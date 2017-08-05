Amedisys, Inc.: Prospects For Future Growth

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) is a small-cap company that provides home health services in the US. Such services include Home Health, Personal and Hospice Care. Every year, AMED provides clinical care for more than 376,000 patients across 34 states and the District of Columbia, which makes it one of the largest US companies in home health industry.

The global home healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. As the number of seniors increases rapidly, demand for home care services grows as well. This growth is also driven by an increasing concern about health among people and the growing number of chronic diseases. According to Zion Research, in 2015, the volume of this market was $228.90 billion, and it is suggested that through 2021, this figure will reach $391.41 billion with a CAGR of 9.40% between 2016 and 2021. In terms of demand, North America is the largest market in the world with the market share of 41.05% in 2015. So, for home healthcare companies in the US, there are huge opportunities to grow at least in the next five years.

However, there are some limitations for growth associated with the changes in reimbursement policy and reduction of insurance payments. Recently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that the government may reduce reimbursement by 0.4% or $80 million in 2018. This was followed by the drop in the stock price of home healthcare companies, and Amedisys wasn't an exception. In 2019, CMS intends to change its payment policy thus bringing some kind of uncertainty to the industry. At the same time, in the long term, due to the demographic situation, these uncertainties will not seriously affect the performance of home health firms.

Despite the fact that Q2 earnings and revenues were lower than analysts' estimates, besides demographic situation, there are still prospects for future growth. In March 2017, Amedisys announced the acquisition of Tenet Healthcare’s (NYSE:THC) home health and hospice operations in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts and Texas. Tenet Healthcare is a large diversified home healthcare company with divisions in the United States and the United Kingdom. Through its subsidiary, it provides management solutions and technology improvements to health systems, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, self-insured companies, etc. So the synergy effect might be great if Amedisys starts to implement technical and management advantages of Tenet Healthcare.

Let us take a look at some fundamentals. PEG ratio is estimated at 1.17, which is lower than the PEG ratio of outpatient and home healthcare industry (1.70). The lower PEG ratio may indicate that the company is undervalued in comparison with its competitors. The current P/E ratio of 35.11 seems rather high; however, it shows negative dynamics with a forward P/E of 19.59. In terms of valuation, it means that analysts expect earnings to grow. The average P/E for the industry is 20.79, which makes Amedisys attractive among its peers.

Amedisys, Inc. is one of the largest US home health companies. Considering the current demographic trends and analysts' estimates, it is worth buying the company's shares from a long-term perspective. By the way, analysts suggest that in the one-year horizon, shares of Amedisys will grow by 18.39% from $47.23 to $56.00, so there is an opportunity to make money even in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.