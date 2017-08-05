TOR Minerals International's (TORM) CEO Olaf Karasch on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TOR Minerals International Inc. (NASDAQ:TORM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

David Mossberg – Investor Relations

Barbara Russell – Chief Financial Officer

Olaf Karasch – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

John Hutchinson – Private Investor

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the TOR Minerals’ Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Mossberg, Investor Relations representative for TOR Minerals. Thank you, Mr. Mossberg. You may begin.

David Mossberg

Thank you, Devon. Welcome, everyone, to the TOR Minerals Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that the statements made during this discussion may include forward-looking information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and therefore are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that the actual results, business conditions, business developments, losses and contingencies and local and foreign factors will not differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including market conditions, general economic conditions, risk of general business slowdown or recession, the increasing cost of energy, raw materials and labor, competition, advances in technologies, changes in foreign currency rates, freight price increases, commodity price increases, delay in delivery of required equipment and other factors.

These risks and other risk factors pertaining to our business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements are available in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.

Joining in the discussion of the results are CEO, Dr. Olaf Karasch; and CFO, Barbara Russell. First, Barbara will review the financials, followed by Dr. Karasch’s comments on the quarter. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay for a period of 30 days via the Investor section of the company’s website. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Barbara.

Barbara Russell

Thanks, Dave. During the second quarter, we delivered a solid 9% top line growth and significant improvements in profitability. The second quarter was the best net income performance we’ve had in 3.5 years. But before I get into more detail about profitability, I will review revenue performance for our 3 main product categories: specialty hydrated aluminas; barium sulfate and other products; and titanium dioxide pigments.

Our first product groups, specialty aluminas, represented 56% of our second quarter sales and includes ALUPREM, HALTEX and OPTILOAD products. These products are primarily used as fire-retardant fillers, engineered fillers, white pigment in plastic and rubber applications as well as used in catalyst application. Second quarter sales in this category increased to 18%, which is on pace with growth rate that we saw earlier this year. Our specialty alumina business showed strong growth across geographic areas in both Europe and the U.S. as well as in the market applications.

ALUPREM’s sales increased 10%, which was led by a 22% growth in sales in Europe and flat comparisons in the U.S. ALUPREM sales also benefited from initial traction in new applications that show promise to become meaningful contributors to our overall business. Flat comparison to the U.S. where due to the order patterns of our largest ALUPREM customers, which can cause significant changes in volume from quarter-to-quarter and does not necessarily follow a normal seasonal pattern.

Alumina sales for HALTEX and OPTILOAD products also had strong performance, increasing 47% during the quarter to $1.6 million, due to growth with both new and existing customers. We are gaining traction selling our OPTILOAD product into critical flame-retardant building components, which is a newer end market for us, and we expect to contribute nicely to growth in this specialty alumina product group.

Our second product group is barium sulfate and other specialty minerals, which represented 20% of our second quarter revenue and mainly consists of barium sulfate products, which are used as an extender filler in plastic and paint applications. Sales in this category decreased to 2% during the quarter.

Our third quarter product group is titanium dioxide colored pigments, which represented the remaining 24% of revenue and includes our colored titanium dioxide pigment products HITOX and TIOPREM, which are specialty TiO2 pigments used as value-added replacements for commodity, titanium dioxide and other colored pigments in traditional paint and plastics formulations. TiO2 colored pigments sales were flat year-over-year during the second quarter. Titanium dioxide market conditions are improving and our efforts to expand distribution are working well, particularly in Europe and in Asia. Late last year, we increased our sales efforts in various geographic areas, where it had not been profitable for us to sell for the last several years. As a result of these factors, our TiO2 pigments sales in Europe increased 29% and in Asia sales increased 39% during the quarter. This performance was offset by a decrease of 17% in the U.S. Our TiO2 pigment business in the U.S. continues to be affected by inexpensive Chinese imports, although it appears that pressure may be awaiting.

Moving on to profitability. During the second quarter, gross margin improved to 3.8 percentage points to 15.6% of sales. The improvement was due to higher production volumes and improved efficiencies, particularly in our European operation. Operating expense during the second quarter increased 13%, primarily related to an increase in sales expenses, in salary and share-based compensation. During the second quarter, net income was $352,000 or $0.10 per diluted share as compared to net income of $87,000 or $0.03 per diluted share during the prior-year.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flows. Cash flow from operations were slightly positive during the second quarter at $63,000. Improvements in profitability were offset by changes in working capital. Our inventory balance of $11.3 million increased to $2.9 million from the first quarter. Overall, we’re looking at inventory turns of about 3.5x to 4x per year, so inventory levels were a bit elevated at the end of the second quarter, which was the equivalent to 3.2 turns per year. The increase was primarily related to an increase in raw material inventory, which sometimes we order in large quantities to save on costs. We expect inventories to return to targeted turn levels over the next several quarters.

Our accounts receivable balance at the end of the second quarter was $4.7 million, which equates to days sales outstanding of 40 days, below our targeted goal of 50 to 60 days. Capital expenditures during the second quarter were $812,000 compared to $562,000 last year. The increase in capital spending was primary related to an increase in production equipment related to the production of our specialty aluminas. We expect our capital spending during 2017 to be approximately $2.5 million to $3 million, which is slightly higher than our normal spending levels. Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.8 million, a decrease of $900,000 from the beginning of the year. Total debt was $3.7 million, down $357,000 from the beginning of the year.

I will now turn the floor over to Olaf.

Olaf Karasch

Thank you, Barbara. Yes, this is Olaf Karasch. For everyone listening today, thank you for your interest in TOR Minerals and for joining us on the conference call today. We posted a strong recovery in profitability during the second quarter. Posting this highest earnings per share number we have seen in more than 3 years. We saw continued strength in our specialty alumina business and are very well positioned to continue double-digit growth in our largest product category.

While flat in terms of revenue comparison, our TiO2 business saw improving trends in Europe and Asia and due to our cost improvement assets, TiO2 has begun to contribute nicely to overall profitability this year. Our barium sulfate related revenue was also relatively flat year-over-year, but continues to add nice contribution margin to the overall business. Our specialty alumina business, which represents more than 56% of our revenue continues to perform well and should continue to be the main driver for top line growth for this year and the next several years.

We continue to grow the business with our largest specialty alumina customers and business in existing end market segments. It is important to keep in mind that the order patterns of our larger customer can vary from year-to-year, making comparison difficult on a quarterly basis. Nevertheless, we posted double-digit increase with several of our larger customer during the first half of the year, which reflects the strength of our relationships.

Our existing base business in Europe, which represents about a set of overall specialty alumina revenue, we continue to add new and expand business with existing customers. We are the leading provider of ultra white and high-purity fire-retardant fillers across Europe and have been able to maintain and even grow our position. Specialty alumina revenue in Europe increased 22% during second quarter and is up 15% year-to-date. We expect to see a similar increase in Europe during the balance of 2017. We have multiple opportunities for growth in the specialty alumina segment and have recently gained traction in several new areas and can help us at new end market applications that will grow and diversify the geographic end market customer mix.

Our OPTILOAD specialty alumina product is one of the newer areas where we’ve seen successful growth. Our OPTILOAD HALTEX revenue increased 47% during second quarter and is up 37% to year-to-date. OPTILOAD is a nontoxic fire-retardant smoke-suppressant filler designed as a viable substitute for brominated fire retardants, that generate smoke and are proven to have negative health effects. Smoke is well documented as a leading cause of death in fire conditions.

We are gaining acceptance for OPTILOAD for use in plastic components, used in building products and mass transit applications where stringent fire standards are required. It took several years to introduce and to get approvals and is evidenced by the growth this year. We are beginning to see significant traction in this product. The product has a compelling value proposition.

As the name OPTILOAD implies, it has optimal loading behavior and resin. This means that a customer can use more of our fire-retardant fillers and less resin, which is a more costly ingredient. Even more important, using more of our fire-retardant filler makes for a safer end product. Another area for growth in our specialty hydrated alumina business is in an application related to energy storage. we introduced and has been growing the – this business with new customers, putting us on track to ramp this business to more than $1 million in revenue contribution growth in 2017.

While this application is in an emerging market that will likely take several years to develop, we are optimistic that this could grow into a meaningful business for TOR Minerals. We are also introducing a new product called TOR BRITE which is an extend of white TiO2 and can replace 15% to 35% of white titanium dioxide in certain applications. We began selling this in limited quantities in March and April time and have tremendous interest from customers worldwide. In just 4 months, since we introduced this new product, we have sampled more than 50 potential customers and had made our first sales in several European countries.

Given the initial interest and the large size of the potential end market, this product could quickly ramp to be one of our larger product groups in the future. We will be conducting the large scale production volumes in the second half of the year to fine-tune production. This year we are also working to expand our geographic reach into new markets. We have added new distribution partners and are training them on how to market our product in the new markets, including India, Turkey, South Korea, South Africa, China and other countries. We are actively looking to gain distribution into other countries we are not currently present.

Moving on to a discussion about our titanium oxide pigment business. We have had mixed results in our Tier 2 business this past quarter with flat overall comparison in this category year-over-year. While Europe and Asia are relatively smaller markets, they delivered solid growth in this market during the quarter with a 22% increase TiO2 pigment sales in Europe and an 39% increase in Asia. This was offset by weaker than expected performance in North America, which is our largest geographic market.

TiO2 pigment in North America decreased 19% during this first quarter. Early in the year, we had expected a positive momentum on price increases to continue in all areas of the world, which it did in Europe and Asia. However, in the United States pricing has been relatively stable with good availability of white TiO2. Domestic volumes have been impacted consequently by customer inventory consolidation and low incentive to perform necessary network to cover match formulation with our product. Despite the decrease in North America TiO2 pigment sales, during second quarter, we continue to believe market conditions are improving for titanium oxide worldwide and we believe that we are well positioned to refume top line growth and return to profitability in our TiO2 business this year.

We have done significant work to lower our cost structure as well as expand distribution. Excluding North America, Tier 2 market condition has improved potentially over the last year. After several years of very difficult condition, the winds have changed. Chinese producers, which have been major disruptors in the industry over the past the several years appears to acting in a more rational manner. The Chinese government is now enforcing more environmentally safe protocols for production, which should put their cost structure on a more even playing field with the rest of the world.

Overall, the pricing environment has stabilized and producers are instituting price increases in commodity TiO2. This has supported by industry consolidation and some plant productions capacity that has been taken off-line. In Europe, there has been a wide TiO2 shortage. So overall, we think the near-term and in the medium-term outlook for pigment is positive. As we have discussed in previous call, we have successfully transitioned from manufacturing our TiO2 feedstock material internally to sourcing it from third party.

In the process, we have cut our breakeven volume 0.5 and lowered our maintenance capital and spending levels. These actions not only lowered our cost structure, but also will enable our TiO2 business to consistently produce an attractive return on investment. More recently, we have begun initiative to drive increase volume to our TiO2 business. We are expanding distribution into new geographies, and we are reentering countries where it was previously not profitable to do business.

Moving to on our barium sulfate products. To compete and produce adequate margin contribution in the market for commodity grade barium sulfate fillers, we have deployed new processing technologies that have lowered our production costs. We continue to focus on promotion of our premium-grade product for specialty higher class applications. We have added a new distribution partner for our BARYPREM product group in Europe for 2017, and we expect to show modest growth in this category.

Now coming to the outlook. I’m very encouraged by the improvement we have made and believe we are well positioned to reach to a more meaningful revenue growth as well as further improve profitability and returns for our shareholders in the coming quarters and years. We have made several strategic moves to diversify our revenue base, lower our cost structure and improve returns. While we continuously work to improve our cost position due to the success of our key strategic initiatives, we can now spend more time focusing on top line growth. Combined with improving market conditions, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver double-digit top line growth in each of our product segments for the next several years. In addition, we expect growth and profitability will outpace the top line as we increase utilization and leverage incremental sales over fixed costs.

I look forward to keeping you current on our progress. This concludes my prepared remarks. And operators, can you please open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now be conducting question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of John Hutchinson, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

John Hutchinson

Hello. And my question is, do we have any more still outstanding. I saw the number of shares increase during the, I guess, the last 6 months and I went back and it was I think due to exercising some warrants. So are there any more warrants outstanding that could dilute the shares outstanding?

Barbara Russell

No sir, they are not. They were all exercised in May of 2016.

John Hutchinson

I have got one other follow-up question, if I can get 2 questions at the same time. Our plant – the plant in, I think, it was in Malaysia, I think we took an impairment on it in 2015. Are we – Do we still own that plant? Or is – was it disposed off? And if we do still own it, what is the ongoing cost of caring that plant on our books?

Olaf Karasch

No, we own the plant, there is no question, but the only [indiscernible] change of production though we now process and manufacture our pigment – color pigment TiO2, but previous conversion from Alumina to synthetic rutile will be stopped, but we own the plant and it was only write off of some major equipment, which wasn’t necessary to produce in the past synthetic rutile.

John Hutchinson

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

There appear to be no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the floor back over to management for closing marks.

Olaf Karasch

Yes, thank you very much for listening the earnings conference call and yes, we keep you update all the time. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.