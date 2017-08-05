S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Equity Market In Perspective.

The skeptics remain resolute in their opinions. The message here, ignore that, and fixate on the breakout of global indices.

The global economy is slowly improving. Earnings here in the U.S. are poised for solid back to back, double digit quarterly gains.

Investors continue to shun equities despite across the board record highs, moving out of equities into bonds. Fund managers near record lows in U.S equity exposure.

“There is a great difference between worry and concern. A worried person sees a problem, and a concerned person solves a problem.” ……… Harold Stephen

Investors turn another page in the calendar and the thoughts of an August swoon fills the airwaves. The search for reasons why the market should drop continues in earnest. As shown below, the current bull market for the S&P 500 that began on March 9th, 2009 has now lasted 3,061 calendar days. That ranks this bull the second longest on record behind the 4,494 day bull market that ran from 1987 to 2000. That is correct, the S&P didn’t experience a drop of 20% on a closing basis from 12/4/1987 to 3/24/2000.

Source: Bespoke





Bespoke Investment Group tells us that while the current bull market is the second longest on record, this is only the 11th longest streak without a 10% correction for the S&P 500. Even still, the index has gone a very long time without a 10%+ pullback at 531 days dating back to 2/11/16.







Source: Bespoke





When speaking about bull markets, I have to add that I do not measure the start of the secular bull market from the “nominal low” of March 2009. The reason is that nobody measured the 1982 – 2000 secular bull market from the “nominal low” of December 1974. Instead it started from when the market broke out above the 1966 – 1982 trading range in late 1982.





This secular bull market started in March of 2013 when the S&P broke out of a 13 year consolidation period. While some may call it semantics, I believe it has significance and worthy of mention. Suffice to say readers will get the message that Bespoke is putting forth with their presentation.





It is a safe assumption now that investors are looking around and concluding that the market is due for a pullback. It is also why so many have, and continue to conjure up scenarios why the market has to drop. The talk that the upside is limited due to high valuation levels, is something the naysayers have been saying during the entire 390+ point rally in the S&P 500 since the election.





When the April lows rolled around that cry became even louder and included the words the Trump rally is over. The S&P then tacked on the last 140+ points of the rally. The old saying that preparing for a correction can be costly than the correction itself has played out time and time again in this bull market. I heard more of the same all week from a variety of sources, telling me to get prepared.





This stair step pattern has been presented here from time to time shows the strong trend in place. Upward moves followed by periods of sideways action.

Source: Bespoke





The pauses have been periods of consolidation, so far they have occurred in time rather than price. We could be in another correction in time mode right now, but it's too early to tell that for sure.





Ned Davis wrote a book entitled “Being Right or Making Money”. The title says it all, and those that have clung to their strategy of questioning every market high have not made much money. However, even if the skeptics are correct this time, it may not matter in the scheme of things. All an investor has to do is look at is the current situation that exists today.





Chris Ciovacco gives us all a lesson on Secular market trends. The importance of market consolidation over an extended period, and then a break to the upside.





The graphic above says it all. Many still aren’t convinced, primarily because they are afflicted with a malady called short termitis. That is not a knock on anyone that has that disease. We are all predisposed to this condition because of our human emotions However, this view from 30,000 feet speak volumes. Chris adds, the longer the S&P remains above that box, the more meaningful it becomes.





Mr. Ciovacco brings these graphics up constantly as a reminder that regardless of the daily/weekly media blitz, this is indeed what an investor MUST keep in view. I also continue to repeat the secular bull theme that these charts portray. When corrections do appear, and fear mongering is at its height, the wills of investors will be tested. Some confidence in the plan might be lost. That is a normal reaction. It is at that point in time when investors should then revisit this pattern and regain that lost confidence. It is why I repeat this same message time and time again.





If that isn’t enough, here is another data point to keep in mind. Looking around the globe reveals that 87% of the MSCI ACWI component markets are above their 200 day moving averages, the Global bull market appears well intact. That is broad strength that doesn’t go away overnight.







Economy







More economists now see downside risk for the US economy, the highest since pre election days.





I find this survey fascinating given what is actually happening in the economy now. The economy certainly isn't gangbusters, but I don't see evidence of a recession on the horizon. Either the survey represents economists that had gotten dramatically carried away with their forward estimates, or I am looking at the wrong economic data.









Chicago Manufacturing PMI rolled in at 58.9, missing an expected reading of 60. Jamie Satchi, Economist at MNI Indicators;







“MNI’s July Chicago Business Barometer should be viewed in the context of the underlying, upward trend in business sentiment witnessed since early 2016. Key indicators, despite reversing their June reading, remain above their respective averages set over the last twelve months, and point towards robust confidence among U.S firms.”

This data point was put in the positive list based on that comment. Headlines containing expectations can be misleading.





Good news from Texas, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing survey rose 11 points to 22.8 in July. All 15 components of the index rose in July.





ISM Manufacturing posted a slight beat coming in at 56.3, versus the prior reading of 56.2. The index is near its highest levels of the expansion.





Final data for the Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI index rolled in at a four month high with a reading of 53.3. The report included noticeable growth in the new order component of the index.





ISM Services was reported at a huge disappointment with a reading of 54.7. Really ? That was because the expectation was for a read of 57. The July results posted an increase from June when the index came in at 54.2, and is at a six month high.





Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;





“The PMI surveys have now shown growth accelerating for four consecutive months, meaning the economy started the third quarter with the strongest momentum since January. This is also a broad-based improvement, with the upturn in service sector activity coming on the heels of news of faster manufacturing growth.”





U.S Factory Orders came in on target rising 3%.













The BEA released monthly personal income and spending numbers on Tuesday. June 2016 had a pretty weak print, core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) rising 1.3% month over month on an annualized basis









U.S.Construction Spending continues to disappoint. Private spending growth is the slowest since 2013. Public nonresidential spending (mostly infrastructure) is down 9.5% year over year, the worst since February 2010. It would be nice if someone in D.C can show us they can walk and chew gum at the same time by getting an infrastructure bill going.







The latest report from the Labor Department shows that the non-seasonally adjusted jobless claims have never been lower at this time of year than they are now. Non farm payrolls increased by 209,000 for the month of July. The employment rates stands at 4.3%.

As shown in the Bespoke Jobs Plentiful tracker, consumers feel that it is easier to find a job now than at any other point since July 2001.







Source: Bespoke





Every income level has seen a boost in confidence since the election last November. Sentiment is off its peak for consumers with higher and lower incomes. Those with incomes in the middle ($35-$50K) saw their level of confidence rise to a new cycle high of 123.3 in July. The best reading since June 2001.





While consumers with incomes right in the middle of the income spectrum have seen the biggest boost to sentiment since Trump was elected, it has been the oldest Americans that it has had the most positive impact on. Confidence among Americans over 55 surged after the election and is currently closer to its cycle high than any other age group.











The U.S. Census reports that the number of homeowners rose by 1.2 million year over year in Q2, the most since Q1 2005, while the number of renters fell by 702,000 year over year, That is largest drop since Q2 2004. As shown in the chart below, the persistent decline in the home ownership rate from the height of the housing bubble through the start of 2016 is likely to have ended. Year over year, the rate is up 0.8 percentage points as of Q2 to 63.9%. That 0.8 percentage point increase is the largest since the mid 2000's on a year over year basis.





Source: Bespoke





From an investment perspective there could be some reason for concern about the outlook for apartment REITS. If the uptrend continues to play out single family homes and anything housing related would be beneficiaries. On the latter I like Mohawk Industries (MHK). A strong uptrend in place, and the latest earnings results indicates growth is continuing.





Pending Home Sales up 1.5% in June, But the realtors say that compared to 2016, sales are flat. The reason is the same issue cited several times, inventory. It is down 7% in the comparable period.











Auto Sales remain weak. Ford, Fiat Chrysler and GM all missed estimates badly. One notable item was the 21% increase in Canadian sales that was posted by GM. Toyota bucked the entire trend in the group with a sales increase of 3%. Over the last five months, sales have averaged 16.5 million. Year to date that average is 16.8 million. While this is a significant slowdown from the 17.4 million sales pace in 2016, the fact that sales seem to have stabilized is a positive. Something to keep an eye on.











Global Economy









The NY Times reports;





“Spain’s economy has returned to its pre crisis size, according to data released by the government on Friday. This seemingly puts the finish to one of the worst economic catastrophes to play out in Europe in the years since World War II. It suggests that the continent, still grappling with formidable, even existential challenges, has finally achieved recovery.”

Retail Sales in the Eurozone beat expectations, rising 0.5% in June. That was well ahead of the 0.1% forecast.





Eurozone Manufacturing slowed slightly with a final read of 56.6 down from the June report of 57.4. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;





“Eurozone factories were buzzing with activity again in July. The PMI came in slightly below the earlier flash estimate, slipping to a four month low, but this is still an encouragingly buoyant reading. The survey indicates that manufacturing output was growing at an annual rate of approximately 4% at the start of the third quarter, sustaining the best growth spell that the region has seen for six years.”





Germany clearly remains a major driver of the upturn, German manufacturing remained in a strong expansionary phase at the start of the second half of 2017. The index was reported at 58.1 down from the June level of 59.6, and remains in solid expansionary territory. Factory orders surged in June, up 1.0%. Construction PMI followed along moving up to the strongest expansion pace of expansion since June.

Services PMI fell to a tenth month low rolling in at 53.1 down from the June read of 54. German retail sales increased over 1% in real terms in June. The consumer confidence surge that was reported the week before might enable the sales figures to get back to the May highs.





The French manufacturing sector improved further at the start of the third quarter. The highlight was the record growth in employment, now at a 17 year high. The index for July came in at 54.9, versus the June read of 54.8. Services PMI continues at a good pace with a July read of 56 down slightly from the 56.9 June reading.





Italy Manufacturing continues it’s strong rebound. The July reading was 55.1, little changed from the June report at 55.2. Services PMI is matching the manufacturing sector reaching a then year high at 56.3 The June reading was 53.6.













Chinese Manufacturing PMI for July was roughly in line with expectations, while the China Services PMI posted a small miss. Both remain in expansion territory. The Caixin Services PMI which combines Manufacturing and Services, jumped to a four month high at 51.9.















Japanese loan growth data came in very strong, increasing 3.3% in June. That is one area of the economy that has remained in an uptrend since mid 2016. Services PMI for July fell to a reading of 52 down from the prior month read of 53.3. That is the tenth consecutive month of expansion.











Manufacturing in the U.K. also improved in July. Record growth in exports helped improve the index to a reading of 55.1. Construction PMI slowed even further in July, and is now at an eleven month low. Worries about the economic outlook and heightened political uncertainty were key factors contributing to subdued demand. Construction firms reported that clients were more reluctant to spend and had opted to take longer in committing to new projects.





The Bank of England cut its growth forecasts and left interest rates unchanged. Mark Carney, Governor, Bank of England;





“Persistent uncertainty over the UK’s future relationship with the EU is holding back business investment and household spending.”













The country’s MLI Leading Indicator has slowed, suggesting a local peak in Canadian growth in Q1. However, there was some good news on the latest data for the Markit Manufacturing PMI index. It was a mirror image of the U.S., a four month high and a surge in new orders.







Earnings Observations





Last week I noticed an interesting development while compiling the earnings headlines. More companies are raising guidance. Bespoke Group measures this spread as the difference between the percentage of companies raising guidance versus lowering guidance, and it stands at +3.1 percentage points right now. Were it to end at this level, it would be the strongest guidance spread since Q1 2011.



The astute Brian Gilmartin suggests in a blog post that we might get a strong finish to the the year as he cites the positive Q4 earnings revisions. Adding that to the plethora of large caps raising third quarter guidance, it appears the earnings rebound continues.



His latest view on earnings estimates and valuation levels.





Thomson Reuters data by the numbers: (Source “This Week in Earnings”)

Fwd 4-qtr estimate: $138.17

P.E ratio: 18(X)

PEG ratio: 1.9(X)

SP 500 earnings yield: 5.59%

Year over year growth of the forward estimate: +9.2% – still hasn’t pierced the magical 10% level.

Factset Research weekly update;





With 84% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for Q2 2017, 72% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean EPS estimate and 70% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean sales estimate.

For Q2 2017, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 10.1%

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.7. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.4) and above the 10-year average (14.0).





















The Political Scene





Not much has happened with many of the administration's agenda proposals. The House was scheduled to leave town Friday for a 5 week break and the Senate will soon follow. So that leaves all of the pending issues on hold until after Labor Day. My how so many would like to just leave their jobs as the work piles up. Unfortunately if they did, they would be terminated. Readers can now take a guess as to what my next comment was going to be.





It does seem that on the topic of removing burdensome regulations, there seems to be progress. According to American Action Forum, congress and the administration have repealed approximately $4.1 billion in regulations worth 44.9 million hours of paperwork. Liz Ann Sonders joined in and recently presented the following two charts. Regulatory Burdens dropping quickly.





Chart courtesy of Bianco Research

The chart depicts year end pages in the Federal Registry. Blue line represent the increase in the pages in the registry. Red is projected pages in 2017.

















The Fed





The unprecedented reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet and what that might mean for bond yields is now on the minds of investors. Many believe central bank stimulus has been the primary driver of global markets and worry what happens if it’s pared back too quickly. It is the boogeyman that some are concentrating on. An unknown, and in the world of stock market investing, unknowns are poison. So far the equity market has had a muted reaction, is it telling us something?





No one knows how all of this may play out over time. Therefore,it is an item that should be put in the watch and wait category, and removed from the I need to do something right now list.





















Sentiment





The fear of new highs that has been explained here in previous missives played out this week with the latest report from AAII. The Dow 30 just crossed another 1,000 point threshold, most major U.S. equity averages are at or near all time highs, and bearish sentiment spiked from 24.3% up to 32.1%. That’s the highest weekly reading since mid May, and the largest weekly increase since March. Bullish sentiment stands at 36%, that makes 135 consecutive weeks below 50%.









The recent Lipper data headline read: Fund Investors Shun Stocks During Q2 Earnings, Buy Bonds.





“U.S. fund investors sidestepped stocks in favor of bonds during the last week, showing little confidence as a heavy dose of second quarter corporate earnings results rolled in.. The $1.4 billion in withdrawals for stock funds marked five weeks of outflows in the past six.”





The Financial Times reported on Aug 2nd;





“Money last month poured into funds and securities that offer some protection against a sharp correction in the U.S. stock market, the latest sign of cautious behavior from both professional and retail investors in response to equities at record levels.”





A large number of those who are in the market have one foot out of the door. The constant belief that everyone is piling into this bull market is nothing more than a myth.





New highs in global markets haven’t nudged investment managers to go all in either. In fact the opposite has occurred. Lingering doubts and fears persist, and while they seem to have become more bullish towards equities, it hasn't reached extremes. Surveys reveal that less than half expect better profits and a better economy in the next 12 months.





Urban Carmel reports that allocations to U.S. equities dropped to nearly their lowest level since November 2008 in July. Fund manager appetites have changed as they became enamored with the positive change taking place in the Eurozone, and adjusted their equity allocations accordingly. Typically the pendulum swings too far in one direction, that seems to be the case now.





The BAML survey of global fund managers is one of the better ways to reflect how managers are allocated in various asset classes. These managers oversee a combined $600 billion in assets.





Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch





The green arrows highlight the discrepancy that exists today. A contrarian would suggest this will start to revert at some point. A catalyst for that might be that the S&P has outperformed the Europe's STOXX600 by 7% the past two months. We may see this chart change in future readings, as many will continue to chase for performance around the globe.





A final note. Fund managers were consistently and considerably underweight U.S. equities for a year and a half starting in early 2015, during which U.S. equities outperformed. We have the beginnings of the same condition today.





Following the gurus in the industry doesn’t always work out. Results from the Paul Tudor Jones Hedge Fund bears that out. On top of that, Hedge Fund Research Inc. reports;





“Macro hedge funds have posted their worst first half since 2013, losing 0.7 percent, and on average returned about 1 percent annually in the past five years.”





If that isn’t a testament of what happens when one doesn’t simply follow the trend in place, than I do not know what else can be shown to make that case.







Crude Oil





The price of WTI crossed above the $50 level. That didn’t last very long. Traders cited supply concerns when a report surfaced indicating that OPEC output jumped back to a 2017 high. Here in the U.S. there was another slight draw in inventories reported.

For now this week's high represents yet another lower high on this downturn from $55 to $42. The May high of $52 will have to be taken out to reverse the downtrend. WTI sits right at the 200 day moving average, closing the week at $49.52, down $0.19 for the week.









The Technical Picture









While the other indices were marking time, the Dow made a new high every day of the week, that made it eight days in a row, and 33 new highs for the year, eclipsing the 22,000 level. Since the election, the DJIA has now crossed thousand point thresholds four times. It is much more than just crossing these milestones. The Dow 30 has remained very strong along the way.





With each cross there has been very little in the way of looking back. Once the DJIA crossed 19,000 it never closed back below that level. For 20,000, once it crossed that level, it only closed below it again once, while 21,000 only saw two closes below that level. The Bulls now wonder whether this streak will continue at 22K.





Clearly a bifurcated market now as money has found it’s way to the large caps, in part due to the improving earnings picture there. Another graphic display of what takes place when prices breakout from a long trading range.









Chart courtesy of Chris Ciovaccio





The top of that box is just above Dow 18,500. These graphics and commentary on the long term market view are both repetitive and extremely important. It follows the message for this week. Keep this in mind when the pullbacks, corrections arrive on the scene.













As discussed last week the 2479 pivot point for the S&P was a key level that the market could not overcome.





“During the week it became apparent that the index had trouble overcoming the 2479 pivot point. While it did eclipse that level on an intraday basis, it could not close above that point. Technicians will hang their collective hats on that.”







Every trading day last week saw the same results that we have seen. It was the thirteenth day where the index traded in a small trading range without breaking through. The cumulative advance decline line for the S&P 500 did hit a new all time high on Wednesday, so it’s not that breadth is terribly weak.





Chart Courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com



The Daily chart of the S&P shows the index riding along the 20 day moving average (Green) trend line. Until there is a break there, anyone calling a correction as imminent, is calling a top. Those that have taken that view, calling tops for the for the last 2+years hasn't fared very well.





Anyone’s guess which way the market will head from here short term. A case can be made for either direction. Short term support is at the 2456 and 2444 pivots, with resistance at the 2479 and 2525 pivots.







Market Skeptics







Jeffrey Gundlach joins the recent crowd that has assembled. All calling for stocks to decline, in his case he announced that he is shorting the S&P. One might consider to play along, but they should be aware that his March 2016 call for the end of the market rally back then never materialized. What really should have an investor wondering what to do now was his call back in April of 2013 to get defensive. He then proclaimed that chasing stocks will not result in a happy ending. That was one month after the S&P broke out of a 13 year trading range at S&P 1550 and embarked on this secular bull market. He now qualifies for a lifetime membership in the hall of shame. Folks, you just can’t make this stuff up.















Individual Stocks and Sectors





Back in May quite a few analysts were concerned about the Financial sector breaking down as it traded near support. The thought was this once market leader would then fall and take the market with it. That didn't happen, and now the leader is back. The Financial Sector had a good week as the Select Financial ETF (XLF) soared to a new high. Further evidence that indicates there is broad strength in the underlying market.





Intel (INTC) has been mentioned here before. The 3% dividend is solid and in my view the company is starting to transition back to some growth. The Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) purchase confirms that view. The reason for repeating my interest, the recent earnings report. The company didn’t disappoint, a beat on both the top and bottom line and they capped it off by raising guidance.





Analysts told us not to expect much this quarter. The quarter before any new Iphone launch is usually weak. Apple (AAPL) beat estimates on both the top and bottom line. The company beat IPhone sales estimates as well, selling 4 million. Apple is always cautious on forward guidance, this time it was raised. Shares recorded a new all time high this week.





There were some that believed the stock wouldn't join in the new high club given the pre earnings outlook presented. It has been the same old story from the skeptics, “Their best days are behind them”’, “They can’t innovate”. Apple services grew at 22% setting a new all time high at 7.3 billion in the quarter. The company has over a quarter of a trillion dollars in cash right now. Simply said, the stock is a core holding.





Due to space restrictions, I couldn’t do justice to the price action and analysis on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) that was necessary. This link will provide a look at what the quick drop in the share price means going forward.





Enough already. The bubble innuendo, and the simply outrageous talk that the Nasdaq of today is similar to the year 2000 is ridiculous. It's been discussed how a pullback in the index can occur, simply because of how far it has come. Once the excess is worked off, the Nasdaq rally may have just begun. The Technology sector is reporting the second highest year over year earnings growth of all eleven sectors at 12.9%. Only the energy sector which is coming off severely depressed levels is higher.











Not only has 2017 been strong, but the strength has continued throughout the summer months. The bull market continued in July with a gain of 2%. The period of Sell in May, a June Swoon, and July summer doldrums produced a gain of 3.6%. Bespoke Investment Group reports in the 89 years since 1928, there have now been just 16 years where the S&P 500 was up in each of these three months.







So will we see an August swoon? Maybe. History tells us it is a weak period for stocks. August is a month without a lot of events on the calendar, yet big events seem to happen out of left field. The equity market has been in full bull mode for the last 8+ years. Since 2009, the S&P 500 has seen an average decline of 1.6% in August. The month usually starts off weak and outside of a brief period during the end of the month tends to stay that way.









The bulls do have one issue on their side, market strength. In the past when the market has performed well leading up to August (gains of 5-10%), August showed average gains of 2.2%. The S&P closed out July up 10.3% for the year.





Looking out to the remainder of the year, the returns are much stronger. In the 16 prior years where the S&P 500 was up in May, June and July, it averaged a gain of 6.4% for the remainder of the year with gains in all but two years. That’s more than three times the average S&P 500 return from 7/31 through year end for all years since 1928.





While it is good to have some level of caution, making the the argument that one should be out of stocks or lighten up for no other reason than we are overdue for a decline doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. For the average Long Term Investor it also doesn't make sense to make any drastic changes now.





Many argue all of the negatives that the market faces, I don't dismiss them, they are real. What market participants need to do is remember these warnings, cautionary remarks, and downright bearish articles need to be taken in context. This commentary comes at a time when the masses are watching the stock market, they aren’t anywhere close to being all in. That is a huge difference. The money flow, sentiment levels all confirm that statement.





The latest quip going around is that the market is desensitized from all of the D.C. incompetence. Really? Two words, wake up. The stock market is reacting to the earnings picture being presented, it is reacting to the improvement in the world economies as stock markets around the globe are also at all time highs.









The S&P 500 has rallied an impressive 16.2% in the last 12 months. The stock market hasn’t fallen 3% since before the Trump victory back on November 8th 2016. A market pullback that could blossom into a full blown correction will not come as a surprise. So where does this bifurcated market leave us now? Oh the skeptics know for sure, while others can only wonder. They tell us the VIX is low, the S&P failing to get back over 2480 in two weeks, short positions are building, as traders wait for the DOW to top out and rollover. Will they be right? Or will they get squeezed once again? Stay tuned.





I do not know when this much anticipated correction that has many in a hypnotic state might begin. What I do know, the sentiment around the investment community sends a clear message, this is not THE top for the equity market.





Right now investors face the same prospects that they have faced after these big upside runs. Consolidation by either time or price. No one has that answer, but given all of the other evidence, I do not believe the long term trend will be in jeopardy. Please take the time to review the message presented this week.

In times of stress it is prudent to go back and regain confidence by reviewing what the implications are when stocks breakout to the upside. That alone drowns out the incidental noise from all that have yet to embrace this bull market. I see no reason to follow any crowd that has had the story wrong for years now.









to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.





Best of Luck to All !









