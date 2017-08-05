Marry A Stock? You Say It Like It's A Bad Thing

I’ve recently made my way through a slew of intriguing reads on Seeking Alpha questioning the cultish affection dividend investors demonstrate toward their stocks. Some of the posts advocate selling resilient companies encountering headwinds. Another quality post posited irrational exuberance is the affliction plaguing dividend investors. Another author actually sold one of the most beloved dividend companies of all time, Altria (NYSE:MO). What’s a dividend investor to make of these foreboding posts?

A pervasive theme amongst these and other columns is that dividend investors are throwing caution to the wind by maintaining their stake in some of their companies. The argument goes something like: The future will not necessarily resemble the past. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never marry a stock.

Image: Source

I get it. Truly "I do". It is completely logical to reserve the right to change our minds about a company based on a multitude of factors. It is only sensible and prudent to stay apprised of new information and make decisions accordingly. And…unlike with our spouse, we are able to sell shares of stock with relative ease. Not so easy in conventional marriages.

Altria Case Study

Read this exchange with a commenter from one of my latest pieces:

Never marry a stock. I see that written frequently. That line seems to be as universally accepted as: Time in the market beats timing the market. I must say that the former aphorism is one that really challenges me intellectually. Again, in theory, I reserve the right to sell my position in a company for any number of reasons. But as a long-term buy-and-hold investor, selling impedes the exponential growth of compound interest which generates wealth. If I violate that vow or pact, will I live to regret that choice?

In my previous post on Altria, I provided a chart which showed the power of just holding onto one’s stake in Altria.

I asked investors to highlight a time where it was a prudent decision to sell. One commenter took me to task saying, “…it’s pretty obvious there are numerous times to have sold MO over the years as it hit peaks, provided you bought your shares back after the stock cratered.” Looking at the chart, I can confirm his point. Despite Altria’s overarching trend up and to the right, there were five such instances.

You’d have to be a fairly accomplished market timer to truly achieve such a feat but it is a distinct possibility. That said, take a look at the chart above one last time. A trader could have sold during the first three occasions and bought back fairly close to her original purchase price. She may have missed a dividend payment or two. She may have to pay capital gains tax and a fee to her brokerage for executing the trade. She would have to pay another fee to repurchase the shares and she wouldn’t receive the long-term qualified tax on her shares. Despite these irritations, the savviest of traders could have profited over the buy-and-hold investor. Fair enough.

But if she tried to replicate past successes a fourth time, she could not have purchased shares anywhere near her original cost basis. The crash in 2008 did not drop to the levels of 1992, 2000, or 2003. And, to take it a step further, had she tried to sell any time after point #4, she would have severely regretted such a decision. Even after the 20% haircut Altria took recently, the stock is not in the same vicinity of shares that were simply held from the beginning. I will go as far to say that Altria will never again retreat to the levels it saw in 2003.

Maybe I will regret making such an absolute declaration. But I doubt it. Let’s take a look at another holding that represents 5% of my portfolio, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL):

Chart via Charles Schwab

Again, I could challenge readers to point to a time where it was a prudent decision to sell shares of Apple. There are quite a few examples where a savvy market timer may have scooped up shares at a discount, but practically never near his original cost basis had he simply bought and held. In fact, I was a beneficiary of the latest selloff in the chart above as my position was established in the mid $90s. I am sitting on an unrealized gain of nearly 60% currently (excluding dividends). Sure, Apple may sell off back near my cost basis to $100 a share…but back to $20 (split-adjusted) like it was 10 years ago? That’s about as likely as finding a needle in a haystack.

Cherry-picking

Image: Source

Some readers may criticize my examples of Altria and Apple as cherry-picking. After all, it’s easy to pick two winners in a universe of stocks to demonstrate a point. What about Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)? What about Enron? What about General Motors (NYSE:GM)? And I would concede that there are those companies and many more where abandoning the stock made sense or if you married the stock your marriage wound up a zero. Conversely, there are many other examples where buying and holding provided exponential returns.

Remember, the most you can lose when you buy and never sell is your original investment. The most you can gain is infinite. When the risk/reward relationship is that skewed, I think it makes sense to err on the side of infinite returns, don’t you?

Conclusion: Divorce???

I prefer to align all aspects of my life with consistency. I am not one to entertain fads, get-rich-quick schemes, diets, or the popular exercise trend of the day. I think you should eat healthily and workout daily. I think you should save a significant portion of each paycheck every two weeks. I think you should establish good habits and keep them throughout your life. In short, you should "marry" these things because these are the habits that will carry you through a fruitful life. I "stick with it".

I have never been divorced and I hope I never will. But I’m no fool. I realize that for any number of reasons, divorce rears its ugly head. Nevertheless, I am committed to the relationship with my wife through great times and terrible. I believe that I will benefit by approaching investing in the same vein. Some of the companies I select will lose value. There is no question. Some will even go to zero. But the winners will more than compensate for the losers as demonstrated via Apple and Altria.

My decision to never sell or to marry a stock may not be totally absolute, but I absolutely believe that it’s my greatest opportunity for success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.