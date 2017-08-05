GE: Industrial Renewal

By Catherine Leona

GE (NYSE:GE), the target of activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners, has cleaned out the executive suite and introduced a new pay-for-performance system. When John Flannery takes over as CEO of GE in August, he will be under more pressure than his predecessor to improve profitability. The bonuses of the executive management team will be reduced by 20 percent if it fails to meet new profit and cost targets set for the industrial division in March.

Trian, dissatisfied with the pace of transformation since it bought a $2.5 billion stake in GE in 2015, is the lynchpin behind the tightening of the grip on management performance. The track record of such incentive-based performance schemes, however, has shown they fail to produce sustainable enterprise value.

The Dealmaker

GE may very well be a case study in the short-termism of executives motivated by incentive-based pay. Seventy-one percent of former GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt's salary was at risk - that is, linked to performance.

In 2016, Immelt saw his pay increase more than 260 percent from 2015, owing to the payout of long-term performance awards. These awards, however, were based on three-year performance periods. Compensation experts consider linking pay-to-performance over a long period to be the key to improving stock performance.

Tallying Immelt’s performance over 16 years, he did not deliver long-term value to shareholders. Instead, he helped make investment banks rich with his deal making. During his 16-year tenure as CEO, Immelt made 360 acquisitions valued at $175 billion and sold off 370 assets for $400 billion. Over this period, GE's stock returned about 1.5 percent annually versus 7.6 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. At an enterprise value of $273 billion today, 8 percent of the company’s enterprise value was being turned over annually.

Taking Down the House That Jack Built

Trian's plans to push GE into transforming into a mainly industrial conglomerate within two years could lead to further lost value in its haste. The 2015 plan hatched with Immelt was to sell off non-industrial businesses, including GE Capital, GE Appliances, GE Water, and even GE Lighting. Focus would then turn to creating value in the infrastructure businesses, including power generation, aircraft engines and medical equipment.

Back then, Trian expected to profit as GE sharpened its focus on its industrial business. Today, the share price target of $40 to $45 by the end of 2017 does not look attainable. At the end of July, UBS cut GE’s stock forecast from $35 to $31. The current consensus forecast of 13 analysts is for a price target of $30 over the next 12 months. But the first quarter 2017 shows GE’s new strategy gaining traction. Operating profit margins improved by 130 basis points in Q1 2017 and 10 basis points to 13.2 in the second quarter.

Operating income was down from the year-ago period but up 24 percent from the previous period to $3.5 billion on a revenue increase of 7 percent to $29.6 billion. Across all industrial businesses, strong order volume was booked. Orders for the industrial group increased 6 percent to $28.3 billion over the year-ago period.

How Should the New GE be Valued?

GE looks on track to meet the operating profit target of $17.2 billion for its industrial unit by year-end 2017. The more important question is, is GE creating sustainable value? The solid order book is a positive sign.

Economic value added (EVA) is a useful metric because it shows the profits to shareholders after subtracting the cost of capital. After meeting the minimum returns to shareholders, how much excess profit did Jeffrey Immelt’s asset sales create for investors? This analysis includes only the last two years of his CEO tenure. EVA was negative for GE in 2015 and 2016 at -$23 billion and -$8.9 billion, respectively.

EVA was generally low during Immelt's leadership period. With the realignment of focus on the core industrial business, EVA should improve. Indeed, the loss is narrowing in Q1 2017 and turns positive in Q2 2017.

2015 FY 2016 FY Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Net Operating Profit After Tax NOPx(1-effective tax rate) 16,862 x(1-1.92)= 16,706 17,833 x(1-12.53)= 17,668 15598 2,795 x(1-1.92)= 2,769 3,478 x(1-1.92)= 3,446 Cost of Capital (WACC) 11.85 11.32 4.61 4.61 Invested Capital (Working capital + net fixed assets) 64,797 + 54= 64,851 75,478 + 50= 75,528 68125 + 49= 68,174 67278 + 50= 67,328 EVA (23,100) (8,956) (373) 374

In the second quarter, the company begins to produce positive economic value added.

A long-term pay-for-performance system is always preferable to motivating action on extrinsic short-term goals. In this case, the strategy to go back to GE’s industrial roots is a sound one. Arguably, even more long-term shareholder value could be created with a performance system focused on rewarding long-term value creation.

