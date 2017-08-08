Avi Gilburt - The Market Pinball Wizard

Due to his uncanny accuracy of analysis, Mr. Gilburt has quickly become known as one of the top analysts in the world, specifically for his analysis in the US equity market and the precious metals sector. As one of his professional money manager followers has noted:

“Avi is, AND BY FAR, one of the best market technicians out there.”

Mr. Gilburt has kept his followers on the correct side of the stock market for years, in addition to calling the top to the gold market back in 2011 within $6 of the high struck, and then buying at the specific bottom of the market the night the December 2015 low was struck. As his followers have all said in one way or another:

“Avi and his team... nothing else like it in the trading world universe!”

Avi credits his analysis accuracy to the Fibonacci Pinball method he developed, which provides a stronger framework to the traditional Elliott Wave structure. This has allowed him to identify turning points in the market that are often unexpected by the masses. Just ask yourself if you were going long US equities in February 2016, or short the metals market in September of 2011, or long the metals market in December 2015, or long the US Dollar in July of 2011, etc. Avi was.

Avi Gilburt is a lawyer and accountant by training. He formerly was a partner and National Director at a national firm, from which he has retired. Currently, Mr. Gilburt operates ElliottWaveTrader, an interactive online trading room for over 3,000 subscribers and 400+ money managers worldwide. He is supported by his 15 analysts who provide analysis for US equity markets, US individual stocks, precious metals and mining stocks, bonds, major world equity markets, the energy market, FOREX, cryptocurrencies, and options trading. Additionally, his staff has developed proprietary market timing indicators to assist investors in consistently maintaining on the correct side of the market.

Avi is now joint venturing with Seeking Alpha on a service being provided on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace platform. The service, priced at $99/month - or sign up for an annual subscription for a $200 savings off the yearly price - will leverage what is done in his trading room, including consideration of the proprietary indicators, and synthesize it into nightly updates on the S&P 500, a mid-week update on the metals complex, and a weekend update on the S&P 500, metals complex, USO, and US Dollar. This analysis is designed to assist the average investors with a more real time understanding of the directional bias Avi maintains for the various markets he covers.

Due to the significant discussion generated in Avi’s articles on Seeking Alpha from his more than 15,000 followers, we also expect that the members' comments within this new service will generate even further discussion and idea generation among participants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.