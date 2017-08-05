Why Macro Trends Matter

He is bearish on the economy, and not a fan of homebuilders and commercial real estate, but thinks apartment and storage REITs look promising.

While it may not be immediately apparent, macro trends have an impact on the stock market, and as such, are worth keeping an eye on.

Devout stock market watchers don't always feel the need to be plugged into macro trends like where the economy is headed, what the Fed is doing, how the housing market is holding up, and whether wages are up or down. Some investors even dismiss macro research and analysis as a lot of hype and hyperbole, but actually, there may be something to taking a look at the big picture, especially with regard to the health of the economy, when considering which stocks to invest in.

Eric Basmajian, author of EPB Research, a macro-oriented service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, certainly thinks so. In fact, if you ask him, investors who choose to ignore macro markers do so at their own peril. For him, macro trends are like predictive tea leaves that can inform which sectors to tap into, and which to avoid. Eric joined the Roundtable to discuss his views on wage growth, the economy, Fed interest rate action, and which sectors are attractive to him right now.

Seeking Alpha: There are some who believe macro research can lend itself to a bit of a “Chicken Little/the sky is falling” mentality. You obviously don’t believe that, given that your focus is on macro trends. Why is the macro landscape worth watching, and how does it help inform your investing ideas?

Eric Basmajian, author of EPB Macro Research: I understand where the question comes from and not surprisingly, I wholeheartedly disagree with that mentality. It is empirically true that over extended periods of time (3 years, 5 years, 10 years, etc.) the stock market follows the economy. There are, however, shorter periods of time, most often at the tail end of a business cycle, where the stock market can detach itself from the fundamentals of the underlying economy, a period of time I believe we happen to be in currently. Each time throughout history this divergence occurs (stock market going up and economy trending down) macro analysis catches a bit of flak, although 100% of the time throughout history, the stock market closes that divergence in favor of the underlying economy.

The graph below is not a perfect science, but it can be used to illustrate the point more clearly. I overlaid the two year return for the S&P 500 and one of my favorite economic metrics that I use, "Real Aggregate Wage Growth."

Source: Ycharts, BLS

When wage growth (the key driver of all economic activity) slows down, the stock market tends to perform poorly over a longer time duration. Conversely, when wage growth accelerates, this translates into strong stock market performance.

I annotated the same chart to show more clearly the times of accelerating and decelerating wage growth that line up with broad economic cycles.

Source: Ycharts, BLS

As you can see, the chart shows broad wage acceleration from 2001 through the middle of 2006, a great time to exit the stock market. Although, like I mentioned, over the short term, these two metrics can diverge as the stock market continued its rally through 2006 and into 2007. Arguing that macro analysis doesn’t work may have gained you an extra 10% vs. the early exit in 2006, but it sure ended up being correct by 2008.

There was broad wage acceleration from 2009-2010 and from 2012-2015, a time that my models suggested being very long the stock market. We currently are in the environment that tends to lead to macro criticism, the economy trending lower, and the market moving higher. With history and time on my side, the market will almost certainly converge back to the underlying fundamentals. I cannot predict the day it happens, all I can do is begin to prepare my portfolio for the time that it does.

The last main reason I focus on macro is because if you spend 100 hours studying the economy and get it right, you can essentially pick an S&P 500 stock out of a hat and get the direction right (not saying I do this). If you spend 100 hours on an individual company and do the best research out there, without an understanding of the macro-economic conditions, you can still suffer great losses.

A quick example is Pepsi (PEP). A great company by anyone’s standards and a dividend aristocrat. PEP has nearly nothing to do with real estate and the reasons behind the 2008 crash but if you did not have analysis suggesting that the economy was slowing, you may have bought a wonderful company but still suffered a 30% drawdown in the stock.

Macro and micro analysis are both important, but that is why if I had to chose one, it without question makes the most sense to have and understanding and a clear direction on the economy.

SA: You monitor more than 30 monthly economic data points. What resources do you use to aggregate that data, and how do you manage to stay on top of all of that information?

EB: There are many resources out there today that make data aggregation fairly easy. FRED and Ycharts both have Excel plug-ins so with a bit of Excel savvy you load the data you need into Excel and have it refresh instantly when new data is released.

I also spent almost two years at a quantitative hedge fund where I lived in Excel for nearly 12 hours a day. At the fund I also learned the Excel programming language VBA, which makes processing large amounts of data and finding patterns easier than doing it manually.

I have played around in the past with tracking over 200 data points but found the results to be not much better than closely tracking what I believe are the most important and predictive data points for the economy. Below is the table of data I track (for July 2017):

SA: From a macro perspective, what trends, if any, are keeping you up at night, and how is that impacting what you’re communicating to EPB Macro Research subscribers?

EB: I truly don’t feel that investors appreciate how stretched the consumer is. Based on several metrics on wage growth that I track, nearly all of them indicate that wage growth is negative or close to 0%, and been there for some time. With wage growth so anemic or negative, consumption growth starts to tumble.

Many people have dismissed this, but the truth is in the numbers are cannot be ignored as the data that is being reported is starting to show massive cracks in various areas of consumption.

Here are the main measures of wage growth that I follow that in the past, have been extremely predictive of recessions and periods of distress in the economy.

Wages & Salaries Growth:

Source: BEA

Real Aggregate Income Growth:

Source: BLS

Both these measures of wage growth are sounding massive alarms for the consumer and it appears that these trends are going to get worse. The lack of wage growth is showing up in areas of consumption that are falling rapidly such as Retail Sales and Auto Sales. Auto sales in fact, has the worse trend in growth that I have seen since housing in 2007.

Retail Sales Growth:

Source: Census Bureau

Auto Sales Growth:

Source: BEA

All of these negative trends in the consumer that are starting to become very clear are unfolding during what is supposedly a period of “full employment.” It’s hard to imagine what the trends will look like if employment starts to slow more considerably than it already is.

As far as how I am recommending subscribers to be positioned for the overwhelmingly negative trend in the consumer, that I do not think has been given enough attention, is to position your portfolio as defensive as possible.

I don’t suggest selling everything today nor do I ever recommend having a 0% allocation to stocks. I do recommend to “bullet-proof” your portfolio by having a large allocation to treasury bonds, muni bonds and perhaps to raise a bit of cash. Also, if you are one who likes to play on the short side, now would be a good opportunity to explore some short ideas to hedge your portfolio. I just added a short position in high yield bonds (JNK) to my subscribers.

The portfolio I recommend to subscribers still has 25% in US equities, which is more than enough to share in the upside should the market continue to rise higher but not enough exposure to risk large draw-downs should the equity market correct in the year ahead.

Avoiding large draw-downs and maintaining a low volatility defensive portfolio is always the first priority that I have.



SA: How do you translate your macro opinions into a day-to-day (or week-to-week or month-to-month) investing strategy?

EB: I analyze all the data that comes out each day and determine if the trend in growth for that sector is getting better or worse. For example, there are dozens of metrics that are released on housing each month and I would never make a decision based on one metric but I analyze each data point and conclude if the growth is accelerating or decelerating. At the end of each week I report the data to subscribers. I don’t change my investment thesis until the end of the month where I take an aggregate of all the data that was released on housing, consumption, income, employment etc. and adjust my position in that sector according to the aggregate change in the data.

If two employment metrics improved and two got worse, on balance there would be no change reported to subscribers at the end of the month on the employment front. If, for example, three housing data points got worse and one got better, on balance housing would be worse off than a month ago and this would translate into a more negative positioning on the sector at the end of the month. The process is iterative and subscribers are informed along the way not only to the month-end changes, but all the data and thinking that goes into each month end aggregation of the data.

SA: What is the value for investors of keeping an eye on macro trends each week, and by extension, of EPB Macro Research?

EB: It is vital to be aware of developing macro trends for the same reasons I outlined previously. You could have done the best analysis in the world on Pepsi in 2006 but without a fundamental understanding that wages were decelerating and the economy was at huge risk, you would have been blind to the oncoming slowdown.

Following macro trends made spotting the housing slowdown fairly easy. I am in no way suggesting I could have predicted it would have turned into a massive financial crisis, but just looking at a graph of home price growth, it puzzles me that more people didn’t see the slowdown coming. Just looking at the chart of home price growth below, home price growth peaked in 2005 at nearly 15% year over year. By 2007, growth in home prices was negative. For 2 years you could have seen home price growth decelerate month after month. You had 24 months of deceleration take place in clear sight.

National Home Price Growth:

Source: S&P, Dow Jones

I’d imagine if investors were tracking this data, it wouldn’t have taken them 24 months to decide that housing was slowing. Perhaps after one year of continued growth collapse investors would have determined housing was in trouble. That would have been in 2006, and you would have been able to exit this market well in advance of the true collapse.

Currently, I have been seen a similar picture in the auto market as evident by the growth in auto sales. Month after month sales growth has been plummeting and as a result, this is an area I have actively and vocally stayed away from. This has proved beneficial as the auto companies are down significantly over the past 3 years with Ford (F) down nearly -40%, while the SPY, is up +30% over the same time period. A 70% difference.

Keeping a close eye on macro trends on a weekly and monthly basis allows you to spot continued trends such as the ones in housing and autos and can signal to avoid these sectors years before they become problems in the spotlight.

I keep my subscribers informed of all these trends I am seeing and while we may be early, we will never be late and the main goal is to protect capital and minimize draw-downs. Staying on top of the broadest macro trends allows you to do that.



SA: You’ve called for an earnings peak this quarter, and written that you see signs of the economy weakening. What data are you basing that on? How can investors position themselves defensively now against a potential economic downturn and plummeting earnings later this year if your predictions are correct?

EB: Wage growth. Wage growth is the ultimate driver of all consumption in the economy and with an economy that is 70% consumption, if there was one metric to look at, wages would be it.

Employment growth has been slowing since 2015 when the economy was adding 2.3% more jobs than a year prior and has dropped down to 1.5% more jobs than a year prior today. This slowdown in employment has, not surprisingly, resulted in a massive slowdown in wages and that translates to consumption, or top line growth for companies.

Wage growth is negative. Companies will see there top lines shrink over the next 6-12 months as the consumer is pinched and has slowed down consumption as evident by the retail sales and auto sales charts I flashed in some of the questions above.

Growth cannot be robust without wage growth.

I am advocating that subscribers reduce US equity exposure down to 25% of their portfolio and increase their exposure to fixed income and cash. This will allow the stock portion to rise in value should the market run higher for a few months, but will also hedge against any downturn in the S&P 500 if my analysis is correct.



SA: You wrote an article advising investors in homebuilders to sell if the current New Home sales trend continues its downward trajectory. You also cited a divergence in Existing (on the rise) and New Home sales (on the decline). Are you seeing signs that a housing crisis like the one we saw back in 2009-2010 may be imminent?

EB: No, I see no crisis imminent, just a regular slowdown in a normal business cycle. I often stress this point in articles I write on housing because many detractors are quick to label you a perma-bear but that is not the case. The data shows that the growth in home sales is slowing and the price of newly built homes is falling, -3% vs. last year. This is in stark contrast to many who claim prices are soaring.

New Home Sales Price Growth:

Source: Census Bureau

Sure, the prices of Existing Home sales is rising, but New Home sales are falling. Many write this off as “supply issues,” but I am of the belief the slowdown is real and caused by the incredible pressure on consumers caused by negative wage growth.

I would not rule out any crisis because the end of any business cycle and subsequent recession has the possibility to escalate but my data does not show a “crisis.”

It simply shows that housing, like stocks, is a bubble that got way ahead of the fundamentals. I see this more similarly to the 2000’s bubble where there was just a massive reduction in price instead of a nationwide crisis. Still, the homebuilders are way ahead of the fundamentals and will come down significantly in price as the consumer’s weakness as a result of negative wage growth continues to ripple through all areas of the economy.



SA: You’ve written “... the notion that the Fed will raise rates again is hypocritical to say the least.” and “It’s simply crazy.” Those are bold words. What makes you believe that? What would you say to those who are in favor of hiking interest rates in accordance with the Fed’s plan (one more in 2017, and three in 2018)?

EB: I first want to point out that I am in no way a fan of the low interest rate policy the Fed has used and I am a believer that the low interest rates are primary responsible for the massive asset bubbles we have today. With that said, the Fed has said they would raise interest rates if inflation picks up to their 2% target, and the economy improves. This is not happening.

First of all, the Fed’s preferred metric of inflation by their own admission is Core PCE. Core PCE is nowhere near 2% and moving away from that target, not towards it.

Core PCE:

Source: BEA

Core PCE is 1.5%, not 2%.

Also, in the past, the Fed has started quantitative easing programs when inflation was at the same level it is today, around 1.5%.

This is CPI not PCE, but how can it be that 1.7% inflation warranted additional QE then but today the same inflation, a rate of inflation that is lower than their target, will cause them to raise rates.

Also, growth in the economy is slower today than when they expanded the last round of QE.

The 2013 GDP growth rate was 1.7%. In 2016 it was 1.5%. My models suggest 2017 growth to be in the range of 1.7% as well.

To summarize, inflation is lower than their stated target and at the same level that caused them to increase QE, and growth is lower than when they increased QE but now they are raising rates.

That makes no sense and makes me believe that the Fed is raising rates for some other reason than the economic data because what they are saying and what they are doing are clearly diametrically opposed.

Interestingly, in a recent tweet, Fed Member Rosengren said they must be careful of the low inflation.

I think if they continue to hike rates, they will cause the economy to accelerate into recession faster than it already is and they will deflate the asset bubble they created.

SA: Obviously, homebuilders aren’t where it’s at for you right now. That said, are there investing opportunities that you’re jazzed about right now, and what’s appealing about them?

EB: I currently really like Treasury Bonds and Muni bonds for fixed income (TLT, IEF, MUB). I know those aren’t sexy but there are a few ideas I am working on in the long/short space for pairs trades that have more appeal. I just want to mention that there are massive returns to be made in Treasury bonds despite popular opinion. Many simply look at Treasury bonds and the interest rate they offer as the return you get but there can be huge appreciation in the bond as well. For example, TLT, was up 34% in 2011 and 27% in 2014. Those are massive returns so those investments really should not be overlooked.

My outlook on the economy is so bearish I don’t have any long equity investment I would be willing to take without some hedge or offset. Real estate has been a huge focus for me and although I do not like the new home space, home-builders, and commercial real estate due to the slowing economic factors above, an interesting area I am looking at is to go long apartment REITs and Storage REITs (more defensive) against short homebuilders and commercial real estate.

This limits my market direction to neutral and still allows for the potential for nice returns assuming my macro thesis plays out. Although I have not made any official trades in this area, I am looking at REITS such as New Residential (NRZ), Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), and Independence Realty Trust (IRT) on the long side.

I give myself a very long time horizon as the economy is a very slow moving machine. It is not uncommon for some ideas to take over 2 years to play out. Remember, Michael Burry started shorting housing in 2005 and didn’t make his billions until late 2008, ~ 3 years.

You need to be early or else there is limited chance for profit. I look forward to some new ideas in the REIT space to offset some short ideas in commercial and residential housing that I will announce soon.

