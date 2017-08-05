Facebook's Hardware Endeavor Will Drive Its Next Leg Of Growth

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is planning to make a home-based video chat device, its first major hardware initiative. The device will have a laptop-sized touchscreen with built-in smart camera technology. The aim of the device would be to let people at a distance feel as if they are closer, perhaps in the same room. In addition, Facebook is making a standalone smart speaker to complement the device.

The social media giant posted $9.2 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2017, up 45% year-over-year, and $1.32 in diluted EPS, up 69% year-over-year. The company’s soaring ad revenue pushed its stock price closer to the $175 mark. Currently, the stock is trading at 16.48x P/S multiple and 42.36x P/E multiple. This article delves deeper into discovering if the stock is reasonably valued.

Facebook Wants To Make 1 Billion People Connected

Facebook’s aim is helping more than 1 billion people to join in meaningful communities via placing them into right groups with the help of AI (artificial intelligence), CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the Q2 2017 earnings call. He also wants to bring Facebook users closer and virtually together. Video is going to be a big focus and area of investment for the company, said the CEO.

And following Zuckerberg’s strategy, the company is venturing into hardware in a big way. PCs and smartphones aren’t enough to make remote people feel at home. They need a unique touchscreen device to communicate with each other. However, we don’t yet know what special features get them virtually closer to each other. We have to wait.

Anyways, this device is going to be a game changer in the communications industry. Investors shouldn’t forget that Facebook isn’t extensively used in business. That’s why the company is targeting home users for the device. Actually Facebook is a user-dependent company. The more users it can have, the more money it can make. And the company is steadily growing its monthly active users.

Image Source: TechCrunch

The above chart shows that user growth in the US, Canada and Europe has been saturated. Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world are currently driving its user growth, albeit with lack of adequate infrastructure. How users help the company make money? The more time a user spends on the platform, including Instagram and Messenger, the increase in ad impression happens. Since Facebook places targeted ads, ARPU (average revenue per user) rises.

However, with the company witnessing user growth saturation in the developed world and facing lack of infrastructure to extend internet in the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world, the only way to boost ARPU is to substantially increase user engagement in the developed world. Although these regions are affected by user growth stagnation, if average time spent on the platform can be increased, ARPU will rise. The new hardware device is aimed at increasing user engagement.

Investors' Angle

Facebook is basically a media company which earns revenues from advertising. The company is akin to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). However, Google operates in many other areas. Valuation wise, Facebook has exceeded Google by a meaningful margin. Google is available at a P/S multiple of 7x (compared to Facebook’s 16.48x) and a P/E multiple of 34.32x (compared to FB’s 42.36x). However, there is a reason for that. In the past five years, Facebook’s revenue grew at 40% CAGR versus Google’s 12%.

Image Source: Author

Despite such humongous growth of Facebook's revenue and its stock price, I believe its valuation is comfortable enough so that long-term investors can buy the stock even now. Placing people in meaningful communities via AI-driven video communication will certainly help the company maintain the kind of revenue growth it has achieved in the past. To put it into perspective, let’s take the help of an example.

Facebook’s ARPU in the second quarter in North America grew at 38.5% year-over-year to $19, which boosted the overall ARPU by 25.4% to $4.57, according to a report published in Forbes. Facebook’s purchase of Oculus, which launched its Rift VR-headset on March 28, 2016, is certainly responsible for boosting ARPU in North America despite user growth stagnation. The video presented below shows a glimpse of VR-based ads:

I believe the only risk associated with the new opportunity is that for getting into hardware business, Facebook will need to build factories, which would not only result in an increase in both fixed and variable costs but also dealing with depreciation as well. Generally such things aren’t conducive to stock price rise unless the associated return is completely visible.

In addition, as I said above, FB isn’t extensively used in business, which I believe is a drawback for a company like Facebook. Users engage on this platform primarily for getting entertained; there’s no real need to use the platform apart from this. In addition to expanding user base and ARPU, I believe Facebook's management should emphasize on creating products which would be indispensable for human life. I believe the new communication device could be such a product.

Conclusion

Facebook is the second leading communications company in the world after Google. One of the reasons of Facebook’s meteoric growth rate is that it has grown from a small base during the past five years. However, the company’s willingness to reach out to each and every people of the globe will help it remain innovative and explore newer technologies. Facebook is therefore a long-term growth story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.