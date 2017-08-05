NeuLion's (NEUL) CEO Roy Reichbach on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NeuLion Inc. (OTCPK:NEUL) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Roy Reichbach

Thank you, Rob, and thanks to all of you who are joining us today. In the second quarter of 2017, our total revenue was $23.9 million versus $4.1 million in the same period last year. But that total, the NeuLion Digital Platform revenues comprise $16.5 million, which represents an increase of 4% compared to Q2 2016. Excluding NHL-related revenues, NeuLion Digital Platform revenue grew by 16% quarter-over-quarter.

NeuLion continues to be uniquely positioned to build on our leading-edge technology for the delivery of live and on-demand video content. We’ve distinguish ourselves from our peers by owning and operating every piece of our tightly integrated end-to-end platform. This technological independence allows us to seamlessly and cost effectively distribute high-quality interactive content across multiple screens.

Unlike our competition, we provide our customers with a seamless solution to monetize live and on-demand content without the burden of other modular, disconnected third-party technology components. Content owners and rights holders choose NeuLion, because their OTT projects ultimately are implicated, less risky and oftentimes far less expensive than the multi-vendor alternatives in the marketplace.

NeuLion has earned the trust of the growing mix of global content owners and rights holders in both the sports and entertainment industries. We continue to execute on our global growth strategy and achieved a number of important milestones for the company in the second quarter.

As evidence of our successful execution of our marketplace strategy, UFC renewed and extended its agreement with NeuLion and the NeuLion Digital Platform will continue to be the OTT solution that delivers high-quality fighting action to any connected device. This renewal includes the addition of an all new UFC digital linear channel offered as part of the UFC Fight Pass. Subsequent to the quarter end, we just renewed our contract with the NFL to continue our work on NFL Game Pass, and we’ll highlight more details on this agreement on our Q3 conference call.

Now, turning to new customer wins. NeuLion was selected by National Geographic as its partner to support an all new mobile app, available through one of the largest operators in Australia. This new app was launched in June and leverages the power of the NeuLion Digital Platform to support the delivery of nearly 5,000 long and short form videos, including over 1,400 TV show episodes, two live TV channels and over 28,000 photos and galleries by some of Nat Geo’s leading photographers.

Additionally, NeuLion was selected by Poker Central, the ultimate destination for fans of poker tournaments, cash games and lifestyle away from the tables to launch PokerGO, a digital video subscription service that gives poker fans worldwide access to exclusive live tournaments and on-demand original programming.

NeuLion replaced a number of competitors with this win, underscoring our ability to offer an alternative to multi-vendor implementations. After signing the EFL last year, we officially went live with EFL this past May. And I’m excited to announce that this coming weekend, the regular season will commence with over 30 matches delivered by the NeuLion Digital Platform utilizing both our London and Plainview TOCs.

As we continue to focus on innovating on new video formats that are coming to market, we are also extending our real-time, end-to-end, Live VR streaming partnership with Nokia, enabling professional 360 VR production, delivery and monetization of VR content. Further, NeuLion and Nokia jointly integrated the Nokia OZO Platform with the NeuLion Digital Platform.

Lastly, at the recent 2017 Sports Technology Awards ceremony in London, we were honored to have NeuLion’s 4K live streaming technology win the award for Best Digital TV Product or Broadcast Innovation.

I’ll now turn it over to Tim to take us through our results for the quarter and then I’ll come back to discuss a look forward.

Tim Alavathil

Thanks, Roy. On today’s call, I’ll provide a summary review of our second quarter 2017 financial results. As we noted earlier, we released our results last night and you can download a copy of that release and the earnings presentation we are referring to today from the Investor Relations section of our website, neulion.com. Our Q2 2017 total revenue was $23.9 million, of that the NeuLion Digital Platform contributed $16.5 million.

As Roy noted earlier, the change in revenue compared to the prior period came as a result of a $1.5 million headwind related to revenues associated with the National Hockey League, who sold their media rights in 2015. Revenues for our consumer electronics and MainConcept licensing products decreased 11% to $7.3 million in Q2, 2017.

As we have previously mentioned, we believe this unit has stabilized and the Q2, 2017 revenue represents a realistic baseline for future quarters. NeuLion is continuing to diversify its revenue by customer and by region, no customer accounted for more than 10% of our revenue in Q2, 2017. The revenue mix by geography in the quarter was 63% from North America, 21% from APAC and 15% from Europe. The NeuLion Digital Platform revenue mix by geography in the quarter was 82% North America, 16% Europe and 2% APAC.

NeuLion attracts a broad base of content owners and holders in sports entertainment sectors. On a relative basis, we expect our entertainment market segment to continue to expand in future quarters. Variable revenues, which are primarily comprised of subscription revenue shares, usage based revenues and per year revenues were 50% of our total revenues in Q2 2017 compared to 57% in Q2 2016. Approximately 95% of our total revenues are derived from reoccurring fixed license fees and reoccurring variable revenues.

Cost of revenue decreased 2% to $4 million in Q2 2017 compared to $4.1 million in the same period last year. Cost of revenue as a percentage of total revenue stayed flat at 17%. Excluding share-based compensation of $1.1 million, our Q2 2017 SG&A and R&D expenses were $18.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 11% compared to $16.8 million in Q2 2016.

The increase compared to the prior period reflects additional headcount as a result of our June 2016 acquisition of Saffron Digital and our recent sales force expansion. Our Q2 2017 net loss was $2.3 million, or a loss of $0.0 1 per share compared to a net loss of $0.8 million or a loss of $0.00 per share in Q2 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million in Q2 2017 compared to $3.3 million in Q2 2016. Q2 2017 tax expense, which is comprised of current and deferred taxes was $108,000. Cash tax payments in the quarter were $866,000, which are primarily made up of foreign tax withholdings on license revenues from customers in foreign jurisdictions, as well as minimum state and foreign corporate tax payments.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with total cash of $25.1 million. This represents a sequential decline of $7.6 million, $5.8 million of which related to cash used to fund our operating activities. Additionally, cash used in investing activities included $1.1 million, which was used to purchase fixed assets related to the build-out of our European headquarters in London.

Historically, due to seasonal nature of our business, Q2 tends to result in less cash collected on behalf of our customers. This trend reverses with the commencement of the Q3 sport season. Working capital at the end of the quarter was $23.7 million.

Now, I will turn it back to Roy for some closing remarks.

Roy Reichbach

Thanks, Tim. In the last year, our team has achieved a number of operational milestones critical to the long-term success of our business. Most importantly, in this competitive environment, the management team remains focused on executing our four-pronged growth strategy. This includes growing deeper into the fabric of our customers’ businesses, winning new global deals, making targeted acquisitions which expand our business potential and investing capital directly back into the business.

I’d now like to review our long-term strategy and provide some updates on our progress in executing it before opening the line up to Q&A.

First, on our land and expand account management approach, we continue to build on our established customer relationships and grow our share of revenue with them. We do this by delivering significant value for our customers, which in turn drives higher long-term revenue for us, as they grow and leverage additional features of the platform over time.

As we’ve discussed on prior calls, we’ve seen an ongoing shift in our customer landscape as our industry evolves. At the last review of our deal pipeline, out of our top 20 prospects, 60% are entertainment content rights holders and 40% are sports content rights holders. Breaking this down even further, of those opportunities, 55% are in North America and 45% are now in Europe. The entire NeuLion team is acutely focused on winning new business.

This past quarter we officially opened our new European headquarters in London, which includes a state-of-the-art network operation center, specifically to service this important growing marketplace. We continue to see substantial opportunities in the EMEA marketplace and believe we have the appropriate sized team in place to grow there with additional operators, content rights holders and content owners.

On a broader overall view, we are seeing the impact of our expanded sales and management team, increased marketing and trade show presence in the form of an increased pipeline of new deal opportunities. As a reminder, revenue associated with these due deals is recognized over the life of the contract beginning with the service go-live date.

In addition, we’ve been focused on helping our customers add more content to their networks, more consumer devices to their networks and with this quarter’s launch of NeuLion ACE Analytics, even more viewers and audience to their networks. All of these efforts allow NeuLion to increase our annual fixed fees, monthly variable fees and one-time development fees.

We continue to review new and accretive M&A opportunities that can help NeuLion grow. We evaluate these opportunities with a view that they must either increase the speed with which we can enter and establish ourselves in a new market or region, add new global marquee customers to our client base or increase our technology base to get an even greater competitive advantage.

As we announced last night, we are delighted to welcome Ed Goren, a longstanding sports media executive to our Board of Directors. Ed brings a deep knowledge of the sports, media and technology industries, as well as established relationships on our sector that we believe will be valuable in the long-term.

To conclude, the marketplace continues to demand our technology and services to satisfy the global urgency for OTT and TV Everywhere implementations. NeuLion is well-positioned for sustainable worldwide growth as a technology leader with our NeuLion Digital Platform, our consumer electronics licensing business and our MainConcept line of solutions. We are committed to converting sales opportunities into revenue and look forward to be able to report positive results from our sales and marketing efforts in future quarters.

Thank you, all. And I’ll now turn it over for your questions. Operator, please open up the lines.

Sure. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Gabriel Leung with Beacon Securities. Your line is open.

Gabriel Leung

Good morning, and thanks for taking my questions. Couple of things. First on – just on the preamble, you talked a little bit about renewing the NFL contract. And I guess you will talk more about it next quarter. But can you offer some color around whether or not this contract is increasing in scope or decreasing or anything around that?

Tim Alavathil

So, as I think, NeuLion has been reported, the NFL has decided over the summer or in the springtime and the summer to not market directly some of their international territories. And so what we’ve been working on with them is a transition for some of that business to others, they’ve been – sell – they sold those rights and in a couple of instances, those rights are going to be driven by other technology partners that are related to the folks that are buying those rights on the – on those international markets.

We are working on a transition on those. There are still a number of international markets that the NFL’s retain their rights, which we will still be powering their solutions. And then on the domestic side, we’ve been increasing some of what we are doing with them.

So that on an overall basis with the NFL, there’s no material change in our relationship from an economic perspective, but it’s changing just in terms of the landscape. And I think, the NFL has expressed in some of its press releases what drove that was their own belief that they had not achieved the results on a marketing basis that they thought they could internationally, they were giving someone else the chance to do that, but it had nothing to do with technology.

Gabriel Leung

Right. So on a like-for-like basis and a dollar-for-dollar basis, you are expecting it to be largely unchanged in terms of their contribution to NeuLion?

Roy Reichbach

Yes. Yes, I would say, no material change, whether it goes down a little bit or up a little bit, we still have to work that out depending on what – some of its rev share. So we won’t know until the numbers come in, but we don’t expect any material change.

Gabriel Leung

Right. You also mentioned, just a point of clarification, in terms of the Q2 results, you said ex-NHL, was it – revenues were up 16% year-over-year, I think you said quarter-over-quarter in your preamble?

Roy Reichbach

Yes, it’s year-over-year.

Gabriel Leung

Year-over-year, got it. Okay, perfect. And then in terms of the European build-out, where are you guys at in terms of the – your operating expenses and the CapEx that’s required to build-out the presence there?

Tim Alavathil

Hey, Gab, it’s Tim here. So, I think we opened up our European office, I believe, it was in June or July of this year…

Roy Reichbach

June.

Tim Alavathil

June. So – and the CapEx related to that office is now complete. So going forward, we shouldn’t see any CapEx really related to that office. Going forward, I think you will see the annual spend on CapEx, which is typically around $2 million, continue.

Gabriel Leung

Okay. So you are back to sort of that – sort of $500,000, $600,000 a quarter for CapEx spend. Okay.

Tim Alavathil

On average, typically Q3 is our big spend, where we kind of refresh some of the equipment related to our bigger sports leagues. So…

Gabriel Leung

Right.

Tim Alavathil

…on average, correct. But I think quarter typically.

Gabriel Leung

Right. But the SG&A should largely reflect the investments you’ve made already?

Tim Alavathil

Correct.

Gabriel Leung

Okay. And then just on the, sorry, Tim, one more question for you on the DivX side of things, you mentioned that sort of $7.4 million might be viewed as a good baseline number. Is the only caveat to that sort of calendar Q1, where you get a little bit of a spike from your variable contracts?

Tim Alavathil

Correct.

Gabriel Leung

Okay.

Tim Alavathil

A little bit of a spike, but correct.

Gabriel Leung

Okay.

Tim Alavathil

And I think just for clarity, Gabe, less so potentially this upcoming year, because LG, which had been on a variable is now on a fixed. So they are a larger provider, obviously.

Gabriel Leung

Yes, got it. And so, one last thing for you, Roy. Let’s talk about the European pipeline now, seems to be where a lot of your potential business could be coming from. Talk to us about, how is the pipeline is shaping up? How close are you to monetizing that pipeline and specifically some of the larger opportunities, I think, during the last couple of calls you’ve mentioned there are a couple of contracts potentially sort of $10 million plus in terms of annual potential contribution, like where are you on opportunities like that?

Roy Reichbach

Yes, so, I’ll give you a high-level review. The opportunity that we spoke about in the last, I think, was really in the last call more so than the prior one. All of those pipeline opportunities are still there with nothing has dropped off. On these bigger opportunities, as you can well imagine, there’s substantial amount of technical review, as well as in dealing with the economics of the relationship. And so, they take a little bit longer than the smaller deals that we do, and sometimes they take longer than we hope or expect.

But they are all – the ones that we talked about are actually all are really good positioned. We are pretty darn close on a number of them. We’ve actually added a couple more into that pipeline since we spoke last quarter. And again, with a focus in particular on EMEA. So we are hopeful, as I said in the preamble to be able to make some positive announcements in this coming quarter when is existing.

Gabriel Leung

Right. And in terms of where you are on that process, so I got a point where it’s really just a technical review on some of these larger opportunities, or are there still – it’s still bit of a beauty contest you got to compete on?

Roy Reichbach

I think, in a number of them, we’ve done extremely well. And one of the things I talk about all the time is, how robust and agile our platform is. And that comes through when we are competing with others who claim to be full end-to-end solutions, as well as those who acknowledge the fact that they are just putting together a set of component parts.

And so I think we are – with respect to the ones that we had in the prior quarter that we were talking about, it’s no longer a beauty contest. The technical review has been done. We re now in the commercial stage and just trying to work through those pieces. So I’ve got very good vibes. I feel like we are in a really good position and we are hoping to get those – some of those, if not all of those close as we move through this quarter.

Gabriel Leung

Perfect. That’s right. Thanks for the feedback and good luck with those bigger contracts.

Roy Reichbach

Thank you.

Ralph Garcea

Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking my questions. I guess, first, on the English Soccer League, what sort of take-up rates do you have early on leading up to this weekend? And have you been surprised or disappointed with how things have rolled out over the last year? I guess, first question.

And two, do you start recognizing revenue then in Q3, or are you going to be sort of a quarter in arrears for revenue recognition?

Roy Reichbach

So I’ll take your – the second question first. With respect to the rev, a portion of our revenue we were started recognizing as of mid-May, when the service went live for the preseason or what they call it, friend league that they did. So we have a little bit of revenue that kicked in for Q2. The variable revenue is going to kick in as it amortizes over the seasons.

And so, starting with this Saturday or day after tomorrow, we start to be able to recognize that revenue. But the remainder of our fixed and the development revenue that we got is being amortized effective mid-May and then through the remainder of the contract.

And with respect to the uptake, again, like with respect to all of our clients, we do not without their permission disclose anything related to their subscribers and the numbers or – and I won’t give you – we really feel good or we are disappointed about it, because that would be stealing their thunder one way or the other. But I will tell you that we’ve seen in a number of the app stores and the like a lot of positive commentary about the new apps and the expectation for the service.

So we feel really good about it. I think the folks at EFL are very happy with the product and service set and we are excited for the start of the matches this weekend.

Ralph Garcea

Now, is there, I mean, the website looks great. Do you have to go in through each team, or can you get, at least, to get every team in all four divisions, or what’s the price points on that offering?

Roy Reichbach

Yes, the interesting piece here is that, the EFL from a league perspective is very different from what I think you or I or most North American sports fans understand from a league perspective. They are driven more by club rather than by the league itself. So the structure that they’ve had in place for years is more plug-driven.

Accordingly, when we did this deal, we had to drive the product set and the service set on a club level. So – and I think you might have seen in some of the earlier press releases, there are 72 clubs, not all of – everyone had the right to opt-in or opt-out into iFollow. So that’s very different here than here where you would see with the NFL, each club doesn’t have the right to have its own digital service.

So – and we were very successful in getting clubs to come on and we’ve got 60 some out of them, I think 65 in total is the number, and that’s driven on a per-club basis. So you have to go through each club’s website to get to the club product set. There is no full EFL wide opportunity from a user standpoint, from a subscriber standpoint. And I believe they are at £4.5 a month in terms of the subscription.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Okay, thank you. And then just sticking in that pipeline as you’re building the European pipeline, I mean, what sort of competitors are you seeing? I’m assuming you’re not seeing MLBAM. Are they smaller regional guys trying to match together a solution, or are you running into some of these larger players like an Ericsson or someone else?

Roy Reichbach

We’ve seen a number of different. I mean, obviously, in Europe, at least on the data side, where there’s data-driven opportunities we see Deltatre, we don’t see them from a back-end perspective as a strong competitor to us. We have seen some system integrators. Sometimes we’ll hear about Ericsson in a deal, but we don’t actually find if they are there at the end of the process.

With respect to MLBAM, we hear their name in some opportunities. I won’t say how that name’s characterized, but we don’t really see them at the end. I think, if they are going to be involved in something it’s going to be them trying to buy the rights out from that opportunity and then utilize their technology to drive that. But the landscape in Europe, I believe, for us is a pretty open field. There are locals.

And so a big reason for our new EMEA headquarters in London is to be local and to demonstrate our commitment to Europe and the rest of EMEA, which I think is being welcomed by the marketplace. We had a fantastic opening event late in June in London, invited existing clients, as well as prospects. The response both to our commitment to the marketplace, as well as being able – for those people to be able to see the technical operation center and understand that what we do is so much more than what others do on the operation side of the business that I think we are very well on our way to continue to grow that business substantially there.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Thank you. And then just lastly on the UFC with the renewal of the agreement there – seeing there, I can’t go to Vegas on August 26. Are you guys going to be showing the Mayweather, McGregor fight?

Roy Reichbach

We will. We’re going to be doing it for – actually a few of our clients. I can’t give out the names right now. I don’t think they’ve issued releases on them other than UFC is doing it.

Ralph Garcea

Would it be in market or in the international markets, what sort of distribution do you think they’ll have or?

Roy Reichbach

It’s going to be pretty much worldwide.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Thank you.

Roy Reichbach

Okay.

David McFadgen

Hi, couple of questions. So just following on the NFL’s decision to sell some of the rights internationally. In your opinion, do you think they kind of looked at what the NHL was able to achieve by selling those rights to major league baseball and they thought well, why don’t we do the same? Was it…?

Roy Reichbach

No, I think it was entirely different mindset. I think, they were just disappointed in their own internal marketing.

David McFadgen

Okay.

Roy Reichbach

And they really went to marketing organizations rather than technology organizations. But each of those in the two different territories essentially have their own affiliated technology companies. So they are utilizing them. But the driver there was a marketing organization and that’s very different from what the NHL did – the NHL just went and sold its rights completely, not focused on who was – what the marketing was going to be. The NFL is looking to drive more subscribers.

I don’t think that they were focused so much on what that rights fee was. I think, they were focused on trying to drive subscribers internationally, which they – I think they felt and they’ve expressed that they hadn’t been as successful as they thought they should be.

David McFadgen

Okay. And so the territories that would impact you, would it just be Canada or would it be some Europe as well?

Roy Reichbach

Well, there’s some Europe and some Asia.

David McFadgen

It’s all Europe and Asia. What about Canada?

Roy Reichbach

And Canada, yes, I’m sorry.

David McFadgen

Yes. Okay. So Canada, Europe and Asia. And when do you think that to – when do you think that will start to take effect in terms of your results?

Roy Reichbach

Well, it’s going to take effect for the upcoming season. But as I said, I don’t think it’s going to have a material impact on our results.

David McFadgen

All right. Okay. So it would – although non-material, the impact would start in September, correct?

Roy Reichbach

Yes.

David McFadgen

Okay. So you announced a contract with LG for the DivX business. Do you think with that new contract you could possibly get back to the previous LG revenue that you had two years ago?

Roy Reichbach

I think, we don’t – this is – I think we’ve said that the – as Tim said earlier, I think that we expect the overall CE business to have stabilized at the levels that we are at for Q2. So it’s a roundabout way of answering your question.

David McFadgen

Okay, all right. And then just on the SG&A line, it continues to kind of creep up a little, at least, relative to what I was looking for and on a sequential basis, do you think it’s probably going to creep a little higher here Tim in Q3 and Q4?

Tim Alavathil

David, it’s kind of difficult to say. I think within reason, it’s generally within a fairly constant range, it will creep up a little bit. But I think it’s in a fairly consistent range, it may creep up, it may creep down. But within reason, I think, it’s fair – it should be fairly consistent going forward.

David McFadgen

Okay.. So on – then just moving to the EFL, so you announced that that’s kicking off this weekend. So I think, the way your revenue is that now that that has started, you will start to recognize that revenue over the life of the contract now?

Roy Reichbach

Yes, I think, I answered that question just a couple of minutes ago, maybe I wasn’t clear enough. So we started recognizing revenue on our contract in May when we went live, mid-May. And the fixed portion, the development in the annual where we’ve started recognizing and the rev share portion of that we’ll recognize as the matches are played.

David McFadgen

Yes, okay, I’m sorry. So just curious, is that anything material over there or?

Roy Reichbach

Well, we’ll see when the numbers come in. We’ve just kicked off or actually they are going to – I don’t know what they say kick-off. I’m sure it’s some of the – I’m hoping that we have some folks in in London listening to the call, though, I’m sure I’ll hear about my characterization of the start of their matches. But their matches will begin and will start to, I think, build up more and more of a subscriber base as the season progresses. But I think on an overall basis to our business, it won’t be material.

David McFadgen

Okay. Are there any other contracts like EFL that are starting, say in the next quarter or two?

Roy Reichbach

We have a number of things, launching, it –well, PokerGo just – Poker Central just launched in June as well. We have a contract with a European operator that where we’ve done. But where we will be launching, I don’t believe until later this year. So there are new ones that are coming on, once development is finished and we go live and we’ll start recognizing revenue as the rules permit.

David McFadgen

Okay, all right. Okay, thank you.

Roy Reichbach

You’re welcome.

Tim Alavathil

So thank you all for attending our call today. We really do appreciate your time, questions and the interest and support of NeuLion. We really look forward to speaking to you again in November, when we will provide an update on our progress and report on our Q3 2017 results.

