the second year of GM being a little less than what we had expected from a volume basis on the embedded connected solution. We don’t believe that has any bearing on the nature and extent of launch in 2019 with GM. And so we are quite optimistic about the business and opportunity that we have in front of us with GM.

Steve Dyer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Move on to Mike Latimore with Northland Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Rashid for Mike Latimore. I have a couple of questions. You announced a new connected services deal with Ford. Does it imply a contract renewal the embedded, too?

HP. Jin

Hassan, you want to comment?

Hassan Wahla

So at this point, we have not announced an extension of our embedded products, but we have talked in the past also about several areas of development that we’re focused on, which go beyond our current contract term. So our current contract with Ford terminates the end of this calendar year. However, in the past, we’ve talked about doing development on model year 2018. HP also mentioned, we’ve started working on model year 2019 based on purchase orders we have received with Ford for the development of these programs. And adding these connected services falls in the same bucket. We do remain reasonably [indiscernible] that we will be able to renew our agreement with Ford. But the cloud services that we announced today does not automatically translate into a contract [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. One more question. So did GM add to billings in the fourth quarter?

Mike Strambi

No. We don’t provide specificity with regard to any of our customers that are below 10%. And that’s not because we’re trying to be evasive, but there can be unique circumstances in any given quarter. And once they achieve 10% of our billings, we’ll be looking to report that.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one last question. Is the OEM rollout in China on track for later this year?

Hassan Wahla

Yes. Our fourth top 10 OEM that we are working on for a China rollout, that remains on track for later on this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. That’s all for me. Thank you.

Operator

That does conclude today’s question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back over to management for additional or closing remarks.

Michael Look

Great. Thank you very much. I’d like to thank everybody for joining us today and we look forward to talking to you later on this quarter.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude today’s conference. Thank you all for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.