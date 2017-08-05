Intel: Turning The Corner? We'll Soon Find Out

The next two quarters will be a significant telling point as to whether Intel can continue to increase cash flow in a sustainable manner.

However, competition from AMD on the notebook end as well as a high degree of capital outlay for Mobileye could place pressure on free cash flow.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is a company that I had argued to have potential but ultimately needs to show higher levels of growth in free cash flow before investment in the stock can be justified.

Specifically, I made the argument that investors would need to expect a 10-15 percent level of growth per year in free cash flow to yield significant return from the stock.

From a price of $36.64 at the time of writing, my argument was that we would need to see 10% growth in free cash flow per year to yield a terminal value of $45 and a 15% rate of growth to yield a terminal value of $57.

Source: Author’s Calculations

In this regard, is a rate of growth within these ranges achievable? One of the reservations that I stated about Intel is that the company is placing its efforts on future initiatives to sustain growth.

However, judging from the recent results, could Intel in fact be reaching a turning point? Currently, the company’s price to free cash flow ranges at 15.74, which is roughly midway between the range of 12 and 20 seen over the past five years.

Moreover, Intel’s performance on the income side has been quite strong, with diluted earnings per share for the six months ended July 2017 increasing to $1.19 from a figure of $0.69 this time last year.

Source: Intel Earnings Release Q2 2017

In this regard, assuming sufficient growth, Intel certainly appears to be reasonably valued on a free cash flow basis.

In spite of this, investors need to see growth. A significant telling point as to how the company will ultimately fare will be the extent to which AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) high-end notebook offerings pose a competitive threat to Intel. For instance, notebook offerings from Intel have so far performed well, with notebook platform volumes having increased by 14% from Q2 2016, and average selling prices for notebook platforms having increased 6%.

However, with AMD set to launch its Ryzen notebook later this year, any downward pressure on price or sales could be an issue for Intel, especially since revenue from the Client Computing segment as a whole accounts for over 55 percent of total revenue.

Source: Intel Earnings Release Q2 2017

Earnings themselves have also been impacted by Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY), the purchase of which will be completed in the third quarter for $15 billion. While Mobileye potentially represents a very lucrative opportunity for Intel in the automotive sector, revenues for the company amounted to $358 million in 2016, and while it is forecasted that Mobileye could grow sales to $1.5 billion by 2020, this does represent a significant leap into the unknown, and costs of the project are set to significantly outweigh revenues in the meantime. In this regard, a key challenge for Intel will be to continue to grow net income holistically while adequately recouping on the very significant levels of capital outlay for Mobileye.

To conclude, while Intel trades at an attractive valuation, it is yet to be seen how the company will grow from here. Namely, in terms of how it fends off increased competition in the notebook space from AMD, and whether the Mobileye acquisition ultimately pays off. Ultimately, continued improvement in cash flow generation is necessary to justify an investment in Intel, and a big factor behind this will be how well the company competes with AMD in terms of notebook offerings, and whether cash flow growth can continue to be vibrant in light of the $15 billion outlay for Mobileye. While Intel certainly has significant potential going forward, the aforementioned would be two necessary conditions for me before initiating a position in this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.