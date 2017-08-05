Why Corporate Spinoffs For Shire And Valeant Make Sense

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), a global biotechnology company specializing in rare diseases, recently released its Q2 earnings report. Within the report was an interesting note saying the company is currently reviewing its Neuroscience division. Shire, after its purchase of Baxalta over a year ago, has vastly changed the identity of the company into a laser-focused rare disease company, with goals of $20 billion in revenue by 2020.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company, may benefit from following Shire's lead in evaluating certain divisions within the company. This article will explain why a corporate spinoff for both Shire and Valeant makes the most sense for these companies, with specific reasoning for each.

Shire a couple days ago released its Q2 earnings report. Total product sales for the company grew 7%, with $1.2 billion in operating cash flow. Within this report though was a key note made by Shire CEO Flemming Ornskov:

We are at an exciting inflection point, with both our rare disease and neuroscience businesses performing strongly and each having significant growth potential over the coming years. The strength and scale of our business provides us with the opportunity to further optimize our franchise portfolio - one of our key priorities communicated earlier this year. By year end, we expect to complete a formal evaluation of the full range of strategic options for the neuroscience franchise, including the potential for its independent public listing.

Clearly, the company is interested in executing a corporate spinoff of its Neuroscience division. This division of Shire would consist of VYVANSE, ADDERALL XR, MYDAYIS along with other products. The way I interpret the above quote is that it wants to further establish itself as a rare disease company, along with rare genetic diseases. I question the strong performance of the Neuroscience division because sales seem to be slumping. However, the introduction of MYDAYIS, a recently approved product for ADHD, has the potential to bring back Shire's dominance in this space. A graphic of what I think are slumping sales for this particular division lies below:

As is seen in the above graphic, VYVANSE experienced virtually no growth. Product sales for VYVANSE for the three months ended June 30th, 2016, were $517.7 million. They were just $500,000 more in 2017 at $518.2 million. ADDERALL XR, which was once one of Shire's biggest products, experienced a significant decline of 30%, with $101.8 million in revenue compared to just under $72 million this year. Understandably, ADDERALL XR is experiencing increased generic competition, which will likely cause even more slumping sales for this particular division. MYDAYIS is the bright spot for this division, which Shire expects to bring $500 million peak sales by 2020. A corporate spinoff of this division would likely be led by key product, MYDAYIS. What Shire calls "other neuroscience products" also experienced a large decrease in revenues. A decrease of 16% from 2016 was seen in this area. Shire's Neuroscience division is the fourth division in terms of most revenue, which will likely decrease even more. I question Flemming Ornskov's motivation behind this potential move, as most companies will execute spinoffs because of slumping sales. An outline of Shire's revenues by division can be seen below:

Investors may also be interested in Shire's half-year report, which can be found here. Shire has not been shy in letting it be known that the company wants to be associated with rare diseases. The reasoning for Shire in executing a corporate spinoff of this division I think is simple. The company is experiencing slumping sales in the division. Yet, that same division still has potential for significant growth because of the MYDAYIS drug. Executing this spinoff would allow Shire to be more specialized in rare diseases, and perhaps open the company up to expand its Oncology, Ophthalmology and Internal Medicine divisions, which, by the above graphic, does not seem to be a major focus for the company, yet. The reasoning for a spinoff in Valeant Pharmaceuticals is much different, as I will now get into.

As mentioned earlier, a spinoff for Valeant would have a much different reason behind it than Shire. Bill Ackman, who has since moved on from Valeant, did bring up the possibility of Valeant executing a spinoff with Bausch + Lomb some time ago. Bausch + Lomb produces the most revenue for Valeant, but its gastrointestinal product, XIFAXAN, is seen as the company's most important product. With that said, corporate spinoffs allow companies to further identify themselves. I think it would most benefit Valeant to spin off the Bausch + Lomb division, and identify itself first as a prominent gastrointestinal company.

The following link may be a bit dated, but it mentions how XIFAXAN sales are slumping. XIFAXAN sales were $180 million less than Valeant's expectations for Q4 2016. An important excerpt from the link is below:

Already, Valeant has 400 sales representatives in the field focused on selling XIFAXAN and another 100 are coming out of training and will be deployed into the field soon. We are putting a lot of energy behind the drug.

It would be important to note that 70 or so sales representatives left the company during this same time and joined Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP). Synergy is a gastrointestinal focused company which is selling its new TRULANCE drug used to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Synergy is using approximately 250 reps compared to 1,400 reps that are selling LINZESS, a drug that treats the same conditions. LINZESS is marketed by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD). What does this have to do with Valeant's XIFAXAN? Well, the 1,400 reps that are selling LINZESS are also promoting Allergan's VIBERZI. VIBERZI is the direct competitor to Valeant's XIFAXAN, and both drugs treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D). Allergan reps have a significant advantage when promoting VIBERZI over Valeant because they have the ability to cater to the IBS subtypes, like CIC and IBS-C, because they have LINZESS. Valeant doesn't have a drug treating those conditions, but Valeant has the better potential of becoming a GI powerhouse by acquiring a drug such as TRULANCE.

As many investors know, Valeant bought the old GI powerhouse in Salix. Valeant also owns UCERIS, which treats ulcerative colitis (UC). By acquiring TRULANCE, Valeant would have the best-in-class treatment for CIC and IBS-C, its sales reps would then be on a more leveled playing field when it comes to XIFAXAN for IBS-D and UCERIS would add in the UC connection to patients. Basically, acquiring TRULANCE would help XIFAXAN sales because of the reps being able to cater to the other subtypes, which they can't currently do and Allergan can.

In the end, the real reason for Valeant executing this spinoff is developing the all important identity. XIFAXAN, as well as GI, is the easiest road right now for Valeant to establish that identity. Obviously, Valeant is not as close as Shire is in doing this, but Valeant needs to continue to lower its debt and transform its business. I think the company should spin off Bausch + Lomb or Salix. This would also mean the "Valeant" name would likely disappear, which is something that was also talked about previously. Corporate spinoffs are a growing phenomenon, which can be seen in the below graphic:

The graphic was taken from Wyatt Investment Research, and I reproduced the graph regarding the number of executed spinoffs from the time period selected. As can be seen, corporate spinoffs spiked in 2014 and were nearing the boom levels of 1999 and 2000. Oftentimes, spinoffs represent catalysts for both companies involved and they often outperform the market. Skeptics of spinoffs say it only benefits M&A advisors who collect large advising fees, but corporate spinoffs would allow Shire and Valeant to focus on their own core business. Shire's core business being rare diseases and Valeant's being gastrointestinal, if they so choose. Meanwhile, the spun-off company can find its own growth path, while investors can more easily see the value drivers in both the parent company and now the spun-off company. Bausch + Lomb in Valeant's case and Shire's Neuroscience division. There have been countless examples of decent gains being experienced after such an event takes place for various companies across a number of industries.

In conclusion, I hope this article was able to open the eyes to some about the advantages of executing a corporate spinoff. Although Shire and Valeant have very different reasoning for doing a potential spinoff, Shire for an even deeper focus on rare diseases and Valeant for establishing an identity, both companies would experience the same beneficial impact in the end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHPG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.