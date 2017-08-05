Understanding Apple In A Dysfunctional Media Sphere

Apple appears to have laid the groundwork to accelerate the pace toward the Internet of Things. There are few competitors with similar broad infrastructure and resources.

While ARKit wowed, not enough has been said about its transformative potential, and how it can rapidly increase Apple’s market share.

To understand Apple’s potential, it makes more sense to consider its well-known user/marketing/implementation development methods rather than Mr. Market’s preoccupation with production rumors and quarterly growth.

How could so many pundits get it wrong? Apple is not getting weaker. The Q3 results show it is still a growth company gaining momentum.

Today we carry computers in our pockets. Tomorrow we will be living inside the computer. As we head down the path toward the Internet of Things, we will increasingly be surrounded by smart sensors that see, hear, and anticipate our needs. Artificial Intelligence will extrapolate the solutions via distributed systems to fulfill those needs.

If you want to keep track of the practical implementation of emerging technology, Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) has always been an important event to follow. This year’s WWDC moved the AI/IoT agenda markedly forward with the expansion of Siri across all devices and a new robust Apple File System (APFS). More importantly, the announcements of the Augmented Reality developer kit (ARKit) and a Machine Learning developer tool (Core ML) signify that the world of IoT is no longer speculative but on our doorstep.

However, WWDC is problematic from Apple’s Investor Relations standpoint. It is a geeky, mostly code and software development event that mainly telegraphs potential rather than what is measurable. This makes it tough for empirically minded financial experts to relate to, and therefore the reactions on Wall Street are often underwhelming for Apple's stock.

Three years ago, WWDC 2014 was an exception that caught the attention of business savvy investors, whether they were technophiles or not. Apple CEO Tim Cook outlined a strategy that focused the company's huge developer community on key consumer verticals with developer kits for health, home and fitness. Apple also announced an enterprise partnership with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to capitalize on the iPhone and iPad’s bottom-up integration into the business world, and deployed the Swift programming environment.

Swift received little notice outside of some brief trade journalism, but it is an efficient, fast and error-resistant way to build Apple apps that even low-level coders can quickly get up to speed on. This is ideal for all sizes and types of businesses that need to develop and adapt industry and trade-specific apps for internal or B2B use. In what was a surprise move to many, Apple opened the source code to Swift with version 2.2 in 2015. Swift was recently expanded to include server-side applications - a significant advancement for business applications that has been mostly overlooked in the media.

A development super-cycle

With the launch of groundbreaking ARKit and Core ML, WWDC 2017 built on the progress made since WWDC 2014 to create a development super-cycle. Perhaps not surprisingly, both events were held prior to generally acknowledged iPhone super-cycles. It is logical to expect some AI and AR enhancements in the new iPhone, which would be a big differentiating factor in the marketplace. And yet, the news got a big ho-hum from Wall Street again. Worse, Apple received a round of thumbs-down evaluations on production logjam and “slow modem” rumors for the new phone. After Apple’s stock momentum took a hit in a general tech sector sell-off, Apple bears started piling on, as usual.

One hears the constant critical refrain that after Steve Jobs’ death, the company is not as innovative or quick to market as it used to be, and Cook has caught a lot of flak for not being the product visionary that Jobs was. Few apparently remember that when the first iPhone was introduced, Jobs was far from universally accepted as the innovative icon he is today and the iPhone was criticized as a product nobody would want because it lacked a keyboard and was too expensive.

The simplest truth is that investors who have avoided Apple’s stock because of its critics have missed out on a lot. Apple has never been just about selling gadgets. There is always a bigger plan. Jobs’ now legendary modus operandi began with considering the human factor (what people need, even if they don’t know it yet), then the marketing propositions and strategic implementation (which often entails rethinking an entire industry business model). Since Jobs' return to Apple in 1997, no piece of Apple hardware has ever been introduced without the entire stratagem in place.

The Jobsian emphasis of innovation over invention is endemic in Apple’s corporate culture today. Recent WWDC events have been the best evidence of this, because all the pieces of the Apple ecosystem puzzle are coming together to reveal a marvelous landscape.

Both at WWDC 2017 and in his Q3 comments, Tim Cook stressed the importance of AR to the future. Long-term investors should take him at his word and take heart. There is no question that Apple is very confident of this technology's transformational importance. The user/marketing/implementation strategy is in full evidence here, given ARKit's compatibility with SE, 6s iPhones, iPad Pro and later (hundreds of millions of devices). Apple will be the lead provider of AR apps for years to come.

Cook has also been taking the veil off of the company's "Apple Car" research lately, essentially saying it's not about the car but autonomous systems. By definition, "autonomous" means having the freedom to act independently, but "system" implies a defined roll. Nothing could describe better Apple's approach to employing AI through its devices across Apple Kit developed scenarios. With Cook so willing to talk about this massive ongoing project, it raises the question as to whether Apple is as far behind in AI research as its critics say it is.

Sales for both iPod and iPhone didn't really take off until the 3rd or 4th generation. With the addition of a new Siri screen and Native Core Bluetooth support (the first step in untethering), the upcoming 3rd generation of Apple Watch is obviously being prepared as the all-important wearable personal key needed to interact with the distributed systems of IoT. Once that becomes a reality, who in the Apple community will want to be without one?

With its A8 processor and room sensing technology, the WWDC 2017 announced HomePod looks more like a piece to a bigger puzzle than just a high-fidelity Siri speaker. It is essentially an auditory AR device with a great deal of processing power. What's the bigger picture here?

Apple announced support for High Efficiency Video Coding (HVEC) at WWDC 2017 so a new generation of Apple TV could be right around the corner. Paired with Siri over HomePod, a new Apple TV could greatly simplify and enhance the average living room experience and finally shuck its "hobby" status among Apple products, while boosting services revenue.

We now know the reason why Tim Cook recently said Apple's services business would double by 2020. Significant ecosystem-wide engineering enhancements incorporating AI and ARKit will undoubtedly boost consumer application development, plus give further boost to already burgeoning app development in enterprise.

Much of the distress over rumored production headwinds has been dispelled after Apple's Q4 guidance was given. How is it that the tech and financial press go down this erroneous path so frequently when covering Apple? Mainly because iPhone still dominates the financial equation, and many still worry that one lackluster model could ruin everything.

Watching the pieces of Apple's ecosystem puzzle come together suggests a different story of diverse profit centers and business expansion that will increasingly change the narrative for Apple. As competition for IoT business increases, Apple’s tight-knit ecosystem with its emphasis on user experience and privacy could very well extend that advantage into the next decade.

If you’re a trader, very little I have suggested in this article is actionable, but if you are a long-term investor, there was a lot of good news at WWDC 2017 and in Apple's Q3 financial results that bode well for continued, and perhaps surprising, Apple growth throughout the remaining twenty-teens and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.