Under Armour Earnings Update: The Long Overdue Pivot

Recap:

Back in early March, I wrote that Under Armour (UA,UAA) could become the next Nike. I wrote this piece after the company had fallen 25% in one day after posting their Q4 2016 earnings report. This price decline was similar to what happened to Nike (NKE) in the late 1990s as it matured from its high growth days.

In my first quarterly update, which you can read here, I discussed how Under Armour had taken a step in the wrong direction. The stock had run up about 10% since the low in March, but the company's poor Q1 2017 results prompted me to lock in my gains and sell my position. The most troubling trend was that their North American sales had actually fallen over the quarter. Despite strong growth overseas, the company generated over 80% of their revenue from North America and couldn't afford a major slow down.

At the end of that article, I outlined a few things I wanted to see for Q2. They were:

Will their partnership with Kohl's help Under Armour start growing in North America again? Will Under Armour continue to grow at such high rates overseas? Will they sign any big NBA rookies following the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22nd? Will the connected-fitness category start to gain any traction?

Let's See How They Did:

Under Armour's North American sales were once again disappointing. Over the quarter the number grew by a minuscule 0.3%. While Kohl's (KSS) has recently called out the strength of Under Armour sales at its stores, that isn't moving the needle. This is something the company needs to figure out and CEO Kevin Plank knows this. He announced a massive "pivot", which I will discuss in more detail later, in an attempt to reinvigorate growth in North America. International growth continues to be a bright spot for Under Armour. International sales rose by 57% in Q2, led by the Asia-Pacific region. Coming off his second NBA championship, Under Armour superstar Steph Curry spent a lot of time in China helping to spread the brand. International sales now make up 22% of Under Armour's total sales, up from about 15% just 5 months ago. Under Armour was actually able to scoop up one of the top NBA rookies from the 2017 NBA Draft. Josh Jackson, who was the 4th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns, signed with Under Armour a few nights before the draft. Nike was able to snag three of the other top 5 picks in Markelle Fultz (1st overall), Jayson Tatum (3rd overall), and De'Aaron Fox (5th overall). Lonzo Ball (2nd overall) remains "signed" to his family's Big Baller Brand. This was a big get for Under Armour. They will need to start acquiring top level basketball talent to help diversify their offerings. I expect them to continue to be successful in this space as they offer something unique that Nike and Adidas can't. The chance to be one of the major faces of the brand. The company seemed to have completely de-emphasized its connected strategy, which I think is a good thing. Safe to say that this was a failure and it's time to put it in the rear view mirror.

The Pivot:

Under Armour shares fell 8% after posting in-line revenue and a small earnings beat in its Q2 2017 earnings report. What spooked investors was the guidance the company gave going forward. Under Armour slashed its full year operating profit outlook down from $320 million to $280 - $300 million. Also, the company slowed down its growth expectations. The sportswear company expects revenues to rise 9 - 11% this year, down from previous expectations of 11 - 12%.

Under Armour's cut in guidance comes with a complete pivot of the company. In the company's earnings press release it wrote they are pivoting, “From a product company to a consumer-led and category-managed brand”; “From predominantly men’s to distinct collections for men, women and kids”; “From US/mostly apparel centric to a global/apparel, footwear and accessories portfolio”; “From mainly wholesale to a more balanced, direct-to-consumer offering”; “From a historically top-line driven P&L to a return-focused, more disciplined financial model”; and finally, “From Good to Great operations.”

CEO Kevin Plank went on to say, "We've identified a number of areas to enhance our operational capabilities, drive process improvement and gain greater efficiencies. We remain steadfast in driving and building our brand while shifting our operational focus to become more return-on-investment and cost of capital centric, institutionalizing discipline to deliver more consistent, long-term shareholder value."

It's been an extremely tough year of Under Armour, whose shares have fallen over 30%. They've faced some extremely strong headwinds: the closing of brick-and-mortar sporting goods chains, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is having an extremely strong run in America and is taking back market share, and the general shift of demand trend from performance category apparel to lifestyle category apparel.

Under Armour is gearing up to expand its collections from a performance sportswear to a "lifestyle-oriented" product line. The first step towards this was the deal it signed with rapper A$AP Rocky. The rapper is known for his ahead of the curve fashion sense and has previously teamed with Guess and Adidas to design some of his own collections. He was also the face of Dior's Fall/Winter campaign in 2016. A$AP Rocky and his 6.3 million Instagram and 1.63 million Twitter followers would open the door for Under Armour to reach a whole new demographic of people. While it's still early, I think this was a positive first step for the company as it attempts to shake its reputation for not being "cool".

The pivot won't come at some costs. The company is cutting 280 jobs (about 2% of its global workforce) and expects to incur $110 - $130 million in restructuring costs this year. Despite these costs, this move has been long overdue. Plank has long been discussing focusing more on the lifestyle category, but this is the first time investors have seen much action. This company won't stand a chance against Nike and Adidas if it can't start growing in North America again.

Conclusion:

I know I sound like a broken record, but I am still bullish on the long-term prospects of this company. It's going to be an extremely long road for Under Armour to get back into the conversation with Nike and Adidas, but I haven't lost hope. I had previously stated that I would be looking to buy back into the company in the $16 - $17 range (I would buy the ticker UA, not UAA), but the risk of a long pivot process has added some risk. I want higher expected returns if I could potentially have to tie up my money for a long period of time and the best way to do that is buy at a lower price. For that reason, I'll now be looking to buy back in around $14 - $15 dollars unless something changes. Under Armour is still a hold for me at the moment and that won't change unless we see further large price drops or some signs that their pivot is starting to work.

What To Watch For Next Quarter:

Will we see signs of success in the early stages of the pivot? Will growth pick up again in North America? Will the release of the Curry 4's in October help to retake some market share?

If you would like to follow along with my analysis of Under Armour and get alerted on my quarterly updates, I would encourage you to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the page. I enjoy interacting with my followers so please comment below!