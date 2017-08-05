Red Lion Hotels' (RLH) CEO Greg Mount on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

David Wright – Vice President-Accounting, Tax & External Reporting

Greg Mount – President and Chief Executive Officer

Doug Ludwig – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Aaron Howard – Vise President of Financial Planning and Analysis

Analysts

Eric Wold – B. Riley Financial

Mark Rosenkranz – Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Ross Taylor – ARS Investment Partners

Becky Karmer – the Spokes-man Review

Will Settle – Woodmont

Rick Murray – Midwest Advisors

David Wright

Thank you. Hello, and welcome to RLH Corporation second quarter 2017 earnings call. With us today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Mount; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Ludwig. Also joining the call for the question and answer period is Aaron Howard, Vise President of Financial Planning and Analysis; and myself.

Before we get started, I want to remind you that the company’s remarks today contain forward-looking information defined by the SEC that is subject to a number of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks are discussed in the annual report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K on March 31, 2017. The report is available on rlhco.com, Investor Relations or through the SEC website at sec.gov.

The company will also be referring to a number of non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations of these measures to their comparable GAAP measure is provided in the table to the press release issued today. That release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. For the purpose of the discussion today, the company will be referencing second quarter results on a comparable basis for all periods presented.

I’ll now turn over the call over to Greg Mount.

Greg Mount

Thank you for joining us today. Our team continued to execute on our key business plan objectives in the second quarter. Similar to the first quarter, our financial results for the second quarter were solid. And we remain confident that we can achieve full year results towards a top of our guidance ranges. The second quarter Franchise segment result continue to demonstrate a strong improvement in franchise revenues, which increased by over 200% compared to the second quarter of 2016. Our brand acquisition completed as of September 30, 2016, contributed the large portion of our franchise fee growth in the second quarter of 2017.

Our Franchise division profit increased over 400% to $3.6 million and our profit margin increased from 16.1% in the second quarter of 2016, to 28.6% in the second quarter of 2017. These Franchise segment results demonstrate the continued improvement in our franchise segment profit contribution and the importance of the strategic steps taken toward our asset-light business model.

The key factor for driving the growth of our franchise business is adding new franchise contracts to the system. Our development team has been producing against their business brand targets in the second quarter of 2017, and year-to-date. A great job so far this year in this regard. We have executed 44 franchise agreements in the second quarter and 78 agreements year-to-date as compared to 14 deals, during the first half of 2016.

Based on the number and quality of the deals we are currently working on, we are increasing our guidance for the full year to 100 to 120 new contracts. We are benefiting from the combination of strong new contract growth and low attrition rate of our franchise contract base. Year-to-date our attrition rate is 2.5% of our contract base, which is well below historical attrition rates for the hotel franchise industry.

We are pleased with the geographic diversity of the franchise agreements. For example, we have executed our first argument in Texas for Red Highland Hotel. We recently signed agreements for midscale hotels of Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Washington State. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we signed an agreement for Red Lion Hotel in Arlington, Virginia. We also signed agreements for economy hotel properties in downtown, Augusta, Georgia, and the Riverwalk of San Antonio, Texas.

We also recently announced exciting technology advances, new check-in, checkout and digital key applications. The goal of these new technology advances is to enhance the guest experience, by simplifying and reducing friction in the guest interactions and improving the daily operational efficiencies, which will translate it to fewer guest inconveniences. Using mobile technology to enhance the customer experience remains a key focus of RLH Corporation.

We will also begin the deployment of Apple TV in our Hotel RL brand, which will provide a seamless, in-room television experience via number of different apps combining a free-to-guest TV, offering direct TV, device management, and iTune’s user security. The app will also feature content from hotels – Hotel RLs within stage, which highlights local speakers, performers and artists on-site across the Hotel RL brand.

Our Hello Rewards app now gives the guests the ability to conveniently check-in and checkout right from their smartphone as well as manage their loyalty membership account and redeem rewards. Hotel RL has now fully integrated digital keys for the first time in the Hello Rewards app allowing guests to completely bypass the registration desk, and use their smartphone to check in, unlock their door, order food and request service among many other relate – guest-related needs.

A great example is our recent solutions to provide valet staff with Apple watches, and to introduce self-service iPad kiosk for lobby areas. Using the new application, valet staff can manage and act on a car retrieval request, from their hotel issued Apple watch without physically being present at the hotel valet stand. It is equally convenient for the guest reducing the potential way period for the car return.

New self-service key-off will be available for guests at the Hotel RL brand to use for quick and convenient check-in, especially if there are lines at registration. Guests can also contact customer support from the key-offs or the mobile apps if they have questions, need assistance or want to submit a room upgrade request.

We recently presented the relaunch of the signature brand, Concept, as a new upper economy and mid-scale brand, with the life style appeal of a boutique property. Then new Concept projects a fresh colorful personality, with attention for spontaneity providing the revival of a forgotten assets.

Inspired by the golden age of travel, in mid-century esthetics, Signature is a breakthrough concept that aims to bring more developers into the family of RLA’s corporation franchisees. We have set out to create a modernized Americana experience that excites guests and allows a solid return on investment to franchise owners. Style and personality do not need to come at a premium, when we can scale the unique offering.

Utilizing studding visuals and captivating motifs, Signature will bring to life the luster and feel of the Golden Era of the Americana, creating a truly memorable stand-alone in the upper economy and mid-scale segments.

With an owner first mindset, we have evolved Signature as an urban-seek product designed for consumers in search of an urban economy brand that is distinctive and yet architecturally iconic hotel, begging for a new beginning. Signature’s design for convergence of existing assets, even motels or motor lodges, to create a unique experience while benefiting from RLH Corporation’s comprehensive distribution, marketing and proprietary yield management systems.

In conclusion, we will continue the careful execution of our business plan in the second half of 2017. We are excited about the continued strong growth of our franchise revenues and further improvements in the franchise operation’s profit margins. The growth of the franchise profits will be further supplemented by the new franchise contracts that we will be executing over the remainder of the year.

We continue to see increasing deal momentum, primarily, due to the range of brand alternatives, we can offer to hotel owners and lenders in combination with the flexibility we can offer the owners on contract structures and common sense property improvement plan recommendations. Owners are also excited about the demonstrated power and immediate performance advantages, provided by our proprietary guest management system, RevPak.

I would now like to turn the call over to Doug Ludwig to discuss the financial outlook for the company.

Doug Ludwig

Thanks, Greg. We’ve executed another very good quarter in the 2017 fiscal year, with better than anticipated EBITDA and profitability. As you review the second quarter results, it is important to carefully consider the business unit results. The most material improvement in operating earnings was contributed by our Franchise segment.

Franchise revenues increased to $12.4 million as compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. This increase was caused by both organic growth of adding new franchise agreements, and by our franchise brand’s acquisition, which we accomplished late in 2016. The increase in the franchise revenues caused the franchise profit margin to increase to 28.6% in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to 16% in the second quarter of 2016.

As previously disclosed, the entertainment business benefited from strong ticket sales relating to the Book of Mormon in the second quarter of last year. Book of Mormon contributed $800,000 to adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2016, and due to variances in the 2017 show lineup, this could not be deprecated in the second quarter of 2017.

If the Book of Mormon impact was eliminated from our results our second quarter adjusted EBITDA would have increased by 26% versus the 10% increase reported, including the entertainment business. Without this nonrecurring impact of Book of Mormon, our second quarter adjusted net income would have been $1.1 million versus the reported amount of $260,000.

We acknowledge that the entertainment business is volatile and difficult to predict, we expect that on a full year basis, that the entertainment business adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $1 million as compared to 2016, where the entertainment business adjusted EBITDA was $2 million. As the entertainment business has no strategic connection to our hotel ownership or our hotel franchising business, we will consider opportunities to sell that business for the right price.

Moving on to the overall financial results for the quarter. Our second quarter 2017 consolidated revenues were $48.5 million, representing a 7.9% increase over the second quarter of 2016. Our hotel ownership revenues were virtually flat in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to 2016.

Franchise operations revenues tripled in the second quarter of 2017, representing an increase of $8.3 million. As previously mentioned, the entertainment segment of revenues declined by $4.3 million or 62% in the second quarter of 2017, because of the success of the Book of Mormon production in the second quarter of last year.

Our total company divisional profit margin for the second quarter of 2017, was 25.1% representing a 350 basis point improvement from the profit margin of 21.6% in the second quarter of 2016. The increased contribution from the higher-margin Franchise segment, that represents the fundamental shift to higher profit margins for the company, as franchise operations are benefiting from the first full year of the acquisition of the franchise brands closed in late 2016 as well as from new franchise agreements added year-to-date.

Corporate G&A costs were $4 million in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of last year. This increase includes $900,000 of G&A costs related to our 2017 brand acquisitions that were not present in the second quarter of 2016. The G&A expense also includes accruals for variable compensation programs estimated based on our improved period-over-period adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA has increased by 48%, as compared to the same period last year.

Interest costs for the second quarter of 2017 were $2 million, a $500,000 increase as compared to the second quarter of last year. This increase in interest costs relates to our extensive renovation projects across our portfolio that were completed last year and the acquisition costs of the franchise brand in late 2016. Our consolidated financial statement require 100% consolidation of variable interest entities that we have, which represent the various joint venture entities related to our real estate holdings. We currently have real estate interest in 18 of our properties, four of the properties are lease-hold interest, 14 of our real estate investments are joint ventures. Our economic share of the joint ventures is 55% with the exception of our Baltimore property, which is a 72% economic interest.

For the most recent four quarters through June 30, 2017, we have reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million, this includes 100% of the consolidated results of the company. The company’s joint venture partners pro rata share of this is $6.8 million, and the RLH Corporation’s pro rata share is $15.5 million.

Turning to our balance sheet, our consolidated debt is, primarily our joint venture debt, which was $111 million as of June 30 2017. Our consolidated debt on a GAAP basis includes 100% consolidation of our variable interest entities, primarily, the noncontrolling minority interest of our joint venture partners. RLH’s share of a deposition based on its share of the joint ventures is $63.4 million. Please note that joint venture debt is only recourse to the secured hotel assets and not to RLH Corporation.

Our cash position as of June 30, 2017, was a total of $45.1 million, representing $32.2 million in cash and the cash equivalents and $12.9 million in restricted cash, representing cash available for future debt service payments. A majority of the $12.9 million in restricted cash is held by the various JV entities. RLH Corporation’s pro forma share of the cash and restricted cash positions, removing on a percentage basis the JV partner share, is approximately $28.0 million and $7.4 million respectively.

From an economic perspective, we therefore, have our share of long-term debt of $63.4 million, which is offset by a cash position of $35.4 million as of June 30, 2017. Strength of our balance sheet gives us substantial capacity to consider future acquisition activity of franchise agreements, and minority real estate investments which secure additional new franchise agreements.

Based on the strong first half of 2017 financial performance combined with the many new contract additions to RLH, and a positive outlook for the second half of the year, we are narrowing our EBITDA guidance from our initial 2017 EBITDA estimate of $21 million to $23 million to $22 million with the $23 million.

This concludes our prepared comments. And we would now be pleased to respond to any questions. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Eric Wold

Thank you. Good afternoon guys. Couple of questions I guess, first on looking at the number of hotels in operation or is – in your system wide at quarter end. You went from in Q1, you had net additions through Q1 to net – I guess terminations in Q2. Maybe talk about that in kind of based on your opening schedule and the visibility when you expect that to flip back to the other direction?

Aaron Howard

Yes. Eric, this is Aaron. The Q2 terminations were driven mostly in our economy space, and that seems to be more of the seasonality coming into the summer. We anticipate that those will likely move back to a more regular number in the second half of the year. Long term our pipeline continues to be strong, and we still have a lot of sign that will be opening in the next six to nine months. So we anticipate that we’ll continue to have growth through the next six to nine months.

Eric Wold

Okay. And now on the attrition rate of 2.5%, are you mentioning – as you mentioned much lower in kind of historical for the industry. How does that compare to what you’re experiencing back with kind of legacy Red Lion, your product advantages was kind of – what advantage was experienced. Have you seen the rates overall come down reasonably kind of once you’ve done that combination?

Greg Mount

Yes. Eric, this is Greg. We have continued to see below than anticipated based on historical terminations going – as we’ve gone forward. And year-to-date, as we talked about a 2.5%, we’re feeling very good about that number given what we’ve seen historically. We’ve seen fewer in our upscale brands and mid-scale brands, as Aaron talked about we did see a little bit of a spike in the second quarter. Nothing unusual historically, but based on the strong first quarter, definitely a little bit stronger in the economy segment, but we anticipate that to be more of the timing of the year, and as we get through the seasonality, and the season we’re in right now, we would expect that to come back down.

Eric Wold

And then on the acquisition environment you talked about obviously your strong balance sheet for looking at potential additional acquisitions maybe take the opposite direction, with the company and hotels in the JVs. What are your thoughts on monetizing those? And if you were to, how does that environment look in terms of being a seller?

Doug Ludwig

Yes. I think we’ve got very good opportunity there to act on number of our real estate positions. We have performed exceptionally well, most of them are running about two years ahead of schedule, in getting to what we thought exit values would be. And we’ve been doing a lot of research in the market, but it also is subject to our joint venture partners’ approval to begin those actions. So driving those rescissions now we’ll see how they conclude over the next few weeks or month. So I think a good opportunity, the values we’re seeing, we’ll easily take out the debt that’s at the joint venture level. So it provides the opportunity for us to re-purpose that debt capacity from the real estate side to the franchise acquisition side. So I think we’re in good shape.

Eric Wold

Okay. Then just final question for me just on the P&L. Your franchise costs ticked up a little bit just from $8.5 million to $8.9 million. Is any of that seasonality? And then, is that – kind of you expect it to kind of remain in that kind of mid-to high $8 million range of these near-term based on your plans to support the franchise group?

Doug Ludwig

Yes, I mean basically what you’re seeing is the some of the additional costs coming out the brands that we acquired they were not part of the costs based in the second quarter of last year. They are now part of the costs base, but you see our margins exploded in the quarter, we expect that trend to continue, going forward. So we’re demonstrating the high-margin capacity of our franchise business.

Eric Wold

Perfect. Thank you, guys.

Mark Rosenkranz

Great, thanks for taking my question. Congrats on a nice quarter.

Aaron Howard

Thank you.

Mark Rosenkranz

I appreciate the color you guys provided on the adjusted EBITDA, in terms of the trailing 12 months attributable to RLH. Just breaking that down a little further, would you say that kind of, call it 70% rate is attributable kind of going forward throughout the year, especially in relation to your guidance of $22 million to $23 million. Could we expect about the same rate in compared to the JV versus the RLH contribution.

Aaron Howard

Yes. Mark, it’s Aaron. There is definitely some seasonality involved there when you think about that from an EBITDA perspective obviously Q2 and Q3 are the biggest quarters, from the hotel business. But our hotel business sell at the larger – that our JV partner share the EBITDA, it’s larger in Q2 and Q3 than it would be in the shoulder seasons. We feel like the annual number here that we have provided to give you a feel what is on annual basis is a very good approximation obviously, what happened in the past and going forward.

Mark Rosenkranz

Okay. Fair enough that is helpful. And then switching gears a little bit. For the ABVI side you recently ordered the Hello Rewards. I was just wondering if you can give kind of your initial reception how that’s been a benefit to the business going forward? And how has been the response of adding that loyalty program across the system?

Greg Mount

It’s been positive and we’ve actually been seeing a nice inflow without much promotions with Hello Rewards bookings in the ABVI, and we’ll continue to position in market that accordingly. So our first goal, Mark was really to get this deployed and get them acclimated on how to use this. We’re still working through with probably about 500 of them to get their PMS situation correct, so that they can fully utilize RevPak in the way that is meant to be used along with Hello Rewards. But the earliest offers have already started to see booking come through there, which is a real positive and some thing that we’re excited to see because we, quite frankly, haven’t really marketed it heavily – if at all in our ABVI at this point.

Mark Rosenkranz

Okay. Great. And then last one for me, I guess a congratulations on the headquarter moved to Denver. Just wondering if you could discuss the rationale behind that, some of the benefits you expect to achieve kind of shifting geographies there a little bit?

Greg Mount

Sure. Happy to do that, when – as we look at the growth of the organization from when I started this just under four years ago we were 55 hotels, and primarily up in the Pacific North West. We really needed to align our geography more towards the center of the country, and really in a marketplace that had two really distinct things.

One is this great airlift, which we have in Denver, and didn’t direct almost anywhere in the world, as well as having access to the human capital we need to be able to continue to grow and execute on our strategy and we felt that Denver was really the best location for that. We’ll continue to keep satellite offices in Spokane and Coral Springs, and to support those accordingly. But we’re very excited about moving our headquarters now officially to Denver and really providing access that at this size MSA like Denver provides us as we go forward.

Mark Rosenkranz

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the time and congrats on a nice quarter.

Greg Mount

Thank you.

Ross Taylor

Thank you. When you were in my office a couple of months ago, I totally – I was going to ask this question, so I’m going as it. Since you guys did the secondary, the company the stock has lost $34 million or so of market cap in spite of the fact that you added about 12% to the outstanding share count, it’s clear as a investor and talking to a lot of your investors, that timing of that deal.

And the fact that the money was used for really nothing other than putting cash on the balance sheet as cost company a tremendous amount of goodwill, but your shareholder based. I understand you have a banker on the phone I don’t expect you to say evil things about the banker. But what is plan to rebuild that confidence, other than the kind of standard, yes, yes, we’re going to execute over time?

I mean it’s obvious that you’re in a space, it’s done very well, your peers are up double-digits year-to-date. Red Lion shareholders are looking at a 20-plus% drop year-to-date, you have such a lack of investor confidence that today in front earnings the stock sold off 4% on volume that was half of what you’re averaging per day before you did the secondary. It’s clear there is a problem here, and there’s a problem in conference. So what is the plan?

You haven’t seen them insight or is that they’re not been buying. There’s just a lot of these thing that, quite honestly, as a long-term shareholder leave me deeply concerned that the board is either out of touch or has a totally different plan than I do, which is to make money for my clients.

Doug Ludwig

You know I think you started by talking about execution, it is number one issue that we have to continue to accomplish and surpass, expectation we’re doing that, you’re seeing the impact of the acquisition kick in unfortunately we can’t undo the secondary offering that was done some time ago, and now it’s just really focusing on getting our margins up, showing you the franchise growth, potential on the revenue side and executing additional deals. So we got to be out there, telling the story, consistently. And explaining good, bad and ugly of what we are executing. And we’ll continue to do that.

Ross Taylor

Well, I don’t actually argue you – you actually can undo the – you can undo at least part of the secondary, I mean the stock is trading 15% – 12%, 15% under the deal price. It does strike me as you have some – you have the ability to monetize your real estate, you have a property in Baltimore that you’ve been investing capital in each of the last couple of years, and not an insignificant sum of money on an annual basis. It does seem to me that there are opportunities here to do things that are more direct to rebuild investor confidence, I mean, I have to say that when you were here I told you that I know at least one shareholder who refers to you guys as the grinch who stole Christmas, and I think it’d be really nice to actually get a new moniker before the end of this year.

Greg Mount

Ross, you’ve been a long-term shareholder, and we appreciate that and we appreciate your thought. I think as we’ve discussed a number of times in the past, management is continuing to execute, the board recognizing the number stand, what your concerns are and we’re going to continue to follow through on the commitment that we’ve identified, which we’ve been doing for quite some time. And I think if you look over the long term of the company, we have been, if not at the 100%, pretty close to 99% execution on what we put out there as our strategies. And when you bring up the rate, that was the fourth quarter of last year, we’ve moved on and moved pass that and now we’re focusing on – in control, and what we can execute against and we’re continuing to do that. So thank you. Any other question, Ross?

Unidentified Analyst

HIi, Greg, it’s Diana Pin from [indiscernible]. I have just a couple of questions for you, sort of, related to some news items that – is been in the news for lately. The first thing is just – see as there’s any update regarding your lawsuit that was filed against Hard Rock?

Greg Mount

We’re not talking about any ongoing litigations. I think we put out some clear directions and information in that regards to that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. And then I also like to ask you a little bitish – you’re at all concerns about HNA Groups’ investment in Red Lion, given some of the news reports that as of mentioned lately, regarding HNA and its foreign investment.

Greg Mount

No. HNA has been a good investor, since venturing. We – they have a board – seat on our board. So we’re in ongoing communication with them. They are a very large organization, and have many tentacles in many areas and those don’t affect us whatsoever. So from our standpoint they have continued to be a good owner and partner and have continued to be fair obligation and responsibilities and – so we don’t see any issues whatsoever.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I have been just wanted to ask you a little bit about an update on your partnership with Expedia, I think that was announced last August and I had a conversation most recently with your [indiscernible] about it, and he sort of mentioned your hints that about there might plans for similar partnerships, with online travel agencies. I wanted to ask if that’s somehow your works are? You could give us some color as how well that media partnership has been as well?

Greg Mount

Yes. The media partnership and what we had put together with – have continues to pay dividends and in the areas that we discussed, I think, over the past six months or so. And we’re continue to see a lift in areas particularly in our loyalty membership as well as our ability to control and find additional demand for our system. So we’ve been with the outcome of that.

And as Bill indicated, there is a sense out there that we’d like to if possible and were possible to duplicate this, but some of the other online travel agent weren’t it makes sense. So we’ll continue to investigate those and we’ll continue to be a bonus making sure be proponents of making sure that we’re getting our fair share or at least a share we’d like to see out of a marketplace with – than arguably a 50% of the hotel business as booking in the U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks so much. That’s all the questions I have.

Greg Mount

Thank you.

Becky Kramer

Hi. That question was also about the move of the company headquarters. I was just curious how many jobs that involved? And how many people remained as Spokane office?

Greg Mount

We haven’t put any information out on that at this point, but as it stands right now we have – we have not seen any significant changes in the spoken of the office.

Becky Kramer

Okay. And what is the total there?

Greg Mount

It’s not a number we’ve disclosed. So – but again, as I said, we haven’t seen any significant changes in the numbers there.

Becky Kramer

Okay. And just one follow-up question did I also understand that TicketsWest could be for sale?

Greg Mount

We’re always looking at opportunities and I’ve discussed in the past that if we got the right price for TicketsWest, than we would look to sell that asset. And at this point we’ll continue to look for opportunities to monetize that at some point.

Becky Kramer

Thank you.

Will Settle

Thank you. Could you – and I appreciate the additional disclosure around the franchise business and just kind of exiting out the JV contribution. But on the franchise a $3.6 million – I think it was a $3.4 million of EBITDA in the quarter. Help me understand seasonality there, and I know what the Vantage is seems the revenue model, the franchise revenue model, the units versus RevPAR hotel, revenue. Just help me understand that $3.6 million will – a good run rate our is that fluctuate based on over all revenue or seasonality.

Greg Mount

Yes, Will, I think that you – again we didn’t really break it up for you, but what you’re seeing is you’re seeing a combination of the acquisition of Vantage as well as the organic growth that’s occurring in our systems. And I think that it’s something that we haven’t identified and broken it apart, but I think that you can look at that number and assume that a large portion of it is going to be based on the acquisitions based on what transected historically.

Will Settle

Right. So that’s a full in terms of kind of a go forward if we’re trying to model quarter-to-quarter, on the franchise front? That was an encouraging number, I thought.

Greg Mount

Yes. No, it’s a very encouraging number, and I think as Doug talked about we’re continuing to see that lift in that growth not only in the revenue, but also in the margin, where we’ve got to 28.6% this year where I think we were about 16% or 17% last year. So as you look at the – I think that you’re starting to see – and again you have got to understand that you have a little bit of mix of the flat fee which is the acquisition, but you also have the traditional percentage fee. A business that’s kicking into high season. So it’s very hard to say – for us to say to you that would be a good run rate, I think you need to kind of go through this year, and when we get to the fourth quarter I think it’ll be very clear for you.

Will Settle

Okay. Thank you.

Rick Murray

Yes, I wanted to follow up on one of the previous questions, and I guess I miss the answer, but what is the plan for the capital that was raised that is just sitting on the balance sheet right now?

Doug Ludwig

I mean it’s basically for future franchise acquisition activity. So we’re always in the market, we’re always looking. We’re always considering franchise acquisitions to go along with very strong organic growth that we’re putting up this year. So it’s just a matter of finding the right value, we’re very disciplined on the value front, so we’re not going to look at something like [indiscernible] said some extraordinary multiple, which is not going to that we’re going to buy smartly and integrate smartly, and between the equity raise and the cash position that we currently have, we have good capacity it will get better, as we divest to some of the real estate. So we’re well positioned on the M&A front.

Rick Murray

So are there currently perspective targets that you are in discussions with or have identified?

Doug Ludwig

Early stages for sure. And so we get more advanced we will not be specific about it, but we’re always looking.

Rick Murray

Okay. How long have these early-stage discussions been going on?

Doug Ludwig

Through most of this year. So...

Greg Mount

Rick, we’ve continued to be disciplined, and we have stood by what we talked about as part of a raise and making sure we have the dry gunpowder to execute on a deal if and when it became available. Sometimes those come along sooner and some of the times they come along later. But I can tell you that we remain and continue to be very active, and we continue to be very focused on not only our organic growth but looking for other opportunities to acquire other franchise systems. And that’s gone unchanged.

Greg Mount

All right, well, thank you, everyone for joining us today, we will continue to be active on the Investor Relations front with various calls, leading some lodging conferences. So we can discuss our progress and repositioning, and growing our franchise operations including significant new unit growth. Have a great day.

