U.S. July Jobs Report, The Dow And Q2 Earnings

In this week’s edition of Market Week in Review, Todd LaFountaine, program director, advisor insights, chatted with Paul Eitelman, senior investment strategist, about the newly released U.S. jobs report for July, the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s new record high and results from second quarter earnings season.

Strong labor market continues in U.S.

The numbers provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for July were solid, Eitelman said: 209,000 jobs were added, which was ahead of industry consensus expectations—and the unemployment rate dipped to 4.3%. He pointed out that the labor market once again was an area of relative strength within the U.S. economy, which has experienced mediocre growth overall.

The bigger puzzle for investors and economists, Eitelman said, is the fact that a strong labor market hasn’t led to inflationary pressures. However, he does see a bit of strength in the latest U.S. wage growth numbers, which showed average hourly earnings rising 0.3% in July. “The wiggle from June to July was a little better than anticipated,” Eitelman remarked, calling it a “baby step” toward stronger price inflation going forward.

In the view of Eitelman and other Russell Investments strategists, the Fed is still unlikely to hike the federal funds rate through the rest of 2017—unless there are a couple of additional strong employment reports in the months ahead. If so, he thinks a December rate hike could creep back into the equation.

Dow hits record high—What may have driven it

The discussion turned to U.S. equities and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which reached 22,000 for the first time ever on Aug. 2. In Eitelman’s view, there are two main factors that drove the Dow this high. One is a company-specific component: Because the Dow is a mega-cap index, when large companies (such as Apple this past week) report strong results, it’s reflected broadly.

The second factor, according to Eitelman, is favorable macroeconomic trends—such as low interest rates, which are helping to maintain expensive valuation levels. In addition, he believes the weakness of the U.S. dollar has also provided a lift. “Many large, mega-cap companies source a significant share of their revenues and earnings from abroad,” he explained. “So, as the dollar has weakened, that’s actually been a boost to their profitability.”



All that said, Eitelman and other Russell Investments strategists believe we are still in a late-cycle, momentum-driven market, and advise caution. While Eitelman does not see a recession on the horizon, he notes that U.S. equity valuations continue to be a big headwind for investors. He believes markets could still move higher, but that rich valuations increase the scope for a downside market correction.

Good news from second quarter earnings season

Switching gears to second quarter earnings season, Eitelman said the results have been quite good. The final earnings growth number for U.S. companies might come in near 10%, he noted—which would be slightly higher than his team’s original thinking of 8 to 9%.

As strong as the U.S. results have been, Eitelman pointed out that in general, non-U.S. earnings are even better. For instance, Europe has seen double-digits earnings growth in 2017, and emerging markets have improved significantly in recent months. Most interesting of all, Eitelman said, is Japan, which is on track for nearly 25% earnings growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Interviews were filmed as of the date mentioned in the video, these views are subject to change at any time without notice based upon market or other conditions and are current as of that date.

This is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security or the services of any organization.

Investing in capital markets involves risk, principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the stated outcomes in the presentation will be met. The video may contain forecasting or other forward-looking information, this information is inherently uncertain and may be incorrect.

The information, analyses and opinions set forth herein are intended to serve as general information only and should not be relied upon by any individual or entity as advice or recommendations specific to that individual entity. Anyone using this material should consult with their own attorney, accountant, financial or tax adviser or consultants on whom they rely for investment advice specific to their own circumstances.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments.

Russell Investments’ ownership is comprised of a majority stake held by TA Associates with minority stakes held by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments’ management.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Copyright © Russell Investment Group, LLC. 2017. All rights reserved. This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

CORP-10978

Date of first use: August, 2017