Viacom's (VIAB) CEO Robert Bakish on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

James Bombassei - SVP, IR

Robert Bakish - President and CEO

Wade Davis - CFO

Analysts

John Janedis - Jefferies

Doug Mitchelson - UBS

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Alexia Quadrani - JPMorgan

Michael Nathanson - MoffettNathanson

Richard Greenfield - BTIG, LLC

Jessica Reif Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Viacom Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Teleconference. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Jim Bombassei. Please go ahead, sir.

James Bombassei

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for our June quarter earnings call. Joining me for today's discussion are Bob Bakish, our President and CEO; and Wade Davis, our Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that in addition to our press release, we have slides and trending schedules containing supplemental information available on our website.

I want to refer you to page number two in the web presentation and remind you that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC.

Today's remarks will focus on adjusted results. Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial information discussed in this call can be found in our earnings release or on our website.

And now I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Robert Bakish

Thanks, Jim, and good afternoon, everyone. In the third quarter, we were hard at work executing against the strategy we presented six months ago to revitalize our core business and I'm pleased to say that we've made considerable progress.

We're seeing real green shoots across our brands and our business and meaningful improvement in our balance sheet. I'll speak to this progress after taking you through our high-level numbers, which Wade will subsequently discussed in depth.

From a financial perspective, performance in the third quarter continued to show improvement with overall revenues up 8%. An increase in affiliate revenues and sequential improvement in advertising performance contributed to solid results. We've also seen gains across all Filmed Entertainment business lines and continued revenue growth in the international business.

Media Networks operating income held steady and Filmed Entertainment operating income return to growth for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2015. This performance drove double-digit increases in adjusted net earnings and EPS for the quarter, up 12% and 11%, respectively.

At the same time, we continued to take steps to strengthen our balance sheet. In addition to the sale of our interest in EPIX, we took the proceeds and cash on hand to redeem over $1 billion of outstanding debt, continuing to demonstrate our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet and making us stronger and more flexible for the future.

Now, moving to the heart of Viacom; our brands. We are making clear progress in our strategy to revitalize our brands, particularly the flagship six, and accelerate Viacom's evolution into the leading global multiplatform branded entertainment company.

To that end, we're seeing improvement across our portfolio and across every platform. Ratings is understandably one of my main areas of focus and I've seen a marked change in the numbers over the past few months as a result of the actions we've taken.

They've done what was a sea of red towards increasingly a sea of green, particularly when it comes to share with revenue weighted live same-day share up 4% in the quarter across the entire portfolio. And in an environment where most stable groups saw ratings declines, our C3 ratings were up 1% year-over-year and I'm happy to say this momentum continued through July.

Bright spots include MTV, which is really starting to gain traction and which I'll talk more about in a moment. BET, the brand had its strongest June year-over-year ratings growth in four years and July was the network's second consecutive month of year-over-year growth.

Nick remains the number one rated kids network by far, dominating with nine of the top 10 shows for kids six to 11 and four of the top five shows for kids two to five. At comedy, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah achieved its highest-rated and most-watched quarter ever.

VH1 has had eight consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth, the longest active streak among major entertainment networks. And CMP and TV Land have all been performing very well and generating positive ratings growth.

This momentum is true internationally too, where last quarter's revenue weighted share for women's portfolio increased 6% with growth across each and every one of our paid brands as well as at Channel 5 and Telefe.

Now, I'd like to briefly highlight efforts at MTV, which, as I mentioned, is seeing strong early results, reflecting the relentless work by the team to implement their new strategy. After five years of declining ratings, this June, MTV achieved a 3% increase in ratings and a 14% increase in share, marking the first June year-over-year ratings increase since 2011 and July was even stronger.

Last month saw a 19% increase in share and a 12% year-over-year ratings increase, the first double-digit increase in four years. And MTV got back into the top five cable networks in prime time for viewers 18 to 34. And this doesn't even reflect the strong performance of Siesta Key, which debuted this week and was MTV's second-highest rated series premiere in the last two years after Fear Factor, which debuted in May.

And the new content the team is bringing to air is much more cost-effective, freeing up resources to invest in more programming. As we look to fiscal 2018, MTV will have 60% more original hours versus 2017 and it will actually spend less. That includes more live programming, which bridges linear and digital platforms, and there's no better example of this than the new TRL, which will program as many minutes per day for social platforms as it does for linear when it launches on October 2nd.

So, what you've seen to-date is just the beginning as a bigger, truly multiplatform MTV is coming, when it will complement its clear and growing linear momentum with much more digital activity like the recent hit reboot of Cribs on Snapchat or our industry-first 1 million followers status on Musical.ly; and in 2018, a bigger focus on live events and expanding into feature films.

And speaking of live events, I'm happy to say that we continue to make progress on the ground across the portfolio, creating and executing experiences that engage our fans in the real world.

Fiscal year-to-date, we've had 1.5 million people on the ground at our events, a number that will continue to grow. To name just a few, the inaugural Comedy Central Colossal Clusterfest attracted more than 40,000 attendees to rave reviews. And this year's BET experience had 165,000 fans on the ground.

Internationally, more than 50,000 people took part in our I love MTV Malta music event. And here in New York, Spike's BELLATOR came to Madison Square Garden, the world's most famous arena.

Moving to the studio side, the business, of course, will take time to turn around, but we are seeing improvement in 2017. While Transformers: The Last Knight didn't perform to expectations, there were certainly points of strength. It was the number one domestic film on its opening weekend and internationally, it's opened number one in 53 markets to-date.

But the more important point is that the revitalization of Paramount is well underway as we fill out Executive leadership at the studio. We're especially excited about the launch of Paramount Players, the home of our branded and lower budget films and the appointment of a Brian Robbins to lead it. He's the perfect Executive to attract fresh new talent and help connect our brand to the big screen and he's already hard at work.

We're also very excited about the appointment of Mireille Soria who joined as our new Animation Head in July. She was previously Co-President of Feature Animation at DreamWorks Animation, and we're looking forward to her making her mark at Paramount.

Lastly, and representative of our brand's unique multiplatform orientation, we couldn't be more excited about the landmark talent deal we did this quarter, a first of its kind cross-portfolio deal with Tyler Perry, spanning TV, film, short form and digital. This is the -- exactly the kind of cross-house deal we want to do, partnering with the best, most versatile talent in the film industry who can work flexibly across our brand and platforms to bring great content to our audiences. This is also a part of our plan to take BET to the next level.

Moving from brands to the business. Last quarter, we made swift progress with our renewed partnership focus with an emphasis on putting the full power of Viacom to work for our partners, using our points of strength, our brands, our extensive largely on content offering, our data and advanced advertising capabilities, our marketing power, and our global footprint to help us succeed together.

And this is evident on the advertising side, where we're seeing solid momentum coming out of the U.S. up front, which resulted in volume growth and mid to high single-digit CPM increases across the Board. The changes underway at the brands are making a real difference.

In particular, advertisers have responded to the new Paramount Network, the revamp direction at MTV, and continued strength at Nickelodeon. They also love the value and dependable delivery at networks like TV Land.

We continue to find that advertiser will recognize the value of TV quantity advertising, appreciate the controlled premium environment that Viacom can offer, and increasingly, look to our company for innovation including our advanced advertising products.

And on the distribution side, we announced in May global multiyear agreements with Altice. These agreements extend our Cablevision agreement and reintroduce Viacom networks on Suddenlink starting this month.

They include a first of its kind partnership to combine Altice's unique audience data, multiplatform measurement, and analytics capabilities with Viacom's advanced advertising expertise to deliver local and national advertising across platforms. It also includes the licensing of Paramount product in France.

This demonstrates that we're delivering on our commitment to be flexible and creative and that our work on developing and launching new innovative solutions for the benefit of our distribution partners from improved TV Everywhere products, the data-driven advanced advertising solutions is a true differentiator for Viacom.

As we do this, we're also obviously cognizant of what's going on with the pay-TV universe. We have seen marketplace information on the clients and we've seen it in our numbers, too.

For us, it reinforces the importance of alignment with our partners. We need to work together to ensure consumers have the best possible pay-TV experience. That means accessing content the way they want it on all devices in linear and on-demand. And it also means providing choice across price points. The ship has sailed on everyone having $100 bundle.

Many consumers want lower price options including options below $40 and so, we continue to focus on leveraging our unique attributes to be part -- a core part of that offering.

And I'll say again that low price entertainment packs will be a reality. This will be a critical development in the arc of pay-TV subscriptions and it will be a positive development for Viacom.

Moving beyond that U.S., this deeper level of partnership and more flexible creative consumer offerings is a big part of our international strategy. Our vast global infrastructure continues to be a real competitive advantage.

As we capitalize on the various market dynamics to continue growing our pay-TV footprint and, very importantly, experiment with new distribution models. We've launched 12 new channels internationally this fiscal year and have announced that we will launch the Paramount channel in the U.K. in January.

On the new distribution front, in Japan, the launch of MTV on mobile has transformed our audience reach in that market and now has consumption that surpasses linear viewing.

We're also working directly with mobile carrier, Telkomsel in Indonesia, to make our branded Nick and Nick Jr. Play Plex apps available to 170 million subscribers as they increasingly migrate to consume data.

And we've just announced a content development collaboration with iQIYI China's leading OTT video service, which will bring an original Chinese animated series to Nick Asia for the first time following a digital premier on iQIYI's platform.

In sum, and then stepping back to look at the big picture, while there's still more work to do and industry trends to navigate, we're very pleased with the quick progress we've made to revitalize the business.

I'll now hand it over to Wade to take you through the numbers.

Wade Davis

Thanks, Bob, and good afternoon. We're pleased to report our financial results for the June quarter of fiscal 2017. In the quarter, we saw revenue growth at both Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment as well as growth in adjusted operating income and operating free cash flow.

We continue to execute on our strategic plan by extending and broadening our relationships with key distribution partners, evolving our advertising business including leveraging our leadership position and advanced ad -- TV ad products and strengthening our balance sheet.

During the quarter, we took additional actions to delever including the sale of our stake in EPIX and the completion of our recent tender offer in which we retired over $1 billion of debt.

Before I go through the adjusted operating results, I want to note that we took $59 million of restructuring and programming charges in the quarter. These actions principally result from new leadership and the implementation of our strategic plan at Paramount.

In terms of consolidated results, Viacom generated revenue of $3.4 billion, an 8% increase over the prior year and adjusted operating income of $805 million, which was up 5%.

We generated adjusted earnings per share of $1.17, an increase of 11% over the prior year. And year-to-date, we've generated $548 million of operating free cash flow, which is up 71% over last year.

Topline growth was driven by growth across all Filmed Entertainment revenue streams as well as an increase in affiliate and advertising revenues at Media Networks. Slide four of our web deck provides the financial overview of our Media Networks segment.

Revenues for the quarter increased 2% to $2.6 billion. Worldwide affiliate revenues increased 4% and advertising revenues increased 2%, while ancillary revenues were down 9%. Adjusted operating income was substantially flat at $870 million.

Slide five of our web deck provides the breakdown of our Media Networks domestic and international revenue performance. Domestic revenues were flat at $2 billion, while international revenues increased 8% to $522 million.

On an organic basis, if we exclude a five percentage point unfavorable foreign currency impact and a 14 percentage point positive impact from the Telefe acquisition, international revenues declined 1% in the quarter.

At our Media Networks business, domestic affiliate revenues were up 4%, our third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. The performance in the quarter was due to a timing benefit related to revenues from certain SVOD and OTT agreements, as well as contractual rate increases, partially offset by a decline in subscribers.

In line with our guidance, domestic advertising in the quarter improved sequentially to decline 2%. This compares to a year-over-year decline of 4% in the March quarter. In the quarter, price increases were more than offset by lower impressions.

Importantly, however, we made a decision to reduce ad loads in the quarter at a number of our networks in order to improve the viewer experience. If you exclude the impact of these unit load reductions, domestic ad sales would have been up 1% in the quarter.

The 17% decline in domestic ancillary revenue to $71 million was principally driven by the timing of revenue associated with consumer products arrangement as well as our decision to rest the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise ahead of its relaunch in 2018.

Now, turning to international. Advertising revenues increased 14% in the quarter. If we exclude a seven percentage point unfavorable impact from foreign currency and a 22 percentage point favorable impact from the acquisition of Telefe, organic international advertising revenue declined 1%. The organic performance reflects growth driven by our global brands offset by softness in the U.K. due to Brexit.

International affiliate revenues increased 1% including a four percentage point unfavorable impact from foreign currency and a four percentage point favorable impact from the acquisition of Telefe.

The growth in the quarter reflects the impact of new channel launches, rate increases and subscriber growth, partially offset by a decline in revenues from SVOD and OTT agreements.

Worldwide expenses increased 3% in the quarter and reflect an unfavorable three percentage point impact from the acquisition of Telefe. Within operating expenses, programming expense declined 3% due to timing of programming premieres.

Distribution and other expense increased 39%, driven principally by higher participations related to the timing of SVOD revenues in the quarter. SG&A expense increased 7% in the quarter due to the acquisition of Telefe as well as higher employee costs.

Now, turning to the studios results for the quarter. Filmed Entertainment revenues were up 36%, driven by increases across all revenue streams. Slide six of the earnings presentation provides the breakdown of Filmed Entertainment revenues.

Theatrical revenues increased 189% to $263 million, primarily reflecting the performance of our current quarter releases, Transformers: The Last Knight and Baywatch as compared to the performance of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the June quarter last year.

Filmed Entertainment revenues increased 14% to $218 million, primarily reflecting catalog distribution revenues. Ancillary revenues increased 61% to $66 million in the quarter.

Filmed Entertainment generated adjusted operating income of $9 million in the quarter as compared to a loss of $26 million in the prior year, an improvement of $35 million. The improvement was driven by the increase in revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Now, turning to our co-financing relationships. We just recently extended our successful partnership with David Ellison's Skydance Productions for another four years. The agreement allows for Skydance to co-finance and co-produce certain Paramount properties while giving Paramount the first opportunity to co-finance and distribute all movies Skydance produces.

As an update on our slate financing deal with our Chinese partners, there's been a delay in our June payment, and as a result, we've made the decision not to book any impact of the deal in the quarter. The deal continues to be in effect and we view HuaHua Media's acquisition by Oriental Time Media we know well as a positive. I would also like to the reiterate that we've been in business with HuaHua for a long time and may have and continue to be a valuable strategic operational and financial partner.

Now, moving below the line. The increase in equity income primarily reflects the recognition of profits on transaction with EPIX than have been previously deferred. In terms of taxes, the year-to-date effect -- adjusted effective tax rate 30.5% as compared to 32.8% in the prior year, driven by the mix of domestic and international income.

Slide 11 of the earnings presentation provides the components of free cash flow. We generated $205 million of operating free cash flow in the quarter, which is 128% improvement versus the prior year.

Year-to-date, we generated $548 million of operating free cash flow, which is up 71% year-over-year. The increase in operating free cash flow was driven by improvements in working capital at Filmed Entertainment including lower film spend, partially offset by higher cash taxes.

Turning to leverage, which is detailed on slide 10. Since we announced our strategic plan on February 9th and our commitment to delevering, we have reduced the gross debt by approximately $2 billion or 15%.

In terms of our debt, at quarter end, it was principally fixed rate with an average cost of 4.9%. We had $11.2 billion of total debt outstanding and $425 million of cash and cash equivalents. If you take into consideration the equity credit we received in our hybrid securities, our adjusted gross debt at quarter end was $10.5 billion.

During the quarter, we continued to take steps to strengthen our balance sheet, improve our liquidity, and delever the company. In May, we completed the sale of our stake in EPIX for $634 million inclusive of dividends. Net after-tax proceeds from the sale were approximately $570 million.

In June, we used these proceeds as well as cash from operations to redeem over $1 billion of debt. These actions were taken with the goal of supporting our long-term strategic initiatives and maintaining investment-grade metrics. We will continue to explore opportunities to monetize non-core assets, enhance our cash flow, as well as take other actions to achieve our stated objectives.

Now, let's turn to some of the factors impacting the September quarter of fiscal 2017. In terms of worldwide ad sales, for the September quarter, we expect to see continued sequential improvement. This is driven by ongoing double-digit growth in international, partially offset by a decline in domestic.

We expect the September quarter domestic ad sales decline to be similar to the June quarter's decline, including a similar impact from our decision to continue to reduce ad loads. We are pleased with the progress we have made to-date in broadening our relationships with our distribution partners and maturing early renewals.

In terms of the domestic affiliate revenues, given the timing benefit related to SVOD and OTT agreements shifting into the June quarter, we expect domestic affiliate revenues to decline in the low single digits for the September quarter. As for international affiliate revenues, we anticipate continued growth in the September quarter.

For the full year, we expect that the growth rate for Media Networks' programming spend will now be in the low to mid-single-digits including the impact of the acquisition from Telefe, partially offset by benefits from our restructuring actions.

For the full year, on an organic basis, we expect Media Networks' SG&A expense growth rate will be in the mid-single digits. However, including the acquisition of Telefe, reported SG&A expense will grow in the high single-digits. In terms of taxes, for 2017, we forecast a book tax rate of approximately 31%.

With that said, I'd like to turn it back over to Bob to wrap it up.

Robert Bakish

Thank you, Wade. As I think you've seen, the financials for the quarter reflects an arc of progress across many facets of the business, but they also reflect certain challenges. Some challenges are a result of the time it takes new leadership to realize the benefits of the changes we're making, as in the case of the studio and our distribution relationships.

But know that we remain highly focused, focused on revitalizing our company and strengthening the performance of our brands including the studio. Some of this is already happening, and we have a clear line of sight to more.

At the same time, we're actively working to reinvest, to address the shifting landscape, to film new and growing sources of consumer and partner demand both year and all around the world.

As we do all of this, organic execution is obviously critical. But we will also look broadly including a potential partnership and M&A opportunities to both strengthen our position and accelerate our transition.

As we assess opportunities, know that we will be rigorous and disciplined that we will be guided by our strategy, our ability to execute, and our overriding commitment to creating shareholder value. This is something that we have successfully accomplished in the past, with Channel 5 in the U.K., Viacom 18 in India, and, more recently, with Telefe in Argentina.

But to be clear, incremental opportunities may or may not happen. At the core, our overwhelming focus is on organic execution. We continue to see great opportunity at Viacom and the potential for material value creation from the assets we own.

Thanks for your support. We look forward to continuing the dialogue with you as we move forward. And now we'll take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. The question-and-answer session will be conducted electronically. [Operator Instructions]

Our first will come from John Janedis with Jefferies.

John Janedis

Hi, thank you. Bob, as you know, we've seen some X numbers from your peers from a subscriber perspective. So, what kind of trends are you seeing at the flagship six or core nine compared to the smaller networks? Is your outlook for stabilization? And can you give us an apples-to-apples domestic growth rate ex the extra timing I guess for the current quarter?

Robert Bakish

So, there's a bunch of questions in there. Let's talk about the sort of pay-TV environment and some of the decline that's been discussed. So, a couple of pieces. So, the internal data that we have showed a slight degradation from Q2 to Q3, and that data shows a run rate of about minus 3.5%. That's a sad number.

Now, it's important to note that that data because the internal data based on remits we get from operators that has arrived, so it's incomplete. Now, in general, our internal data tracks with Nielsen in terms of the shape of the curve, i.e. when we're -- when they see improvement, we tend to see it, when there's degradation, they see it.

So, if you look at the Nielsen data, which runs now from July, that data improved by 0.04 of a percentage point from May to July, so that suggests our data will too and we think the quarter will likely finished once we get through all these remits in the low 3s in terms of decline.

So, I would characterize that as sort of moderation in the -- versus some of the things that people are talking about. And by the way, our data includes the impact of remits from both MVPDs and VMVPDs because we are seeing some growth from the VMVPD side.

Wade Davis

In terms of the question as it relates to the timing shift, if you look at the apples-to-apples third quarter to fourth quarter, if you were to take out and adjust for the shift of the timing of the SVOD agreements, both quarters would have been essentially flat. The growth in -- the majority of the growth in the third quarter and the low single-digit decline in the fourth quarter would have normalized out if we had shifted at that.

John Janedis

Okay. And maybe one quick. Given the comments that you made around the China slate financing, can you give us a little more detail on where you are there?

Wade Davis

Yes, I mean, as I said in my remarks, the deal is in effect. There was a delay in the June quarter payment and as a result, we decided to not book any impact of the June quarter in our financial statements.

We've been in business with HuaHua for a long time. They've been a fantastic operating partner in China. They've really moved the needle for us on a number of the pictures that have been highly successful in China. They've been a co-financer -- co-financier for us for years.

And as I said, we view the transaction that they entered into with OTMC is positive. OTMC is a fantastic company and a company that, frankly, is also well aligned with our Media Networks business in China.

So, notwithstanding the delay in the June payment, everything's on track. We're happy with our partnership there. We're working with those guys every week and everything is fine.

Robert Bakish

Take our next question.

Operator

Thank you. That will come from Doug Mitchelson with UBS.

Doug Mitchelson

Thanks so much. A couple of questions as well. Just finishing out on the September quarter affiliate revenue or I guess 3Q and 4Q being flat, if subs are down around 3.5% maybe improving to low 3s in the September quarter, and you're doing flat, I guess the simple math would be your average rate increases are in that same 3%, 3.5%. And I seem to remember a previous commentary that rate annual escalators were more in the mid to high single-digits range, is that right?

Wade Davis

Well, for the quarter, the rate increases were around four percentage--.

Doug Mitchelson

Sorry, you cut out there.

Wade Davis

For the quarter, the contractual rate increase was in fact was around four percentage points.

Doug Mitchelson

Should investors think that's a good run rate to use in their models company going forward or based on negotiations you're having with Altice or ongoing conversations you have with other renewals that might be coming up? You expect that to improve, deteriorate, is that a good run rate number?

Robert Bakish

I think that the mid-singles is the right run rate to be thinking about. The content from the Altice deal, they're going to start lightning Suddenlink subs this month. They may even announce it today. They also talked about it on the earnings call and talking about a 90% penetration of Viacom services on that. So, that'll be beneficial. I think thinking about a mid-singles as a sort of annual price component is probably the right way to think about it.

Now, of course, we will, as we get into next fiscal year, have some renewal activity. We're already in discussion around some of that. That has the potential to affect that. But as a general model, I think mid-single is the way to think about it.

Doug Mitchelson

And since you mentioned it, can you give investors a sense of what percentage of distribution does come up for renewal next year?

Robert Bakish

We don't typically disclose it. We do have staggered long-term deals, so we don't have any kind of majority distribution base coming up any year. We have deals that go so well past 2020. But we have some renewal activity and we're already in discussions around that, although these things typically don't get done early.

Altice was a little unusual in that, and that was a deal that was done before the term ended as a result of some of the value they saw across the combination. But again, we do have -- it's an ongoing business and there are discussions, and ultimately, we're going to be focused on ensuring we get the best results for Viacom.

Doug Mitchelson

Bob, my other question was on M&A. I know you addressed it in your prepared remarks, but I think it will be helpful for investors that you are very focused on your turnaround strategy, improving the balance sheet as to -- as you approach whether there was a recent M&A transaction that was speculated or as you sort of look out at other possibilities, what the attractiveness of M&A might be for the company, again, notwithstanding that you'll be disciplined.

Robert Bakish

Yes, no, that's fair. Obviously, we're not going to comment on anything specific. But in general, we think it's our obligation to look at the full range of opportunities that present itself to the company as we look to strengthen our positioning in the industry and accelerate -- and/or I should say accelerate our transition and getting to the multiplatform place that we have as our vision.

So, we look at stuff. I believe it's beneficial to look at stuff, point one. Point two, as we do that, we are going to continue to be very rigorous and look at where we see value and how much that value is worth and ensure that we have confidence in execution so that we can capture that value.

Again, personally, Wade, and I have been involved in a number of transactions which reflect that. Those happen to be international transactions, but I think it's important that we look.

But rest assured, we are going to be focused on creating shareholder value. That is ultimately what this is all about and if we see an interesting transaction that can do that, then we will engage there. But beyond that, it's really hard to comment.

Doug Mitchelson

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Swinburne with Morgan Stanley.

Ben Swinburne

Thanks Bob. You guys have -- you're having regular conversations with distributors. You've also extended some large ones, I think, after announcing the flagship six strategy shift. Can you just talk about how those renewals were approached on both sides as you sort of shift your investments around? I think there's a lot of concern that the revenue falls away from the non-flagship six as you move forward.

But you've already signed some extensions with large distributors after announcing those deals. So, you maybe you could just talk about how that all works from an economics perspective now that you've done some deals post the announcement.

And then sticking with the Media Net on expenses, same sort of kind of question. As you change the strategy at Media Nets, you've talked about not having to significantly increase investment in content. You still feel confident in that? Sitting here whatever it is, eight or nine months or seven or eight months since you first announced and you talked about the opportunities around cost as you head into the back half of next year?

Robert Bakish

Yes, sure. So, look, on the affiliate side, one of our -- before we get to the flagship six, which I'll address, our fundamental belief is that there's benefit to much more engagement, which is more regular engagement and broader engagement. And again, that's -- you could characterize that as a page from the international playbook, but my experience is that it yielded great dividends there and so we've been applying it here. And you could argue that the Altice outcome was an example of that working.

Now, within that, by broadening discussion, frankly, you have more levers to play with. And this -- the ad lever in the form of data-driven advertising is a lever that has attracted a significant interest. And in fact, we're having conversations, I would say, at this point really with almost all of the distributors about that and are in various stages of expanding our partnership to address that. And importantly, as we do that, getting access to tens of millions of homes on a dynamic ad insertion basis, which again is a place where we can create value.

Now, in the context of brand carriage, which is a component of the discussion and really the core of your question, you should conceptually think of Viacom services in three buckets: the flagship six, obviously; then another three networks that are widely distributed and have, frankly, strong audience engagement, but because of the definition of the flagship, which includes things like a piece of the feature film slate, doesn't really fit. Those are TV Land, CMT and VH1. And then there's a third segment, which is a whole set of smaller, call them, digital services with a distribution basis in 20 million -- I don't know 40 million, 50 million range, right?

Now, if you look at the affiliate revenue composition against those buckets, the vast majority of it is in the flagship bucket, there is some real affiliate revenue in the second bucket. There's not a whole lot, maybe 5% in the third bucket. And actually I think it's even less than that.

And so as we've gone into these discussions, first thing we're focused on is demonstrating our commitment to the value and performance of the flagship six. And if you think about that, you've got the world's leading preschool channel in Nick Jr., the world's leading kid's channel, Nickelodeon. You have MTV, which is in need of some revitalization, but frankly, on a very good track. I'm very pleased with what I'm seeing there. And by the way, that was a very well-received component of our discussions with advertisers, which I think is also a good, if you will, market test.

We got rid of the only comedy network in the U.S. certainly and then you've got the leading African-American network. And then coming in January, you've got Spike reposition, rebranded as Paramount with really a very strong product line upcoming. And so people get that, that's valuable.

And then when you add to the fact -- I mean, a lot of the early concerned around the flagships were like, does that mean TV Land is going away? And the reason operators were worried about that is it actually delivers very nice-sized 50-plus audiences that tend to be bill players.

So, at least to-date, we've had, I'd say, productive discussions and in the case of Altice, a productive renewal, against the backdrop of our flagship strategy. And I think as the year -- the calendar year continues to play out, people will see that continue to gain an audience performance and that will help. So, it's certainly a subject to discussion. But as you put the facts on the table, you add these other pieces of value, to-date, we've been happy with the navigation.

Then you asked a question about expenses, also relates to the flagship six. Let me touch on that and Wade might want to add in general. The flagship strategy is about -- it's prioritization and expense and shifting. As we look into our fiscal 2018 as an example, we're significantly increasing our investment on the Paramount side. We're also increasing investment at BET. And as a result of that, we are shifting some investment that was, historically, in some other places.

We fundamentally believe that is the right way to ensure real brand strength and therefore portfolio value for Viacom, but it's a part of the strategy that I envisioned in February and that we are -- have been executing as we've gone through the year including in the prior quarter with our restructuring and certainly will be manifesting itself in our 2018 budget, which we're not quite done with yet. We still have a little on that. So, hopefully that helps and addresses your questions.

Wade Davis

Just to point that -- just to put a finer point, we don't expect any significant increase in expenses around content spending. In the aggregate, it's very much a remix. That's what we had said in the prior quarter as we were -- in the prior quarters as we were implementing this strategy.

As you know, we're further down the road in the implementation and the content that we're bringing online. We're seeing the performance of that. We're even more confident in that guidance.

As Bob said in his prepared remarks, that MTV is going to be able to deliver a 60% increase in the delivery of their original hours at a cost that's less than what they were seeing in the prior year. So, no significant increase. It'll be -- it's purely a remixing and we're very happy with the results.

Robert Bakish

Yes and think of the remix as the remix of cross-brands, which is reflecting prioritization and a remix within brands that's reflecting type of programming.

Ben Swinburne

Thank you.

Robert Bakish

We'll take our next question.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Alexia Quadrani with JPMorgan.

Alexia Quadrani

Thank you. If you could provide a bit more color on your domestic advertising commentary for the September quarter. I think you said similar decline in the June quarter if I heard right.

I guess with the ratings improvement you saw in June and more notable improvements in July, some of the [Indiscernible] networks, I guess why would we see some more improvement? Is it the ad load reduction going to be more notable maybe in the September quarter? I guess if you can sort of fill-in the missing pieces there. And then any general commentary sort of on scatter and the overall marketplace would be great.

Robert Bakish

Yes, so let me start then Wade will chime in. There's a couple of pieces to the answer that question, although it ends with yes. Ad load reduction is an investment we're making in the health of our brands which we believe will pay strong dividends.

But going through it, we're coming out of an up front that we're very happy with. We have up volume. We've got a mid-singles rate of change or you could about it as CPM. Good demand across brands, so that's a nice foundation.

Scatter right now, we're actually very pleased with scatter. I'd say it's certainly a decent market. You look at MTV as an example and scatter is up double-digits. So, we don't see any issues with access to money. We also candidly have the benefit that we do have an ADU bank that were anything to weaken a bit, we can ride through it, but again, the scatter market continues to look good.

So, -- and we are -- we've seen ratings improvements and anticipate continuing to do so as additional new programming comes out. And when you look at October as the beginning of the fiscal, BET has a lot of programming coming; MTV, really through that -- today through them, a lot of programming coming.

We got Klepper coming to Comedy Central to create late-night power hour with Trevor. So, we do like how this is lining up, and we do believe that the will pay dividends in terms of reported audience performance.

However, our ad loads, in my opinion, were unhealthily high. And therefore we have taken this opportunity to use this rating growth to partially fund reduction in ad load. We think that's the right decision. But yes, that is -- and you heard Wade's commentary, if you adjust for that in the current or the third fiscal quarter just ended, we probably would have been around a plus one versus a minus two. So anyway, Wade -- you would add, Wade?

Wade Davis

That's exactly right. Think of it as really a three percentage point swing in terms of -- that's driven by the impression volume declines related to our deliberate decision to reduce unit loads. So, that deliberate decision is more than offsetting the impression volume gains that we get from our increased loads -- in our increased ratings.

Robert Bakish

That's just another revitalization step we needed to take given the hand we were dealt coming into this.

Alexia Quadrani

Sorry, I was going to say, does that headwind or that three percentage point swing stay consistent if we look forward in the next few quarters? I mean I'm trying to get a sense if the ratings continue to improve, despite that headwind, I would assume we would begin to see some sequential improvement, is that fair?

Wade Davis

No, it shouldn't -- I mean, it shouldn't continue.

Robert Bakish

The answer is the way you're thinking about it is fair that we should -- as we deliver additional audience gains, you will get that to flow through to the ad line. Again, we're looking at the next quarter; the services aren't fully where they need to be.

If you think of the arc of turning around, if you will, on television network that tends to be a kind of one year window from the time you start working on programming until you get critical mass on air. So, again, we're not there yet. We have more programming coming and over time, the ad performance will follow.

Alexia Quadrani

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question will comes come from Michael Nathanson with MoffettNathanson.

Michael Nathanson

Thanks. Let me just follow-up for ad load and then one for Wade on balance sheet. So, on the ad load, the question I have is what type of content -- which networks are you cutting the most and what are you seeing that on the C3 benefit from cutting it?

Wade Davis

BET has the highest ad loads across the house and we're seeing coming into this quarter some of the strongest ratings performance improvement at BET. So, that's a place that we're cleaning up.

But really across the house, we're using this opportunity to really walk that fine line of reaping some of the payback from the ratings gains to try and deliver a better experience for our consumers and our advertisers. So, it's really across the Board. BET is the biggest one -- and then I think you can also look at--.

Robert Bakish

I think MTV down, too.

Wade Davis

Yes, MTV. Those two are the biggest.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. And Wade, you and Bob made great strides in reducing your leverage to focus on every call. You talked about being done your leverage by $2 billion this year. So, I have to ask you, given the reported rumors of a bid for scripts using cash, a lot of people were caught off-guard because everything you've done to delever.

So, can you talk a bit about your willingness to stay investment-grade as you look at deals? And if you're going to stay investment-grade, how is that deal going to be funded? Because we were sitting there kind of mystified, doing everything you've done so far to get back to lower debt ratios?

Wade Davis

Well, obviously, we're not going to comment on anything specific deal other than to say what we've said which is that we're going to -- to the extent that we're looking at M&A, which we believe is our obligation to our shareholders to do and to assess that we're going to be very disciplined in terms of how we think about delivering the right risk-adjusted return for our shareholders associated with any transaction.

And obviously, we're balancing and looking at any transaction. There's a number of factors you're going to look at. You're going to look at the pro forma operating performance of the OP entity, a big part of which you're going to adjust taste on point of view you have on synergies.

And then one of the things that we've demonstrated is our discipline around divesting non-core assets. And so it's possible that as we look forward to the strategic future of the company, we may take a different look at how we may free-up incremental capital from our asset base to potentially fund things that we think might be more strategic.

So, I can't -- again, every transaction is unique. I can't comment on -- it doesn't make sense, obviously, for me to comment on any specific transaction, most notably ones that are speculation.

But in general, we're focused on delivering shareholder value within the context of the priorities that we've laid out for folks and we're going to continue to be very disciplined around evaluating things through those lenses.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Thanks Wade, thanks Bob.

Robert Bakish

And the other thing I would say just to add to that, -- excuse me, Mike, transaction may or may not happen. We feel we've got to look at it. At the same time, we feel very good about the asset base we own and the potential to create value and where -- that is the vast majority of our focus.

Operator

Rich Greenfield with BTIG has our next question. please go ahead.

Richard Greenfield

Hi, thanks for taking it. I've got a few questions. One, just on housekeeping. I think in the prepared remarks, you said domestic ad revenue. The trend is improving for fiscal Q4 versus fiscal Q3? I realize you're not saying whether it's up or down, but is it a continued improvement sequentially? Just want to clear that up.

And then two, your stock has lost my guess is over 20% of its value since the charter news broke last quarter. You had indicated at the time, I believe, Bob that this is not in keeping with the way you read your contract or at least your impressions of your contract. You haven't sued them yet. They've launched a new sports list bundle without Viacom channels.

Did [Indiscernible] and team screw-up the Charter contract, the legacy Charter contract? Is this going on litigation? And -- or is there a new deal imminently coming with Charter? I think it's had a huge outside impact on your overall stock and market cap. And then I've got the last follow-up after that.

Wade Davis

I'll take the ad sale piece.

Robert Bakish

Sure.

Wade Davis

So, yes, just on housekeeping, Rich, 2% decline this quarter, we think that the performance is going to be comparable in the next quarter, but it's important to underscore that we did say in my prepared remarks that the impact from the unit load reduction was comparable, right?

So, to the extent that we saw a three percentage point more or less impact from our deliberate decision to take those units out of the marketplace, that's going to be -- you're going to see very similar dynamic in the fourth quarter with the caveat that the ratings trend that we're seeing early in the fourth quarter are pacing ahead of what we're initially modeling.

Robert Bakish

Yes. And on the Charter question, so a couple of things. One is a strong point of view that they don't have the contractual right to tier our services in the way they have. We've obviously had that looked at by outside counsel, et cetera. So, we haven't changed our point of view on that, point one.

Point two is I really don't fundamentally believe suing big customers is the way to solve problems. I think the better way to solve it is through engagement and exploring ways that we can create value together, and that's what we're focused on.

Ultimately, I don't see this getting resolved in terms of the tiering until we get to any deal. And so this could take a little time. But rest assured, we're focused on it because we understand that it has caused some concerns, which in turn has likely affected the value of our stock. But again, we're focused on playing through that and ultimately getting to the right place with an important client.

Wade Davis

But to be clear, we're going to -- we are very focused on resolving this constructively given their importance as a client. But to the extent that we're not able to reach resolution, we are going to -- we will reserve the right to enforce.

Robert Bakish

Yes, that's right.

Richard Greenfield

And so just -- is there a timeframe you can give like your contract expires at the end of the fiscal year into the new fiscal year? And then just the larger point really for Bob. Obviously, we've had the discovery scripts transaction. Scale looks like it's becoming increasingly important as the sector matures, would you support the renewed merger with CBS if National Amusements chooses to pursue that path?

Robert Bakish

So, in terms of the Charter timing, look, we're not going to comment on that. You know that, we can't comment on that. And as far as a CBS-Viacom merger, that's really a decision of the Board, not myself as a CEO. Operator, we have time for one more question.

Operator

Thank you. That will come from Jessica Wright with Bank of America.

Jessica Reif Cohen

Thank you. Just two divisional questions, I guess. Can you talk a little bit about of film, which in terms of upside, it's a smaller division, obviously, but otherwise could be very significant if you turn it around. Can you talk about some of the steps that Jim Gianopulos is taking to ensure a film turnaround?

And going back to some of these advertising comments that you made, you've made a number of deals, Altice, and you said you'll do other distributed deals and open [Indiscernible]. How quickly you think Sean Moran's group can really drive non-traditional advertising to the revenue play?

Robert Bakish

Yes. So, on the Paramount side, look, it starts with you need a plan. There's a plan for Paramount, which has to do what a slate going forward including the composition that is a significant component of branded films.

Then the plan enabling organization, which starts with leadership and there you've seen not only Jim, but now additional leadership reporting to Jim, Brian, et cetera. We have a great new television sales licensing Executive who came over from Disney. And so that's when you start going into execution.

And you're right there is a significant opportunity to turn around Paramount. Jim is certainly excited about that and focused on that and building a team to achieve that. In the interim, it's focusing on getting the most out of the assets we have. That can go to marketing that could go to, as I said, licensing, library sales, et cetera.

But it will be a material and really integral part of Viacom, both strategically and over time, financially. Worth noting that even with the existing slate and even with the underperformance of films like Transformers and Baywatch, we will have a nice year-to-year increase on the earnings side.

Wade Davis

The only thing I would add to that is I mean to the extent that your question was focused on actions that Jim has taken, so beyond charting a very well-defined slate strategy, beyond putting in place a world-class leadership team that can execute on supporting that slate strategy, just from a financial point of view, I'd just reiterate that we did take a restructuring charge this quarter that was reflective of Jim's strategy that included some -- cleaning out some development and programming that Jim didn't think was appropriate to carry forward and then was reflective of his strategy.

So, Jim's doing -- Jim and his team are doing a lot of great work, where nearly -- actually have been kind of the medium stages of 2018's budget and we're very happy with where that's shaping up and the progress that those guys have made.

Robert Bakish

Yes. And then on the ad sales side, a couple of comments. The advanced data, the vantage product is a real source of value for Sean and the team. And while we're through the probably -- 95% through, there's some small cleanup work to do on the up front, but that's a place where really budgets, if you will, are committed and we're still at the point then where you really turn them into actually actionable plans including how you incorporate some of these vantage products into their delivery.

Another point I would add and it goes to the value of some of this dynamic ad insertion that we've gotten, which includes not only Altice, but Comcast and are you're starting to have significant base of essentially inventory you can utilize.

And then if you look at a very large consumer products company from a marketing standpoint has recently indicated that they will use digital budgets to fund that kind of inventory because there's some differences in that inventory.

These are meaningful levers that Sean not only can, but will and is, pulling as we move forward in this ad market. And again, the fact that we are a scale player in the ad market, you see the benefit that we went very early on in the queue of people that were going, which was a good thing in terms of access to budgets.

And it's part of the story, just like, by the way, that what we're doing with the core brands, whether it's Paramount or MTV as part of the story, it's a multifaceted story, the one that has real value and has already delivered value.

James Bombassei

We want to thank everybody for joining us on our earnings call.

Operator

That does conclude today's conference. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.