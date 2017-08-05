Merlin Entertainments' (MIINF) Management on Half Year Results 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Merlin Entertainments PLC (OTCPK:MIINF) Half Year Results 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm delighted to be hosting a Merlin webcast for half-year results. Now as you know, given the seasonality of our business, I will give – and our focus on the interim financial results and give a brief update on our progress to date. Nick, will give further detail and a fuller explanation of our strategic progress during our Q3 trading update after the peak season.

Now I celebrated this week my first anniversary with Merlin, so as we open for questions later on, I no longer have the possibility to invoke a joke on the call and they say I'm the newcomer. So please as you ask question later on, for my own sake, really, I'm very selfishly bear in mind that Nick is listening on the call.

So if I move to the results for the half year for Merlin, we have made very good progress in the first half and our performance reflects the increasing diversification of our portfolio. And despite a difficult backdrop in some market, we have reported growth in revenue and stable profit, both LEGOLAND Park and RTP Resort Theme Parks have delivered the good performance, whilst Midway was not given the subdued market in London.

As you know, we have six strategic growth drivers which build on the structural growth opportunity that we see in the market.

And NBD continues to be a key driver of our growth as we open new attractions and add accommodation. And in particular, in the period, we are pleased to report that we reached a significant milestone with the opening of LEGOLAND Japan.

As I said to you it's mostly financial presentation, so let's have a look at the numbers themselves and walk through the P&L. We achieved revenue of £685 million, which is a 19% growth at actual currency. And quite clearly, there is a positive impact of foreign exchange rate, which supports the growth and as 70% of our profit are generated outside the U.K., we see the positive impact of a weaker Sterling.

Our EBITDA, we reported £144 million, which gave a 14.6% growth. Interestingly, you will see that the margin has declined from 22% to 21%. And that decline reflects a number of timing effect and particularly opening of the LEGOLAND Japan, the saving of the Midway rollout and the impact of sales tax rebates.

Now if I take you to one of those in turn, LEGOLAND Japan contributed a revenue level but given the timing of the opening and the launch cost, preopening cost had a smaller limited impact on EBITDA thanks to dilution in terms of the margin. Similarly, we also have a Midway later in the period and that has a dilutive effect last year and I'll come back to that in Midway section, we also recognized £5 million of sales tax rebate versus £2 million in the first half of 2017. So that contributes to those phasing effects contribute to the dilution of the margin in the first half.

If I continue walking down the P&L, our profit before tax was flat at £50 million. And of course, it's in part driven by the items I've just explained but there's also the impact of depreciation, which the proportionally in the half year impact the numbers a bit more given our operational gearing. Now the positive forecast is certainly very typical of the seasonality of our business at this time of the year. Overall, and I'll come back to that later on, we anticipate that our profit would be in line with expectation.

Now finally, and I see only point – only time I will refer to that in the presentation, we are declaring a dividend per share of £0.24, which is very much in line with our stated policy on dividend payments being 1/3 of the prior year.

Moving to revenue, you will be very familiar with the way we present the revenue bridge and the revenue analysis, and you'll see on this chart how our revenues moved from £573 million to £685 million. And immediately, you will see the impact of the foreign exchange I mentioned earlier for £52 million. But I think what's more interesting to note on this slide is the organic growth and effectively half of our growth was driven by existing estate on the like-for-like growth and, of course, the New Business Development.

So in terms of the like-for-like growth at 3.7%, adding £23 million to revenue, it's driven by a combination of volume and mix effect, with proportionately higher visitation in the park. From a new business NBD perspective, accommodation added £5 million, which is growth in our new hotel in LEGOLAND Florida, the Beach Retreat, and also the second hotel we've opened in Italy last year where we see the full year benefit in 2017.

The Midway rollout contributed £8 million in terms of growth and we've had five openings in the period, also we see the full year effect of the prior year opening. And finally, a very significant number is, of course, the LEGOLAND Park development, with Japan contributing to this number, to a much smaller extent, Dubai.

If I start looking at each of the operating with performance in turn. Midway growth was – Midway reported revenue of £300 million and the growth was impacted by phasing and one-off. The decline in revenue at like-for-like of 0.4% was in part due to the adverse effect of the 53rd week, which resulted in fewer peak days trading at the beginning of 2017. This will normalize in the second half of the year.

Similarly, last year, as I mentioned before, we had sales tax rebate, and that's what impact the like-for-like.

If we look at the underlying trading performance, of course, the performance was impacted by London after the terror attack, and I'll come back to that in the next slide to explain what happened. But it's certainly if you recall, we had talked at the prelim about our expectation that London turnaround and visitation would come back with increase in London given the weaker pound sterling. We did see that at the beginning of the year, London was certainly trading in line with our expectation, we had seen the momentum, however, unfortunately, after the terror attacks we saw an immediate decline in visitation in particular for domestic tourists. So that has caused quite a softening in the U.K. market.

Additionally, in the portfolio, there is some softness in North America linked to the LEGOLAND Discovery Centers and the performance of the retail sale. However, the rest of the portfolio which is to say remains certainly a rebounce back in nature. Finally, we – as I said, we opened five new attraction being in Philadelphia and in Melbourne, SEA LIFE in Chongqing and in MT Nashville. And importantly, our new brand Little BIG City in Berlin.

Now from an EBITDA perspective, of course, the decline is mostly driven by the rebates, the sales tax rebates. And the margin dilution, as I said, is in part driven by the one-off. However, we are pleased to say that we continue to focus on productivity and we've offset some of the downside through our cost-savings efforts.

Now in terms of the London market, there is a lot of data around London. And as you know, there is no one, good single source of data that reflects our market, and I know you'll struggle with that because you are – we all are trying to live for the proxy for the market data. And therefore, as a result, as you look at all of the data available, they are often conflicting side.

If you look say – if you look at the market and you take the international holiday visitation numbers, it is true that there has been a growth of 20% in international visitors coming into the U.K. between January to May. However, what is important to note is that growth was 28% in the period from January to April, and we saw a marked slowdown of down to two but the growth was only 2% in May. Hence, while we remain cautious on the outlook, international visitation represents 2% – 2/3 of the – our customers in the London Tussauds. And we do believe there is a lag between bookings and limitations, and hence ahead of the peak summer season, we need to be cautious in terms of what will happen.

What we did see rise after the first terror attack on the 22nd of March and then following on the Manchester and the broader market is an immediate drop in the domestic visitation. About 1/3 of the visitors in the London cluster are domestic which is the day trip business over night phase and you can see that the domestic day trip for January to May is for instance down by 4%.

So there is a long indication to say that the London market has softened, and we – but we – and we remain very confident about our market share, our positioning. Because if I take another data set for instance and try to find comparable attraction, if you look at the Museum data, which was published the end of week, the British Museum, for instance, was down a 7%, the natural history Museum was down 9%. And we're nowhere near those numbers, we are maintaining our mark-to-market share, we're very confident in terms of on that marketing messages, we've revised our summer marketing plan for the summer.

We are focusing on the City Center, on zone one in London, trying to attract people who are in London and really selling the cluster. So we have to in place the marketing campaign necessarily to address the difficult trading environment. Additionally, we are taking measures to deliver cost savings where necessary and where possible, for instance, foreign related cost-savings and rent, et cetera. So that's the position on London and hence why we remain cautious because it has affected the overall U.K. market.

If I now move to LEGOLAND Park. LEGOLAND Parks grew revenue by £267 million, benefiting from a strong Easter trading, the opening of LEGOLAND Japan and, of course, to a lesser extent of their [indiscernible] from the promotional activity around the LEGO Batman movie. A further accommodation was also made for – from contributions, sorry, was made from accommodation, which I mentioned before, in – particularly in Florida and Billund. And EBITDA grew to £85 million with the margin simply being diluted by the opening cost of Japan.

So if we look at LEGOLAND Japan in a little bit more detail, it means now that we've opened two of the four LEGOLAND Parks that we've mentioned in our 2020 master. And Japan opened ahead of schedule and on budget, which is a significant achievement given the complexity of such a project, and the team did a great job. Japan is very much trading in line with our expectations and to put in perspective we've already welcomed 0.5 million visitors and delivered revenue of about £24 million in the period. And we've got very successful annual past sales.

As I said, given the launch cost, the preopening cost we expect the EBITDA contribution to be very small in 2017.

And additionally, along with Japan, we have the ambition for LEGOLAND Japan to become a destination in itself, like all of the other parks, and we are very much on track to open the hotel and the SEA LIFE in 2018.

As a passing comment, of course, not directly linked to LEGOLAND Japan, but I know some of you have already picked up in the press or online probably on the way, the progress we're making around LEGOLAND New York. You will have seen that we've received a positive vote on the environmental surveys. So as you know, you – we submitted all of the planning application, all of the environmental survey requires and a vote was passed by expecting all enviromental assessment that voted to 5 to 1 in our favor. Now the key meeting is still to come with the Town Hall to expecting from planning application that will be later in Q3. And that timing is not within our control, so we remain positive on LEGOLAND New York.

Looking at Resort Theme Parks. The revenue of £118 million reflects a strong start to the year with a good Easter. However, the series of terror attacks in the U.K. certainly resulted in a softer U.K. theme park market towards the end of the period. And RTP growth rate are expected to moderate in the second half. Pleasingly, Alton Towers continues to show positive momentum.

Additionally, while we add is in line with our capital investment cycle, we launched new rides in Chessington and Heide Park, both linked to IP. Chessington has a really good Funnel River ride and in Heide Park, we have relaunched the Ghostbusters Ride linked to the recent picture. So there's also very good compelling proposition within the RTP portfolio. The EBITDA loss of £4 million is certainly in line with the seasonality that we see in the Resort Theme Park different.

So to wrap up this section around operating group, looking at our summary P&L, what is important to note is we are not changing our guidance as I said upfront despite the uncertain environment, we have anticipate to deliver profit in line with expectations. And the other guidance we've given around depreciation, CapEx certainly remains unchanged.

I've mentioned several times during this presentation that the environment, the market condition in which we operate are certainly a little bit more uncertain or volatile. And additionally, our business faces several cost pressures given changes in wage legislation or over inflationary measures. And given these headwinds, we reported during our prelims that we were actively addressing the risks and we were focused on driving efficiencies.

And this chart should just give you a feeling for what we say then particularly if I focus on the productivity. We believe that in 2017, we will be able to offset most of the underlying cost inflation by looking at our cost base. We've done a lot of benchmarking internally. We are able to drive for best practice. We've reviewed operating hours and their several levers we can pull, but everything that we do, we certainly make sure that it does not impact the customer journey and the customer experience.

Additionally, in 2017, really increasing our efforts to realize savings around variable cost or volume-related savings to offset the softer trading, particularly in Midway. In the medium term or longer term, we see further opportunities in terms of possible automation and back-office efficiency. So if I now turn to the capital expenditure. We invested £202 million in the period, including £93 million in existing estate and £109 million in New Business Development. And as I said earlier, our guidance of £360 million to £390 million remain unchanged. We've put on this chart for information. Our strategic milestone and various reference to help you with your thinking and modeling but nothing has really changed.

The other thing I would add is in terms of the £55 million spent on accommodation projects, a fair chunk of that is on projects that we have an opening date on hotel that we have an opening in 2018.

Looking at our cash flow and net cash outflow really reflects the seasonality of our business. The operating cash flow after working capital inflow and cash payments was £180 million. Now, of course, the working capital inflow of £70 million is normal at this time of the year. It really reflects the accommodation, the free booking of accommodation revenue and your past sales, the timing of the VIP and the timing of payments for costs that we incur before the launch of the peak season.

In terms of the CapEx spend, we've show on this slide at £214 million. As I said previously, we spent £202 million on pure capital investment, but we also invested £12 million in the Dubai hotel, which is more of an investment overall than our CapEx for accounting purposes.

As you will see, our net debt position is now at £1.2 billion and there is a couple of items to point out here. First, is we did a successful bond test in March, and we raised EUR 207 million, which we used in part to repay, we used EUR 50 million to repay our bank facility. This has allowed us to expand on maturity profile and, of course, diversify the source of the funding to go where it's important.

Additionally, with now that we have opened LEGOLAND Japan, we've firmed up the accounting. And you will recall that LEGOLAND Japan was opened on an operating and leased model. And therefore, the lease has a period of 50 years and is accounted for partly as an operating lease and as a finance lease. And we have recognized here £117 million of finance lease, which does not impact the cash flow or does not have any other material impact on the P&L. The accounting is fully driven by the judgment we have to make around the asset life on the repayment.

So if I pull all of these together, we are very pleased with our progress in the first half of the year. And we continue to be excited by the long-term prospects in our market where we see structural growth. We remain on track to deliver our milestone on based on our new openings to date, the progress on the pipeline and the new brand we see coming through. However, in the near term, we remain cautious on the outlook for our U.K. attraction. But despite the trading uncertainties, we anticipate to deliver a full year profit in line with expectation.

So this concludes the formal part of the presentation. We'll now open the floor or the phone line to questions and I hope the technology will work with us.

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Vicki Stern from Barclays. Please ask your question.

Vicki Stern

Hi, good morning. A couple of questions. Just firstly, on the LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in North America, was that in part slower visitation? Or is it just the loss of the LEGO toward sales within those sites? And just any other color on how the rest of Midway North America or indeed rest of Midway out side of London is performing? And then secondly, just one on LEGOLAND. Looking into H2, the comps, obviously get quite a bit easier, you've got another movie launch. Can you maybe help us understand within H1 what sort of relevance of the stronger Easter versus movie might have been and just really any sense just the outlook for H2 like-for-like?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Thank you, Vicki. So if I take the first question around the Midway performance and the portfolio. And first, it's important to note that Midway is a portfolio of many brands, so it's always difficult to pick on one or the other. So from an LDC perspective, you will recall that a lot of the LDC sales are not in visitations for the retail sales. LEGO has published at the back end of last year softer trading in the U.S., which has impacted our result.

What we do know and we've done surveys or research historically with LEGO is that the LDCs are more closely related to the LEGO brand awareness, and that's why we see some similarity. However, this does not apply to the LEGOLAND Parks. The LEGOLAND Parks offer a full day or multi day visit and therefore, they are less dependent on retail sale and they certainly have a center of gravity on their own. They're all a destination on their own. The rest of the Midway portfolio is performing in line with our expectation and in particular, Asia is showing good momentum.

Right now moving on to the LEGOLAND Parks and the performance in the period, as I said, it has benefited from the 53rd week. It's benefited from a strongest on LEGO Batman movie. And it's a little bit difficult to disaggregate the components of the growth and say what H1 has contributed to. Well, we do expect, of course, the benefit of the week 53 will normalize in the second half of the year. And therefore, that's why we are reiterating that we believe the LEGOLAND Parks like-for-like growth will return to normal on a full year basis by the end of 2017, 2018, as we said in the prelims being between 4% and 5%.

Vicki Stern

Just to follow-up on the first one. You mentioned that's the rest of Midway is performing in line, is that rest outside of North America? Just any sense as to ex LDCs how of the rest of North America is doing in the Midway?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So as I said, in Midway, there's a lot of different portfolios. We have only commented on the LDCs because that's the only item we wanted to draw your attention to in terms of softness in North America.

Vicki Stern

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Jamie Rollo

Thanks good morning everyone. Just a few questions on Midway still, please. The first one is just looking at the first half margin performance, your revenue is up £30 million, the profit was down £2 million, which – that £2 million can be explained by the sales tax rebates. But I'm still struggling to bridge that very sharp underlying margin drop. Is it really all phasing of openings? Or is this product to negative mix impact just from your sort of higher margin but weaker like-for-likes in London? So if you can help us understand that, that would be helpful.

And then so sticking with London again, you're still blaming the external environment rather than anything sort of specific to the company. But it would help us a lot to support that view, if you could give us the roughly the like-for-likes in London in Q1 and Q2 just to see if Q1 was actually quite good as the market data suggest it should have been. And then the final thing is just on the 40 target for Midways. You think – I think you need about 9 now for the next three years. Could you just quantify the pipeline and the sort of level of confidence and even the phasing of that additional 27 outlets.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Jamie, that was three questions. I thought, I said at the prelims you will have one question at a time. But I should note giving Friday after a long week. So as we start with the Midway margin and the decline down to, say, 30%. As I said, it's in part the results of the softer like-for-like London remain very profitable division. There's also the impact of the phasing of the new opening, which if you open a Little Big City on the last day of the period, all the costs are there. So NBD – the NBD is certainly has a strong dilution impact, both in terms of phasing but also the NBD portfolio that we've rolled out, which is what we flagged previously.

So the margin guidance we've given at the prelims of mid-30s certainly remain the guidance we will give today. In terms of London, the growth in London, I mentioned in the presentation that we are very confident in our positioning and in our market share, in particular, if you look at Museum. They have gone backwards and if you would assume that they are little bit similar to attractions that are completely but it is one of the proxies we can use. Museums have declined by 7% to 9%. We are nowhere near that decline. We've been – we have had big growth at the beginning of the year, which then softened after the attack.

And finally, in terms of the milestone and the target, you're quite right to point out you will mean a significant step-up. So we've opened five attractions today, plus the event today to come later in the year. And therefore, we will see a step-up in 2018 which we are planning for. And we recognize that we have all of the projects for 2018 approved, most of the leases are signed and some of the delays we've experienced with landlords will be limited in 2018 as we are less dependent on building, shopping mall, et cetera. So they will be on the peak in 2018, and we will have a clear focus in that period in Asia. The other thing to add in terms of the pipeline is it is also underpinned by the new brand.

Little BIG City was the first opening of our in-house brand, creative brand. And Nick will give further update in Q3 if we are able to from a commercial perspective, on the new brands to come and that will really underpin the continued growth. And finally, I guess, we've announced in overnight in Asia that we will be opening in 2018 Little BIG City in Beijing and our first Dungeon in Asia in Shanghai. So that's why we feel confident to make the statement that we are making progress through the 14' Midway milestone.

Jamie Rollo

Just back on the London basis then. So you are positive in Q1, I think, you said. Is that – if you could just confirm that. Are we talking very low single digits? Or was it a bit better than that?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So if you take Midway as a whole, if I take London first, as I said, we had strong growth in – good growth in by the beginning of the year, in line with what we said at prelim with visitation coming back in the city center and international visitation growing because the pound, that was weak. If you then go back to Midway, as a whole, as an operating group and adjust for week for the 53rd week and the impact of the sales rebate, and I believe we discussed on the phone this morning, Midway grew approximately 1% if you adjust for those one-offs and saving elements.

Jeffrey Harwood

Yes, just a few points. On the LEGOLAND in New York, is it possible to give any further details on the timetable and when could be construction commence? On the LEGOLAND Florida park, is that having a better year? And then on this finance lease, can you say what the interest is associated with the finance lease? And is that included in the £50 million interest guidance, please?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So first on LEGOLAND New York, as you all know, it is a long process and we have come a long way since it's started. We have the options on the land and, therefore, we're in good position all the planning applications were submitted. We are now in the final steps of the approval process. So once the environmental survey has been approved, it is now the town board, the town council will meet later in the year, it could be in September, October. But I remain – I will remain cautious on the date, they have the ability to move the date if they feel they need a little bit more time to understand the proposal and want to ask more questions.

And you will realize that it's a huge amount of document for the counselors even in a small, in a very small American town. So the time table is really dependent on getting that planning approval through and we remain positive that it will come through in the later part this year. Florida, you're right, we haven't mentioned because it's not a drive on the number this year. I mean, Florida remains a competitive environment, a very competitive market.

But with the opening of our Beach Retreat, if it is supporting a better performance that is not a driver on the 2016 number. And finally, on the finance lease, we as I said, they will have a minimal impact on the P&L. It's a question of different treatment between EBITDA and PBT. The interest charge we've guided to is £45 million, I think you referred to £50 million, and that £45 million would include the element of interest that's linked to the finance lease.

James Ainley

Two questions for me, please. Firstly, I noticed SeaWorld to be under pressure. It's pressure to potentially sell bush gardens could this be of interest? And secondly, the interest any observations you have on bondhus disposal of its theme park business recently and maybe what you think is behind that?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So actually, that points to one of our – that points to one of with strategic growth driver. And as you will know our sixth strategic growth driver is around acquisition, and we will always you can scan the environment for suitable opportunities either giving us the opportunity to enter a new geography or bring new attraction in terms of new brand, et cetera. So we are always actively looking, but of course, we always will look at our return and make sure we have the right financial discipline along with the right strategic rationale for the right acquisition.

In terms of Busch Garden, if Nick was in the room, he would definitely say that may our good quality asset and that we would be interested, but it takes two parties to do a deal. So we do not know what SeaWorld intentions are. So that we do believe that those asset are interesting, and that we would be certainly do a lot particularly around accommodation. So to ask it's about having the right discussion with a willing partner and making sure that we have the right financial return. In terms of wonder the intention, I cannot comment. We've always said that over time, there was a lot of momentum in the Chinese market around themepark and we have said that at some point that market would start consolidating or some players who will go out of business. So the Chinese market is certainly one that will change over time.

Lena Thakkar

Three quick ones. Just firstly on LEGOLAND and that – it's been like-for-like. Could you talk about whether any price increases have been put through in the parks this year? Secondly, just on accesso the technology has been rolled out. Have you seen any meaningful impact of that in areas? For example, in London, does that help to maintain your market share or anywhere else worth noting? And then finally, could you just remind us, that £60 million of CapEx prespend, what exactly does that relate to and in which years? I mean, for sort of modeling perspective, when should I be penciling in the return for 20% return on that CapEx in my model?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So in terms of the LEGOLAND Park growth, it's – it has been mostly through visitation increase in volume. We've taken the normal price increase, but really the 8% you see is an increase in volume. Accesso is an exciting project across the company and, yes, it will drive up-sell. But first and foremost, it's about our customer journey, the ability for the customer to go online and have more customer-friendly journey and, therefore, the ability for us to convert those customer realize a sell and possibly up-sell.

We've now implemented the online platform in part of the estate and we've continuing through the program towards the end of this year and then we'll look at point of sale. But it's a journey of a couple of years, and we see the benefit in the market in which we've implemented including London as we drive better conversion, online conversion and up-sell of ticket. Now it doesn't mean it is incremental to the like-for-like sale and we want to settle for clarity, like-for-like growth.

It really the activities we have to support for like-for-like growth. And to clarify on your last question, in terms of the CapEx, as we said, we maintain our guidance of £360 million to £390 million and the £60 million prespend relates to projects where the opening will be in 2018. Now you know that element has always been made to some extent, but as we increased the ramp-up of our rollout and in particularly in accommodation, you'll see that number is a little bit more significant in a particular year. So the £60 million relates primarily to accommodation opening hotel in 2018 in three LEGOLAND Park.

Jaafar Mestari

I have two questions, please, and they are both on the LEGOLAND New York. And firstly just on the approval process, can you recap for may be what the next steps are? So you've got the environmental survey you're expecting the town board to vote during Q3. After that, what will be left? And in particular, does the project go back to the LEGO group at any point for sort of final approval? Or are you just lowering to expecting the town to approve that?

And second question on LEGOLAND New York, you mentioned on your CapEx slides that a fully owned park would be around £250 million in CapEx. Since you listed we've only seen investment in the leased parks in Asia, so could you maybe describe what the phasing would look like for a fully owned park in terms of CapEx, how many years and the phasing, preopening cost and then the ramp-up to full mature EBITDA?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So in terms of the process or the steps for LEGOLAND New York, and bear with me, I'm not a planning expert for the U.S. legislation, so we have had the vote on the environmental assessment now. The town board will be planning approval in Q3. So that's the town board. I believe it then goes back to our planning committee as well, but the really important one is that town board. And after the planning application is received, the other one would be the other step would be to finalize the land and the deal on the land. So it's still maybe a few follow-on set following the town board, but really the critical vote is that town board and accepting the planning approval.

From our own internal perspective, there's no further approval, the board has approved the project. We have the headrooms in our financing facilities to execute and, therefore, we would be ready to go in and develop the park. The timing, of course, will depend on the season. We can't start building in the middle of winter, for instance. So we have we then have the construction process will depend on the realization and the completion of the final approval so we can start having starting to build the site.

So we'll give you more clarity at that time. Similarly to your question on the phasing of the CapEx, because it is so dependent on when will the park start, how we can execute the construction based on the various season and the various impact on the environment, we'll come back to you later on with the guidance on necessary CapEx, on the savings of that CapEx. As whilst we remain very positive on New York, we can't say for certain until the approval is wanted, so it is a little bit premature to start talking about the phasing of the CapEx.

Owen Shirley

Three questions for me, please. As I understand it, LEGOLAND and RTP benefited from essentially an extra week of summer trading versus H1 last year, that sounds like it's added about 2% to 3% to like-for-like in both divisions, is that fair? And then secondly, in absolute profits terms, Midway has obviously gone against you with the timing but it's benefited you in LEGOLAND and theme parks. When you net those off against each other, what's the absolute impact on profit? Is it positive or negative? And then finally, on Slide 4, the constant currency numbers, they are very helpful. I was just wondering if you'd be able to fill in the gap on constant currency PBT for us, please?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So we – small – because that week 53 has been quite a bit of a debate internally as well, and that has made looking at the numbers a little bit more complex than what it should be. In terms, you're right, the week 53, that 53rd week, which will happen about every 5 to 6 years, I'm afraid, so we may have a discussion again in a few years time, the week 53, you're right, has benefited the park and has been – thus impact on Midway. Overall, from a group perspective it is a minimal impact and that's why we haven't talked about it from a group perspective, the impact is minimum in total. The LEGOLAND Park will both LEGOLAND Park and Midway will normalize in the second part of the year. But from a constant currency, we look at it from up to operating profit because then PBT becomes a little bit like meaning less and like meaningful, sorry.

Owen Shirley

Okay. One follow-up, if I may?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Yes, you may.

Owen Shirley

Sorry, I wasn't sure on sale on. So in absolute terms, has the timing, have you had more profit or less profit because of timing? Just negative or positive?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

No impact. At group level, it's a nonissue.

Ivor Jones

What were pre-opening costs in the period, apologies if I should offend in some way.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So it's a variety of costs as you know before you open the park, you of course need to regroup the team and train them. So you have the team in place and all the training cost. We have marketing activity. So it's really effectively you're starting to run the park but you don't have the revenue and you are making sure everything is in place for our customers to have a good experience from day 1.

Ivor Jones

And what was the quantum?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So we haven't in terms of LEGOLAND Japan, what we have signposted is that the revenue of £24 million and a very minimal impact on EBITDA given the phasing of the costs.

Ivor Jones

No, sorry, I didn't quite get that. £24 million of revenue from LEGOLAND in the first half?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

LEGOLAND Japan with very limited impact on EBITDA.

Ivor Jones

So that's a margin effect, but I'm sorry, I was trying to get to the absolute amount of the preopening cost charged to the first half that meant the profits were lower than they would otherwise have been or maybe just a change period-on-period. So what is the effect on profits as the step-up in the New Business Development activity, that means the preopening cost accelerated also?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So this way there is a more general discussion, not just LEGOLAND Japan. The same applies to some of our Midway rollout in terms of the phasing and that has a dilutive impact on margin. I think you can infer from my statement from Japan, if you apply the average margin both for our LEGOLAND Parks, taking into account we're paying a rent for Japan, you can infer the preopening costs which we have not disclosed but you could do the math then, except for what they are.

Ivor Jones

And you talked about some of this year's CapEx relating to next year's projects, what should we think about what 2018 CapEx will be? Is it reduced because some of it has been brought into 2017? Or will it be a similar level to 2017?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So we frankly see today that there will be an increase in the ramp-up of the Midway rollout. We've also quite clearly continuing our accommodation rollout. And we'll do further callout on the CapEx, those two will drive the CapEx. We will do further call-outs around the CapEx in the Q3 update.

Ivor Jones

Okay. You talked about increasing marketing activity to support London Midways this year. And you talked about increased sales for cluster ticket. Is there any absolute increases in costs with an unpredictable return investments in media, for example, that we should think about?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Actually, it was – it's not an increase in activity. We are refocusing our activities. So as always, for all of our attractions, we have a planned set of promotional activities [indiscernible]. And for London, we had a campaign ready for this summer, we've actually refocused that and really concentrated on the marketing activity in the center of London where we believe where we have visited and we are focusing on driving up sales. And you will see campaign on as we've shown on the slide on to attractions for a different price. And the reality, there is no point promoting to customers that has no desire to come into London. So it's not that increasing our activity, it's actually reducing some but really being focused and using cash somewhat wisely to make sure that there is a return on those promotional CapEx.

Ivor Jones

Super. And last one, why did the Dubai Hotel need a £12 million investment?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

So that was the structure of the deal. As you know, in terms of Dubai, the parties management contract and Merlin and the partner had entered into sort of a joint venture deal for the hotel, so that's just all of the structure of the resilience deal for that park.

Ivor Jones

Is there any further investment required?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

No, at this point in time, no.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Okay, well, thank you very much for attending the call. Thank you for your questions, and I wish everyone have a good summer, and we have some very good attractions, if you have children, go up to Alton Towers. See you all in May in Q3 and I'm sure Nick will give a good update on our strategic progress at that point in time after the summer season. So thank you.

