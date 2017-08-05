Semler Scientific's (SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian - CEO

Analysts

Brian Marckx - Zacks Investors

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Good morning. And thank you all for joining the Semler second quarter 2017 earnings call. Semler is an emerging growth company that provides solutions to improve effectiveness of healthcare providers. Our mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products that assists our customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. We believe that our technology and software solutions enable our customers to identify when preventive care options are appropriate which allows them to intervene before events like heart attacks and strokes occur.

I’m excited to report another increase in the number of orders for our product. This growth has led to revenue in the second quarter that was 27% higher as compared sequentially to the first quarter of 2017 and revenue grew 58% higher as compared to the second quarter of 2016 one year ago. These customer orders were for QuantoFlo our vascular testing product. It’s noteworthy that a significant number of orders were finalized at the end of the second quarter and therefore we’re not build until the beginning of July 2017. We believe this timing of orders should result in continue sequential quarterly revenue growth in the third quarter of 2017.

Now, please refer to the financial results that are described in the press release which we distributed this morning. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to the corresponding period of 2016, revenue grew $946,000 or 58%, operating expense which includes cost of revenue increased by $638,000 or 25%. Other quarter-over-quarter details are as follows, cost of revenue increased 11% and entering in product development expense increased by 160%, sales and marketing expense increased by 13%, general and administrative expense increased by 18%. Net loss was $850,000 or $0.16 per share compared to a net loss of $906,000 or $0.19 per share. Weighted average number of shares was $5.3 million compared to $5.1 million.

As of June 30, 2017, compared to March 31, 2017, Semler had cash of $496,000, an increase of $337,000, primarily because accounts receivable decreased 319,000, accounts payable increased 236,000, other assets and liability such as accruals increased 189,000, options were exercised for 78,000 and loans, net of loan payment added 28,000. All of which were partially offset by various items such decrease deferred revenue and purchases of assets for lease that will be enumerated in the second quarter 10-Q to be filed soon.

In the second quarter, we continue to invest an improving our product and service in response to customer request, as well as beginning new R&D projects. For the rest of 2017, we expect revenue to continue to grow 2Q increasing number of installations, higher average pricing, more per test fees and recurring revenue from the licensing business. We have directed our efforts towards achieving accelerating growth as the year progresses in a manner similar to the success in this regard in the year 2016.

As I mentioned, significant numbers of orders were installed right at the end of the second quarter and built at the beginning of July. The timing of installations should result in continued sequential quarterly revenue growth during the third quarter of 2017. We also expect operating expenses to grow as the business expands, but believe the growth in revenue will exceed the growth in operating expenses. Because we wanted to be ready for larger sized orders of our vascular testing product, we have and will run inventory at a higher level and have expanded capacity to do more manufacturing deliveries and installations.

Also, we’re customizing systems at little or no extra charge to incorporate enhanced cyber security features. These activities will cause the cost of revenue and inventory purchases to be higher than usual for the next several months. We believe these decisions represent sound investments in a growing long-term customer satisfaction with our product and services.

Now when employing our license and to our fee per test business models, rapid fulfilment of orders is beneficial, because revenue starts to flow, when our product is shift into the customers facility. So, the sooner we deliver, the sooner revenue is generated.

Sales commissions also grow with increasing revenue, which accordingly impacted operating expenses in the second quarter and hopefully will impact future quarters as well. We like paying commissions as long as revenues are growing substantially faster. Some of the increase in cost of revenue is due to more sales of equipment and supply in the second quarter. When we so that item is fully expense during the period, unlike the accounting treatment of licensees for our product, where the equipment is depreciated over 36 months.

So, reiterate, although we do not give formal guidance. We are intent on continuing strong sequential quarterly revenue growth with revenue growing faster than operating expense. Our goal is near-term profitability.

In the second quarter of 2017 and year-to-date Semler number one, increased customer acceptance of our next generation vascular testing product called QuantaFlo; number two, added to our net QuantaFlo installations into our book of orders; number three, increased inventory, manufacturing capacity and delivery capabilities; number four, invested in research and development.

The goals in 2017 are to continue to accelerate growth in revenue from the QuantoFlo product and to further establish it as the standard of care in the industry. We believe that the market for vascular disease testing is large relative to our current market penetration, so there is plenty of room for growth.

We believe Semler is well positioned in this healthcare market, because we deliver cost effective wellness solutions for the care of patients with chronic diseases. We may improve health outcomes for patients by identifying those who benefit from preventive health measures and we provide economics that we’re the providers, the facilities, the insurance plan, the government and the patient.

So, to conclude my prepared remarks, in terms of both financial performance and in helping to provide better medical care for growing number of patients, I believe that we are on our way to our best year ever. I thank you for your interest in the company and your continuing support. And now, operator please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Brian Marckx from Zacks Investors. Your line is now open.

Brian Marckx

Good morning, Doug and congratulations on the results, pretty impressive.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Brian.

Brian Marckx

Can we talk about a little bit of on the growth side for revenue? I think you had mentioned on at least the Q1 call maybe a quarter prior to that as well that much of the growth is coming from the HRH channel I believe. Is that still the case and can you kind of give us a sense of how much is coming from that channel versus the traditional licensing business?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

I think we have not even touched upon the revenue growths from the home system business. We have seeded that customer base and with a number of systems and there is growth there, it will be described better in the 10-Q, but predominantly everything you’re seeing is from the licensing model with that extra growth to come, so in other words we may have many installations in that market which have started to produce revenue, but really are just ramping up which we hope you'll see in the current and the fourth quarter and in the quarters thereafter.

Brian Marckx

Okay. In terms of the installations and is there any of those that are essentially idle or all the installations that you have active in terms of generating revenue?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Sure. Every installation which we send in for license is obviously generating revenue for us. The activity that you tend to get started and almost gets started from the get go. So, I would say the activity is going to be seen in most of those units if not all, in terms of clinical care.

And in terms of systems that go into the homeless [ph] assessment groups they have a -- they start obviously paying on a per test revenue for us and also, they pay some for equipment. In essence, we get some immediate revenue, but the bulk of the revenue comes hopefully as they use those machines.

We have found that when those machines are in place for, let’s say several months, they start to generate revenue and that revenue seems to be increasing. I can’t give you really good parameters yet on that because a lot of those installations have come out. So, I can tell you that, we had experience with over year with them. They all seem to get up and running after a while and I’m happy to say that there are many more out there now do the activities in the second quarter this year than everywhere. So, we’re extremely excited about that. We’re not breaking down individually, how many of the many installations we made in the second quarter were in each particular category i.e. licenses or per test, but there were substantial numbers in both.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And then in terms of what I’ll call same-store sales or installations that have been there for 12 months or more. Do you have a sense of how much of the revenue, current revenue, we can call it the first half or the second quarter? How much of the revenue relates to the same-store sales versus new installations within the last 12 months?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Well, the second quarter, which is approximately a little more than 0.5 million or more than the first quarter is all new installation groups predominantly. There are some equipment sales associated with that, that will be indicated in the 10-Q. So that would be selling sensors or some supplies. And when we do that, of course that affects our cost of revenue, because those are expensed immediately. So, if the cost of revenues -- most of the other is new.

So, when you take a look at the cost of revenue here, you see approximately in the second quarter 0.5 million, excuse me, 0.5 million increase in revenue, but only $50,000 increase in cost of revenue. So that gives you an idea, particularly since some of that came from equipment sales that we have working at high margin business and very exciting opportunities for us in that regard. I’m not sure, I answered your question exactly, but I thought that information might be interesting.

Brian Marckx

Doug, you mentioned expanded infrastructure. I don’t know, if you mentioned it in the prepared remarks, but it’s in the earnings release. Can you try to clarify for me, what expanded infrastructure, what you mean by that? Specifically, and does it relate anything to additional headcount?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Couple of things, number one, we bought out inventory in the first quarter and deployed a lot of that in the second quarter. We also bought substantial amount of inventory in the second quarter, because of the continued book of business and orders that are coming in. So, kind of happy about that too.

The ability to have the extra inventory means, we increased manufacturing capacity, which we do to a large extent through contract manufacturing. But there is some internal stuff in terms of quality control and managing our contract manufactures that get start. So, we’ve improved the, just recently the goal would be to make sure that we have, the appropriate matter is in place to see, what we see is an accelerating business and being prepared for that growth.

That being said in the second quarter, there was very little change in headcount. We have for example one senior person on the accounting finance side that brought in to bolster that whole group and we got the full amount of that, but these easy small numbers in terms of the overall number. So, there is a little bit of growth, we expect a little bit more headcount growth and we may see a little more headcount growth in the clinical installations scheme if we continue to have this much need to have some of these installations.

So, that’s the good news story, but those are not substantial numbers, the interesting thing about the expenses would be the following. I mean we are showing a, what is it $850,000 loss for the second quarter, which is better than the first quarter but not dramatically so you would think.

However, you have to look at that number and say hey, $750,000 of that $850,000 are non-cash accounting entries, I mean things like depreciation, stock compensation, the amortization of debt discount. You remember we had announced previously that we took $1.75 million of debt and we did an extension of that debt bringing it into a payment that moved in into 2019.

So, you’ll see a big accounting debt all in the second quarter because of that. I mean almost we don’t do on a non-GAAP, but if you take that $750,000 out, you can see that we’re very happy with what we’ve been doing on the net loss and also very happy the fact that the cash position improved in the first quarter and the second quarter by approximately $350,000.

So, you might call this and an inflection point and that’s kind of what we see it as. So, if there is continued sequential revenue growth on the order of better than what we have seen as from the first to second and these expenses many of which were onetime but we’re saying probably will continue to grow but just not as fast as that revenue. And we hope that with this R&D investment that we are taking ourselves to a higher plane if you will of accelerated revenue growth, that’s kind of the goal of it all. So, from my standpoint, outstanding quarter.

Brian Marckx

I agree. So, I’m just trying to get a little bit more detail on kind of just the various different items and you did mention that cost to revenue may go up a little bit or you mentioned it may go up. So, can you help me with just a little bit of with what I should expect in terms of how much cost to revenue will change and then will that come back you would be saying kind of towards the say mid 70s level?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yeah, I think it’s higher than that now if you take a look at the numbers. And they are higher than mid 70s and you get that till the 80s and obviously with the new revenue and if you take out approximately $50,000 that went for equipment which is expensed immediately you have basically flat cost of revenue despite some first quarter to second quarter of 2017, despite revenue going up $0.5 million. So that means that cost to revenue doesn’t seem to be dressing up that quickly unless you make some equipment sales.

There are other items in there that wouldn’t go but in your sales and your marketing you would expect that to increase as a function of your sales, which is good news, it certainly goes up substantially less than maybe I think will sit at 8% or 10%, I don’t have that number in front of me right now. And similarly, we’re not saying much change in accounting or G&A, but those things tend to grow out from various items can get in. And R&D seems to be pretty tight right now as to where it is plus or minus $25,000 in terms of expenditures. So, it feels like everything is very well controlled and obviously you wouldn’t have that onetime expense from the loan extension, the extension of debt.

So, to help you with the side of looking at that everything looks pretty tight, however from time-to-time one-time items come in to take at least we’re growing, we have an expanding customer base, they ask for stuff, we're trying to deliver on the long-term commitment from them. So, we will have expenses from time-to-time, so rather than predicting that our expenses are going to decrease, I just say I think it’s conservative for us to assume that revenue increased substantially and that the expenses will increase but not as much, in terms of percentage basis.

Brian Marckx

So, if we can just talk about the costs of revenue. So, if we call it gross margin, I know that’s not necessarily appropriate term, but just for arguments sake, recall the gross margin, it was 77% in Q2. Can you help me with where we would think that would go with the additional cost of goods that will come on due to the equipment sales?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

I think from the second quarter, that would increase equipment sales. So just assume that the licenses are higher than that number and the equipment sales are lower than that number, brings it down a little bit. We don’t think equipment sales are going to be a big component of what we do although I can't guarantee that, but I’m just saying in general, we’ll take the additional sales, I’m not going to say they are bad sales, but you expect to see more of that high margin, deeper test and that high margin license. So, if anything over the time period, we should continue to see, if you will, margins continue to improve.

Brian Marckx

Margins continue to improve. I guess, I’m confused.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

We have 77% now if you’re using that number, you should expect in outlying quarters. We don’t give guidance, but you expect that number could continue upward and hopefully, our goal will have it to end-up in the mid-80s, that’s kind of the direction we’d like to see. I can’t predict how fast we will get there.

Brian Marckx

I understand. And I understand, it’s difficult to predict. Maybe I just understood incorrectly. I guess, I interpret the comments to mean that over the short-term, you’d expect that 77% would essentially come down from 77%.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

No. I meant increasing, improve.

Brian Marckx

Okay. I apologies, that’s…

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

I may have misspoken, I am sorry about that.

Brian Marckx

So, Doug, again, I think it was a great quarter. I guess probably the major saying that I have is in the R&D expense and you did a great job of explaining what was in there. I’m just trying to get, I guess a little bit better sense of how much the recent increase is short-term in nature and then how much maybe more recurring in nature?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Well, there are certain project associated with it. So, the current projects that are associated with that R&D increase that we made in the second quarter actually taper down by the third or in beginning of the fourth quarter. However, given the response to our products and services and what we see as substantial market opportunity, I don’t think, you should be expecting us not to find other R&D expense if you will and projects that we think are going to be very exciting. That’s a whole concept of getting to a higher plan, if you will of revenue and accelerated growth. I’m happy to see 25% growth from one quarter to the next in terms of, that’s a good number. But I’m not satisfied with it.

Brian Marckx

Doug, you mentioned some, I gathered any way or interpreted it, right or wrong that some of the expense that’s in there is non-reimbursed customization work. Can you give us kind of an idea of how much that made up of the current quarters expenses?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yeah. Actually, I don’t think we dove in it at that level. But just to give you some flavour though. Clearly the products that we have for producing report result and as we get into the larger and larger customers, it's very important for if you will, central control and command to have an understanding what’s going on to make sure that they are appropriately training their physicians that the appropriate criteria in the place of the physicians that the economics of working for them. And so, we’re providing them with the information systems, which you would think that they would have in these large organizations, but it turns out that there is obviously a need for that particularly when they are introducing a new technology and service.

So, we see there is an opportunity if you will to get behind their firewall to help their software work better and you think about this as a software company. So, that’s a very exciting opportunity we want to do that and when you do that, you have to do with extreme if you will, firewall protection, cyber security et cetera. That type of investment is worth making both on a company wide basis and also on an individual customer basis because the same customers are going to have the same issues. You may have to solve them slightly differently because of their individual needs, but we find that’s an important part of their service that we’re trying to deliver. And that sets the stage for additional products we could add on to that service once that’s in place. So that’s kind of one aspect of what we’re doing.

The second aspect is that, the systems that we have in place were originally on a Windows based platform and Android based platform, so additional platforms that we may bring into play. And also, just improving the look, the speed, the effectiveness of it. So, on that’s coming together very, very well and it’s a making the product if you will state of the art, which is what we’re trying to do to make sure that it’s in place both in its look and its functionality.

So, that’s a big test, but as I say if there are 60 million people in United States who are aggressive not to mentioned the rest of the world, for peripheral artery disease you need to be tested every year according to the American Heart Association of Cardiology that’s a big test, we're just at the beginning of that test luckily getting some abilities to or say some increasing abilities to get that done. So that’s the test that we want to be prepared to do in many of those as possible. And that’s a huge opportunity from the market standpoint. So, if you want to go after something, appears like it’s a we want to put numbers on it, but hundreds of millions of dollars of market these are the small investments that we’re making now to try to achieve that in the future.

Brian Marckx

Okay. So, the customization works it sounds like it's for new accounts only is that…

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

We’re finding as people experiment, remember some of our if you will existing accounts are ordering more products from much. So, they expand making sure that their systems are connected is an important thing and that’s kind of what we’re doing as well.

Brian Marckx

Okay.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

So, I can’t break it down, I understand the question, but I think on the basis of this call and this slide and to maybe not really to remain to get into that level of detail.

Brian Marckx

Okay. Okay. But, and this is my last one, it relates to the same topic. When you do the customization, work is it kind of onetime, you set them up, you get them going, you do the software, whatever needs to be done. So, it can operate they want to operate and then it’s essentially ready to go and then there is no real significant expense related to that.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

That’s a fair assessment. That’s a fair assessment. There are different electronic medical record systems that exists, right. Assume that there are five major ones. Okay, each one of them has their own little the aspects that need to be dealt with. It’s not ridiculously difficult work, but it requires a little attention to do that particularly, if anybody's put particular or if you call it home brew on their particular software. So, doing all that and doing in a way that preserve cyber security and all the good things is what we try to do. And just as you said, once it setup, it should continue to work that way. And hopefully what worked for one person who is using, let’s say the apex system will work for the other person who uses the apex system 99%.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Well, thank you operator. And thank you everybody for joining us today. I look forward to updating you on future calls soon on continued progress as you can tell we are kind of happy with this quarter’s activity did, not only for this quarter, but for succeeding quarters in particular one that are in currently. And we appreciate once again your interest. Thank you again and we’ll disconnect the call. Good day.

