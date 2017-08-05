Bravo Brio: At An Inflection Point

Summary

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBRG) is a leading restaurant chain and operator of two Italian restaurant brands, Bravo! Cucina Italiana and Brio Tuscan Grille. BBRG is down 50% this year with a 52-week high of $9.21/share and a low of $3.05/share. The company operates 117 restaurants in 33 states. The first restaurant was opened in 1992. The IPO was made in 2010 at a price of $14. For the past five years, margins have been deteriorating and same-store sales have slumped consistently every quarter. The Italian restaurant is at an inflection point with SSRs and is starting to see margin improvement.

Yesterday, August 3rd, the company announced an EPS of $0.12 vs. $0.06 estimate. Total comparable sales were down 1% for the quarter. Bravo Brio's SSS has been down for 18 straight quarters, but a 1% decline in 2Q is the best performance since 2012. Revenue was down ~2% for the quarter (Source: Company Press Release). Earnings improved significantly from last year where the company posted a net loss of $0.07/share. We view the earnings as a significant turning point for the company as cost cuts are beginning to affect the bottom line and store traffic is beginning to pick up.

Comparable Store Sales

(Photo Source: Company Presentation)

BBRG has a total of 117 stores, 65 Brio, 51 Bravo!, and 1 Bon Vie store, with the most concentrated states being Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Ohio. Comparable store sales have declined consecutively for the past three years by 5%, 2.8%, and 5.5% respectively as retail traffic has decreased significantly over the same time frame.

In the past, BBRG has aggressively deployed capital to expand; however, a focus on operations should reduce expenses and increase margins in 2017. Additionally, the company's plans to renovate and modernize its restaurants could potentially help traffic. BBRG gave guidance on SSS expecting minus 2.5% to flat (Source: Company Press Release).

Profitability

If margins increase in 2017, BBRG’s net income should improve significantly even if sales are flat. Labor cost has been a significant hurdle for Bravo Brio, but management has addressed this issue in a recent call with us. Management is starting to realize that the company will not be profitable with 36.6% labor. This quarter, BBRG reduced operating costs by 3.4%, but labor costs still were ~37% of revenue. In response, the company has worked to shrink the size of its restaurants to reduce labor costs. It also introduced new menus and has been working on a new image for its restaurants. The effects of this will take time to realize on the bottom line.

Gross margins have been declining drastically since 2012, down from 18% to just under 13% for 2016. On a quarterly basis, BBRG has been able to turn around margins in the fourth quarter, posting 15% on restaurant level margins compared to the 8% gross margins in Q3. In the fourth quarter, the company rolled out many of its initiatives including banquet sales, “to-go” sales, and expansion in gift card partnership with Costco (NASDAQ:COST). An increased sale of gift cards was shown in unearned revenue for 2017, accounting for $18m of the company's $72m current liabilities. Although the cyclicality may have had a more substantial impact in the fourth quarter than the initiatives, the initiatives are what will drive future growth and margin expansion. This quarter, banquet and off-premises channels grew 7.5% and 23.9%, respectively, which helped drive SSS (Source: Company Press Release). In 2017, gross margins should remain relatively flat around 15% based on new initiative impact and a focus on improving operations.

Supporting Materials

Revenue Guidance

(Source: Company Filings and Conference Call)

Free Cash Flow vs. Capital Expenditures

(Source: Company Filings and Conference Call)

Long-Term Debt

(Source: Company Filings and Conference Call)

Gross Margins

(Source: Company Filings and Conference Call)

Valuation

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group trades at about of 4.5x EBITDA on an enterprise value of $88m and an EV/Revenue of 0.2x. We believe the company will generate about $20m in EBITDA for full-year 2017. Additionally, BBRG's management has guided for $9-11m in CAPEX for 2017 store renovations. BBRG should generate something like $10m in free cash flow for the year. On a pro-forma enterprise value of $78m, that is ~13% free cash flow yield, this is cheap regardless of the industry.

Activist Activity

TAC Capital LLC, which owns 15% of the company, sent a letter to BBRG on January 19th to nominate three directors to the Board of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group. TAC Capital LLC has driven the value for its underperforming small-cap assets in the past. In 2010, TAC was fighting for five board seats at Sterling Bancshares (SBIB), of which it owned 9.9% of the company. By January 2011, SBIB sold the company for a 30% premium to the closing price. On February 2, 2017, Bravo Brio Restaurant Group announces that its board is hiring bankers to help the company explore strategic alternatives. The company could be ripe for a potential acquisition and trades at an attractive valuation. Bravo Brio trades at an enterprise value of just more than 6 times cash flow. By comparison, Golden Gate Capital is paying more than 8 times cash flow for another Ohio-based operator, Bob Evans Restaurants (NASDAQ:BOBE) (Source: TAC Capital's Letter).

In TAC Capital’s letter to management, it stated:

“As a shareholder, we believe the board would benefit from the addition of new independent directors, and we expect the director candidates will offer to the board new perspectives, strengths and experiences with their backgrounds in restaurant operations, finance, management and strategic planning.”

Conclusion

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group is trading at a significant discount to its peers, continues to generate substantial free cash flow, and now has activist investors initiating change from the top down. The biggest concerns for the company are comparable store sales and declining margins. Same store sales are expected to be relatively flat into 2017 as unprofitable stores get closed and the initiative starts moving the needle. Margins should improve with new board members, activist influence, and a focus on improving operational efficiency. Management’s focus on operations, not expansion, will help the company improve margins and increase same-store sales, which will drive value for shareholders in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBRG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.